Khadijah Haqq McCray On The Most Important Piece Of Advice She’s Gotten From BFF Khloe Kardashian

Reality star Khadijah Haqq opened up about her special relationship with Khloe Kardashian while at the premiere of the LOL Surprise! The Movie at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Oct.6.
From advice to life’s biggest moments, best friends share everything. Dash Doll alum, Khadijah Haqq, 38, opened up during an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife about her relationship with Khloe Kardashian, 37. When asked how proud she was of all of her accomplishments, the beauty had nothing but positive words to say about her bestie. “Immensely, it’s hard to put into words. [I] love her to death.”
“Whenever we can be together, love on each other, and just push each other along. It’s a blessing to have each other,” Khadijah HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Wednesday, October 6. The reality star, and twin sister, Malika Haqq, have been friends with the Good American founder for years, so it comes as no surprise that the love is endless.
Speaking of reality television the mother-of-three is filming season 2 of her show, Side by Side with Malika and Khadijah Haqq. After finding success on social media and YouTube, the reality show grew to fame and is now be on AspireTV. The series follows the two as they take on their not-so-identical life and the many challenges along the way.
Given that they’re getting ready to tape season two, Khadijah revealed that she got some advice from her BFF who has been in the game for many years. “[Khloe] has [given] a lot of great advice, but I would say the one thing that stuck out to me was to just be true to yourself,” she revealed. “Stay in your own creative space and don’t let anyone push you in one direction. If you know what you want and you know what you like, stick with it.”
The brunette beauty gushed over her special friendship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum and also stated that their friendship has evolved over the years. “We have always been really close. Now we are doing life things together,” Khadijah said. “When we were younger it was just young stuff. Now it’s just we are getting to be moms together and experience that and instead of spending our birthdays out in clubs, we spend them with our kids. We are maturing together, which is nice.”
After much convincing during the October 7 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Meredith takes a new job in Minnesota. But is she moving away from Seattle?
Nick leaves a note for Meredith under her door at the hotel. She catches him as he’s walking away. He wanted her phone number, but he didn’t want to disturb her. He asks her out and Meredith accepts.
Amelia shows up in Minnesota to meet with Meredith. They’re both being offered millions to cure Parkinson’s. Amelia is stunned by The Grey Center. Hamilton introduces Amelia and Meredith to Dr. Kai Bartley, and there’s a moment between Bartley and Amelia.
After hearing and seeing what Hamilton is willing to put into curing Parkinson’s, Amelia is 100 percent in. Meanwhile, Meredith is still uncertain. There are a lot of variables at play. She wants to give her kids stability. She just got back to her job. She has a life in Seattle.
Amelia continues to try and convince Meredith to help her change the world. She has hope they can cure Parkinson’s. As Amelia is leaving, Meredith spots Nick in the distance. Amelia doesn’t know why Meredith would walk away from something like this.
Back in Seattle, Richard puts the residents through a special project. There’s a competition to test their laparoscopic skills, and the winner gets a solo surgery. Schmidt gets the solo surgery, and it’s the extraction of a yoni egg from a woman’s stomach. During the surgery, Schmidt gets help from his fellow residents.
Teddy and Owen work on a veteran with pulmonary fibrosis, but he doesn’t want treatment. They realize the disease was likely to cause by the burn pits he was around during his tours in the war. When the man’s kid is discharged, he goes with him. Even though Owen wants to try and save this man, the veteran has made his decision.
Instead of a fancy dinner, Nick takes Meredith on a picnic. They also get some star-gazing in. It’s all very swoonworthy.
The next day, Meredith makes her decision. She tells Hamilton that she needs autonomy in picking a team and would like to move the entire operation to Seattle. Hamilton rejects the Seattle idea. She agrees to track back and forth once a week and set up a satellite feed in Seattle. Hamilton agrees to her stipulations. Meredith is officially in, but how will Richard respond to this new job? That’s the big question.
Kate McKinnon was photographed on set of her upcoming ‘Tiger King’ series as Carole Baskin in Australia! See her transformation.
