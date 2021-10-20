Michelle Young Stuns During ‘Bachelorette’ Debut, Immediately Sends Home Contestant With Glaring ‘Red Flags’

Michelle, an elementary school teacher from Minnesota, was the runner-up on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. For the first time ever, the franchise chose two women from that batch of suitors to become Bachelorette, with Young’s season being taped later than usual so she could continue to be there for her students.

On Tuesday night’s episode, Michelle met her group of 30 men–but, of course, she found herself immediately confronted with some tough decisions. Ahead of meeting her suitors, she said she was “looking for somebody who is genuine and passionate, completely authentic,” but not everyone was there with the best intentions.

While going through one contestant’s hotel room, hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe found Ryan’s notes about how to get more screen time, how to not be a villain, and his overall strategy for the show. After Michelle met him, she felt like there was some chemistry, which is when the hosts broke the bad news. Young went on to confront Ryan’s “red flags” directly, sending him home immediately.

The rest of the episode consisted of your typical, corny Bachelorette entrances, with men pulling up in firetrucks, an ice cream truck, and one with his head on a silver platter. Michelle even met one man, Joe, from her hometown that looked familiar, realizing they had talked on social media before…but he ghosted her. After admitting her hesitation with perusing him further, because of his lack of communication, he opened up about going to therapy and working on himself, making this chance worthwhile. In the end, he got her last rose.

Overall, Young kept her composure and dealt with the daunting task of being The Bachelorette with grace, and she looked absolutely stunning while doing so. In case you missed it, check out some of the most memorable limo entrances from last night down below: