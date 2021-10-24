News
Two Boston police officers to be honored for saving infant’s life
Two Boston police officers who saved the life of an infant two years ago will be honored on Sunday at the 149th Boston Police Relief Association Ball in Randolph.
It all began on a September day in 2019 when Arelys Furtado of the South End was trying to give her then 6-week-old son, Jaxen, some vitamin D through a dropper. She was doing exactly what she’d been advised to do, but he didn’t like the taste of it, she said, and he began choking.
She tried to stay calm and started to give the baby the Infant Heimlich Maneuver, turning him over and giving him pats on the back with her index and middle fingers. But when that didn’t work, she called her husband, who works in the South End, and he picked her up and they headed to Boston Medical Center.
But Jaxen still couldn’t spit up the vitamin D. So when they were stopped at a red light on the way behind a Boston police patrol car, Jair Furtado jumped out, ran over and pounded on the cruiser’s window.
“I need help!” he yelled.
When he told them his baby was choking, officers James O’Connor and Arthur Green got out and ran over to his car, where O’Connor reached in and took the baby from Arelys Futado.
The infant appeared to be reddish blue, Green said. And O’Connor also began to give him the Infant Heimlich Maneuver while Green called for an ambulance.
Within a few moments, the baby spit up the vitamin D, and then the baby began to cry.
“It was a great feeling to hear the baby crying because then you know the child’s breathing,” O’Connor said.
The two officers massaged the infant’s back as his color returned to normal and, minutes later, handed him over to the emergency medical technicians who had arrived by then.
Off the family went to Boston Medical Center.
“It was a good ending to a scary situation,” said Green, who had had a baby boy himself that May. “As a parent, it hits you harder; it’s more personal because you have a kid. You would hope somebody would do that for your kid if he needed help. When someone hands you a baby, you do what you think’s right.”
When the two officers receive their awards at Sunday’s ball, Arelys and Jair Furtado and their now 2-year-old son, Jaxen, will be cheering them on and thanking them for saving Jaxen’s life.
“I’m very grateful they were in the right place at the right time,” Arelys Furtado said. “Not a second was wasted.”
News
Field hockey Notebook: Pentucket taking advantage of moment in the sun
Over 27 years, a moment or two sticks with you.
Pentucket head coach Ruth Beaton remembers joining a program freshly rebounding from a few winless seasons in 1994, only to post three consecutive winless seasons right out the gates herself. She remembers coaching both of her daughters before they moved on to college, along with the good teams, the bad teams and a whole crop of the in-between she’s been in charge of. Star players have come and gone on each team, all of them leaving a positive mark on the program, too.
Though, none have helped it reach the glory many of them aspired to.
There’s no doubt about the strength of the program as it’s molded throughout the years. Tucked within a deep Cape Ann League that just saw powerhouse Masconomet leave only a couple of years ago, Pentucket has held its own against more challenging opponents than most other leagues even have. But any time anybody walks into the Pentucket gymnasium, they can see a bevy of CAL title banners hanging on the wall – none of from field hockey.
Beaton and the players have taken notice.
“Seeing that reminder every day, it really drives you,” said senior captain Meg Freiermuth.
And yet, after beating Amesbury 2-0 on Friday for a 15-1 record and having split its two games with next-best Triton (10-3-2), the group finished off a sensational run with two games left to secure its first CAL Kinney championship.
Something special brewed all year in Pentucket, and the level of superstition Beaton felt to get everything right the rest of the way indicates just how much it means to her and the girls to finally reach this accolade.
“As we started becoming successful, there’s this little voice in the back of your head saying, ‘Oh, this is really happening,’ but we (didn’t) want to jinx ourselves or put the cart before the horse,” she said. “But I think about all the girls that played before that were part of the 0-18 teams, or the 0-15-3 teams. This has been historic in that way. They’re a really humbled group of kids, it’s been really fun. … We did it.”
What’s particularly heart-warming about this run – which pins Pentucket at the No. 3 seed in the latest MIAA Div. 3 power rankings in the final leg of the regular season – are the quirks behind it.
For the past 15 years, Pentucket rented out a turf field to play on. This year, it’s a construction site. The seven seniors on the squad have gone from three years on the slick playing surface to an elementary school grass field with patches of sand, and a spot of water not too far from the far-side end line. There weren’t even goals to practice with a week before the start of the regular season.
Beyond the field, there are admittedly no superstars on this squad, either. Beaton is actually shocked at how impressive the team looks without one or two supreme talents. Senior leadership is strong, and while Freiermuth, Lana Mickelson (12 goals, 4 assists), Reese Gallant (7 goals), Haley Dwight (8 goals, 13 assists) and Charlene Basque (12 shutouts) have stood out, what powers Pentucket is the balance.
“This team is very well-rounded in that everyone contributes their each piece, and we don’t put all the pressure on one girl,” Freiermuth said. “When we all work together and play as a team, it’s easier to win a team sport. It’s not individualistic. … We share the wealth, everybody gets to contribute their part.”
