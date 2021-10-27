Cardano, Solana Lead Altcoins As Market Sees Record Inflows

The craze on cryptocurrencies is increasing and parallelly craze on game crypto-tokens is also rising. Most crypto users might be aware of gaming tokens and their popularity for the past few days. The concept of “Play-to-Earn” has been spreading all over the world at a rapid pace where Axie Infinity takes the credit to be the first.
The concept of gaming tokens was the talk of the town for the past few days where it all began from AXS. Earn while you play is the most capturing phrase which piqued the interest of gamers and developers. Following the ultra success of Axie Infinity, many gaming platforms and their gaming tokens were launched and some reached peaks. Currently, the top 3 Play to Earn tokens as listed is Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND), and Smooth Love Potion (SLP).
Current Market Status
The first gaming-token on the list is Axie Infinity (AXS), which has been presenting a bullish run for the long-term. Though the market has witnessed many gaming tokens, AXS stands out of the box and still attracts users. At the time of writing, the trading price of Axie Infinity (AXS) is $135.24, which is displaying a green chart for the past week with a 9.85% rise.
The next gaming token is The Sandbox (SAND), which is a gaming platform where users can earn while they play and can have a gaming experience on the Ethereum blockchain. It is an amazing platform for gamers as the platform allows users to create NFTs and upload them to the marketplace. The current trading price of SAND is $0.835, which is over 12.33% up in the past week and 3.15% up in the last 24-hours.
The final gaming token is Smooth Love potion (SLP) which was found by the same founder of Axie Infinity. SLP can be earned by playing the Axie Infinity game. At the time of writing, the trading price of SLP is $0.06801 which is 1.17% up in the last 24-hours. Significantly, SLP is a potential token that might surge in the next term.
However, the craze on the concept of “Earn while you play” is trending globally which results in growing users. As gaming is entertainment and users can earn cryptocurrencies while they enjoy it seems an ideal feature. Thus, this concept and the number of gaming platforms, as well as game-tokens, will continue to rise in the count. The crypto industry is a sweet spot for users and investors as it produces new features and huge profits.