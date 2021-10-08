Celebrities
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Meredith Decides To Take A New Job
After much convincing during the October 7 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Meredith takes a new job in Minnesota. But is she moving away from Seattle?
Nick leaves a note for Meredith under her door at the hotel. She catches him as he’s walking away. He wanted her phone number, but he didn’t want to disturb her. He asks her out and Meredith accepts.
Amelia shows up in Minnesota to meet with Meredith. They’re both being offered millions to cure Parkinson’s. Amelia is stunned by The Grey Center. Hamilton introduces Amelia and Meredith to Dr. Kai Bartley, and there’s a moment between Bartley and Amelia.
After hearing and seeing what Hamilton is willing to put into curing Parkinson’s, Amelia is 100 percent in. Meanwhile, Meredith is still uncertain. There are a lot of variables at play. She wants to give her kids stability. She just got back to her job. She has a life in Seattle.
Amelia continues to try and convince Meredith to help her change the world. She has hope they can cure Parkinson’s. As Amelia is leaving, Meredith spots Nick in the distance. Amelia doesn’t know why Meredith would walk away from something like this.
Back in Seattle, Richard puts the residents through a special project. There’s a competition to test their laparoscopic skills, and the winner gets a solo surgery. Schmidt gets the solo surgery, and it’s the extraction of a yoni egg from a woman’s stomach. During the surgery, Schmidt gets help from his fellow residents.
Teddy and Owen work on a veteran with pulmonary fibrosis, but he doesn’t want treatment. They realize the disease was likely to cause by the burn pits he was around during his tours in the war. When the man’s kid is discharged, he goes with him. Even though Owen wants to try and save this man, the veteran has made his decision.
Instead of a fancy dinner, Nick takes Meredith on a picnic. They also get some star-gazing in. It’s all very swoonworthy.
The next day, Meredith makes her decision. She tells Hamilton that she needs autonomy in picking a team and would like to move the entire operation to Seattle. Hamilton rejects the Seattle idea. She agrees to track back and forth once a week and set up a satellite feed in Seattle. Hamilton agrees to her stipulations. Meredith is officially in, but how will Richard respond to this new job? That’s the big question.
Celebrities
Kendall Jenner & BFF Hailey Baldwin Reunite For Dinner At Nobu In Twinning Blazers — Photos
Girls night out! BFFs Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner stepped out for sushi at Nobu Malibu on Oct. 16 in some stylish outfits.
BFF duo Hailey Baldwin, 24, and Kendall Jenner, 25, looked straight off the runway for this girls’ night out! The supermodels hit up celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu on Saturday, Oct. 16 for a sushi dinner in ’90s inspired ensembles. Hailey was on-trend in a lavender colored suit with an oversized blazer and trouser. She added a plush burgundy clutch for a fall touch, which matched her manicure.
Justin Bieber’s wife looked flawless with her glowing skin, plum colored lipstick and loosely curled hair! Earlier in the evening, the Rhode Beauty founder (which has yet to be launched) shared a selfie to Instagram of her makeup look, simply writing ‘FALL.’ Kendall twinned with a blazer look of her own, channeling The Matrix with a long black leather version. The 818 Tequila founder added a white cropped tank top.
The girls were joined by director Michael D. Ratner — who shared a group shot to his own Instagram account — along with Camila Morrone, Charlotte Lawrence and others at the outdoor, ocean view table.
Kendall has had a busy last few days before landing back in Los Angeles: the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been actively promoting her popular 818 Tequila line with appearances in Chicago and New York City! She was all around town in the Windy City on Oct. 12, where she signed over 100 bottles and snapped selfies with fans at places like Jewel Osco, Binny’s, Giuliana and Bill Rancic‘s RPM Seafood, Mariano’s, Gold Coast Market and Avli on the Park, before grabbing lunch at Pizzeria Portofino.
She then headed to the Big Apple where she hit up the Cathèdrale bar inside the Moxy East Village hotel on Oct. 14. Kendall looked gorgeous in a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble as she arrived to the NYC hotspot, posing for photos outside.
Kendall launched her alcohol brand back in August after months of teasing the product on social media. Hailey has also been proven to be a fan of 818, enjoying the tequila on several dinner occasions and in a hilarious episode of “Who’s In My Bathroom?” on Youtube.