From portrayals of Hillary Clinton to Ellen DeGeneres to Carole Baskin! Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon has transformed into the controversial CEO of Big Cat Rescue for Peacock’s upcoming Tiger King series. The actress, 37, was photographed for the first time in character while filming in Queensland, Australia. She could be seen with hair extensions, a cardigan over a printed blouse, and denim jeans, as seen in photos HERE.
Also pictured was Kyle MacLachlan, who will play Carole’s second husband Howard Baskin. The Twin Peaks alum’s transformation included greyed hair, glasses, and a flannel button-up shirt to emulate the big cat rights activist’s husband. A release date has not been announced yet, but Joe Exotic (a working title) will be based on journalist Robert Moor‘s Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King.
The limited series will explore Carole’s rivalry with Joseph Maldonado-Passage, otherwise known as Joe Exotic, the former zookeeper of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. The story of the convicted felon, who is currently in prison for a murder-for-hire plot and several counts of animal abuse, first captivated viewers after the debut of Netflix’s documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.
John Cameron Mitchell will star opposite Kate and Kyle as Joe Exotic himself. Rounding out the cast are Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, William Fichtne as Rick Kirkham, and Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe. The Peacock iteration joins a series of other Tiger King-inspired projects that have drawn on the success of Netflix’s documentary, including Animal Planet’s Surviving Joe Exotic and a rumored Rob Lowe and Ryan Murphy series.
Nicolas Cage was also slated to take on the role of Joe for a series with Amazon, but it has since been shelved. Variety reported in July that the series might be shopped to other streamers and networks, though. The National Treasure star told the outlet, “We should clear the record. I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together. They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.”
Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating? Twitter users seem to think so, presenting some theories about a possible pairing.
The internet discourse never sleeps, and the latest dispatch from the World Wide Web has thrown together an unlikely pairing. Twitter users are convinced that Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating. It appears that the rumors began after some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Marvel star, 40, started to follow the actress and singer, 29, on Instagram, bringing the star into the small fold of the 162 people that he follows.
His Instagram follow came after Twitter sleuths reported that the two were spotted leaving the same studio in Los Angeles on October 1 and later, the same restaurant. Still, the two have not been photographed in the same photo, so the validity of these snapshots should be taken with a grain of salt, but these are the tweets that have led Twitter users to the current conclusion. There’s also the possibility that the two may be teaming up for an upcoming film or TV project.
Regardless, Twitter users were excited about the possibility of a romance.
While the Captain America star is following the singer, it does not appear that she is following him back at this time. However, someone should alert the Only Murders in the Building star of this recent development, given that she once called Chris her celebrity crush. Back in October 2015, Selena appeared on Watch What Happens Live and admitted to being infatuated with the “cute” actor.
When a fan dialed in to ask Selena about her “number one celebrity crush,” Selena said, “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute.” Fellow guest Willie Geist asked if she ever revealed that publicly, to which Selena responded, “This is the first time. Oh man, he’s either going to hate me or love me.” The admission came after her initial split with Justin Bieber in 2012. The on-again, off-again couple split for good in 2018.
Selena’s last high-profile relationship was with The Weeknd. The two split in 2017 after nearly a year of dating. As for Chris, he previously dated Jenny Slate. The two also split in 2017 after less than a year of dating.
The ‘Teen Mom 2’ alum clapped back at some body-shaming haters recently after some speculated she was pregnant.
Is Jenelle Evans our new body positivity queen? The former Teen Mom 2 star slammed a follower on her TikTok page on Wednesday, Oct. 6 after they made a comment about her possibly being pregnant with her fourth child. The day before, Jenelle posted a video of she and daughter Ensley, 4, doing some TikTok dances and having a good time in bathing suits and the commenter apparently replied to video saying, “pregnant again.”
Following the comment, on Oct. 6, Jennelle decided to clap back, posting a video of herself mouthing the words of TikTok user DayDesiree, saying, “Um no, dirty that’s what a natural body look like. And if you don’t like it, close your eyes and don’t open them again. Next time you breathe, don’t.” Responding to the user, Jenelle captioned the post writing, “Yall always comment something ignorant.”
