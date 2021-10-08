High school football: Academy Force’s Peyton Gremmels is one of state’s top-producing receivers

Running the football is in the DNA of Academy Force head football coach Noah Dombrovski and his offensive staff members.

Traditionally, Academy Force — an east metro co-op team based out of St. Croix Prep — prefers to run the ball about 70 percent of the time.

But then came a play last fall against Minneapolis Edison in which Dombrovski and Co. knew for certain it was time to adapt.

On a deep ball down the sideline, receiver Peyton Gremmels made an acrobatic grab between two defenders. It was so good, in fact, that the Edison head coach made a point to ask Dombrovski after the game about where this wide receiver came from.

“It was kind of an acrobatic catch and it was just like ‘Holy cow, alright, we know we can keep going to him and he’s going to make some crazy catches,’ ” Dombrovski recalled this week.

And he made the routine catches ones, too. Frankly, Gremmels would make all the plays. In that game alone, Gremmels finished with seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.

“I think that was like ‘OK, we can rely on him to move some things up for us,’ ” Dombrovski said.

And in this season, Gremmels’ senior campaign, the receiver has become the focal point of the Academy Force offense — for good reason.

Through five games Gremmels has 34 catches for 533 yards from quarterback Ethan Petersen, putting him among the state’s top-producing pass catchers. He has accounted for half of Academy Force’s eight offensive touchdowns, while adding four more two-point conversions.

It’s a rarity in high school, but it’s true for Academy Force — the offense is centered on the 6-foot-1 wide receiver. Academy Force (1-4), which hosts Minneapolis Roosevelt at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Croix Prep, has other weapons, such as first-year receiver Josh Louis. But Gremmels is who makes the offense go.

“It’s definitely like, ‘Alright, we need one, what can we do to get Peyton open?’ ” Dombrovski said. “Peyton is the guy that we run through, so that’s how we’ve got to roll.”

“Coach always has a game plan of what they run, what routes will be open and what to run,” Gremmels said, “and I just execute it.”

His junior season was the first time Gremmels played wide receiver at the varsity level, though this is his fourth year starting for Academy Force. The Woodbury product was Academy Force’s second-leading tackler from the defensive back position as a freshman, per Dombrovski, but he quickly showed a knack at receiver when given the opportunity.

“I kind of played a little bit in like middle school. I don’t know. Just the offense that we’re running, it works well,” Gremmels said. “I like just like the competition, man on man against the corner.”

He put in work in the offseason, mastering his routes and footwork. It has paid off in a big way this season. Gremmels has at least four catches in every game this fall. Over the past three games, he has 25 catches for 441 yards and four scores. That includes a 195-yard, three-touchdown showing in Academy Force’s Homecoming victory over Concordia Academy — Gremmels’ favorite game to date.

“Every play we threw at him, he made it. So we’re just like, ‘Alright, let’s keep doing it!’ ” Dombrovski said.

Gremmels has earned that trust. The receiver/defensive back is being recruited by area Division III schools, and said he has roster spots offered by Hamline and Augsburg. Quiet, calm and smart, Gremmels is “the most chill good player you’ll ever meet,” Dombrovski said.

While not boastful, Gremmels does carry a quiet confidence. This is the type of statistical season he was planning to put together, and he’s hopeful more wins soon follow.

Defenses have started to shade coverages in Gremmels’ direction. It’s becoming common for the receiver to hear opposing coaches yell out for defenders to “Watch No. 13.” All eyes on him.

Dombrovski noted Gremmels has always been a quick learner. On defense, Academy Force will push him into the box against strong running teams, and have him serve as the surveyor of the secondary when an opponent is set to pass. He’s a swiss army knife of sorts.

Offensively, Gremmels doesn’t even need to see a route, but rather have it explained to him, and he’ll soon have it down. Dombrovski recalled a time when the coaching staff described a “whip” route to Gremmels in practice. He ran it in the game two days later for an easy score.

“He definitely has the football sense, the smarts, he’s a great route-runner,” Dombrovski said. “We can throw a fade to him, we can throw a whip route to him, we can throw any route to him and he’ll run it just perfect the first time and get open.”