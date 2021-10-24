News
Cale Markar lifts Avalanche past Lightning with shootout winner
TAMPA, Fla. — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists as he and the Avalanche’s other top players had clutch performances on Saturday in a shootout win against the two-time defending Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Avs, preseason Stanley Cup favorites, skated out of Amalie Arena with a shootout win for their only points in a three-game road trip. MacKinnon, who one-timed a power-play goal past Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy at 9:50 of the third period, assisted on goals by linemates Gabe Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen. And goalie Darcy Kuemper was outstanding until Brayden Point beat him with a wrist shot with just 2:35 remaining in regulation to tie it 3-3 and force OT. Cale Markar scored the shootout winner for the Avs.
It was Colorado’s first game at Tampa Bay in two years, before the Lightning went on to win the Cup in 2020 and 2021.
Both teams were coming off 4-1 losses to Florida. Tampa Bay lost to the Panthers at home on Tuesday and Colorado fell by the same score on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla.
The Avalanche led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second. Landeskog slammed in a rebound off MacKinnon’s shot 9:02 into the game and Rantanen’s one-time slap shot off MacKinnon’s circle-to-circle feed came at 11:51 of the middle frame.
Rantanen has scored in all five games and extended his goals streak to three games.
The Lightning, who had been outscored at home 12-3 at that point, struck 6:34 into the second period when Mathieu Joseph swatted a loose puck from the doorstep behind Kuemper.
The game slowly became chippy and in the final minute of the middle frame it boiled over. Rantanen tried to check Joseph skating into the Avs’ zone but Tampa Bay saw it as a knee-on-knee collision and an angry dog pile ensued. Surprisingly, Rantanen and Tampa’s Alex Killorn were only assessed roughing minors, leading to a 4-on-4 sequence to begin the third.
Shortly after Rantanen and Killorn were released, Bolts captain Steven Stamkos scored his team-leading fourth goal and eighth point by tapping in a freed from Ondrej Palat to tie it 2-2.
Footnotes. The Lightning were without top forward Nikita Kucherov, who missed his second straight game with a groin injury. He is on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). … Avs defenseman Ryan Murray played in his fifth game for the club, and the 400th of his NHL career. … Colorado’s healthy scratches were forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Kurtis MacDermid. Defenseman Devon Toews is also on the trip but still not cleared for contact after undergoing off-season shoulder surgery. Forward Valeri Nichushkin (upper-body) is on injured reserve and Pavel Francouz (lower-body) remains on LTIR, thus his salary doesn’t count against the salary cap.
Milton Academy rips turnover-prone Governor’s Academy, 41-14
BYFIELD – It seemed nothing could go wrong for Milton Academy Saturday afternoon, and the No. 2 Mustangs left Governor’s Academy with a statement win in the Independent School League as a result.
Fueled by a monstrous first half that saw the defense produce a turnover on all five possessions by No. 4 Governor’s, quarterback Jacob Holtschlag took advantage of short field position to toss four touchdown passes as Milton Academy (5-0) cruised to a 41-14 win.
Hard hits, a trio of sacks, a stifling effort against the run and persistent pressure guided the defense to force three fumbles, an interception and two turnover-on-downs in all, and a muffed kickoff from Governor’s (3-2) in the second quarter embodied just about all of how the highly-anticipated matchup turned into a convincing blowout.
“Turnovers were the name of the game,” said Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald. “I was thrilled with this win because I figured this was going to be a very close game like it always is. Everything just went our way today. … All the stuff that we worked on, and our defensive coordinator Mike Mason’s worked on, kind of paid off. In a way, it is a statement win because we’ve been preaching turnovers.”
The Govs offense actually was methodically driving on its opening possession when the first domino fell, and the hole just kept getting deeper with every turn.
Aidan Cole started it with a clear shot at Governor’s quarterback Tristan Aboud, forcing a fumble on a bruising sack at midfield. Eight plays later, Holtschlag (10-for-12, 163 yards) found Andrew Rappleyea for a 10-yard TD to get on the board. Each of the next four Mustangs possessions started with excellent field position, too.
A fumble recovery by Owen Howlett at the Govs 48-yard-line following a stripped rush attempt led to a 10-yard touchdown run from Luke Thorbahn (16 carries, 99 yards). Governor’s fumbled at its 28 when going for a fourth-and-short rush to set up an 18-yard touchdown connection from Holtschlag to Qayson Kara, and then a bad snap on a punt resulted in a turnover-on-downs at its 14. Holtschlag hit Sam Jeffe for the 9-yard TD to extend the lead to 27-0 before the ensuing kick traveled low, ricocheting off a Governor’s player into the arms of Milton Academy.
The game was all but over two plays later as Holtschlag lofted a 45-yard touchdown pass to Mathias Fowler, giving the Mustangs a 34-0 halftime advantage. Holtschlag left nothing he got to waste.
