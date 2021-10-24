Tech
Home Decorating Hacks You Should Know
Sometimes, a home, as cozy as it is already, needs a fixer-upper. But how do you fix a home which seems okay as it is? By using just a simple hacks, to up the ante so to speak. Here are a few home decorating hacks you should know.
Start with the door. Making a great first impression is always a good thing. And the best way to do that is to decorate the door. A decorated and well-painted door has that ‘welcome’ appeal. For example, orange and yellow colors convey warmth and joy. Skip the screen door, because that is not only an eyesore, it’s outdated. If you want to take it further, add a good mat and a door accessory.
Let your sofa have a ‘conversation’ with your chairs. It’s a simple trick you can find at hotel lobbies and even rooms to invite people to sit and have a conversation. The furniture are arranged ‘U shape’ or ‘H Shape’. In the ‘H shape’, two armchairs which sit side by side is facing the sofa. In the middle is a coffee table. While the ‘U shape’ places the coffee table in the center, the two armchairs on its left and right side, and the sofa at the middle. All chairs and the sofa are facing the coffee table.
Another furniture tip is that don’t push the furniture against the wall. Doing that sets the limit of the room. ‘Floating’ furniture gives the illusion that the room is a lot larger.
Let natural light in. Want to save on lighting expenses but still make your home fabulous? Go for natural light. Sunlight not only provides good lighting but disinfects your home. It’s also invigorating foe some to get much needed rays. This also means who no longer need thick, expensive drapes.
Mirror, Mirror, on the wall. Mirrors make the room look bigger. They also bounce light across the room. So be sure to put a mirror in each of your rooms. Place the mirror on walls which are perpendicular to windows so they can effectively bounce light.
Low ceiling? Use your illusion. If your house has a low ceiling, there are some tricks you can use to make it look higher and well, less claustrophobic. One is to hang your curtains higher than your windows. The ideal height is around three inches, or just the right height before it gets too short. Two, use mirrors. It’s not only magicians who use mirrors for tricks. Mirrors make a room look larger, a leaned one makes the ceiling look higher. Another hack is to use vertical stripes, the lines make your walls seem longer.
Scale a rug using furniture. Ever seen a living room rug that seems out of proportion? It’s either too big or too small. To avoid this, make sure all the feet of your living room furniture can fit inside the rug. We’re talking about the sofa, two arm chairs and the coffee table. If the rug is too big, there will be lots of excess space. You want the rug to end just a few inches from the furniture feet. This creates a proportion which is not only visually great but the rug ends are tucked properly that they will not be hazardous for people who move around.
Can I Make Money Selling Christian Short Stories?
There are many well-read Biblical Scholars and they of course, are devout Christians. Many of these folks would like to figure out how to make money, and some of them over the years have become pretty excellent writers. So, the question of the say is; “Can a Biblical Scholar or can a Devout Lifetime Christian Follower make money selling Christian stories and essays?”
Well, there is a market for these things, and there are whole rows of Christian Books at the bookstores. Some bookstores exist that are only Christian Books, the entire store! Still, what about the lowly writer who wants to write Christian essays and short stories? Are these types of writings marketable?
Indeed, there are folks interested in such things. A devout Christian obviously already has a lot to choose from, so the stories or works must be good and refined. If they are stories that have Jesus in them, many Christians may not like them, due to their version of historical accuracy of the original (Biblical Story and Text), therefore they may not want their children confused.
Personally, in my humble opinion, if it makes people think, the stories are marketable, but it is not so easy to much these types of works. Why you ask? Well, another issue with such things is that, there are a ton of folks writing such stories and giving them away, thus, a bit of competition of such things and a low price point.
Indeed, good Christian short stories must teach a lesson of sorts, and I must say, I am not one to judge really, I am not a religious follower of any type. Although see the value in such stories, and I know that the reading public does buy these books, short stories and works and like you I’ve seen them walk out of the bookstores smiling.
If the story grabs at their belief system, gives them hope, and shakes them up a little, then it might make sense in trying to market it. And yes, people need to be “shaken, not stirred,” every once in a while, so please consider all this.
Organ Playing: How to Play Widor’s Toccata?
Toccata for organ from the 5th symphony by Charles-Marie Widor is one of the most popular organ works, second only to Bach’s D minor toccata. Rapid tempo, perpetual toccata figuration and splendid harmonies make it a perfect piece for recital, postlude, or wedding recessional. It is a dream for many organists to be able to play this piece. In this article, I will give you tips on playing Widor’s toccata on the organ.