This isn’t the first time the 29-year-old’s responded to people trolling her social media about her weight. In April 2020, Jenelle flaunted her curves while rapping along to Kash Doll‘s 2019 song “Doin Too Much.” The song included lyrics like, “She like ‘Kash, b**ch you doin’ too much’/ I’m like, ‘shut up, hoe.’” Jenelle wrote in the caption of the post, “When people talk about my weight, I’ll just keep on dancing 💃🏻💓 #LoveYourself #StayHome.”
Despite the criticism from certain commenters, Jenelle doesn’t seem to be bothered, continuing to post photos and videos of herself in bathing suits and bikinis to show off her figure. In one post from September, the brunette beauty shared how she was “eating healthier lately” and was “losing weight” without a formal exercise routine. “Feeling great lately,” the mom of three wrote. “Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than amazing and very rewarding in my opinion.”
Jenelle also posted earlier in the month with another full body shot on Sept. 5, posing for two different photos in a black bikini while kneeling next to a river. “Girls just wanna have sun,” she said, smiling for the haters!
Jon Gosselin is getting his holiday shopping done early this year by shopping for charity and EXCLUSIVELY how daughter Hannah helped him get started!
Jon Gosselin, 44, is an engineer, not a social media pro — but he’s got his kids to help out with that second part. The reality alum is thankful daughter Hannah Gosselin, 17, was nearby to pitch in as he gets a head start on shopping for a good cause before the holiday season. “I do a lot [more] on my Instagram stories than when I post on my wall,” Jon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while discussing a video he posted on his social about Coresight Research’s Second Annual 10.10 Livestream Shopping Festival taking place virtually on Oct. 10.
“I said, ‘I’ll do the video and then you add the GIF and then you do the swipe up.’ So it was a partnership. She was laying there doing her FaceTime with her friends and I said, ‘Can you pause that right now?’ I did the video. It took me 3,000 takes. I kept messing up and then I was like, ‘Oh! Add this and do this!’ and she was adding in all of this stuff and I’m like, ‘Alright, I think I like it,’ and then she added it all and I thought, ‘Thank God.’ I don’t know what I’d do.”
Hannah and her brother Collin Gosselin, 17, are a part of the famous sextuplets from the hit TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, along with their twin sisters Mady and Cara Gosselin, 20. The pair have lived with their father for a handful of years now after their father obtained custody of them in 2018, nine years after filing for divorce from their estranged mother Kate Gosselin, 46. Their other brothers and sisters, Leah, Aiden, Joel and Alexis, live full-time with Kate and do not have a relationship with Jon.
The daddy-daughter duo’s bond is special and they compliment each other well. “I think it’s a mutual thing,” Jon added. “I take care of all the ins of everything like the car and the insurance and the finances and all those kinds of things and she takes care of all the multimedia. I take care of the network. She’s the software engineer and I’m the network engineer. It’s a match made in heaven.”
Collin and Hannah’s Christmas list has already been handed to Jon, and he says it’s quite unique to say the least. “They ask for interesting things like, ‘Can I get a new comforter?’” Jon revealed. “They do their own lists. They use apps. It’s kind of like lists and they send me the link or they add it to their Amazon cart which is ironic because I work for Amazon. They do their lists and they send it to me in one big swoop. They’ll say, ‘You don’t have to get everything on there!’ but they’ll send me 50 things so then I just pick through things. They send stuff like furniture. Who sends furniture in their Christmas list? It’s funny.”
Jon is unsure what to get his own kids this holidays season, so in the meantime, he’s happy to spend time with them giving back. “We like to donate to different charities as well,” Jon said of the shopping festival where brands and consumers donate up to 10% to participating charities. “Opportunity House is a big one for me in my area where I live, but I try to teach my kids that as well. Especially during COVID, we’ve been doing that one for 2 years now. Giving back’s you’ve got that whole thing with rent and mortgage payments going on with the relief so you’re going to have a lot more homeless people now as well.”