Celebrities
RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen Talks Losing Baby at 42 Weeks and 9 Miscarriages Amid Pressure From Husband to Have Baby
Jennie Nguyen will be seen opening up about her past miscarriages and the stillbirth of her daughter during Sunday’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Jennie is enjoying a spa day with Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow when she becomes understandably emotional about the losses she’s suffered after revealing her husband, Duy Tran, wants more kids.
“I just have a little issue with my marriage,” Jennie revealed to her co-stars, according to a preview shared by Bravo Insider. “I’m at a place where I don’t want anymore kids. I’m older. I tied my tubes. I have three wonderful children. But Duy [comes] to me, like, ‘I want more kids.’”
Not only is Jennie happy with three kids, including sons Atlas, 15, and Triton, 12, and daughter Karlyn, nine, she also feels she can’t handle another pregnancy. After all, she’s suffered numerous miscarriages.
“[It’s] hard, it’s emotionally draining. I had 13 pregnancies and I end up with three living kids and one stillbirth,” she shared with Meredith and Lisa. “My daughter passed away when she was 42 weeks. My second pregnancy, that’s when I had the stillbirth. We lost our baby girl [and] he went through the whole thing.”
In a confessional, Jennie revealed that because her daughter’s heart rate was dropping before birth, doctors decided to perform an emergency C-section. And, while the baby was doing well for the first hour after the birth, her heart rated dropped again and one hour later, while Jennie was sedated, her daughter sadly passed away.
“They tried to resuscitate her. They tried to bring her back. He was there the whole time,” Jennie recalled. “My husband was in the OR watching everything until he was like, ‘No, that’s it. That’s enough. Don’t do that to her anymore. It’s been 15 minutes. She’s not coming back.’”
While Jennie was sedated when all of this was happening, she learned what took place the following morning when Duy walked in and shaved his head as part of cultural respect shown during mourning.
“The only thing he said was, ‘I am very sorry that I can’t protect you.’ I knew right away that he was traumatized,” Jennie explained.
Although Jennie believes Duy is still feeling the effects of the loss, she feels he’s not comfortable opening up to her about how he’s feeling.
Either way, when it comes to having another child, Jennie said, “I can’t do it.”
“That’s where I’m feeling. It’s like, ‘You’re pushing me too far,’” she added.
RHOSLC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s new episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two, so feel free to comment and chat below as the new episode airs at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Make Rare Outing With Son ‘Papa Bear’, 1, Leaving New Jersey Studio
Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty were spotted walking out of the door of a studio in New Jersey as their baby boy, whom they refer to as ‘Papa Bear,’ was wrapped in a blanket while in his father’s arms.
Nicki Minaj, 38, and Kenneth Petty, 43, recently brought their son out on a rare outing and it was adorable to see. The doting parents were photographed leaving a studio in New Jersey and the proud dad was holding the sweet tot, whom they have only publicly called “Papa Bear,” as he was wrapped in a blanket. The doting mom was leading the way while they walked down a flight of stairs and looked as happy as could be with a smile as her long locks were down.
Nicki and Kenneth’s latest outing with their son comes after they celebrated his first birthday. The mom and dad had a big party that was Kung-Fu Panda-themed and included lot of fun activities, eye-catching decorations, and sweet treats, including an amazing cake for the birthday boy. Nicki shared several photos from the festivities to Instagram and they included loving pics of her and Kenneth snuggling their precious bundle of joy.
“On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear,” Nicki wrote in the caption of the pics. “You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you. #KungFuPanda.”
In addition to throwing her son a bash, Nicki received a lot of impressive presents for him from family and friends, including Lil Wayne, who sent the cutie Givenchy clothes and shoes. The shocked rapper took to her social media to share video clips of all the boxes and thanked him while filming. “This is so dope. Wow,” she could be heard saying in the clips. “Thank you so so much. This stuff is amazing and beautiful. I love you so much.”
Nicki and Kenneth welcomed their baby boy last year but have yet to reveal his name. She does, however, post regular pics and videos of him and he’s as cute as can be! We look forward to seeing more memorable moments with Nicki’s family.
Celebrities
Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna Attend Paris Hilton’s ‘Alice In Wonderland’ Shower
Paris Hilton’s bridal celebrations have continued with her mom and several ‘RHOBH’ stars living it up at her ‘Paris In Wonderland’ themed shower.
Paris Hilton is set to wed Carter Reum, and the pre-wedding celebrations continued with an Alice In Wonderland themed bridal shower. It was a very Bravo affair, as her mom, Kathy Hilton was joined by a slew of her fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars for the glitzy affair. Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Garcelle Beauvais were all in attendance and posed for selfies together, while Lisa Rinna and Kris Jenner were also spotted at the bash.
