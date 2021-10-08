Suspected bank robber shot by police in Colorado Springs is taken to hospital

When does Garett Bolles start paying that contract back? The $68 million, $38 million of it, guaranteed, through 2024? When does the performance match the faith? The investment?

It won’t matter who gets the start behind center for the Broncos in Pittsburgh — Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Urban Meyer’s attorney — if Week 5 Bolles is Week 4 Bolles. Because they’ll be running for their lives against Blitzburg. Right from the jump.

“He needs to be better,” coach Vic Fangio said earlier this week, and matter-of-factly, when asked about Bolles, the Broncos’ big left tackle. “He should be critical of himself. He didn’t play well enough (against Baltimore).”

Well enough in …

“Mainly, the pass protection.”

Wait a minute. Wasn’t that corner turned? Last fall, over 15 games, Bolles wasn’t just the most improved player on the Denver offense — he was arguably that unit’s most valuable player, too. During a lousy, pandemic fall of 2020, the former first-round pick offered up one of the best individual turnaround stories of the Front Range, if not the NFL. No more charting the penalty flags. No more jokes about how the Broncos’ new fight song was “HOLDING, OFFENSE, NO. 72.”

Fast forward a season, and … yikes.

Bolles has surrendered four sacks through the season’s first four games, according to Post reporter Ryan O’Halloran. He’d charged Bolles with allowing a mere half-a-sack — that’s all — over 15 appearances in 2020.

The rest of The Post’s charting isn’t much kinder:

Bolles 2020: 15 games, 9 knockdowns, 0 pressures, 9.5 “disruptions.”

Bolles 2021: 4 games, 1 knockdown, 3 pressures, 8 “disruptions.”

So, no, your eyes aren’t lying.

And neither was Bolles this past Sunday when he said this:

“I think (the loss) just came down to the little things. Particularly me. I didn’t play too well. I feel like that loss is on me, being the leader of the offensive line. I wasn’t doing my job 100% like I needed to (in order) to make Teddy (Bridgewater) feel comfortable.”

The Broncos can’t afford less than that 100. Not now. Not after the Ravens’ rush knocked Bridgewater all over Empower Field for two quarters, then out of the game with a concussion. Not after Baltimore racked up five sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

And not with a Steelers defense up next trying to save face — and reverse a 1-3 start — in front of a Pittsburgh crowd that’ll be braying for blood. Lots of it.

“He’s an outstanding player,” Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said Thursday when asked about Bolles. “And when you can admit that there’s things that you can do better to help us win, I think, (that’s) a good thing, because this thing is a journey. As we go, unfortunately, there are bumps in the road. You’ve got to get over that bump and try to be better. And that’s where we are now and where he’s at.”

If Bolles is out to lunch, so is this offense. Lock is hopeless when pressured, a point to which even the most devout Drew tans have been forced to concede. While Bridgewater has been more elusive under duress than advertised, he’s not Patrick Mahomes, either.

Both QBs need a clean pocket. They need help. They need protection from the likes of T.J. Watt. Over essentially two-and-a-half games this season — Pittsburgh’s ace pass-rusher left a Week 2 loss at Las Vegas mid-tilt — J.J.’s little brother has 5.0 sacks and 8 quarterback hits.

Week 6: Maxx Crosby of the Raiders (2.0 sacks, three tackles for losses).

Week 7: Myles Garrett of the Browns (6.0 sacks).

Week 8: Montez Sweat of the Washington Snyders (3.0 sacks).

When opposing defenses look at Broncos game film, they should be biting their fingernails. After Baltimore, they’re cracking their collective knuckles, waiting for their turn to eat.

“Some days I’m going to have good days, and some days I’m going to have bad days,” Bolles said last Sunday. “(Against the Ravens), I took a punch in the face. I have to take my lickings, get off up the mat, get back next week, figure out what happened when I got knocked out, and get back up again. That’s the type of player that I am. I’m going to get back up, fix my things and continue to move forward.”

Payback is a you-know-what. So is Heinz Field if your quarterback spends the afternoon on his keister.