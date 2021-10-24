Share Pin 0 Shares

Sometimes, a home, as cozy as it is already, needs a fixer-upper. But how do you fix a home which seems okay as it is? By using just a simple hacks, to up the ante so to speak. Here are a few home decorating hacks you should know.

Start with the door. Making a great first impression is always a good thing. And the best way to do that is to decorate the door. A decorated and well-painted door has that ‘welcome’ appeal. For example, orange and yellow colors convey warmth and joy. Skip the screen door, because that is not only an eyesore, it’s outdated. If you want to take it further, add a good mat and a door accessory.

Let your sofa have a ‘conversation’ with your chairs. It’s a simple trick you can find at hotel lobbies and even rooms to invite people to sit and have a conversation. The furniture are arranged ‘U shape’ or ‘H Shape’. In the ‘H shape’, two armchairs which sit side by side is facing the sofa. In the middle is a coffee table. While the ‘U shape’ places the coffee table in the center, the two armchairs on its left and right side, and the sofa at the middle. All chairs and the sofa are facing the coffee table.

Another furniture tip is that don’t push the furniture against the wall. Doing that sets the limit of the room. ‘Floating’ furniture gives the illusion that the room is a lot larger.

Let natural light in. Want to save on lighting expenses but still make your home fabulous? Go for natural light. Sunlight not only provides good lighting but disinfects your home. It’s also invigorating foe some to get much needed rays. This also means who no longer need thick, expensive drapes.

Mirror, Mirror, on the wall. Mirrors make the room look bigger. They also bounce light across the room. So be sure to put a mirror in each of your rooms. Place the mirror on walls which are perpendicular to windows so they can effectively bounce light.

Low ceiling? Use your illusion. If your house has a low ceiling, there are some tricks you can use to make it look higher and well, less claustrophobic. One is to hang your curtains higher than your windows. The ideal height is around three inches, or just the right height before it gets too short. Two, use mirrors. It’s not only magicians who use mirrors for tricks. Mirrors make a room look larger, a leaned one makes the ceiling look higher. Another hack is to use vertical stripes, the lines make your walls seem longer.

Scale a rug using furniture. Ever seen a living room rug that seems out of proportion? It’s either too big or too small. To avoid this, make sure all the feet of your living room furniture can fit inside the rug. We’re talking about the sofa, two arm chairs and the coffee table. If the rug is too big, there will be lots of excess space. You want the rug to end just a few inches from the furniture feet. This creates a proportion which is not only visually great but the rug ends are tucked properly that they will not be hazardous for people who move around.