“Celebrating @parishilton bridal shower today,” Kyle wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, adding the hashtag “Paris in love.” Meanwhile, Garcelle wrote, “Congratulations @parishilton your bridal shower was just as fabulous as you are.” IG Stories showed ‘Paris In Wonderland’ themed desserts, including cookies and personalized champagne bottles. Large pink roses decorated the living room, and guests all wore bright dresses for the occasion.
It came just days after Paris jetted off to Las Vegas for her bachelorette party! The 40-year-old celebrated alongside her fiance with a joint party in Sin City, as they escaped with a close group of family and friends, including Paris’ sister Nicky Hilton, on October 8. IG Stories showed the group traveling via private jet, and later in a fleet of red Rolls Royce’s. For one of the celebrations, Paris stunned in a neon yellow dress and posed with performers who were on stilts. She then changed into a pink mini dress which featured long sleeves and a plunging neckline, as the group moved to Zouk Nightclub where they partied with DJ Tiësto in his booth.
Paris started dating the entrepreneur at the end of 2019, and the couple made their romance public in January 2020. They have been spotted on plenty of romantic date nights together, and it became clear very quickly that The Simple Life star was totally smitten with him. Carter eventually popped the question to Paris on her 40th birthday on February 13, 2021. “I just started shaking and crying because I was so excited, so happy,” she said on an episode of her podcast about her reaction to the proposal.
Celebrities
Kanye West ‘Seeing Kids A Lot More’ As He & Kim Kardashian Are ‘Communicating Better’
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on better terms thanks to Kris Jenner, the source also spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.
Kanye West, 44, has been spending more time with his four kids amid his split from Kim Kardashian, 40. “Kanye and Kim have been communicating better than they have in months….He’s been seeing the kids a lot more, too,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Because of this, they’re spending more time together. They’re finally in a good place,” they also added.
Kim and Kanye married back in 2014 and share four beautiful children together: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce in Feb. 2021 after seven years of marriage, and following his controversial presidential run and bizarre Twitter outbursts. Recently, the pair seem to be on better terms, with Kanye even accompanying Kim at her Saturday Night Live hosting debut — where her mom Kris Jenner, 65, also made an appearance.
“Kris really helped Kanye and Kim get to a place where they’re communicating more. Kim doesn’t love the fact that she’s so involved in this way, but she knows she’s good at it,” the inside went on. Notably, Kris and Kanye had their differences in July 2020 when Kanye alleged his mother-in-law was trying to put him under a psychiatric hold via Twitter.
“Kris is always helping her girls with the fathers of their children. Kanye was upset with Kris right when he and Kim first split, but they’re in a better place now, too. Kanye knows Kris is to thank to getting to this better place with Kim,” the source concluded.
Kanye enjoyed a summer getaway to Mexico with his kids while Kim headed to Rome for work, where she posted up a storm at some of the city’s most iconic spots like the Vatican, Trevi Fountain and Spanish Steps. ‘Ye and his brood were photographed waiting in an airport gate with a nanny, marking one of the few times he’s been seen with them sans Kim.
Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021
The KKW Beauty founder also acknowledged their split in her opening monologue on SNL. “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” she said to the audience. “So, when I divorced him, you have to know it just came down to one thing: his personality,” she then quipped.
Celebrities
Lisa Rinna Shades Lisa Vanderpump as RHOBH Ratings Reach Season High Without Her, Shares Post Applauding Erika
Lisa Rinna knows that when it comes to the success of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo reality series is doing just fine without Lisa Vanderpump.
After suggesting weeks ago that Vanderpump “doesn’t have the balls” to return to the Bravo reality series, Rinna took to her Instagram Story, where she shared a shady meme in which Bravo was seen hypothetically turning down Vanderpump’s request for them to clean house and welcome her back.
In the meme, Vanderpump was seen wiping tears from her eyes as a caption suggested she said, “I’d only return to [RHOBH] if they ‘cleaned house.’”
As RHOBH fans may have heard, Vanderpump recently confirmed that she’d be willing to return to the show — but only if Bravo got rid of everyone, aside from Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. However, in the meme in question, Bravo wasn’t on board with Vanderpump’s demands.
“We good,” read the network’s suggested reply.
After the Queens of Bravo fan page on Instagram posted the meme, along with another message congratulating the cast on the 1.517 million viewers they received for part one of their season 11 reunion, Rinna re-shared the post on her Story.
