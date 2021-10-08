News
Suspected bank robber shot by police in Colorado Springs is taken to hospital
A bank robbery suspect was shot by a Colorado Springs officer Thursday in an exchange of gunfire, police said.
Happening Now ‼️
At 4 PM today, CSPD officers were involved in an on-duty shooting in the area of Palmer Park & Academy.
Initial information:
• All officers are uninjured
• The suspect is in custody
• There is no immediate danger to the public
— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) October 7, 2021
The police shooting happened at about 4 p.m. in the area of Palmer Park and Academy boulevards, according to police.
Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios
LOS ANGELES — An 11th-hour deal was reached over the weekend, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S.
After days of marathon negotiations, representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and from the studios and entertainment companies who employ them reached the three-year contract agreement before a Monday strike deadline, avoiding a serious setback for an industry that had just gotten back to work after long pandemic shutdowns.
“This is a Hollywood ending,” union president Matthew Loeb said. “Our members stood firm.”
The workers still must vote to approve it, but the strike has been called off with the tentative deal.
Many in Hollywood celebrated the news.
“Good for @IATSE for standing your ground. And don’t forget we got your back anytime you need us,” comedian, actor and writer Patton Oswalt said on Twitter.
Another actor, comic and writer, Yvette Nicole Brown, tweeted “#UnionStrong!” along with a link to a story reporting the agreement.
“Congratulations IATSE brothers and sisters!” Jennifer Garner said on Instagram.
The effects of the strike would have been immediate, with crews not only on long-term productions but daily series including network talk shows walking off their jobs. Shows with short turnarounds like soap operas would also have felt immediate effects.
The union represents cinematographers, camera operators, set designers, carpenters, hair and makeup artists and many others.
Union members said previous contracts allowed their employers to force them to work excessive hours and deny them reasonable rest via meal breaks and sufficient time off between shifts.
Leaders said the lowest paid crafts were receiving unlivable wages and streaming outlets including Netflix, Apple and Amazon were allowed to work them even harder for less money.
IATSE’S statement late Saturday said the agreement “addresses core issues, including reasonable rest periods; meal breaks; a living wage for those on the bottom of the pay scale; and significant increases in compensation to be paid by new-media companies.”
Lucas: A trip to space may be just the thing for VP Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris should have boldly rocketed into space with Captain Kirk.
That would have shut her critics up. It also would have helped turn her sagging image around.
And if a 90-year-old actor can make the flight, so could a 56-year-old vice president. Maybe even a 78-year-old president, although some critics might argue that he is already lost in space.
Upon landing in the West Texas desert, instead of the West Wing of the White House — after her historic flight Wednesday aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket — Harris could have talked about space with real high school students.
After all, she would have been the first vice president — let alone the first female vice president — to have rocketed into space. Upon disembarking in her snazzy space suit, she could have said to the press, “America is back, baby, and so am I.”
And it would have been totally fitting because Harris, in addition to her other duties, like being President Biden’s border czar, also heads Biden’s National Space Council.
The Space Council is designed to help shape national space and security strategies. But while the Bezos space rocket lifted off in Texas, Harris was in Washington.
Such a flight with Harris aboard would have given Harris the opportunity to combine those two responsibilities.
Sitting in the space capsule along with Captain Kirk — 90-year-old Star Trek actor William Shatner — Harris on the way up would have gotten a panoramic view of the open Mexican border where hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants are crossing.
That surely would have given Harris more insight into a solution to the border crisis. Space gives a person perspective. Looking down on the continent from higher up, you cannot see any borders. That is because there are none. Ergo, problem solved.
No borders, no problems.
Nobody knows if Biden will seek a second term. Nobody knows if he will even be around.
And nobody knows if he would have sanctioned such a flight for Harris had anyone even told him about it. “Joe, I’m going,” she would have said, “and that’s all there is to it.” But she did not go.
However, if she had a space flight under her belt, Harris could possibly have been a formidable candidate for president in 2024, campaigning as the sole candidate who had been in space.
