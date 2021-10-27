Rams trade linebacker Kenny Young to Broncos

A week before the NFL trade deadline, the Rams made a surprise move Monday, sending inside linebacker Kenny Young and a draft pick to the Denver Broncos and getting a slightly higher draft pick in return.

“This all came together really quickly. Just as you guys were all surprised, I think we were too,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters.

On its own, it’s an odd deal, costing the Rams a starting player and a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 and bringing them only a sixth-round pick in ’24.

But with the Broncos looking for linebackers after putting six on injured reserve this season, McVay and General Manager Les Snead saw a chance to do two things. They created space under the league’s salary cap by shedding the final half-season of Young’s four-year, $3.1 million contract. And they opened a spot for Ernest Jones, a third-round draft pick from South Carolina last spring, to get more playing time.

McVay said the trade was “financially driven.” After predicting earlier this month that “you won’t see any big splash moves” by the Rams at the trade deadline, he said Monday the extra cap space could permit acquisitions.

“It gives you the ability to explore possibilities if we feel like it upgrades the roster. Those are things we’ll always look into,” McVay said. “Whether that means any major, big moves are imminent for us, that’s not something that I can really speak on right now.”

Down to about $150,000 in 2021 cap space before adding some room by restructuring right tackle Rob Havenstein’s contract last week, the Rams now have an estimated $4.4 million to play with, according to the sports payroll tracker Spotrac.com.

The trade leaves Troy Reeder, Travin Howard and Jones as the only inside linebackers on the roster. Young had played 77% of defensive snaps while starting all seven games, and Reeder has played 47%. Jones and Howard have played mostly on special teams.

That’s about to change for Jones.

“We’re learning about Ernest,” McVay said of Jones, whom the Rams tried in the defensive signal-caller role in summer practice before giving it to second-year safety Jordan Fuller. “I know the game’s not too big for him. I’m excited to see him potentially maximize getting a few more opportunities.”

The possibility of further trades and the stepped-up role for a rookie mean it’s too soon to judge the Young trade.

But it’s probably a blow to Young, 26, who earned All-Pac-12 honors at UCLA and relished playing in L.A. as a pro.

Drafted in the fourth round in 2018 by the Baltimore Ravens, Young went with a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Rams in the 2019 deadline trade that sent cornerback Marcus Peters east.

“Whenever I have an out-of-whack situation, I drive to UCLA, about 20 minutes, and go walk the campus at night, just feeling what it was like,” Young said during an introspective moment in September. “I’m so grateful I had a chance to play and study at UCLA, and come back here and do it on a pro level.”

After starting six games last season and returning an interception of a Cam Newton pass 79 yards for a touchdown in the Rams’ victory over the New England Patriots, Young was an every-game starter this season and was leading the team in tackles for loss (six).

He was ejected from the Rams’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts for inadvertently bumping an official while complaining about a call. He bounced back the following week to make 10 tackles, with a sack and a forced fumble, in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His final big play for the Rams came in the team’s 28-19 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, when he tackled running back D’Andre Swift for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Rams’ 18-yard line to protect a 17-16 lead in the third quarter.

“Kenny brought a lot,” Rams safety Jordan Fuller said Monday before the trade was confirmed by the team. “He’s very athletic. He just gets to the ball, and when he gets to the ball, he’s there with bad intentions.

“We love him here, and if he’s not here anymore, best of luck to him. I know we’ll keep in touch and stuff like that.”

NOTES

McVay reported no major injuries, but several minor ones, from the Rams’ victory over the Lions. The coach said left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee), cornerback Robert Rochell (knee), safety Jordan Fuller (knee), nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (pec strain) and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (ribs) probably would miss the first practice of the week on Wednesday but shouldn’t miss the game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. … McVay isn’t happy with the special teams, and not only because they fell victim to the Lions’ onside kick and two fake punts. Ben Skowronek replaced Tutu Atwell as the kickoff returner Sunday and averaged 17.5 yards. “I don’t care who was returning yesterday, we didn’t block well at all. Whether it was Ben Skowronek or anybody else, we didn’t get a hat on a hat, we didn’t execute the fundamentals and the techniques that we work, and guys need to play better.” … The Rams (6-1) began the week as 14½-point favorites over the Texans (1-6).