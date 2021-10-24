Tech
Can I Make Money Selling Christian Short Stories?
There are many well-read Biblical Scholars and they of course, are devout Christians. Many of these folks would like to figure out how to make money, and some of them over the years have become pretty excellent writers. So, the question of the say is; “Can a Biblical Scholar or can a Devout Lifetime Christian Follower make money selling Christian stories and essays?”
Well, there is a market for these things, and there are whole rows of Christian Books at the bookstores. Some bookstores exist that are only Christian Books, the entire store! Still, what about the lowly writer who wants to write Christian essays and short stories? Are these types of writings marketable?
Indeed, there are folks interested in such things. A devout Christian obviously already has a lot to choose from, so the stories or works must be good and refined. If they are stories that have Jesus in them, many Christians may not like them, due to their version of historical accuracy of the original (Biblical Story and Text), therefore they may not want their children confused.
Personally, in my humble opinion, if it makes people think, the stories are marketable, but it is not so easy to much these types of works. Why you ask? Well, another issue with such things is that, there are a ton of folks writing such stories and giving them away, thus, a bit of competition of such things and a low price point.
Indeed, good Christian short stories must teach a lesson of sorts, and I must say, I am not one to judge really, I am not a religious follower of any type. Although see the value in such stories, and I know that the reading public does buy these books, short stories and works and like you I’ve seen them walk out of the bookstores smiling.
If the story grabs at their belief system, gives them hope, and shakes them up a little, then it might make sense in trying to market it. And yes, people need to be “shaken, not stirred,” every once in a while, so please consider all this.
Organ Playing: How to Play Widor’s Toccata?
Toccata for organ from the 5th symphony by Charles-Marie Widor is one of the most popular organ works, second only to Bach’s D minor toccata. Rapid tempo, perpetual toccata figuration and splendid harmonies make it a perfect piece for recital, postlude, or wedding recessional. It is a dream for many organists to be able to play this piece. In this article, I will give you tips on playing Widor’s toccata on the organ.
Practice on the piano. Since this toccata requires a fairly well-developed piano technique, I suggest you practice this piece on the piano. If you play it on the piano, you will soon notice any uneven notes. Try to work on making all notes sound even and precise. The more you practice this piece on the piano, the more comfortable it will be to play it on the organ.
Do not rush. Practice this piece in a slow tempo because it is easy to play it too fast. If you play it in a fast tempo, chances are that the notes will sound sloppy and your playing will lack precision and clarity. Even after you master this toccata and perform it in public, take a rather moderate tempo. By playing too fast, it is a high risk of missing important structural and harmonic elements. In fact, Widor himself criticized organists, who play this piece too fast.
Observe precise staccato articulation. When playing the sixteenth-note figuration, try to achieve the precise staccato. Many organists miss this important point and slur the notes which in a rapid tempo and vast acoustical space will lack clarity. The eighth notes in the other hand should also be played staccato. The best way to perform staccato in a French tradition is by shortening the notes by a half, e.g. by playing sixteenth notes and making sixteenth note rests.
Option: play one octave lower. If you perform this piece on the organ which has screamy and high-pitched mixtures and very few 8′ foundation stops in the manuals, you can play it one octave lower without the 16′ stops. Playing this way will give your organ more gravity and the mixture sound will not be as screamy. This toccata is especially suited for such a trick because the left hand never goes below tenor C.
Play scales in double thirds and sixths on the piano. As you probably are aware, this toccata requires to have a fairly advanced piano technique. This means, that your fingers must have the necessary dexterity, evenness, and independence. One of the best ways to achieve such a skill is by regularly practicing scales in double thirds and sixths on the piano. In order to successfully master such scales in all major and minor keys, you will have to use finger substitution technique to achieve a perfect legato.
If you follow my suggestions and practice this toccata in a slow tempo, observing a precise staccato on the piano, and develop your technique by playing scales in double thirds and sixths, you can successfully master this wonderful composition. Just be patient, have your goal in mind, stick to your plan and your performance level of this toccata will become much higher.
Does My Ex Hate Me? 15 Signs To Ponder If You Want Your Ex Back, But Don’t Know If They Hate You
Does your ex hate you and wish you would burn in hell? If you really need to know, these 15 signs will clearly let you know just how much your ex hates you. I hope, for your sake, however, that if you still want your ex back, none of these signs will be true:
#15: The Trash Talk – He/she trash talks you to EVERYONE they know, ESPECIALLY new dates and family members.
#14: The Garbage Disposal – They have thrown everything out that is related to you, ripped up your pictures, and deleted all your emails.
#13: The Block List – Your ex has changed their number, email addresses, have blocked you on social networking sites, email accounts, etc…
#12: The Blame Game – You are blamed for everything, and your ex thinks you ruined their life. They wish you would just die as a result.
#11: The Hurt Game – You hurt your ex, so now they do everything in their power to hurt you. They say nasty things, they play dirty mind games, and they actively try to destroy you.
#10: The Failure Game – Your ex takes enjoyment out of every failure you encounter, and they laugh and become happy if your life goes more downhill.
#9: The Revenge Game – Your ex gets revenge against you by using you in any possible manner.
#8: The “I Don’t Forgive You” – If your ex says this, it’s best to assume that your ex literally hates you and wants you to know that they will continue to do such forever.
#7: The Ignoring Phase – They won’t pick up the phone though they clearly see you just called, and they even ignore you if you call their family or talk to their friends.
#6: The “Moving On” Phase – Your ex does everything in their power to not be single again, and has been dating consistently since you broke up.
#5: The Jealousy Streak – He/she dates your enemies or best friends even just to make you jealous and to make you burn.
#4: The “I’m Better” Persona – Your ex drastically improves their life just to watch you WISH you didn’t break up with them, or to make you WISH you still had them back.
