High school football: Academy Force’s Peyton Gremmels is one of state’s top-producing receivers
Running the football is in the DNA of Academy Force head football coach Noah Dombrovski and his offensive staff members.
Traditionally, Academy Force — an east metro co-op team based out of St. Croix Prep — prefers to run the ball about 70 percent of the time.
But then came a play last fall against Minneapolis Edison in which Dombrovski and Co. knew for certain it was time to adapt.
On a deep ball down the sideline, receiver Peyton Gremmels made an acrobatic grab between two defenders. It was so good, in fact, that the Edison head coach made a point to ask Dombrovski after the game about where this wide receiver came from.
“It was kind of an acrobatic catch and it was just like ‘Holy cow, alright, we know we can keep going to him and he’s going to make some crazy catches,’ ” Dombrovski recalled this week.
And he made the routine catches ones, too. Frankly, Gremmels would make all the plays. In that game alone, Gremmels finished with seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.
“I think that was like ‘OK, we can rely on him to move some things up for us,’ ” Dombrovski said.
And in this season, Gremmels’ senior campaign, the receiver has become the focal point of the Academy Force offense — for good reason.
Through five games Gremmels has 34 catches for 533 yards from quarterback Ethan Petersen, putting him among the state’s top-producing pass catchers. He has accounted for half of Academy Force’s eight offensive touchdowns, while adding four more two-point conversions.
It’s a rarity in high school, but it’s true for Academy Force — the offense is centered on the 6-foot-1 wide receiver. Academy Force (1-4), which hosts Minneapolis Roosevelt at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Croix Prep, has other weapons, such as first-year receiver Josh Louis. But Gremmels is who makes the offense go.
“It’s definitely like, ‘Alright, we need one, what can we do to get Peyton open?’ ” Dombrovski said. “Peyton is the guy that we run through, so that’s how we’ve got to roll.”
“Coach always has a game plan of what they run, what routes will be open and what to run,” Gremmels said, “and I just execute it.”
His junior season was the first time Gremmels played wide receiver at the varsity level, though this is his fourth year starting for Academy Force. The Woodbury product was Academy Force’s second-leading tackler from the defensive back position as a freshman, per Dombrovski, but he quickly showed a knack at receiver when given the opportunity.
“I kind of played a little bit in like middle school. I don’t know. Just the offense that we’re running, it works well,” Gremmels said. “I like just like the competition, man on man against the corner.”
He put in work in the offseason, mastering his routes and footwork. It has paid off in a big way this season. Gremmels has at least four catches in every game this fall. Over the past three games, he has 25 catches for 441 yards and four scores. That includes a 195-yard, three-touchdown showing in Academy Force’s Homecoming victory over Concordia Academy — Gremmels’ favorite game to date.
“Every play we threw at him, he made it. So we’re just like, ‘Alright, let’s keep doing it!’ ” Dombrovski said.
Gremmels has earned that trust. The receiver/defensive back is being recruited by area Division III schools, and said he has roster spots offered by Hamline and Augsburg. Quiet, calm and smart, Gremmels is “the most chill good player you’ll ever meet,” Dombrovski said.
While not boastful, Gremmels does carry a quiet confidence. This is the type of statistical season he was planning to put together, and he’s hopeful more wins soon follow.
Defenses have started to shade coverages in Gremmels’ direction. It’s becoming common for the receiver to hear opposing coaches yell out for defenders to “Watch No. 13.” All eyes on him.
Dombrovski noted Gremmels has always been a quick learner. On defense, Academy Force will push him into the box against strong running teams, and have him serve as the surveyor of the secondary when an opponent is set to pass. He’s a swiss army knife of sorts.
Offensively, Gremmels doesn’t even need to see a route, but rather have it explained to him, and he’ll soon have it down. Dombrovski recalled a time when the coaching staff described a “whip” route to Gremmels in practice. He ran it in the game two days later for an easy score.
“He definitely has the football sense, the smarts, he’s a great route-runner,” Dombrovski said. “We can throw a fade to him, we can throw a whip route to him, we can throw any route to him and he’ll run it just perfect the first time and get open.”
