Denver weather: Mild conditions persist, warm weekend on the way
Published

53 seconds ago

on

The cold start to Wednesday won’t stop Denver from a weekend with highs in the 70s, but first, a mild and clear week continues.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, temperatures will rise in Denver to 64 degrees under sunny skies. It’ll be a near 40-degree swing from the beginning of the day as temperatures dipped into the 20s early Wednesday morning, marking the lowest temperatures in the city since April. Wednesday night won’t be nearly as cold, with a low of 38 degrees.

Denver will warm up a bit more on Thursday, with a partly sunny high of 69 degrees. The low will dip to 37 degrees.