“A nice one and a shady one. You pick which one you want to share,” the page wrote in their caption.
“I picked both,” Rinna replied.
On October 14, Bravo Ratings on Twitter revealed that Wednesday night’s episode of the RHOBH reunion not only garnered the series 1.517 million viewers, but also captured 0.54 of the 18-49 key demographic, which marked a season high.”
#RHOBH 💎 S11E21 – 1.517 million viewers (0.54 18-49 demo) *season high* pic.twitter.com/38WjzaiXsB
— Bravo Ratings (@RatingsBravo) October 14, 2021
Also on her Instagram Story, Rinna re-shared a message from one of her fans, who congratulated her and Erika Jayne for bringing it amid season 11 and showing “strength” and “bravery.”
“Congrats to these two who brought it [and] showed strength and bravery!” the person had written.
As fans have seen in recent weeks, Rinna has remained by Erika’s side as she continues to be accused of stealing money from Thomas Girardi‘s former law firm clients, including orphans and widows of plane crash victims. And, while she’s faced backlash for her loyalty at times, she hasn’t shied away from questions about her support.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in September, Rinna told host, Andy Cohen, she believed Erika was in the dark amid her now-estranged husband‘s alleged crimes.
“If she is somehow lying to me in any shape or form, we will come to terms with that. But I have to let this play out because no one’s been charged. No one’s been arrested. I know everyone’s furious with me for standing by her but like, she’s my friend,” Lisa explained. “And she hasn’t been charged.”
Part two of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion airs Wednesday, October 20, at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
LL Cool J’s Children: Everything to Know About ‘NCIS’ Star’s 4 Kids
LL Cool J has four children, including three daughters and one son, who he shares with wife Simone Smith. Find out more about them here.
LL Cool J (born James Todd Smith), 53, may be known as a talented rapper and actor but he’s also a doting dad to four children! The NCIS: Los Angeles star welcomed his brood, which includes son Najee Laurent Todd Eugene Smith, and daughters, Italia Anita Maria Smith, Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith, and Nina Simone Smith, with his wife Simone Smith, whom he married in 1995, and they’re all pretty great! As a father, LL thinks it’s important to empower his children and has even talked about it in the past.
“I just try to lead by example, encourage them [and] make sure they can do anything they put their minds to. I’ve always been really trying to teach them to believe in themselves and not be limited,” he reportedly said about his experience as a dad.’
Find out more about LL’s kids, from oldest to youngest, below!
Najee Laurent Todd Eugene Smith
Najee is the oldest child of LL and Simone. He was born in 1989 and has stayed out of the spotlight for the most part. He is active on social media, however, and appears to be a professional photographer with his own site. His page is full of various moments in his life and other creative things. Many fans like to comment on Najee’s uncanny resemblance to his dad and from the look of the pic above, which his mom posted in honor of his 31st birthday, we don’t blame them!
Italia Anita Maria Smith
Italia is LL and Simone’s second child and oldest daughter. She was born in 1991 and like her brother Najee, she has chosen a profession that keeps her out of the spotlight. The talented beauty is a licensed real estate agent and studied at Northeastern University, where she earned a degree in Business Administration. She married Lamar Cardinez in 2017 and they have two children.
Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith
Samaria is the third-born child of LL and Simone. She was born in 1995 and is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology. She went on to start her own denim brand in 2019 and sells various styles of the popular clothing choice on her brand website. She also appears to be an influencer on social media and speaks at special events about beauty and wellness.
Nine Simone Smith
Nina is LL and Simone’s youngest child. She was born in 2000 and like her dad, she is involved in the music industry as a singer who goes by Nina-Symone. She released her debut single “Call Me” on her Instagram page in late 2020 and it received a lot of praise. She also has her own YouTube page and vlogs on a regular basis.
Celebrities
Bill Clinton Links Arms With Wife Hillary As He’s Discharged From Hospital After Infection – Photos
Headed home at last! Bill Clinton appeared to be in good spirits as he linked arms with wife Hillary for support on Oct. 17 while leaving UC Irvine.
Bill Clinton, 75, is headed home after being in hospital for several days. The former president was seen linking arms with his wife Hillary Clinton, 73, as he exited UC Irvine Hospital in California on Sunday, Oct. 17. Although Bill kept his face covered with a protective mask, his eyes appeared to light up as he approached the glass doors where a small crowed awaited. Hillary sweetly looked up at her husband as they walked arm-in-arm, just a day after she was visiting him in the ICU.