Rem Pitlick’s homecoming with the Wild is all business
As the clock on his dashboard approached midnight, Wild winger Rem Pitlick seriously considered pulling off at the nearest rest stop to get a few hours of shut-eye. He had a sleeping bag with him and everything.
Luckily for the 24-year-old Pitlick, his mom Lisa came through at the last minute. She found him a hotel near Quincy, Ill., meaning Pitlick did not have to sleep in his used Nissan Pathfinder. He slept for a few hours before continuing his trek to the Twin Cities.
After roughly 13 1/2 hours of driving, Pitlick finally checked into his hotel on Wednesday night before hurriedly making his way to Xcel Energy Center for a preseason game. Needless to say, it has been a whirlwind for Pitlick since the hometown Wild claimed him off waivers on Tuesday afternoon.
“Not really settled yet,” said Pitlick, who got placed on waivers by the Nashville Predators earlier this week. “I didn’t know if I was going to get picked at all. I actually had the time wrong with my agent, so I thought I didn’t get picked up. Then he called me and goes, ‘We’ve still got another hour.’ I’m like, ‘OK.’ Then I got picked up and finished the packing.”
Now that the dust is starting to settle, Pitlick is excited for the next chapter in his career, back where it all began. He cut his teeth on the outdoor rinks in Plymouth as a kid and starred for the University of Minnesota before turning pro.
Though his time with the Predators didn’t go as planned — he played in only 11 games in the NHL after signing on March 22, 2019 — Pitlick is excited that his path led him to the Wild. He grew up cheering for the hometown team and is pumped that he gets to wear the sweater for real.
That said, Pitlick made it clear that he’s not going to get caught up in the hoopla that can sometimes be associated with a homecoming.
“I’m here to play hockey and try to earn an opportunity,” Pitlick said. “It’s not trying to hang out with my family or my friends. I’m here to play hockey. And I’m going to take this very seriously.”
The biggest thing Pitlick has working in his favor is he already has been down this road. He arrived in Dinkytown as a prized recruit and managed to block out the distractions on his way to the next level. He’s confident he can do the same thing with the Wild.
“It’s like, oh my gosh, I’m here, it’s amazing, people are texting me, people want tickets,” Pitlick said of his time with the Gophers. “I was able to kind of figure out how to not be distracted during that time.”
Asked why he decided to bring Pitlick in so late in training camp, with the Oct. 15 season opener against the Anaheim Ducks right around the corner, Wild general manager Bill Guerin said he felt it was worth taking a chance on a highly-skilled kid.
“He’s the type of guy that we value,” Guerin said. “He can score. He’s got a great shot. He’s high character. In talking to people that know him well, like Bob Motzko at the U, they have great things to say about his character and his passion for the game. There’s very little risk. We just thought it made a lot of sense.”
In his conversation with Pitlick earlier this week, Guerin also made it clear that this is his job.
“I joked with him, I said, ‘You’re not coming home. You’re coming to work,’ ” Guerin said. “It can always be a big thrill playing for the home team. We are excited to have him.”
As for where Pitlick fits in the lineup, Wild coach Dean Evason said he wants to see him play before he makes that decision. The plan is for Pitlick to play in the preseason finale against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at the United Center.
“He’s got a skill set that we think is untapped obviously at this level,” Evason said. “He’s very excited about the opportunity and, speaking to him, very thankful to get an opportunity. Obviously he got put on waivers with the opportunity to probably get sent down. He’s here, and he’s going to get an opportunity for us, so we’re looking for him to be what he is.”
What exactly is Pitlick? Well, he has been a top-tier goal scorer at every level, including as a pro in the American Hockey League. All that’s left for him to do is prove it at the highest level.
“Obviously, I’ve been picked up,” Pitlick said. “But I don’t expect anything. I’m here to work. I haven’t fully established myself in the NHL. I’m coming here to work and see if I can earn an opportunity.”
BRIEFLY
Matt Dumba scored the game-winner in overtime as the Wild earned a 3-2 win over the rival Chicago Blackhawks. Joel Eriksson Ek and Alex Goligoski had the other goals for the Wild.
Minnesota’s hospital capacity continues to tighten due to COVID-19
The number of available hospital beds, especially those for children, are dwindling across Minnesota because of increased demand and the ongoing fourth wave of COVID-19 cases.