Coresight Research has partnered with Access Beauty Insiders to bring more beauty brands to the shopping experience for the event that will run from 10am-10pm EST. The event in partnership with Livestream shopping platforms CommentSold, Smartzer, Firework and 1:1 live video co-shopping platform, GhostRetail. Shoppers can expect other celebrity participants such as Phaedra Parks, Erica Rose and Natalie Nunn.
In her ruminative interview with American ‘Vogue,’ Adele revealed how her intuitive son Angelo ultimately inspired her upcoming new album.
Hello, again: Adele is the cover star of not one, but two Vogue covers for the month of November. The Grammy winner, 33, bares it all for the American and British version of the magazine ahead of the debut of her new album, ruminating about divorce, motherhood, and her “Year of Anxiety.” In her profile with American Vogue on October 7, Adele shed light on how her split from Simon Konecki had not been easy on their son Angelo, 9, which ultimately led her back to the studio.
After five years of marriage, Adele finalized her divorce from her charity executive husband, 47, in March. “I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy,” she told Vogue. “Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that.” The exes even live across the street from each other and share custody of their son (not to mention, have regular family movie nights), but the separation still took a toll on Angelo, whom Adele said was “really unhappy.”
“If I can reach the reason why I left, which was the pursuit of my own happiness, even though it made Angelo really unhappy — if I can find that happiness and he sees me in that happiness, then maybe I’ll be able to forgive myself for it,” she said, adding that when Angelo was just 6, “He said to my face, Can you see me? And I was like, Uh, yeah. And he was like, Cause I can’t see you. Well, my whole life fell apart in that moment. He knew I wasn’t there.”
“That’s when I started sharing with him,” Adele continued. She then returned to the studio, where she wrote a song for Angelo after their intuitive exchange. The album quickly transformed into an explanation of sorts to her son. “He has so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer, because I don’t know the answer,” she said. “Like, Why can’t we still live together? That’s just not what people do when they get divorced. But why not?”
“I’m like, I don’t fucking know. That’s not what society does. And: Why don’t you love my dad anymore? And I’d be like, I do love your dad. I’m just not in love,” she continued. “I can’t make that make sense to a nine-year-old.” She called the album different from albums’ past, explaining, ‘I realized that I was the problem. Cause all the other albums are like, You did this! You did that! Fuck you! Why can’t you arrive for me? Then I was like: Oh, shit, I’m the running theme, actually. Maybe it’s me!”
The singer has not announced a release date or title (fans have speculated that it will be entitled 30) for the new album yet, but she teased her new single “Easy on Me,” out on October 15, earlier this week, indicating that it may drop some time soon. Adele fans, rejoice (or cry): sad girl winter is upon us.
The ‘Shark Tank’ host apologized for making an insensitive joke at Whoopi Goldberg’s expense in a tweeted video.
Barbara Corcoran, 72, acknowledged that she stepped over the line during the Thursday October 7 episode of The View. The Shark Tank host had made a crack about co-host Whoopi Goldberg, 65, and her weight. Barbara took to her Twitter on Thursday afternoon to offer a sincere apology to Whoopi and anyone who may have been hurt by her off-the-cuff comment, after fans called her out on Twitter.
Shortly after the episode aired, Barbara tweeted an apology video both to The View host and anyone else who she could’ve hurt. “I just came back from The View, and saw my old friend Whoopi. As you well know, she has a phenomenal sense of humor, and I’ve known Whoopi for years. I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize, wasn’t funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry,” she said. She also included another message along with the video, writing, “Love ya Whoopi,” with a heart emoji.
The co-hosts and Shark Tank judges were talking about an entrepreneur on the reality show, who had come up with a new pair of jeans, and Whoopi remarked that she wanted to try them. “Will they fit this covid?” Whoopi asked. “If they fit two covid butts, we’ll be fine!” Barbara chimed in with a joke that made light of Whoopi’s weight. “When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m going to make two pairs!” she said.
Whoopi’s co-host Ana Navarro quickly came to Whoopi’s defense and made a remark about the multi-colored outfit that Barbara was wearing. “Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV!” she said, and it appeared to defuse the situation a little bit, after there was a moment of tension. Whoopi then mentioned that the show was going to a commercial break, and made a comment that the Shark Tank judge’s segment was over. “We’ll be right back! Barbara won’t, but we will,” she said.
