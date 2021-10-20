Soulja Boy, Chris Brown mock Ye’s new haircut

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are among the critics taking shots at Ye‘s daring new haircut.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, posted a photo of his new haircut on social media that went viral and left many fans questioning the meaning behind the cut.

Soulja Boy joined in the fun by reweeting Ye’s photo, along with the caption: “Somebody f**ked [Ye’s] head up.”

Soulja Boy is still mad that Ye left his verse off his DONDA album.

Somebody fucked Kanye head up ???????? pic.twitter.com/Qy3LiB6RC4 — Soulja Boy Draco ? (@souljaboy) October 18, 2021

Another bitter celeb who was left off the DONDA album – Chris Brown – also had something to say about Ye’s new haircut.

Chris reposted a series of viral memes on Instagram, including one that suggested blind R&B legend Stevie Wonder cut Ye’s hair.