Some parts of the state have no open hospital beds with the proper staff to care for patients, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Thursday. In other regions the number of available beds are in the single digits.
“We have been saying since the beginning of this pandemic that it is a top priority to protect the capacity of our health systems to make sure people are getting the care they need,” Malcolm said. “Capacity is tight everywhere, including pediatric hospital beds.”
Beds are full because of the nearly 900 COVID-19 patients requiring care and that larger-than-expected numbers of people are arriving with severe conditions like heart attacks and strokes. Health officials believe the increased need for hospital care now is due, in part, to people having deferred other care earlier during the pandemic.
Dr. Kevin Croston, CEO of North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, said it was not unusual for a hospital to discharge 100 patients in a day only to see those beds immediately refill.
“It probably been the most challenging year I have experienced in my 30-plus year career,” Croston said. “Every element of our health system is incredibly stressed. It has been for a long time and it just keeps building.”
He noted that 75 percent of COVID-19 patients in regular hospital beds — and 100 percent of those in intensive care — are unvaccinated.
There are more people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 than any other time this year. The number of people requiring care is roughly half what it was at the peak of the state’s worst surge, in December, just before vaccines became available.
Hospitals leaders from across Minnesota say they are working together to find ways to maintain capacity and care for patients. In some cases that includes postponing procedures.
The biggest capacity challenge for providers is staffing shortages, something Croston said has hit a critical level. Nationwide, health care providers have been leaving the profession because of the strain of the 19-month long pandemic.
“The staff are exhausted and they are working harder than they ever have,” he said.
Dr. Marc Gorelick, Children’s Minnesota president and CEO, said there’s been a dramatic increase in pediatric patients over the past few months. This includes an unexpected rise in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, as well as a rise in both trauma and acute mental health cases.
“We are doing everything we can. The good news is, it’s working,” Gorelick said. “It’s strained, but we are meeting the needs of the kids in the state.”
Rachelle H. Schultz, Winona Health president and CEO, said rural hospitals are experiencing the same capacity challenges as those in the Twin Cities metro.
Schultz, Gorelick and Croston all said that community members can help health care providers maintain hospital capacity by following coronavirus mitigation measures such as getting vaccinated, wearing masks in public and staying home when ill.
“We are here to help and we need the help of our communities to get through this together,” Schultz said.
Timberwolves’ preseason road trip provides chance to bond and compete
The Timberwolves’ first extended road trip of the season is taking place earlier than usual. Starting Friday in Denver, Minnesota will play three road games in three separate cities over a seven-day span.
The Wolves will be in Denver on Friday and Los Angeles on Monday to play the Clippers before heading to Brooklyn to play the Nets next Thursday.
It’s rare for an exhibition road trip, but the getaway checks a couple of traditional preseason boxes. Many teams will hold destination training camps away from their home bases. The Wolves, for example, used to hold training camp in Mankato. A few years back, in Minnesota’s first season with Jimmy Butler under former coach Tom Thibodeau, the team held training camp in San Diego before departing to play two preseason games in China.
Those trips provide bonding opportunities for a team to attempt to unite itself further before the start of a grueling 82-game regular-season grind.
This trip gives the Wolves a chance to do some of that. Some of it has already taken place. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Jarred Vanderbilt organized a dinner for the players Thursday night in Denver, where he started his NBA career. Finch and the coaches were not invited.
“Nor do I want to be,” Finch said with a laugh.
Timberwolves players gathered as a group in Miami before the start of training camp, where they worked out with one another, played some volleyball and spent time with new owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez. It was a similar trip to the one the team took a couple years ago to the Bahamas.
But not everyone was in attendance. Anthony Edwards, for instance, was filming his role in a movie. Everyone will be on this trip.
“Our guys are excited,” Finch said.
Karl-Anthony Towns said this week that what he loves most about this team thus far is its spirit.
“That takes care of a lot of things that may not be made up in talent is just our spirit is so good,” he said. “It makes up for a lot of things that we may be lacking.”