Bill, who hails from Arkansas, rocked a pair of faded jeans along with a burgundy t-shirt, navy blazer and black loafers. Hillary opted for a casual elegant look with a white button down shirt, black jacket and pants along with a pointy loafer shoe. The former Secretary of State kept her blonde hair back in a ponytail.
Bill’s spokesman Angel Ureña shared an update about the former president’s health upon his discharge from his doctors Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack. “His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics,” Angel tweeted. “On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress.”
Statement from Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, Chair, Department of Medicine and Executive Director, Hospital Medicine at UC Irvine Health, who has been overseeing the team of doctors treating President Clinton pic.twitter.com/n3mJHesjfC
— Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 17, 2021
Hillary was seen visiting Bill at the medical facility on Saturday with her daughter Chelsea Clinton, 40. The former First Lady had a Starbucks coffee and Givenchy “Antigona” bag in hand as she exited a chauffeur driven vehicle. She once again opted for a black-and-white ensemble, going with a patterned coat and a headband, which she frequently used to don in her ’90s White House days.
Bill was admitted to UC Irvine on Tuesday this week for a “non-COVID” related infection, later reported to be UTI. “He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” his doctors said in a statement on Thursday.
Update, from me, on President Clinton pic.twitter.com/Mjmx2wQNha
— Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 16, 2021
His spokesperson posted that Bill was in “good spirits” ahead of his release. “President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours. He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow,” his rep tweeted on Saturday evening.
Celebrities
Nayel Nassar: 5 Things About The Man Who Married Bill Gates’ Daughter Jennifer
Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Gates and her new husband, Egyptian equestrian, Nayel Nassar. Here’s everything to know about him!
Jennifer Gates is officially off the market! The eldest daughter of billionaire couple Bill and Melinda Gates said her ‘I do’s with new husband Nayel Nassar, a professional equestrian, on October 16. The two wed at the Gates family’s sprawling estate in Westchester County, New York in front of 300 people. It comes four years after the pair were first linked, having both attended Stanford University, and sharing a passion for horses and equestrian. Read on for everything to know about Nayel.
1. He has officially tied the knot with Jennifer.
Nayel and Jennifer are now man and wife! The couple exchanged vows at her farm, which was gifted to her by her parents after she graduated from college. Talk about an extravagant gift! The venue, which features 124 acres of land, was set up with pavilions with floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Jennifer stunned in a custom Vera Wang dress, as she was flanked by her bridesmaids who wore teal gowns, and both of her parents walked her down the aisle. It was reported that 300 guests attended the Muslim ceremony per the Daily Mail, and Coldplay served as the entertainment.
2. Nayel competed in the Tokyo Olympics
Nayel, whose parents are Egyptian, has been competing in equestrian competitions for several years. According to his biography, he began at the age of 10, and has gone on to qualify for the FEI World Cup Finals in 2013, 2014 and 2017, along with the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2014.
Most recently, he competed in the Tokyo Olympics, marking the first time in 61 years that Egypt’s equestrian team had qualified for the Olympics. His mother-in-law Melinda took to Instagram, writing, “I always love watching the Olympics. The #TokyoOlympics are particularly special because I get to cheer on my future son-in-law, @nayelnassar! We are so proud of you, Nayel (and Igor)!” Meanwhile, Bill added, “I’m rooting for lots of the athletes in Tokyo right now—but none more than my soon-to-be son-in-law, @nayelnassar. Good luck, Nayel!”
3. He also has affluent parents.
Nayel had a similar upbringing to his now-wife. He was born in Chicago to millionaire parents but was raised in Kuwait. Back in 2017, he returned to the country with Jennifer for a visit ahead of the holidays. “Memorable times in Kuwait last week with family and old friends. Got to bring Jenn home and give her a glimpse of my childhood,” he wrote on Instagram. “It meant the world to me. Needless to say, she was loved by all..including Jerry.”
4. He graduated from Stanford University.
Both Nayel and Jennifer graduated from Stanford University in Northern California. He earned a degree in economics in 2013, while his wife graduated in 2018 with a degree in human biology. “Lucky me, she’s beautiful and has a Stanford degree! ?? Congratulations love, on all you’ve achieved these last 4 years. Can’t wait to continue this wonderful journey with you #stanfordgrad2018 #beenthere #classof2013 #imgettingold,” he wrote.
5. He speaks multiple languages.
If his list of accomplishment wasn’t already impressive enough, he also speaks Arabic, French, and English.