NeNe Leakes thanked all her fans — even the ‘gentlemen’ who’ve made their way into her DMs — for their ‘inspiring’ support following husband Gregg’s passing.
NeNe Leakes, 53, has a special message for the men who’ve been sliding into her Instagram DMs in the wake of her husband Gregg Leakes‘ tragic death. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Oct. 6) to express gratitude to fans that have shown her some love during this hard time. And as she pointed out, some of these fans include male followers who have been direct messaging NeNe, likely with some flirtatious remarks.
“Thank you to everybody. All the gentlemen that have been in my DMs, thank y’all too,” NeNe said in a video on her IG Stories, according to Entertainment Tonight. The former Bravo star then wiggled her eyebrows and playfully said “Hey,” to those male followers she mentioned. “I’m just over here doing me right now, but hey!” NeNe added. “I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you.”
NeNe sadly became a widow on Sept. 1, after Gregg lost his battle with colon cancer at the age of 66. Gregg had beaten his first stint with stage 3 cancer colon after six months of chemotherapy back in 2019, but it unfortunately returned in June 2021. His initial battle with the disease was featured on RHOA’s 11th season, and it affected the couple’s marriage. “It’s very, very hard to be a caretaker,” NeNe told PEOPLE during Gregg’s initial health struggles. “People call and they say, ‘How’s Gregg doing?’ and I want to throw the phone and say, ‘How the f- am I doing? I’m going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out!’ I am not good at this s-!”
Since Gregg’s death, NeNe has been open about her up-and-down grief process. On Sept. 28, she wrote about Gregg on her IG Stories, “Missing you like crazy fu**kkkkk.” About two weeks prior, NeNe said on Instagram that she has “good days and bad days” in mourning her beloved husband.
NeNe and Gregg got married in 1997. They later got divorced in 2011, only to get remarried in June 2013.
Erika Jayne was noticeably absent from Kyle Richards‘ daughter’s recent circus-themed Bat Mitzvah. But did she get snubbed or chose to skip the event following claims that Kyle spread rumors about her since-estranged husband Thomas Girardi years ago?
As news of the recent sale of Erika and Thomas’ La Quinta home hit the web, an insider came forward to reveal just why the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wasn’t present as Portia Umansky celebrated her 13th birthday.
“Erika was invited but could not make it,” the source told Us Weekly on October 6, noting that Erika was “out of town” on Saturday, October 2, when the event was held.
While Garcelle Beauvais was also absent, a number of RHOBH cast members were in attendance, including Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.
“Such a special evening celebrating you [Portia Umansky]. I am so incredibly proud of you,” Kyle wrote in the caption of an Instagram post amid the bash. “While studying for your bat mitzvah you still pulled off straight A’s in school. Your speeches both in temple and at the party blew us away. I am the luckiest Mom in the world. I love you so much.”
As for the cameras present at the event, a second source confirmed the birthday party was filmed for RHOBH — and that former cast member Teddi Mellencamp, who announced her departure from the show in September 2020, was caught on camera.
“Her family and Kyle’s are close and she’s just genuine friends with some of the other cast,” the insider said. “There’s always a chance Teddi’s around for these types of events.”
In other Erika Jayne news, the RHOBH cast member’s three-bedroom, four-bathroom home in La Quinta recently sold for $1.2 million. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the trustee presiding over Thomas’ bankruptcy case has confirmed the earnings from the sale will bring in $730,000 to the recently-disbarred attorney’s estate and be used to pay back his many victims, including burn victim Joseph Ruigomez, who he owes $11 million.
In September, weeks before the home was sold, attorney Ronald Richards, who is representing the trustee, revealed $584,000 from the sale would be forwarded to Joseph while $335,000 would be put towards the trustee’s attorney’s bill.
Months ago, a judge signed off on Joseph being allowed to collect the remainder of the money owed from Erika.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills four-part season 11 reunion begins next Wednesday, October 13, at 8/7c on Bravo.