Finch has noted the team’s apparent chemistry on and off the floor. That’s why he thinks players are legitimately looking forward to spending time with one another. The trip also checks another box — getting prepared for the upcoming season. Minnesota’s three opponents — the Nuggets, Clippers and Nets — all won at least one playoff series last season.
While it’s still preseason, such tests figure to help the Wolves figure out where they are, and where they need to go.
“Kind of takes the place of the traditional go away for training camp. Covering a lot of ground on this road trip. And that was intentional,” Finch said. “We wanted to play good teams in good cities where our guys would feel like they could get out and be with each other.”
Michael R. Strain: Republicans need to be more than the party of Trump
Republicans are apparently too busy stoking cultural grievances and recounting votes from the 2020 presidential election to craft a policy agenda for the next election. Looking forward instead of backward would be a better way to build political support and to channel the populism of former President Donald Trump into programs to help working- and middle-class voters.
The alternative for the GOP is to contest the 2024 election as a referendum on Trump’s personality and his false claims of election fraud. Republican partisans are convinced; nearly 6 in 10 Republicans and GOP-leaning independents state that believing the 2020 election was stolen from Trump is an important part of what it means to be a Republican, according to a recent CNN poll. And Trump’s fantasy is already a big part of the 2022 midterm elections.
But do Republicans really want voters to focus exclusively on Trump?
A healthy political party can’t be stuck in the past and it can’t be a cult of personality. This should be obvious from Trump’s loss in the personality-driven 2020 contest. That year, the GOP couldn’t even write a policy platform for its nominating convention. Instead, it released a bizarre statement of fealty to Trump.
If the GOP wants to make inroads among the many voters who aren’t loyal to the former president, it needs a policy agenda. Such an agenda would communicate the values the party stands for, as well as offering solutions to the challenges citizens face.
In addition to relitigating 2020, much of the party is sounding the alarm about the excesses of progressive social activism derided as “wokeism.” I, too, am concerned about the issue and think liberal society is undermined by treating people as members of groups rather than as individuals, and by shutting down the marketplace of ideas rather than engaging in it.
Some Republicans have attempted to marry the cultural grievances invoked by the “woke” label with policy. Take a new bill proposed by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio which, according to his press release, “would enable shareholders to hold woke corporations accountable.”
Cultural differences have a place in political debate, but they shouldn’t be allowed to push out other imperatives. They are not as urgent as improving the quality of education, figuring out how to retrain workers who have been displaced, or reversing the decades-long decline in workforce participation among men. And they are not the top challenges facing households that need better access to affordable child care or higher education.
The GOP is wedded to Trumpian populism, an outlook of grievance that pits “the people” against “the elites,” foreigners and immigrants. This analytically impoverished view of the world takes policy debates in unfortunate directions, as Rubio’s bill shows.
But there are manifestations of populism that point a constructive way forward. A focus on the working and middle classes could channel populist energy in a healthier direction. To keep its coalition together — to keep businesspeople and free market enthusiasts on board — Republicans need to marry that focus with traditional commitments to the free enterprise system, individual liberty, personal responsibility and advancing economic opportunity.
One opportunity is to shape policies that can highlight the shortcomings of President Joe Biden’s agenda. For example, if Biden is able to expand the size and scope of government involvement in health care, child care and higher education, as he has proposed, this gives the GOP the opportunity to offer alternative policies that are rooted in a commitment to free markets, but that still address the legitimate concerns that working- and middle-class households have.
A second major fault line exists over the value of workforce participation. The progressive left is quick to brand large swaths of the labor market as consisting of “dead-end jobs” and is eager to divorce safety-net programs from work requirements. A marriage of free markets and populism could push back against this, arguing for the value of employment and for the inherent dignity of work, even flipping burgers and unloading trucks.
An agenda around this wouldn’t just be laissez faire. Instead, it could consist of expanding earnings subsidies, redistributing income to encourage employment by subsidizing it. Or it could scratch the populist “anti-elite” itch by chipping away at employer power in the labor market, restricting noncompete clauses in employment contracts and loosening occupational licensing restrictions, all of which advance the interests of big firms and incumbents ahead of workers.