Celebrities
Kyle Richards & Erika Jayne’s Friendship Status Revealed After Dramatic ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Taping
Erika Jayne had a tough season 11 on ‘RHOBH’ with her friend group. After a dramatic reunion, we now know where she stands with Kyle Richards.
Erika Jayne, 50, had her toughest season yet on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it came to her friendship circle, which includes OG Kyle Richards, 52. After an intense four part reunion of being grilled by host Andy Cohen, 53, we’re happy to report things are finally A-OK between the two ladies. “Kyle and Erika made up at the ‘RHOBH’ reunion a few weeks ago,” a source close to the show’s production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They both talked it out and are happy with where they’re at.”
Fans watched The Pretty Mess singer go through a tough divorce from Tom Girardi, 82, who had been having multiple affairs behind Erika’s back. On top of that, Erika was named in a slew of messy lawsuits as Tom and his law firm allegedly embezzled funds from plane crash victims. Erika claims to not know about any of this, but the ladies, including Kyle, questioned her knowledge all season which upset Erika at times.
Although Kyle pressed Erika at times for answers, she was vocal about the fact that she never knew Erika to be a liar. Cameras stopped rolling months ago and it seems taking some space helped mend things to where they were before this all happened. “They didn’t speak for a bit after filming,” our source said. “But they’re talking and are totally fine now. Kyle really has always tried to support Erika throughout all of this as best as she can.”
Kyle celebrated a personal milestone recently when her daughter Portia Umansky, 13, had her Bat Mitzvah. While cast members such as Lisa Rinna, 58, Sutton Stracke, 50, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff, 38, were in attendance, fans wondered if Erika’s absence meant anything. “The only reason Erika didn’t go to Kyle’s daughter’s Bat Mitzvah is because she was out of town,” our source added. “Otherwise she would’ve been there.”
And it’s nice to know that these two fully have one another’s backs again! Former housewife and pal of Kyle’s Lisa Vanderpump, 61, said that Camille Meyer, 53, was going around Andy’s baby shower back in 2019 gossiping about Erika’s problems — something Kyle flat out denied. “Erika knew that Kyle didn’t spread the rumor about her financial issues at Andy’s baby shower,” our source said. “She hasn’t spoken to Lisa Vanderpump in years and knew she didn’t say that.”
Part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Wednesday night at 8pm on Bravo.
The Best Fixed Gear Bikes On Earth
Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios
Top 3 Gainer of the Week: NU, PERP, TEL
Kendall Jenner & BFF Hailey Baldwin Reunite For Dinner At Nobu In Twinning Blazers — Photos
Can Hedgehogs & Terriers Get Along? Socialization is an Issue!
Lucas: A trip to space may be just the thing for VP Kamala Harris
RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen Talks Losing Baby at 42 Weeks and 9 Miscarriages Amid Pressure From Husband to Have Baby
Patriots-Cowboys inactives: Damien Harris active, Patriots O-line in good health
AP college football poll: Cincinnati up to No. 2; Purdue snaps poll drought; Air Force gains more votes
Factoring Odds – Why This Strategy Is Essential In Rummikub
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
Biden Orders Dishonorable Discharge for 46% of Troops Who Refuse Vaccine
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US
Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ accused of plagiarizing parts of Japanese film ‘As the Gods Will’
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
Brian Laundrie may be using adapted canoe as ‘posts hold clues to hideout’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
-
News4 weeks ago
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Biden Orders Dishonorable Discharge for 46% of Troops Who Refuse Vaccine
-
News4 weeks ago
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
-
News4 weeks ago
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
-
News4 weeks ago
Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US
-
News4 weeks ago
Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ accused of plagiarizing parts of Japanese film ‘As the Gods Will’
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
-
News3 weeks ago
Brian Laundrie may be using adapted canoe as ‘posts hold clues to hideout’
-
News4 weeks ago
Transgender cosmetics entrepreneur wanted in Malaysia for wearing feminine clothing is arrested in Thailand
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
MSNBC’s Joy Reid dismisses Gabby Petito case as ‘missing White woman syndrome’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Body of YouTuber Gabby Petito Found in Wyoming
-
News4 weeks ago
BTS ARMY unites to #ProtectBTS from superfans mobbing the K-pop group’s NYC hotel
-
News4 weeks ago
Hundreds protest in front of the State House over vaccine, mask mandates
-
News3 weeks ago
COVID-19 vaccine exemptions: Where do different religions stand on vaccinations?