“We’re the little engine that could,” Beaton added. “We said all year long – control your controllables. We can only take care of what we can take care of. … They’ve really bought into that.”
No, there’s nothing flashy about what Pentucket does. Just five of its 16 games thus far have been decided by three or more goals, most of which even characterized by three or four different goal-scorers. But despite all of its quirks, everything seems to be working the best it ever has.
If that’s the recipe it takes to beat Div. 1 teams like Central Catholic (4-3 win) and Methuen (2-0 win, 2-1 win) in nonleague play, so be it. If that’s what it takes to nearly run the table in the CAL for the program’s first league title, so be it.
If that’s what it takes to give Beaton yet another great memory from her long coaching career, then so be it.
Quick Spotlights
• Pentucket isn’t the only team going for something special, as Dedham looks to win the Tri-Valley League Small division for the first time since switching over from the Bay State Conference several years ago. It’s been a white-knuckle race with reigning Div. 2 state champion Dover-Sherborn for the mark, but after the Raiders lost to Medway and Dedham beat them 1-0 on October 20, the Marauders need just a tie against Medway on Monday to outright seal the crown.
• The TVL Large is just as competitive and comes down to one game on Monday. Westwood hosts Holliston at 3:45 fresh off a loss to Walpole, looking to secure the league title right before both head into the playoffs as legitimate title threats.
• Durfee won’t win the Southeast Conference over Dartmouth, but it has the playoffs around the corner for a squad that the majority of the roster will return to next year. Freshman Kathryn Gauvin has established herself as a scoring force to be reckoned with, entering the weekend tied for the school record with 30 tallies – keeping pace with upperclassmen dynamos from Masconomet (Maggie Sturgis, 32 goals) and Monomoy (Caroline DiGiovanni, 30 goals).
• Walpole’s dominance this year has absorbed much of the spotlight from the Bay State Conference, but the conference could very well see a few of its teams make a deep run in the playoffs. All Wellesley (12-1-1) does is win, and that includes a 5-4 victory over a legitimate force in Concord-Carlisle. In fact, Wellesley’s only loss came against Natick on a wild comeback. Senior captain Megan Webb leads the way for the Raiders, while Newton North has shined in the meantime behind Ella Maher’s scoring prowess. Needham and Natick each appear geared to make some playoff noise, too.
News
P.J. Fleck explains his “risk vs. reward” approach before halftime vs. Maryland
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck explained his decision-making to not pass into the end zone when Minnesota had a first-and-10 at Maryland’s 33-yard line with one minute left in the first half.
Minnesota had two timeouts and was in a prime spot to extend a 17-10 lead at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Fleck said the plan was to run the ball, drain the clock (or maybe bust a big gain) to set up a shorter field goal that would potentially made it a two-score game at 20-10. In the back of his mind, Fleck was thinking about how Minnesota would receive the second-half kickoff.
On first down, Ky Thomas gained seven yards and Fleck called timeout. He said postgame the plan “right then” was to go for the field goal.
“Something could happen, you get a sack, all these things going though your head,” Fleck said. “It’s risk versus reward. You get the ball in second half. That is all I kept thinking: We’re getting the ball.”
The Gophers ran the ball four more times, called their third and final timeout after the third carry, and then Tanner Morgan spiked it to stop the clock with four seconds left.
Kicker Matthew Trickett’s 37-yard attempt was blocked by Tarheeb Still from the right edge, and Maryland’s retuned to the Minnesota’s 32 as the clock expired.
Fans at Huntington Bank Stadium booed as the Gophers went to the locker room.
Fleck was asked postgame if his thinking would have been different if his team wasn’t going to get the ball to start the third quarter. “Probably,” he said. “I probably would have been a little more aggressive.”
Fleck also noted his approach Saturday was the result of Minnesota being unsuccessful in a similar situation at the end of the Colorado win.
On Sept. 18, Minnesota had a first and 10 at the Buffaloes 32. Tanner Morgan had an incompletion, and Sam Schleuter was flagged for ineligible receiver downfield. The five-yard penalty meant a 54-yard field goal attempt, and Trickett’s career long is 50.
With the clock continuing to run in Boulder, Colo., which was a whole separate issue, Minnesota handed the ball off on the final snap of the half and time expired.
OLSON HONORED
Sixth-year offensive lineman Conner Olson had a slight limp as he made his way to the podium after setting a new Minnesota record with his 52nd career start Saturday.
The Monticello, Minn., native broke the mark set by long snapper Payton Jordahl at 51 from 2015-18. Former quarterback Adam Weber had 50 from 2007-10.
“It’s cool to get the record,” Olson said. “Hopefully I break that record again next week.
Battling an ankle injury, Olson’s starts have come consecutively since 2017 and are the fifth-longest streak in the country.
On Olson’s big day, the Gophers rushed the ball for 56 times for 326 yards (5.8 per rush) and four touchdowns. Minnesota ran it 23 straight times to end the game.
“I always prefer running it rather than passing it,” Olson said. “No offense to Tanner.”