Defining itself against Biden’s agenda and rallying around a pro-work flag are just two of several ways that the GOP might create a coalition that includes stop-the-steal Republicans without alienating the party’s traditional interests, and that avoids the trap of betting the next election on anger and grievance.
But moving forward productively will require the right leadership. It’s harder to say where that will come from than where it won’t: the former president.
Missouri Medicaid expansion: Less than a quarter of applicants now covered
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – It’s been almost a week since the state started processing applications for Medicaid expansion and a top official for MO HealthNet says thousands are now covered.
Last August, Missouri voters approved to expand Medicaid to anyone 19 years and older making less than $18,000. Lawmakers chose not to fund it during the legislative session, but the Missouri Supreme Court ruled the state must move forward with it. The state estimates roughly 275,000 Missourians are eligible under expansion.
Starting Oct. 1, the Department of Social Services (DSS) started processing applications. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the state has received around 17,000 requests to join Medicaid. Less than a week later, only 4,300 Missourians have coverage.
“There are still pending applications in the queue that are being evaluated for their eligibility,” the chief transformation officer of the MO HealthNet Division told Senate members Thursday. “As of two days ago, we had enrolled about 4,300 members in the expansion population. What the next few months look like, senator, is unknown.”
After a special session over the summer to renew the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA), the tax from health care providers that funds Missouri’s Medicaid program, Senate leaders formed a committee to address some members’ concerns over Medicaid funds going to abortion providers, such as Planned Parenthood and transparency issues.
The Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection met for a fourth time Thursday since July. Top Medicaid officials testified in front of the committee, fielding questions about the state’s program.
“I have concerns how well MO HealthNet is able to analyze the data they get in,” committee chairman Sen. Bill White (R-Joplin) said. “We need to have our Medicaid system work properly, we need to have the proper tools and we need to not be running on an archaic system.”
Roughly a sixth of the Show Me State’s population is on Medicaid.
Currently, the state’s application process to participate in all benefits, such as food stamps, childcare, and medical is 60-plus pages long but the department plans to streamline that process.
“We’re able to trim our 63-page application down to about 9 or 10 pages,” Mathews said.
Mathews said implementation was delayed but hopes the state will start using the new system the first of the year.
“We intentionally delayed that implementation because of the confluence of expansion,” Matthews said.
Lawmakers like White are still asking for more transparency from the department about the state’s program.
“That data, as the state is paying for that service, is data that is entitled that us as legislators and you as the department, definitely, should be able to analyze if the system is working,” White said. “I’m frustrated that the data isn’t out there for me as a legislator to know if we need to look at things differently.”
Mathews also explained to the committee how the division is working to create a new revenue source for rural hospitals. It would be called the “hospital health hub.” The initiative would be centered around the area’s population, meaning if a hospital helped a patient make the right health choices by referring them to a food bank if needed.
Last month the committee met to discuss changes that could be made to the program, giving DSS the ability to block abortion providers from Medicaid finding for unethical behavior.
Suspected bank robber shot by police in Colorado Springs is taken to hospital
A bank robbery suspect was shot by a Colorado Springs officer Thursday in an exchange of gunfire, police said.
Happening Now ‼️
At 4 PM today, CSPD officers were involved in an on-duty shooting in the area of Palmer Park & Academy.
Initial information:
• All officers are uninjured
• The suspect is in custody
• There is no immediate danger to the public
— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) October 7, 2021
The police shooting happened at about 4 p.m. in the area of Palmer Park and Academy boulevards, according to police.
Douglas County’s new health department may let students cast off masks in school
Douglas County’s new health department, less than a month old, is expected to issue its first public health order Friday — to allow parents to exempt their children from the school district’s controversial mask mandate.
The order, which also raises the threshold for what would trigger a quarantine in the classroom, is the culmination of weeks of recriminations between county leaders and public health and school officials over COVID-19 mitigation measures in schools, a fight that last month led Douglas County to end a 55-year partnership with the Tri-County Health Department.
The directive, which was still being drafted Thursday night, will be discussed at the second meeting of the Douglas County board of health, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday. Douglas County Commissioner George Teal confirmed for The Denver Post the substance of the health order even though the details were not available.
The new agency, which was formed just two weeks after Tri-County handed down a Sept. 1 mask order for all students 2 and older, hasn’t even had time to choose an executive director or launch any programs.