#3: The Winning Game – Your ex moves up ranks at work, joins the same clubs as you and becomes better at the sports or activities as you, and does everything better than you now just to throw it in your face.
#2: The Direct Insults – He/she knows EXACTLY what kinds of words or actions will hurt you, and they also know exactly what you hate. Thus, your ex proceeds to say and do everything which goes against your morals and values.
#1: The Hate Confession – Your ex will TELL you that they hate you, which is clearly communicating exactly how much they dislike you.
11 Tips to an Organized Job Search
So, you are searching for a new job? Perhaps you are making a voluntary career transition. Maybe you have been laid off, or worse, fired. Regardless of the reason for your career move, one fact remains true: if you are conducting a job search, it is vital that you take an organized approach. Managing this search is just like managing any other major project. You must create an infrastructure that allows you to operate in an efficient and productive manner. A successful job search requires forethought and action. Here are some tips for conducting an organized job search.
- Declutter and Pre-Purge – If you are looking for a new job, it will be difficult to do so if your physical space is covered in clutter with piles of papers everywhere. Take some time to declutter. Purge any unnecessary items, file papers that you need to keep, recycle junk mail, and get some order back into that space! It will be easier for you to concentrate on your job search without all of that chaos and clutter around you. Just be careful that you don’t spend too much time decluttering that you start using it as an excuse to procrastinate with regard to your job exploration. A few days should suffice.
- Create a Job Search Schedule – Let’s face it – searching for a job is hard work! If you are still employed while you are looking for a new position, be prepared to have an extremely busy schedule. If you are currently unemployed, realize that you do, indeed, have a job – conducting a job search! Create a schedule that gives you ample time for all of the activities you need to focus on in order to succeed: resume and cover letter preparation, surfing the web for jobs, networking, interviewing, follow-up, etc. Block out time in your calendar for job search activities and treat that time as you would any traditional work commitment. Be consistent in the amount of time you spend each day and week on new job activities so that you keep your momentum going, and don’t lose focus and miss valuable opportunities.
- Get Your Gear in Order – Update your resume, cover letter, references, and writing sample (if applicable). Ask for letters of recommendation and testimonials from previous or current supervisors, co-workers, and professional colleagues. Get some nice new stationery, and stock up on print cartridges for your printer. If you want to use an outside source for printing, some local printing shops will copy resumes for free during an economic downturn, so ask around! Be sure to have a computer with high-speed Internet access. An all-in-one machine for printing, copying, faxing and scanning will also come in handy during a career move.
- Create Job Search Central – Set aside space at home (or wherever you will be conducting your search activities) and make it job search central. Keep all of your job-search related supplies in that location, which will make it easy for you to find them when you need them. This will also help you to get into search mode when you are in that space.
- Create a Career Move Paper Management System – You may be acquiring a lot of paper in your search: resources, articles, sample resumes and cover letters, business cards of networking contacts, contact-us-later or rejection letters, etc. To the extent that you can maintain these items in a paperless fashion, go for it. But if you have to maintain hard copy paper, be sure to create a job search paper management or filing system, to be stored in your job search center. Keep it simple and use whatever system makes the most sense to you for ease of use (binder, portable filing bin, traditional filing cabinet, etc).
- Plan Job Search Activities – Plan out job search activities on a daily basis, such as phone calls to make, resumes to send, online applications to fill out, informational interviews to conduct, etc. Write down your search activities as calendar items, to-do’s, or tasks so that you take them seriously and treat them as measurable goals. Be realistic with regard to what you can reasonably accomplish in one day, but also challenge yourself!
- Track Activities – Organizing your job search involves keeping track of all information and communications. Keep a record of where you sent your resume and when, whom you have spoken to, when interviews took place, etc. This information will prove vital when deciding when to follow-up with leads. You can track all of this information using a calendar such as Outlook or Google, or an online tool such as JobFiler.com. Whatever tools you use, it is important that you be able to track the status of your job search.
- Manage Job Search Email – In today’s world, much of your job search will likely be conducted by email. Therefore, before you even start your search, whittle down the amount of email in your inbox so that you can hyper-focus on your job search emails, which will add up quickly. Create folders within your email system using categories that make sense to you, such as Companies Applied To, Contacts Submitted Resumes To, etc.
- Polish Your Online Profiles – If you are searching for a new job in today’s market, you would be remiss not to develop an online presence on social media sites, especially LinkedIn, which is the most “professional” of the social media sites and can essentially serve as your online resume. But also consider other social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter. The opportunities are endless for employers and contacts to find you online. You may even have your own website, e-zine, or blog. Maybe you post articles on various article-marketing sites, or serve as a guest blogger on other blogs. If you maintain profiles on any of social media sites, or have any type of online presence, be sure to polish your profiles so that they promote the image you want potential employers and contacts to see.
- Change Your Greetings – Change the message that greets callers for any phone number that you plan to use for your job search so that it sounds professional, and conveys the information you want callers to hear. Be prepared, not embarrassed!
- Stay Positive – The longer a job search takes, the more chance you have of becoming negative about it. Try to maintain a positive attitude to the extent you can by monitoring your progress and staying active in your search. When the going gets rough during a job search, many people take a back seat and give up, which is counter-productive. Try to stay focused and make valuable contacts that are likely to lead to a job. However, don’t be all consumed by your search for a job! Maintaining some balance in your life at this time will serve you well. Get adequate sleep, eat well, see family and friends for pleasure, and make time for exercise.
Organization is one of the single most important things you can do to keep your job search manageable. Just like being organized helps you improve any other area of your life, home, or work, it will also help move along your job search in quick and efficient fashion and with less stress. It may even wind up being the key to finding that dream job you always wanted.