People give you space once you’ve been to space.
Everyone knows how important space will be when World War III comes around, and people will be looking for a candidate with space credentials.
Meanwhile, of course, other presidential candidates would have been begging Bezos and Elon Musk, Bezos’ space competitor, to get on their own commercial space flights so they would not be outdone on the campaign trail.
Then, during the presidential debates they could not only argue over who flew the highest, the longest and broke the most sound barriers, but who flew the cheapest.
Instead of all the glory of a successful rocket flight into space, Harris ended up getting mocked for talking to a bunch of rented kids about craters on the moon. Craters on the moon? How about the crater in the White House?
The event was her appearance, two days before the Blue Origin rocket launch, in a NASA video talking about space travel to hired teenage actors in observance of World Space Week.
In a cringeworthy performance, Harris talked to the teenagers, all of whom were paid actors, about her passion for science, exploring the unknown and how excited she was about the Space Council.
“You’re going to literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes, I’m telling you. It’s going to be unbelievable,” Harris said.
Had Harris waited a day or so she could have had Shatner talk to the students. While he did not see craters on the moon, Shatner was moved by the “profound experience” of his space trip.
Shatner said, “I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened. I just hope I never recover from this. … It‘s so much larger than me and life. It has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the suddenness of life and death.
“Everybody in the world needs to do this. It was so moving.”
That was real life. Harris’ performance was an act. It was produced by a Canadian company appropriately called Sinking Ship Entertainment.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
Patriots-Cowboys inactives: Damien Harris active, Patriots O-line in good health
FOXBORO — For an offensive line down both starting tackles, the Patriots’ group is actually in good health.
Backup offensive tackle Justin Herron is active Sunday, after being listed as questionable with an abdomen injury. He’s expected to replace Isaiah Wynn at left tackle, even after Wynn was activated off COVID-19 reserve Saturday. Wynn hasn’t practiced in two weeks, but is active.
The Pats have also returned starting left guard Mike Onwenu, who was activated off COVID-19 reserve on Thursday. Onwenu and center David Andrews are expected to be the team’s only starting O-linemen today, after Andrews was the only available starter last week in Houston. It’s possible Onwenu could start at right tackle, after starting 10 games there last season.
Patriots starting running back Damien Harris is also active despite hurt ribs.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Trevon Diggs, all questionable and limited this week in Dallas, will play.
Both teams’ complete inactives lists are below.
PATRIOTS
RB J.J. Taylor
OG Shaq Mason
TE Devin Asiasi
CB Shaun Wade
CB Joejuan Williams
LB Ronnie Perkins
COWBOYS
DE Dorance Armstrong
QB Will Grier
SS Israel Mukuamu
DE Bradlee Anae
WR Simi Fehoko
AP college football poll: Cincinnati up to No. 2; Purdue snaps poll drought; Air Force gains more votes
Cincinnati moved up to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, the first time a team from outside the traditional power conferences has been ranked that high since 2010.
The Bulldogs remained a unanimous No. 1 with 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank and the Bearcats inched up a spot, taking advantage of Iowa’s loss to Purdue on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes dropped nine places to No. 11 and the Boilermakers moved into the rankings at No. 25, snapping the longest current AP poll drought for a Power Five school. The Boilermakers were last ranked in 2007.
Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by Alabama and Ohio State.
Unbeaten Cincinnati from the American Athletic Conference reached a new best ranking in program history and is the first team to reach No. 2 from outside a Power Five or BCS conference since TCU finished second in 2010, when it went undefeated as a member of the Mountain West.
Boise State, then a member of the Western Athletic Conference, spent three weeks at No. 2 in 2010.
Oklahoma State moved up to No. 8 after beating Texas and is in the top 10 for the first time since early in the 2020 season.
POLL POINTS
Seven ranked teams lost on Saturday, including five to unranked teams, increasing the total on the season to 47.
In each of the last three weeks, a top-three team has lost to an unranked team, starting with Stanford over then-No. 3 Oregon on Oct. 2.