But mask mandates for students — those 17 and younger in Douglas County have seen only one death from COVID-19 since the pandemic started 19 months ago — was too much for many parents in this conservative county south of Denver. Teegan Braun, a mother of four from Castle Rock, pulled her children out of the Douglas County School District last year over the mask requirement.
“What we’re asking for is choice — and choice alone,” she said. “We have one (pediatric) death over the course of the entire pandemic, and the case numbers don’t support what’s happening. Our parental authority is not being respected.”
Douglas County this week had nearly 180 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over a seven-day cumulative period, a rate that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorizes as high community spread and that triggers its masking guidance. It was outpacing Arapahoe and Adams counties, the other two members of Tri-County, in COVID-19 incidence rate.
J.B. Poplawski, a father of two who lives in Parker, said Douglas County is “following politics” in breaking away from the Tri-County Health Department and overriding the mask order. With the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment all recommending universal indoor masking for teachers, staff members, students and visitors to K-12 schools, the science is clear, he said.
“It’s not ideal when your local health department, which has zero experience, goes against the CDC, the AAP and CDPHE,” Poplawski said. “Not masking increases the likelihood that our kids are going to get sent home to do remote learning.”
In a letter the Douglas County School District sent to parents Oct. 1, it said that even though the county is no longer under Tri-County’s masking order, the district will continue to “require the wearing of facial coverings inside all school buildings.”
“Our focus continues to be on keeping our students and staff in the classroom while navigating the complexities of COVID,” the letter read. “This includes minimizing quarantines and working to avoid school closures and/or transitions to remote learning.”
But Teal, one of two county commissioners serving on the new board of health, said raw COVID-19 case numbers shouldn’t be the trigger for masking an age group that is largely spared the ravages of the respiratory disease.
“We’ve always insisted that severity should be the metric for public health action,” Teal said.
National and state data clearly show COVID-19 is a disease that overwhelmingly targets the old and the sick. COVID-19 deaths among those 18 and younger in the United States — 587 as of Wednesday — are a tiny fraction of the more than 700,000 Americans who have perished from the disease since early 2020, according to the CDC.
Closer to home, CDPHE has tallied 16 COVID-19 deaths among those 17 and younger in Colorado for the entire pandemic — that’s out of nearly 8,000 total COVID-19 deaths in the state. And of the more than 900 people who were hospitalized for COVID-19 during the week of Sept. 19 in Colorado, the most recent week for which data is available, just 24 were children.
The American Academy of Pediatrics, in a recent online update, stated that “it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is uncommon among children.”
“This recognizes the realities of the continuation of the COVID health crisis as possibly being endemic with a severity level that is being mitigated by widespread vaccination of all eligible age groups,” Teal said. “And the data we’ve seen in 19 months show low severity impacts in Douglas County.”
Currently 78% of eligible Douglas County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, with that proportion leaping to 98.7% for the particularly susceptible 65-and-older cohort. An additional 38,000 people in the county have been infected, giving them natural immunity to the virus.
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing. Environmental protections at all three monuments had been stripped by former President Donald Trump.
The White House announced the changes Thursday night ahead of a ceremony expected Friday.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, expressed disappointment in Biden’s decision to restore Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments, which the Trump administration downsized significantly in 2017.
The monuments cover vast expanses of southern Utah where red rocks reveal petroglyphs and cliff dwellings and distinctive buttes bulge from a grassy valley. Trump invoked the century-old Antiquities Act to cut 2 million acres (800,000 hectares) from the two monuments, calling restrictions on mining and other energy production a “massive land grab” that “should never have happened.”
His actions cut Bears Ears, on lands considered sacred to Native American tribes, by 85%, to just over 200,000 acres (80,900 hectares). They slashed Grand Staircase-Escalante by nearly half, leaving it at about 1 million acres (405,000 hectares). Both monuments were created by Democratic presidents.
The White House said in a statement Thursday night that Biden was “fulfilling a key promise” to restore the monuments to their full size and “upholding the longstanding principle that America’s national parks, monuments and other protected areas are to be protected for all time and for all people.”
