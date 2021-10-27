News
For Rams’ little Donte Deayon, persistence pays off big
THOUSAND OAKS — Donte Deayon grew up in Rialto, in San Bernardino County, the youngest of four brothers, trying to play with the big boys.
“(They would say), ‘No, you’re too small, you’re too young. Go sit on the side,’ Deayon remembered this week. “I’m like, ‘No, I’m going to be out here.’ ‘All right, if you get hurt, it’s not our fault.’ ‘All right, well, I’m out here.’”
The Rams cornerback told that story to explain the persistence that finally paid off last Sunday in a chance for a 5-foot-9, 159-pound sprite from Summit High (Fontana) and Boise State to play with the biggest boys.
In his sixth year in NFL practice squad purgatory, Deayon was pressed into service with cornerback Darious Williams on injured reserve and played 88% of the defensive snaps in the Rams’ 38-11 victory over the New York Giants.
It was sweeter because Deayon had signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2016 but was waived in 2018 before the Rams picked him up.
“It was really exciting,” Deayon said, beaming as he usually is. “Not to prove to them (the Giants) or prove to anybody, but to prove to myself that I put in the work (and could) play on Sundays and play well.
“It was amazing for it all to come to life.”
With the Rams (5-1) hosting the Detroit Lions (0-6) Sunday, the intriguing story is quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff facing their former teams.
But this week’s feel-good story is Deayon.
Deayon, 27, led Summit to a CIF championship in 2011, establishing an Inland Empire record with 22 career interceptions and gaining 2,020 yards rushing and receiving as a senior.
If anyone thought a player his size had topped out in high school, Deayon went to Boise State and intercepted 17 passes, earning second-team All-Mountain West three times.
And if the NFL seemed too big for him, once again, he’s out here.
Not easily, though. Deayon has been waived or released six times, signed to practice squads five times and shuttled to 53-man rosters three times. The Rams waived him Aug. 31, brought him back to the practice squad Sept. 1, and signed him to the active roster Tuesday.
Deayon is getting the chance to show he’s more than the locker-room jester who made a splash on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” by mimicking Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s bodybuilder pose, comparing his meager musculature to one of the NFL’s legendary physiques.
“He’s an incredibly intelligent player. He’s got great short-space quickness,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “I’ve been really happy for him. He’s a great story of continuing to work, overcoming some things, whether it be the size (issue) or, ‘Uh, can he really play?’
“And then he gets his opportunity, and he capitalized on it. I think you’re going to see him have more opportunities as we move forward.”
Deayon was credited with four tackles. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed only five of 11 passes, for 25 yards, to receivers Deayon covered.
This is why Deayon persevered.
“It’s that desire, that hunger, and grit. I’ve always got a chip on my shoulder,” Deayon said after practice Thursday. “And I love this. I love this game. I love everything about it.
“And I love being able to play with teammates who are great. Being around guys who are growing as well, or can say they’re the best at their position. I love that feeling of being out there, helping and learning from them.”
For three seasons on Rams practice squads and scout teams, Deayon helped Goff prepare for games.
“Now, in a real-life setting, it’s going to be exciting,” Deayon said of Sunday’s game, for which he expects to have 15 relatives and friends at SoFi Stadium.
Nobody in the Rams’ facility shows their excitement about being in an NFL practice facility quite like Deayon.
“He’s the guy that brings all the energy,” rookie cornerback Robert Rochell said.
Deayon suspects his joyous personality has helped him to stick around.
“I definitely would say it helps with (creating) opportunity,” Deayon said. “Now, what you do with your opportunities, that’s all going to be (about) what you put on the field, what you put on tape.
“(I) come in every day with a positive attitude and a smile on my face because I love what I’m doing. Whether it goes my way or not, I’m going to be the same way every day.”
He’s still not ready to sit on the side.