Texas A&M knocked off then-No. 1 Alabama last week before Iowa was upset at home.
IN
All those losses by ranked teams shook up the back half of the rankings and put five new teams in the poll this week, including one that has never been there before.
Week 6 high school football stars
DIVISION 1
*Jacob Leonard completed 11-of-18 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown as Taunton bested Oliver Ames, 45-20.
*J.C. Clerveaux ran for four scores and added a TD reception as Everett defeated Revere, 37-11.
*Lincoln Beal ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns, while catching five passes for 115 yards and two more scores as Andover doubled up on Haverhill, 42-21.
*Ayden Pereira completed 17-of-22 passes for 347 yards and two scores as Central Catholic defeated Methuen, 34-8.
*Aaron Morris ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns as Lowell won its first game of the year, 36-33, over Lawrence.
*Carson Harwood ran for 190 yards and a touchdown as Catholic Memorial beat St. John’s Prep, 38-9.
*Bobby Rodolakis ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns as St. John’s (Shrewsbury) rolled to a 35-6 win over BC High.
DIVISION 2
*Will Griffin registered 12 tackles and forced a fumble while rushing for 103 yards and two touchdowns as Hingham blanked Plymouth North, 38-0.
*Owen Masterson threw four touchdown passes and rushed for a fifth as Marshfield handled Whitman-Hanson, 41-13.
*Matthew Kelley drilled a 28-yard field goal with two seconds left as King Philip handed Milford its first loss, 17-14.
*Dante Bruschi recorded 13 tackles and added 64 rushing yards as Bishop Feehan shut out Cardinal Spellman, 17-0.
*Nolan O’Brien broke a school-record for touchdown receptions in a season with nine as Lincoln-Sudbury rolled to a 42-15 win over Westford Academy.
*Jack O’Connell threw for 122 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 105 yards and three more scores as North Andover defeated Dracut, 42-6.
DIVISION 3
*Bryan Lynch returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns, while adding a TD catch, as Wakefield handled Winchester, 50-0.
*Dylan Rodriquez rushed for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Somerset Berkley defeated Dighton-Rehoboth 34-15 for its first win.
*Anthony Girolamo ran for 168 yards and two scores on 19 carries as Stoughton handled Brockton, 31-13.
*P.J. Murphy rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown as Plymouth South defeated Quincy, 27-6.
*Josh Robertson threw for 313 yards and three scores, while running for two more as Marblehead defeated Beverly, 42-25.
*Subodh Dhakal ran for 149 yards and four scores as Norwood cruised to a 42-7 win over Holliston.
DIVISION 4
*Luke Herter completed 9-of-11 passes for 212 yards and two scores as Ashland ran its record to 6-0 with a 45-12 win over Westwood
*Rashaad Way caught a pair of touchdown passes in the second half and added a key interception as Foxboro rallied past North Attleboro, 21-14.
*Adam Goodfellow threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 74 yards and three scores as Wayland defeated Newton South, 39-7.
*Keegan Sullivan ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries as Scituate held off Hanover, 21-13.
*Jacob Briggs completed 10-of-12 passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns as Middleboro defeated Rockland, 24-13.
DIVISION 5
*Noah Summers ran for 115 yards and three first-half touchdowns as Old Rochester defeated Greater New Bedford Voke, 40-13.
*Jake Papazoglou recorded 18 tackles (12 solo) as Swampscott defeated Danvers, 34-7.
*Brendan Walsh rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries as Austin Prep defeated Bishop Stang, 47-7.
*Ryan Fitzgerald completed 16-of-21 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns while adding a kick return for a score as Dennis-Yarmouth defeated Falmouth, 40-24.
DIVISION 6/7
*Chris Domoracki rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns as Hamilton-Wenham defeated Newburyport, 41-21.
*Tommy Taylor had six tackles and two forced fumbles as Blue Hills defeated Old Colony, 42-14.
*Drew MacDonald threw for 158 yards and two scores as Amesbury edged North Reading, 30-28.