Biden’s actions were among a series of steps the administration has taken to protect public lands and waters, the White House said, including moves to halt oil leasing in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and prevent road-building in the Tongass National Forest in Alaska, the nation’s largest federal forest.
Biden’s plan also restores protections in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monument in the Atlantic Ocean, southeast of Cape Cod. Trump had made a rule change to allow commercial fishing at the marine monument, an action that was heralded by fishing groups but derided by environmentalists who pushed Biden and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to restore protections against fishing.
Protecting the marine monument would “safeguard this invaluable area for the fragile species that call it home” and demonstrate the administration’s commitment to science, said Jen Felt, ocean campaign director for the Conservation Law Foundation.
Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Democrat and chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, praised the Biden administration in a statement, saying restoring the monuments shows its dedication to “conserving our public lands and respecting the voices of Indigenous Peoples.”
Mercy Hospital employees hold another protest against COVID vaccine mandate
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Another public protest was held Thursday against a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for hospital workers.
This one caused a backup on I-270 in west St. Louis County as two large banners and several American flags were displayed on the overpass near Manchester Road.
Protesters waved to drivers as they stood next to a sign saying, “Mercy Fires Heroes,” “Exemptions Denied,” and another sign saying, “stopCDCfraud.org.”
This was the second I-270 protest against Mercy Healthcare which is requiring employees to have a COVID vaccination. The deadline was Sept. 30.
“Nurses and other health care workers are not being given autonomy over their own bodies even though we are presenting science with our exemptions,” registered nurse Leta Woodard said.
“Exemptions are being denied and those who are getting the exemptions are being punished by going through wearing N-95 masks and or having to do the nasal pharyngeal PCR testing.”
Mercy says the majority of its workers are compliant with the vaccine mandate and employees can receive an exemption for religious or medical reasons.
Mercy released a statement saying, “While mercy respects differences of opinion about the COVID-19 vaccine and co-workers’ right to assemble and make their voices heard, mercy’s position remains unchanged.”
DU hockey begins season fueled by disappointment of “unacceptable” losing record last year
The University of Denver hockey program is ultra-motivated after failing to reach the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 2007.
On Friday night, with a full house expected at Magness Arena, the No. 12 Pioneers embark on a new season fueled by the disappointment of their losing record (10-13-1) from a year ago. DU had previously not finished below .500 going back to the 1999-2000 season.
“What happened last year was pretty unacceptable for DU standards, regardless if there was a pandemic or not,” said forward Ryan Barrow, a fifth-year senior and alternate captain. “There is a lot of unfinished business for all of us.”
DU hosts Arizona State on Friday and Saturday (homecoming) with the confidence to move past a rare down year. Coach David Carle initially joked it was better “to forget about it” after the Pioneers started 0-3 and fell into a season-long funk. But Carle later explained why that struggle was important for the program’s overall growth entering his fourth year as head coach.
“We learned a lot,” Carle said. “Number one is how important communication is and really in-person gathering when you’re trying to build a team. Coming into this year, being able to have our six weeks with our freshman, and a three or four-week training camp, and just get to be around the guys is really impactful and powerful. … It can be an X-Factor when you get into tight games against other really good programs.”
Senior Cole Guttman, a captain, is expected to appear in his 100th career NCAA game on Tuesday. He anchors a forward group that Carle said has “more depth than we’ve had in a long time” in terms of goal-scoring ability.
The Pioneers’ defense is young. But it’s loaded with star potential featuring a trio of freshmen selected within the first three rounds of the 2021 NHL Draft: Shai Buium (36th overall; Red Wings), Sean Behrens (61st overall, Avalanche) and Carter Mazur (70th overall, Red Wings). DU returns starting goaltender Magnus Chrona who is expected to split time in net with freshman Matt Davis.
“We like our speed, our depth, and our skill in all three spots,” Carle said. “Our fans can expect a team that can transition well, take away time and space, and play a real fast brand of hockey that really our fans have become accustomed to seeing.”
DU anticipates big crowds this weekend after the Pioneers played without fans all of last season.
“It’s definitely more fun with the student section out there,” Guttman said.
Barrow added: “Your legs feel a little lighter when the fans are going nuts.”