NOTES
Rams running back Sony Michel (shoulder) was listed as limited in practice for the second straight day Friday and questionable for Sunday’s game, but McVay said he’ll play. Center Brian Allen practiced Friday after missing a day with a stomach bug. … With Johnny Mundt (knee) on injured reserve, McVay indicated the No. 2 tight end role Sunday could go to Brycen Hopkins or practice squad member Kendall Blanton. Rookie Jacob Harris is the other tight end on the rotser. Jared Pinkney was signed to the practice squad this week. … The Rams-Lions point spread climbed to 16½ Friday. It’s the third time McVay’s Rams have been favored by two touchdowns or more. They were favored by 14½ when they beat the Cardinals in 2018 and 17½ when they lost to the Jets in 2020.
NYPD cop admits felony charge against Eric Garner after chokehold death was ‘total mistake’
One of the officers who wrestled Eric Garner to the ground during his fatal 2014 arrest testified Tuesday to falsely charging the Staten Island dad with a felony after riding with his lifeless body in an ambulance.
NYPD officer Justin D’Amico also claimed he never heard Garner utter his infamous pleas: “I can’t breathe.”
The testimony came on the second day of a judicial inquiry into the circumstances of Garner’s fatal arrest on July 17, 2014, and how officials responded to it.
Gideon Oliver, a lawyer for Garner’s mother, peppered D’Amico with questions about arrest paperwork the cop filled out after Garner’s death.
D’Amico erroneously charged Garner with a tax-avoidance felony that normally applies to people in possession of at least 10,000 cigarettes, 22,000 cigars, or more than 400 pounds of tobacco.
After his death, Garner was found to possess four sealed packs of cigarettes, and a fifth pack that was opened and contained 15 cigarettes. That quantity of cigarettes was far fewer than required by the felony statute D’Amico cited in his report. Under state law, Garner could not have been guilty of more than a misdemeanor.
“This was your job, to address untaxed cigarette conditions, and you didn’t understand the charge?” asked Oliver.
“I didn’t understand the specific charge,” replied D’Amico.
He said he mistakenly accused Garner of the felony because he was stressed.
“That was a total mistake,” D’Amico explained of the charge. “Due to the circumstances, I wasn’t thinking clearly. I may have rushed the paperwork a bit.”
The officer then admitted to another error in his paperwork. D’Amico wrote that cops had used no physical force to arrest Garner.
“Who made that mistake?”
“I did,” D’Amico replied.
D’Amico testified that he never heard Garner say “I can’t breathe,” which the dying man yelled out 11 times during the fatal arrest. D’Amico couldn’t remember why on a medical treatment form he reported that Garner complained of chest pain.
“You didn’t hear him say, ‘I can’t breathe once?’” Oliver asked.
“No,” D’Amico said.
D’Amico and ex-officer Daniel Pantaleo, who choked Garner to death, stopped Garner on Bay St. and Victory Blvd. on the orders of Lt. Christopher Bannon. D’Amico testified that Bannon kept a black book at the 120th precinct with pictures of Garner and other locals he believed were committing quality of life offenses.
Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, described law enforcement’s testimony thus far as “a pack of lies.”
“He was there to target Eric. He got Eric’s photo out of a book of targets,” Carr said of D’Amico. “He should be fired. Bannon should be fired. All of the officers involved should be fired. They all killed Eric. The whole system is guilty.”
The highest-ranking official who will testify in the inquest, head of the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau Deputy Commissioner Joseph Reznick, said IAB did not punish or investigate D’Amico for logging the false charge.
“It did bother me because of his time of death, what time they filled out the arrest report. Was there an ill intent on (D’Amico’s) part to either deceive or create something that wasn’t there? I don’t think so,” he said.
Reznick said IAB waited to interview the officers present for Garner’s arrest at the behest of the Staten Island district attorney. A grand jury decided not to indict Daniel Pantaleo in December 2014.
Under questioning by Erika James, co-counsel for Carr and her allies, Reznick said the NYPD’s internal affairs team didn’t probe the source of leaks to the media regarding Garner’s medical and sealed arrest history.
Reznick said IAB slapped NYPD Sgt. Kizzy Adonis with departmental charges and not the other sergeant present at the scene, Dhanan Saminath, because Adonis showed up, rendered no advice to police officers, and then left.