*Keesean Kerr ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns as Boston English/New Mission beat O’Bryant, 30-0.
*Cohasset won its third straight as Thomas Hansen caught three touchdown passes in a 42-6 win over Mashpee.
*Justin Bloise ran for three scores, including the game-winner in the third overtime, as Nantucket outlasted Sandwich, 34-26.
DIVISION 8
*Juan Setalsingh completed 32-of-43 passes for 443 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 63 yards and a score in KIPPs 52-45 win over Nashoba Tech. Teammte Jaythean Im hauled in 15 passes for 262 and four touchdowns.
*Dominic Giordano had 12 tackles, while adding 80 rushing yards and a score in Lynn Tech’s 28-16 win over South Shore.
*Jathan Greene rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown as Brighton defeated South Boston/Burke, 34-0.
*Markeno Glenn ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns as Upper Cape defeated Cape Cod Tech, 37-14.
ISL/PREP
*Bo MacCormack rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns as BB&N blanked Belmont Hill, 34-0.
*Diego McCray had 11 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries as St. George’s defeated St. Mark’s, 26-0.
*Joe McCauley completed 16-of-20 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns, while Mason Hatfield added 171 rushing yards and two more scores in Dexter Southfield’s 47-27 win over Berkshire.
*Ryan Puglisi completed 8-of-9 passes for 158 yards and three scores, while Matt Ragan hauled in four passes for 128 yards and two scores as Lawrence Academy outscored St. Sebastian’s, 42-27.
*Cam Fries threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns as Middlesex beat Groton, 38-7.
Danny Ventura’s Sweet 16: Blue Hills runs win streak to 13
Ed Catabia spent the past few seasons grooming Ed Madden to take over for him as head football coach at Blue Hills.
Clearly, Catabia did his job well.
He retired following the Fall 2 season in the spring, handed the reigns over to Madden and the Good Ship SS Warrior hasn’t skipped a beat. Friday’s 42-14 win over Old Colony improved Blue Hills’ record to 6-0 (13 in a row overall, the second longest active streak in the state).
“Ed (Madden) is a good friend, I had him as a student. He’s been my assistant coach, my defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator. He knows the program and he was ready to take over.
“He’s still a new coach and there is always that learning curve. But the kids have adapted well to the transition from me to him as a head coach.”
Madden hasn’t found the actual coaching itself to be difficult. It’s the extracurricular things involved in running the program that have been a little more taxing than he expected.
“(Catablia) did a great job grooming me for this,” Madden said. “The toughest part is the housekeeping, watching the rosters, the paperwork and making sure to respond to emails as soon as they come in.
“I am just lucky to have this group of kids and my assistants. Ryan Kiff, David Bohane, Bill Polito and our new staff pickup, Kyle Stiscia, are great.”
Madden is not naive enough to believe he’s going to be undefeated for the rest of his coaching career (though he wouldn’t be opposed to it). He knows the day will eventually come and he’s already prepared for it.
“I’ve always believed that you have to stay in the present as much as possible,” Madden said. “When the time comes that we do lose a game, we’ll use it as a learning experience. There is no such thing as failure, just setbacks. I tell the kids, nothing (bad) happens to us, it happens for us.
“In the Old Colony game, we had three penalties on the opening drive. It showed we were not on our game, we always have room to improve and the kids went on and responded from it. When adversity comes, they were able to respond from it.”
Sweet 16
1. CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (6-0) – To think there actually were outlets that DIDN’T think the Knights were the best team in the state early on.
2. EVERETT (5-0) – J.C. Clerveaux was no stranger to the endzone against Revere.
3. XAVERIAN (5-1) – Probably the most unheralded No. 3 ranked team around and Al Fornaro wouldn’t have it any other way.
4. ST. JOHN’S PREP (5-1) – Don’t give up on the Eagles based on what happened Friday night.
5. CENTRAL CATHOLIC (5-1) – As we’ve stated before, the Raiders defense is picking up steam at the right time of the season.