“Jacob really stepped up today,” MacDonald said. “He’s getting better every week. … He’s a very good quarterback.”
Keith Nally (10 carries, 55 yards) capped off the offensive day for Milton Academy with a 9-yard touchdown run for a 41-0 lead before Governor’s finally started to look like itself.
Aboud (18-for-25, 267 yards, 2 TDs) orchestrated a pair of scoring drives with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Krystian Pothel and a 69-yard strike to Charles Williams to get on the scoreboard. Yet, turnovers plagued Govs just a little too much, and couldn’t overcome the undefeated Mustangs.
Massachusetts State Police union pans Charlie Baker denials of medical exemption requests from vaccine mandate
SPAM continues to have beef with Gov. Charlie Baker over coronavirus vaccine mandates, with the largest state police union lambasting the gov with claims that “under the cover of darkness” Friday night the administration suddenly shot down a dozen troopers’ requests for medical exemptions.
“Gov. Baker’s Administration admits that some members have a medically necessary reason for not receiving a vaccination,” said Michael Cherven, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, the big statie cop union. “Instead of offering the same reasonable accommodations that municipalities and states across the country are offering, Gov. Baker is showing these decorated veterans the door. This is an utter disgrace.”
Cherven, in the press release sent out Saturday evening, panned the “under the cover of darkness” administration response as “punitive” and vowed, “We are taking no tactics off of the table at this time.”
A Baker spokesman said Saturday that employee exemption requests have been considered on a rolling basis and the remaining requests are being reviewed in the coming weeks.
This is the latest shot in the feud over the state vaccine mandates, which SPAM has unsuccessfully challenged in court. The correctional officers’ union has similar arguments, and also continues to fight after a loss in court.
Close to 300 State Police officers — from troopers to commanders — are seeking waivers, the Herald has reported.
SPAM specifically held up the instance of gang unit Sgt. Stephen Candito, a 17-year veteran of the force, who the union said received notice at 8:30 p.m. Friday night that his exemption wouldn’t be approved — one of at least a dozen troopers to be denied that night, per SPAM. The union says Candito suffered from Bell’s Palsy following a vaccination when he was in the Air Force and has received waivers since from the likes of the Walter Reed Medical Center.
The union, which says in the press release noted that it supports vaccinations, is seeking conditions similar to what Boston grants, where people can opt to regularly provide negative tests rather than be vaccinated.
“The Baker Administration is attempting to usher out centuries worth of experience in order to implement his mandate while knowing that his decisions are exacerbating an already critical shortage of State Troopers,” Cherven said. “Unsurprisingly, this roll-out has been just as bungled as every other milestone moment during our battle with COVID-19.”
Shield in hand, Revolution can do legacy-building at Orlando City SC
The New England Revolution clinched the first Supporters’ Shield in team history without breaking a sweat.
The Revolution were handed the Shield when Sporting Kansas City downed Seattle 2-1 on Saturday, mathematically eliminating the Sounders from contention. The Revolution secured home field throughout the MLS playoffs while head coach Bruce Arena captured his MLS record fourth Supporters’ Shield. Arena captured the Shield with D.C. United and the LA Galaxy.
The Revolution are 21-4-6 overall, 10-3-3 on the road and, with three games remaining, have an opportunity to break several MLS single-season records. The Revolution are 6-0-2 in the last eight games and close out the campaign with home contests against the Colorado Rapids and Inter Miami CF.
“Our mentality is we want to win it,” said forward Teal Bunbury. “We kind of held off on maybe talking about it midway through the season or this past month or so.
“But I think now that it is right in front of us, we want to win trophies as a team and an organization. That’s kind of what you’re based on is your wins, trophies and those things. Playing well is great, but if you can win trophies, it is important.”
The Revolution have 66 points and are within striking distance of surpassing the record of 72 set by LAFC in 2019. The MLS record for wins in games decided in regulation is 22. The MLS record of 24 wins was set during the shootout era. The Revolution can also become the third MLS team to win 11 road games.
The Revolution lead MLS in goals (62), assists (65), shots on target (168), chances created (351) and corner kicks (192).
“It makes it all worth it,” said center back Henry Kessler. “The Supporters’ Shield is something we are paying attention to and something that we want to win. The points record would be really nice but it is not a priority.”
Arena is on the verge of a significant individual milestone, one victory shy of equaling Sigi Schmid’s MLS record of 240 career wins.
“I think it means a lot to the club, that is something now that is important,” said Arena. “We checked a lot of boxes this year and we’re so close to be winners of the Supporters’ Shield.
“We need to clearly say that has to be a goal. To finish the regular season as Supporters’ Shield winners, it says a lot about the players, our staff and the support we are getting. I think it would be a great accomplishment for our team.”