Practice on the piano. Since this toccata requires a fairly well-developed piano technique, I suggest you practice this piece on the piano. If you play it on the piano, you will soon notice any uneven notes. Try to work on making all notes sound even and precise. The more you practice this piece on the piano, the more comfortable it will be to play it on the organ.
Do not rush. Practice this piece in a slow tempo because it is easy to play it too fast. If you play it in a fast tempo, chances are that the notes will sound sloppy and your playing will lack precision and clarity. Even after you master this toccata and perform it in public, take a rather moderate tempo. By playing too fast, it is a high risk of missing important structural and harmonic elements. In fact, Widor himself criticized organists, who play this piece too fast.
Observe precise staccato articulation. When playing the sixteenth-note figuration, try to achieve the precise staccato. Many organists miss this important point and slur the notes which in a rapid tempo and vast acoustical space will lack clarity. The eighth notes in the other hand should also be played staccato. The best way to perform staccato in a French tradition is by shortening the notes by a half, e.g. by playing sixteenth notes and making sixteenth note rests.
Option: play one octave lower. If you perform this piece on the organ which has screamy and high-pitched mixtures and very few 8′ foundation stops in the manuals, you can play it one octave lower without the 16′ stops. Playing this way will give your organ more gravity and the mixture sound will not be as screamy. This toccata is especially suited for such a trick because the left hand never goes below tenor C.
Play scales in double thirds and sixths on the piano. As you probably are aware, this toccata requires to have a fairly advanced piano technique. This means, that your fingers must have the necessary dexterity, evenness, and independence. One of the best ways to achieve such a skill is by regularly practicing scales in double thirds and sixths on the piano. In order to successfully master such scales in all major and minor keys, you will have to use finger substitution technique to achieve a perfect legato.
If you follow my suggestions and practice this toccata in a slow tempo, observing a precise staccato on the piano, and develop your technique by playing scales in double thirds and sixths, you can successfully master this wonderful composition. Just be patient, have your goal in mind, stick to your plan and your performance level of this toccata will become much higher.
Does My Ex Hate Me? 15 Signs To Ponder If You Want Your Ex Back, But Don’t Know If They Hate You
Does your ex hate you and wish you would burn in hell? If you really need to know, these 15 signs will clearly let you know just how much your ex hates you. I hope, for your sake, however, that if you still want your ex back, none of these signs will be true:
#15: The Trash Talk – He/she trash talks you to EVERYONE they know, ESPECIALLY new dates and family members.
#14: The Garbage Disposal – They have thrown everything out that is related to you, ripped up your pictures, and deleted all your emails.
#13: The Block List – Your ex has changed their number, email addresses, have blocked you on social networking sites, email accounts, etc…
#12: The Blame Game – You are blamed for everything, and your ex thinks you ruined their life. They wish you would just die as a result.
#11: The Hurt Game – You hurt your ex, so now they do everything in their power to hurt you. They say nasty things, they play dirty mind games, and they actively try to destroy you.
#10: The Failure Game – Your ex takes enjoyment out of every failure you encounter, and they laugh and become happy if your life goes more downhill.
#9: The Revenge Game – Your ex gets revenge against you by using you in any possible manner.
#8: The “I Don’t Forgive You” – If your ex says this, it’s best to assume that your ex literally hates you and wants you to know that they will continue to do such forever.
#7: The Ignoring Phase – They won’t pick up the phone though they clearly see you just called, and they even ignore you if you call their family or talk to their friends.
#6: The “Moving On” Phase – Your ex does everything in their power to not be single again, and has been dating consistently since you broke up.
#5: The Jealousy Streak – He/she dates your enemies or best friends even just to make you jealous and to make you burn.
#4: The “I’m Better” Persona – Your ex drastically improves their life just to watch you WISH you didn’t break up with them, or to make you WISH you still had them back.
#3: The Winning Game – Your ex moves up ranks at work, joins the same clubs as you and becomes better at the sports or activities as you, and does everything better than you now just to throw it in your face.
#2: The Direct Insults – He/she knows EXACTLY what kinds of words or actions will hurt you, and they also know exactly what you hate. Thus, your ex proceeds to say and do everything which goes against your morals and values.
#1: The Hate Confession – Your ex will TELL you that they hate you, which is clearly communicating exactly how much they dislike you.