6. LINCOLN-SUDBURY (5-0) – Offense showing once again that it has the ability to kill you by running or passing.
7. READING (6-0) – Rockets drop 50 on Arlington to reman undefeated.
8. MARBLEHEAD (6-0) – Josh Robertson certainly belongs among the elite quarterbacks in the state.
9. FRANKLIN (5-0) – Panthers return to the grid this week against Attleboro.
10. MARSHFIELD (5-1) – Owen Masterson carving out of a niche of his own as the Rams’ signal caller.
11. BARNSTABLE (5-1) – Unscheduled week off gave Barnstable a chance to scout future opponent Central Catholic,
12. NATICK (5-1) – Redhawks overwhelmed Newton North on both sides of the ball.
13. DUXBURY (4-1) – Dominant effort for the second consecutive week.
14. SCITUATE (5-1) – For all the praise we’ve heaped on the offense, the defense came up big against Hanover.
15. KING PHILIP (5-1) – Matt Kelley will be the big man on the KP campus this week after his last-minute field goal knocked off Milford.
16. MILFORD (5-1) – Scarlet Hawks fall from the ranks of the unbeaten with a tough loss to King Philip.
Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum looks forward to Kemba Walker reunion
Wednesday’s season opener in New York will have an odd sense of familiarity coming from the other bench, now that Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier are Knicks.
Jayson Tatum is looking forward to the reunion.
“I’m super excited to play New York in our first game, playing against Kemba and Evan too, but Kemba is one of the best guys in the NBA, one of my favorite teammates that I’ve had the pleasure of playing with,” he said. “Still super close, still talk to him. I’m happy for him being back home, playing in front of his family, where he grew up. Obviously wish he could have stayed but everything happens for a reason and I’m happy for him. I’m excited to see him and play against him on Wednesday.”
Waiting for Horford and Brown
Ime Udoka said there is nothing new regarding the status of Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, both in health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19. Udoka has hoped that Brown — the first of the two to test positive — will be available for the season opener Wednesday night in New York, though he won’t know more until after Brown’s most recent test results.
“He’s doing well,” the Celtics coach said of Brown. “But we’ll learn more when we get the tests and hopefully he’s good to go. But we don’t have anything new as of now.”
Tatum, who knows all too well the struggle of catching COVID and returning to action, said he has reached out to both teammates.
“I reached out to both of those guys and just let them know if they need anything, whatever it is, I know how tough that can be. It’s just a tough situation,” he said. “I think something like that, I feel you would want to keep it private. But in our business, everybody wants to know what’s going on in your personal life, in your health life, and it’s all over the Internet. That’s one thing that I’ve never understood because being at a regular job, our health business and information wouldn’t be all over the Internet. But it’s just the situation that we’re in. I hope those guys continue to feel well and get them back out here safely as soon as possible.”
Just say no to complaining
As evidenced by his decision to bench Grant Williams Friday night after the latter lost his defensive assignment while arguing a call, Udoka has something close to a zero tolerance policy where complaining to referees is concerned.
“I think it is league-wide. It’s not an issue with our team only. For me, it’s a pet peeve of mine,” he said. “I want guys to play through stuff. Not to beat a dead horse about it, but guys do it and you get hurt by it. So I want guys to move on to the next play. To me it shows mental toughness in playing through and not expecting anything from the refs. You also get the respect by not complaining every call. I always said I was going to be a coach that doesn’t complain to the refs and I want the team to mirror that as well.”
Tatum, particularly well known for his ongoing conversations with referees, admits that everyone has to tone it down.
“Yeah, it’s just something we got to be conscious of, not let it get us distracted, or take our energy and focus away from the game,” he said. “We’ve got to focus on what we can control.”
Pritchard, Williams practice
Robert Williams ran through a full practice Sunday after missing Friday’s exhibition finale due to knee tendinitis — purely a precautionary measure, according to Udoka — and is expected to play in Wednesday’s opener in New York.
The same is true of Payton Prichard, who is still waiting for delivery of the mask he will wear to protect the nose he broke Friday. He only took part in the non-contact portion of Sunday’s practice, wearing a headband and a bandage over his nose.
