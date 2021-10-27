Dogecoin (DOGE) Is All Set to Spike Over $0.34 Level Soon

Altcoins are now on recent trends emerging in the market with a strong user base and high trading volumes. Among that, Dogecoin is scoring a high value of recognition with followers all around the world.

Besides its low performance in recent months, Dogecoin (DOGE) is now gaining power depicting a bullish trend. DOGE is maintaining a green graph without any highs and lows but staying like a still boat.

DOGE is Set to Boom

According to CoinMarketCap, the price of DOGE is standing at $0.266328 which is on a spike with 1.56% in the last 24 hours. In addition, the overall trading volume of Dogecoin records a shoot up over 300% indicating the bullish trend.

Interestingly, the meme coin is always a luck favouring coin which always offers long opportunities for crypto traders. Besides, there are DOGE millionaires who purchase the coin even when it is at red lines. If traders show interest in buying dogecoins even when at red lines then the DOGE/USDT will bounce to $0.32 and succeedingly hit $0.35.

Additionally, the king of all crypto’s Bitcoin (BTC) crossed its ATH reaching above $66,000 in the past week. Thus, the entire crypto market was on high performing a bullish scale with huge market capitalization. However, at that period all the altcoins were also directing an upward trend surging in the prices.

Moreover, when dogecoin had a peak time, all investors expected DOGE to reach $1 with its bull run appearance in the market. Besides, it is not the first time Dogecoin is achieving a more than 30% hike. It placed records scoring many spikes till now over its history. Even in mid of August DOGE reached a significant rise up-to 33% surprising the investors.

At present dogecoin is boosting up its price value slowly falling on the green line margin. More so, if DOGE maintains the same consistency level it will surely reach over $0.34 level soon. Thus, all DOGE holders will enjoy earning huge rewards with their digital investments.