“That’s why,” he added.
Reznick said it was his view that medical care was provided at the scene, one of the inquiry’s main subjects.
“We saw nothing wrong with what the officers did at the scene as far as medical attention,” he said, adding that one officer with EMT training was seen on video rolling Garner onto his side and then calling an ambulance.
“To me when you put all that together, that was care that was provided to Mr. Garner by police officers on the scene.”
The judicial inquiry is allowed under a rarely cited section of the city charter that permits the public to demand a court hearing into possible neglect by government officials. The judge will produce no legal rulings or determinations from it.
After finishing his testimony, Judge Edwards asked Reznick if there was anything more he wanted to share with the court in the interest of transparency.
“There was no cover-up in this case here,” he said. “Ms. Carr, as a father of three sons, I’m sorry. I cannot imagine how you must feel about the incident. If I had the power to turn back the clock and go back to July 17, 2014, and change the circumstances, I would.”
Half its original size, Biden’s big plan in race to finish
By LISA MASCARO, AAMER MADHANI and ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Half its original size, President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy plan is being pulled apart and reconfigured as Democrats edge closer to satisfying their most reluctant colleagues and finishing what’s now about a $1.75 trillion package.
How to pay for it all remained deeply in flux Tuesday, with a proposed billionaires’ tax running into criticism as cumbersome or worse. That’s forcing difficult reductions, if not the outright elimination, of policy priorities — from paid family leave to child care to dental, vision and hearing aid benefits for seniors.
The once hefty climate change strategies are losing some punch, too, focusing away from punitive measures on polluters in a shift toward instead rewarding clean energy incentives.
All told, Biden’s package remains a substantial undertaking — and could still top $2 trillion in perhaps the largest effort of its kind from Congress in decades. But it’s far slimmer than the president and his party first envisioned.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers in a caucus meeting they were on the verge of “something major, transformative, historic and bigger than anything else” ever attempted in Congress, according to a person who requested anonymity to share her private remarks.
“We know that we are close,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, after a meeting with Biden at the White House. “And let me be explicitly clear: Our footprints and fingerprints are on this.”
However, vast differences among Democrats remain over basic contours of the sweeping proposal and the tax revenue to pay for it. As Biden pushes for an agreement before he departs for global summits later this week, pressure is mounting on holdout Democrats — Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
From the White House, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden still hoped to have a deal in hand to show foreign leaders the U.S. government was performing effectively on climate change and other major issues. But she acknowledged that might not happen, forcing him to keep working on the package from afar.
She warned about failure as opposed to compromise
“The alternative to what is being negotiated is not the original package,” she said. “It is nothing.”
More lawmakers journeyed to the White House for negotiations on Tuesday and emerged upbeat that the end product would be substantial, despite the changes and reductions being forced on them by Manchin and Sinema.
Together the two senators have packed a one-two punch — Manchin forcing supporters to pare back health care, child care and other spending and Sinema causing Democrats to reconsider their plans to reverse the Trump-era tax cuts on corporations and the wealthy.
Resolving the revenue side is key as Biden insists all the new spending will be fully paid for and not piled onto the national debt. He vows any new taxes will hit only the wealthy, those earning more than $400,000 a year, or $450,000 for couples, and corporations he says must quit skipping out on taxes and start paying their “fair share.”
But the White House had to rethink its tax strategy after Sinema objected to her party’s initial proposal to raise tax rates on corporations and the wealthy, With a 50-50 Senate, Biden has no votes to spare in his party.
Instead, to win over Sinema and others, the Democrats were poised to unveil a new plan for taxing the assets of billionaires. And on Tuesday they unveiled a proposal to require corporations with more than $1 billion in income to pay a 15% minimum tax, winning Sinema’s backing.
“Here’s the heart of it: Americans read over the last few months that billionaires were paying little or no taxes for years on end,” said Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, helming the effort.
Under Wyden’s emerging plan, the billionaires’ tax would hit the wealthiest of Americans, fewer than 1,000 people. It would require those with assets of more than $1 billion, or three-years consecutive income of $100 million, to pay taxes on the gains of stocks and other tradeable assets, rather than waiting until holdings are sold.