It’s not a problem, he says.
“When it originally happened I didn’t know — I just thought it was a regular hit,” he said. “Obviously felt I got hit hard, but once the blood started running I knew I had to come out. I tried to come back in the game because I didn’t know my nose was broken, but it ended up being broken. Got it fixed, I’ll get my mask and I’ll be playing on Wednesday.”
Nathan MacKinnon remains in COVID protocol, won’t travel with the Avalanche
Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon had another positive COVID-19 test on Saturday and won’t travel with the team to Washington on Monday, coach Jared Bednar said after Sunday’s practice.
MacKinnon missed the Avs’ first two games of the season — a 4-2 win over Chicago and 5-3 loss to St. Louis at Ball Arena — after testing positive last Monday. NHL COVID protocol requires two consecutive-day negative tests for a player to rejoin his team.
Defenseman Jack Johnson, who missed Saturday’s game against the Blues because of a positive test, tested negative on Saturday and will travel with the Avs if Sunday’s test is also negative.
Colorado’s three-game trip features stops at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers on Thursday, and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The depleted Avs are just $24,483 under the $81.5 million salary cap, according to CapFriendly.com, and again might not be able to produce a full 20-player lineup this week. They had a 19-player lineup Saturday against the Blues.
“There’s different options that we can look at to try to field the best team we possibly can for the game in Washington,” Bednar said.
‘Mass’ mines mines school-shooting tragedy, pain for art
“Mass”
Rated PG-13. At Landmark Kendall Square
Grade: B
A difficult sit, the school-shooter drama “Mass” begins in a saltbox Episcopalian church, where a nervous church worker named Judy (Breeda Wool) and a helper named Anthony (Kagen Albright) set up a table, chairs, a box of tissues, bottles of water and other items for a forthcoming meeting of two couples being arranged by their no-nonsense therapist (Michelle N. Carter). A piano lesson is in progress in the church itself. The couples will meet in a room behind the main church, where AA and Al-Anon meetings are held. It’s in the back. The air is tense. Anthony is curious.
A big crucifix hangs on the wall where the couples will meet. Pointedly (and artificially), no one says what the meeting is about. The set-up suggests a filmed play, and indeed writer-director Fran Kranz, making a noteworthy feature debut, has said that “Mass” was begun as a play. Gail (Martha Plimpton), one of the two women, asks her husband Jay (Jason Isaacs) to drive around the block before parking at the church. She wants to take a few breaths before diving in. Both Jay and Gail look like they have weathered a storm. Another, older couple, arrives separately. Linda (Ann Dowd) wears her long hair down. White-haired Richard (Reed Birney), who wears a jacket and tie, has flown in for the meeting, suggesting he and Linda are no longer together. They seem familiar, but apart.
The couples begin by talking about their children. Gail offers photographs. Linda says that Hayden, her and Richard’s son, collected snails, a detail I found unsettling. When the truth about the respective sons and the terrible thing that happened, a mass shooting at a school both young men attended, “Mass” connects us intimately to the dreadful effects of such a shooting has on both the victims’ families and the families of the perpetrators. Gail and Jay were robbed of a priceless commodity. Jay, whose rage is barely under control and rises to the surface readily, is obsessed with his son’s suffering in his final moments. Jay and Gail want details about their son’s killer that they did not get out of the many legal proceedings. The details of the attack are both horrifying and banal. Both couples struggle to maintain their dignity and to keep the meeting as polite as possible under the stressful circumstances.
While “Mass” can be accused of being manipulative and being one of those films that equate misery with art, it is a stunning showcase for its actors, who are usually seen in supporting roles, especially Plimpton and Dowd. While one might argue that Dowd and Birney are too old to be the parents of a six-years-dead dead high school student, Holyoke-born Dowd (“Hereditary,” “Compliance”, TV’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”) brings an intensity of feeling to Linda that is almost unbearable to watch. Dowd’s Linda is a beautiful human being who was shattered by what her son did to his classmates. As horrible as that was, Linda cannot let go of her love for the the boy she gave birth to and raised. Dowd will certainly be an awards contender this year. “Mass” ends typically with a hug and strains of a church choir. But for the pain these characters’ real-life counterparts feel there is no closure.