“None taken,” Morgan responded. “It’s fine with me.”
BRIEFLY
Receiver Daniel Jackson missed his second straight game with an undisclosed injury. … Defensive tackle Rashad Cheney was back after not playing in the last four games due to a personal reason. … The Terps didn’t have two of their best receivers and two of their top linebackers, and both sets of vacancies showed. … Tanner Morgan threw for 125 yards, putting him over 7,000 yards and behind only Mitch Leidner, Bryan Cupito and holder Adam Weber, who has 10,917. … The Gophers weren’t forced to punt until there were five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
News
Cale Markar lifts Avalanche past Lightning with shootout winner
TAMPA, Fla. — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists as he and the Avalanche’s other top players had clutch performances on Saturday in a shootout win against the two-time defending Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Avs, preseason Stanley Cup favorites, skated out of Amalie Arena with a shootout win for their only points in a three-game road trip. MacKinnon, who one-timed a power-play goal past Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy at 9:50 of the third period, assisted on goals by linemates Gabe Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen. And goalie Darcy Kuemper was outstanding until Brayden Point beat him with a wrist shot with just 2:35 remaining in regulation to tie it 3-3 and force OT. Cale Markar scored the shootout winner for the Avs.
It was Colorado’s first game at Tampa Bay in two years, before the Lightning went on to win the Cup in 2020 and 2021.
Both teams were coming off 4-1 losses to Florida. Tampa Bay lost to the Panthers at home on Tuesday and Colorado fell by the same score on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla.
The Avalanche led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second. Landeskog slammed in a rebound off MacKinnon’s shot 9:02 into the game and Rantanen’s one-time slap shot off MacKinnon’s circle-to-circle feed came at 11:51 of the middle frame.
Rantanen has scored in all five games and extended his goals streak to three games.
The Lightning, who had been outscored at home 12-3 at that point, struck 6:34 into the second period when Mathieu Joseph swatted a loose puck from the doorstep behind Kuemper.
The game slowly became chippy and in the final minute of the middle frame it boiled over. Rantanen tried to check Joseph skating into the Avs’ zone but Tampa Bay saw it as a knee-on-knee collision and an angry dog pile ensued. Surprisingly, Rantanen and Tampa’s Alex Killorn were only assessed roughing minors, leading to a 4-on-4 sequence to begin the third.
Shortly after Rantanen and Killorn were released, Bolts captain Steven Stamkos scored his team-leading fourth goal and eighth point by tapping in a freed from Ondrej Palat to tie it 2-2.
Footnotes. The Lightning were without top forward Nikita Kucherov, who missed his second straight game with a groin injury. He is on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). … Avs defenseman Ryan Murray played in his fifth game for the club, and the 400th of his NHL career. … Colorado’s healthy scratches were forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Kurtis MacDermid. Defenseman Devon Toews is also on the trip but still not cleared for contact after undergoing off-season shoulder surgery. Forward Valeri Nichushkin (upper-body) is on injured reserve and Pavel Francouz (lower-body) remains on LTIR, thus his salary doesn’t count against the salary cap.
Two Boston police officers to be honored for saving infant’s life
Home Decorating Hacks You Should Know
Field hockey Notebook: Pentucket taking advantage of moment in the sun
Can I Make Money Selling Christian Short Stories?
P.J. Fleck explains his “risk vs. reward” approach before halftime vs. Maryland
Organ Playing: How to Play Widor’s Toccata?
Cale Markar lifts Avalanche past Lightning with shootout winner
Does My Ex Hate Me? 15 Signs To Ponder If You Want Your Ex Back, But Don’t Know If They Hate You
Milton Academy rips turnover-prone Governor’s Academy, 41-14
11 Tips to an Organized Job Search
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
Brian Laundrie may be using adapted canoe as ‘posts hold clues to hideout’
Rihanna Makes Political Statement About Vaccine Mandates (Video)
NY Governor Calls in National Guard to Replace 72,000 Unvaccinated healthcare Workers
Major Dogecoin Twitter User Posts “Dogecoin Community Will Support Musk”
COVID-19 vaccine exemptions: Where do different religions stand on vaccinations?
How Does QuickBooks Hosting Help To Save Your Enterprise Resources and Money?
Photographer Who Took Photos of Border Patrol Agents Chasing Haitians Speaks Out
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
IoTeX (IOTX) Price Surges, Trading Volume Rose Over 900% in Last 24-Hours
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
-
News4 weeks ago
Brian Laundrie may be using adapted canoe as ‘posts hold clues to hideout’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Rihanna Makes Political Statement About Vaccine Mandates (Video)
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
NY Governor Calls in National Guard to Replace 72,000 Unvaccinated healthcare Workers
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Major Dogecoin Twitter User Posts “Dogecoin Community Will Support Musk”
-
News4 weeks ago
COVID-19 vaccine exemptions: Where do different religions stand on vaccinations?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
How Does QuickBooks Hosting Help To Save Your Enterprise Resources and Money?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Photographer Who Took Photos of Border Patrol Agents Chasing Haitians Speaks Out