A similar billionaire’s tax would be applied to non-tradeable assets, including real estate, but it would be deferred with the tax not assessed until the asset was sold.
Overall, the billionaires’ tax rate had not been set, but it was expected to be at least the 20% capital gains rate. Democrats have said it could raise $200 billion in revenue that could help fund Biden’s package over 10 years.
Republicans deride the billionaires’ tax and some have suggested it would face a legal challenge.
And key fellow Democrats were also raising concerns about the billionaires’ tax, saying the idea of simply undoing the 2017 tax cuts by hiking top rates was more straightforward and transparent.
Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said, “Our plan looks better every day.”
Under the bill approved by Neal’s panel, the top individual income tax rate would rise from 37% to 39.6%, on those earning more than $400,000, or $450,000 for couples. The corporate rate would increase from 21% to 26.5%. The bill also proposes a 3% surtax on the wealthiest Americans with adjusted income beyond $5 million a year.
Less concerned about the new taxes, Manchin is forcing his party to reconsider the expansion of health, child care and climate change programs he views as costly or unnecessary government entitlements.
Still being debated: plans to expand Medicare coverage with dental, vision and hearing aid benefits for seniors; child care assistance; free pre-kindergarten; a new program of four-weeks paid family leave, and a more limited plan than envisioned to lower prescription drug costs.
On climate change, coal-state Sen. Manchin rejected Biden’s earlier clean energy strategy as too punitive on providers that rely on fossil fuels. Instead, the White House floated an idea to beef up grants and loans to incentive clean energy sources.
Manchin’s resistance may scuttle one other tax idea — a plan to give the IRS more resources to go after tax scofflaws. He said he told Biden during their weekend meeting at the president’s home in Delaware that that plan was “messed up” and would allow the government to monitor bank accounts.
Democrats are hoping to reach an agreement by week’s end, paving the way for a House vote on a related $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill before routine transportation funds expire Sunday. That separate roads-and-bridges bill stalled when progressive lawmakers refused to support it until deliberations on the broader Biden bill were complete.
___
Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri, Darlene Superville and Colleen Long contributed to this report.
___
This story has been corrected to show Rep. Richard Neal is from Massachusetts, not New Jersey.
Viral advice to change voicemail in emergency situation is a bad idea
Hikers and other backcountry users who get lost and have low cellphone battery power should not change their voicemail as part of a rescue measure.
A virtual post, billed as a public service announcement, suggesting a voicemail change with a new message providing your current location to anyone who reaches the phone went viral over the weekend.
The Evergreen-based Alpine Rescue Team, which has responded to wilderness emergencies in Colorado since 1959, takes exception to the “change your voicemail” suggestion, said Howard Paul, an ART spokesman.
“Posts like this get your attention, get liked by people who don’t know better, are shared by folks trying to be helpful, and the algorithm spreads it like wildfire,” ART said on Facebook.
Many people who are lost or need help in the mountain backcountry are low on cellphone battery life, after taking lots of photos and running map and trail apps, Howard said.
“Invariably, when we get a call for help and we are able to reach the missing party by phone or text, the first words out of their mouth is, ‘I have 4% battery life left,’” Paul said.
If you need help and your battery is low, don’t waste power by calling your voicemail, a friend or a relative. According to ART, call or text 911 for help.
Backcountry users seeking emergency help sometimes find they have no cellphone signal, which means they can’t change their voicemail, Paul said.
The rescue team suggests that people needing help should text 911.
“Text takes much less power, is far more likely to get through, will automatically retry many times if you have spotty service, leaves a record others can see and can give you an indication that it got (through),” ART said on Facebook.
People seeking help should stay put, unless they have to move for safety.
“Changing your location makes our job more difficult,” the rescue team said. “Trying to reach someone whose GPS location we have…is faster for us than trying to nail down a moving target.”
Maximize phone battery life by turning off apps, ART says. Keep your phone as warm as possible, use body heat and handwarmers. Experts also suggest packing a solar battery charger for backcountry use.