(“Mass” contains mature themes and brief profanity)
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping missionaries
By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A gang blamed for kidnapping five priests and two nuns earlier this year in Haiti is now accused of kidnapping 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization, including a 2-year-old, police said Sunday.
The 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped the group — which also included some elderly people — in Ganthier, a commune that lies east of the capital of Port-au-Prince, Haitian police inspector Frantz Champagne told The Associated Press.
The gang, whose name roughly translates to 400 “inexperienced men,” controls the Croix-des-Bouquets area that includes Ganthier, where they carry out kidnappings and carjackings and extort business owners, according to authorities.
Haiti is once again struggling with a spike in gang-related kidnappings that had diminished in recent months, after President Jovenel Moïse was fatally shot at his private residence on July 7 and a 7.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 2,200 people in August.
Nearly a year ago, Haitian police issued a wanted poster for the gang’s alleged leader, Wilson Joseph, on charges including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, auto theft and the hijacking of trucks carrying goods. He goes by the nickname “Lanmò Sanjou,” which means “death doesn’t know which day it’s coming.”
Joseph, who could not be immediately reached for comment, has posted videos detailing the alleged crimes the gang has committed in recent years.
Once, when the gang opened fire on a small bus carrying several passengers and killed an infant, Wilson said it was not their fault because the bus driver refused to stop. In a more recent video, he appears holding a bottle of alcohol surrounded by heavily armed men. Another video from June shows people inside a church fleeing as gunfire erupted outside on a Saturday morning. The gang was accused of raiding the area and setting cars on fire.
The missionaries were on their way home Saturday from building an orphanage, according to a message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries sent to various religious missions.
“This is a special prayer alert,” the one-minute message said. “Pray that the gang members would come to repentance.”
The message says the mission’s field director is working with the U.S. Embassy, and that the field director’s family and one other unidentified man stayed at the ministry’s base while everyone else visited the orphanage.
A U.S. government spokesperson said officials were aware of the reports on the kidnapping.
“The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State,” the spokesperson said, declining to comment further.
Meanwhile, a senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States is in touch with Haitian authorities to try to resolve the case.
Gangs have demanded ransoms ranging from a couple of hundred dollars to more than $1 million, according to authorities.
Last month, a deacon was killed in front of a church in the capital of Port-au-Prince and his wife kidnapped, one of dozens of people who have been abducted in recent months.
At least 328 kidnappings were reported to Haiti’s National Police in the first eight months of 2021, compared with a total of 234 for all of 2020, according to a report issued last month by the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti known as BINUH.
Gangs have been accused of kidnapping schoolchildren, doctors, police officers, busloads of passengers and others as they grow more powerful. In April, a man who claimed to be the gang leader of the 400 Mawozo told a radio station that they were the ones responsible for kidnapping five priests, two nuns and three relatives of one of the priests that month. They were later released.
A protest is scheduled for Monday to decry the nation’s lack of security.
“Political turmoil, the surge in gang violence, deteriorating socioeconomic conditions — including food insecurity and malnutrition — all contribute to the worsening of the humanitarian situation,” BINUH said in its report. “An overstretched and under-resourced police force alone cannot address the security ills of Haiti.”
On Friday, the U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to extend the U.N. political mission in Haiti.
The kidnapping of the missionaries comes just days after high-level U.S. officials visited Haiti and promised more resources for Haiti’s National Police, including another $15 million to help reduce gang violence, which this year has displaced thousands of Haitians who now live in temporary shelters in increasingly unhygienic conditions.
Among those who met with Haiti’s police chief was Uzra Zeya, U.S. under secretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights.
“Dismantling violent gangs is vital to Haitian stability and citizen security,” she recently tweeted.
___
Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Associated Press Writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.
