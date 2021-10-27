Celebrities
How Britney Spears Feels About Inviting Sister Jamie Lynn & Dad Jamie To Her Wedding
Britney Spears is engaged, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE intel on if the singer plans on inviting the loved ones she has a strained relationship with to her wedding.
Throughout the chaos of her conservatorship battle, Britney Spears, 39, had a reason to celebrate in September when she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The pop star, who is no longer under her dad Jamie Spears‘ ruling in the conservatorship, hasn’t said much about wedding plans, but a source close to Brit did give HollywoodLife some EXCLUSIVE intel about the upcoming nuptials — including which family members will likely make the guest list, and which won’t.
“She wants her children to be involved,” the source said. No surprise there that Britney would like her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, to attend her special day. Our insider also noted that Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, could possibly earn an invite as well, despite the famous sisters seemingly having a strained relationship amidst Britney’s conservatorship battle. “If she can soothe things over with Jamie Lynn, she wants her sister involved as well,” the source said.
Jamie, meanwhile, is all but guaranteed to not be attending Britney’s wedding. “She won’t be inviting her father,” the source said. “She doesn’t want to ever speak his name once she gets out of the conservatorship.” That intel on Jamie was pretty much assumed, considering Britney has continuously slammed her father for the alleged “conservatorship abuse” that he committed while acting as conservator of her estate from 2008 until he was suspended from the position in September.
Britney has had quite the complicated relationship with her family for years, and in recent months the “Stronger” songstress has been directly and indirectly calling out her loved ones on social media. She notably threw some shade towards Jamie Lynn, specifically, after the Zoey 101 alum changed the name of her memoir due to backlash. Once that went down, a source told HL that Britney has no desire to repair her familial ties with her little sister. “Britney is continuously let down by her own family,” said the source. “It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.”
It was on Nov. 12 that Britney joyfully announced her engagement to Sam. The couple started dating five years prior, and Brit proudly showed off her ring after Sam popped the question. She’s been married twice before: first to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004, and then to Kevin Federline, the father of her children, from 2004 to 2006.
‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Ex Accuses Her Of Using Drugs While Pregnant
Amber Portwood’s ex-boyfriend wants the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star to take a hair follicle test, as their custody battle continues.
Amidst a custody battle for their son James, 3, Amber Portwood’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, 37, alleged that the 31-year-old reality star used drugs, while pregnant, according to documents obtained by The US Sun. Andrew submitted court documents, which claimed Amber has “history of substance abuse, even while pregnant with and subsequently caring for the minor child herein.”
In documents with her response, Amber denied Andrew’s claims, but he alleged that the Teen Mom OG star seemed “paranoid and disheveled” at an October 16 parenting exchange, where she was “acting erratically [and] speaking frantically.” Andrew claimed that Amber had alleged that two nearby cars were “staking her out.” He claimed that she’d asked him to tell people in the vehicles to stop. He also claimed that he’d “witnessed Amber under the influence of illegal drugs previously, specifically methamphetamine.” Andrew wants her to take a hair follicle test.
A source close to the situation told HollywoodLife that Amber has passed drug screens throughout probation. “An objection was filed with the court in which it was indicated that Amber is subjected to random drug screens through her probation. It was proven that she has never violated once and that she only uses her prescription medication within the therapeutic limits, as well as the fact that both she and Andrew were subjected to drug screens in a prior case, and Amber never once violated in that case,” the source said.
HollywoodLife reached out to Amber for comment.
The latest season of Teen Mom OG has shown Amber reconnecting with her daughter Leah, 12, whom she shares with another ex Gary Shirley, after the two were separated for months. Amber also came out as bisexual during a recent episode of the show, and admitted that she’d once had a relationship with a woman that had lasted eight months. Earlier in October, Amber was spotted walking around Los Angeles while filming the Teen Mom reunion with a mystery man, who was later revealed to be a security guard, by a source, who said that she’s not currently dating anyone. “There’s no new guy in her life right now,” the source said.
How Teresa Giudice’s 4 Daughters Feel About Her Marrying Luis Ruelas After His Romantic Proposal
After her fairytale engagement to Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice has received a bevy of support from family and friends — even her ex, Joe Giudice. But what do her daughters think?
If there’s one thing Real Housewives of New Jersey fans know about Teresa Giudice, it’s how much she cares about her girls. That’s why, once the 49-year-old got engaged to Luis Ruelas, 46, after a year of dating, Bravo fiends were curious about what Teresa’s daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 — felt about the ordeal.
“The girls are very happy for Teresa and Louie,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “They have always gotten along with him and he treats them like his own while respecting their love for [their father] Joe [Giudice].” The source added that Luis knew it was “important” to ask Teresa’s daughters for their approval, and so had “a conversation with them” — to which they gave their blessing. “They’re very, very happy for their mother to have found love and happiness again.”
As far as how well the girls mix with their new stepdad, another source close to the couple told HL that they “get along great with Louie” and think he’s a “gentleman” who treats their mom with “total respect.” The source went on, “Louie understandably was nervous when he first started dating Teresa because he wanted to make a good impression for the girls, but ultimately he knew he had to just be himself and let the cards fall as they may.”
Fortunately for the businessman, the connection with his now-fiancée’s daughters was relatively easy, making the relationship progression with Teresa a “smooth transition” for the girls, considering how happy he makes the reality star. “That’s the most important thing and all they wanted that for their mom,” the source added.
Rachel Bilson Reunites With Adam Brody To Talk ‘The O.C.’ 14 Years Later: ‘You Made Me Have Confidence’
Rachel Bilson sat down for a virtual interview with her former ‘O.C.’ co-star and ex Adam Brody for a look back at one of the show’s memorable episodes and praised him for helping her to be a ‘better’ actress.
The O.C. fans rejoiced on Oct. 26 when Rachel Bilson reunited with her former co-star and ex-boyfriend, Adam Brody for part one of a two-part episode series of her and Melinda Clarke‘s podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches! The 40-year-old actress and 41-year-old actor, who dated from 2003 until 2006, discussed “The Strip,” the 26th episode of the first season, and their overall experiences while filming the popular teen drama, which aired on Fox from 2003 until 2007, during the episodes. Rachel also didn’t hesitate to credit Adam for helping her become a “better” actress.
“You taught me how to act well,” Rachel tells Adam in one part of the episode, which can be seen above. “You made it so comfortable to just go for it and not be afraid, and everything you did and working with you really made me have the confidence to kind of do whatever I wanted and go for it.”
“I want to say thank you, because it just brings that all up,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Dude, I was never better than when I was acting with you.’”
Adam was touched by what she said. “What a lovely thing to say,” he replied. “Hey, it was my pleasure and it was such a joy.”
After the first part of the interview was released, Rachel spoke to PEOPLE and revealed it took her a lot to convince Adam to appear on the podcast, which is dedicated to looking back on episodes of The O. C. “I was like, there’s no way he’s going to want to talk about it, there’s no way he’s going to do it,” she told the outlet before admitting it took a heartbreaking event to try and get him to commit. “A dog that I had when we were on The O.C. recently passed away, so I sent him a text message and I was like, ‘Thurman died. You have to say yes.’ I basically bribed him with a dead dog.”
Check out the full episode of Rachel’s podcast episode with Adam above.
