News
Rams trade linebacker Kenny Young to Broncos
A week before the NFL trade deadline, the Rams made a surprise move Monday, sending inside linebacker Kenny Young and a draft pick to the Denver Broncos and getting a slightly higher draft pick in return.
“This all came together really quickly. Just as you guys were all surprised, I think we were too,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters.
On its own, it’s an odd deal, costing the Rams a starting player and a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 and bringing them only a sixth-round pick in ’24.
But with the Broncos looking for linebackers after putting six on injured reserve this season, McVay and General Manager Les Snead saw a chance to do two things. They created space under the league’s salary cap by shedding the final half-season of Young’s four-year, $3.1 million contract. And they opened a spot for Ernest Jones, a third-round draft pick from South Carolina last spring, to get more playing time.
McVay said the trade was “financially driven.” After predicting earlier this month that “you won’t see any big splash moves” by the Rams at the trade deadline, he said Monday the extra cap space could permit acquisitions.
“It gives you the ability to explore possibilities if we feel like it upgrades the roster. Those are things we’ll always look into,” McVay said. “Whether that means any major, big moves are imminent for us, that’s not something that I can really speak on right now.”
Down to about $150,000 in 2021 cap space before adding some room by restructuring right tackle Rob Havenstein’s contract last week, the Rams now have an estimated $4.4 million to play with, according to the sports payroll tracker Spotrac.com.
The trade leaves Troy Reeder, Travin Howard and Jones as the only inside linebackers on the roster. Young had played 77% of defensive snaps while starting all seven games, and Reeder has played 47%. Jones and Howard have played mostly on special teams.
That’s about to change for Jones.
“We’re learning about Ernest,” McVay said of Jones, whom the Rams tried in the defensive signal-caller role in summer practice before giving it to second-year safety Jordan Fuller. “I know the game’s not too big for him. I’m excited to see him potentially maximize getting a few more opportunities.”
The possibility of further trades and the stepped-up role for a rookie mean it’s too soon to judge the Young trade.
But it’s probably a blow to Young, 26, who earned All-Pac-12 honors at UCLA and relished playing in L.A. as a pro.
Drafted in the fourth round in 2018 by the Baltimore Ravens, Young went with a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Rams in the 2019 deadline trade that sent cornerback Marcus Peters east.
“Whenever I have an out-of-whack situation, I drive to UCLA, about 20 minutes, and go walk the campus at night, just feeling what it was like,” Young said during an introspective moment in September. “I’m so grateful I had a chance to play and study at UCLA, and come back here and do it on a pro level.”
After starting six games last season and returning an interception of a Cam Newton pass 79 yards for a touchdown in the Rams’ victory over the New England Patriots, Young was an every-game starter this season and was leading the team in tackles for loss (six).
He was ejected from the Rams’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts for inadvertently bumping an official while complaining about a call. He bounced back the following week to make 10 tackles, with a sack and a forced fumble, in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
His final big play for the Rams came in the team’s 28-19 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, when he tackled running back D’Andre Swift for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Rams’ 18-yard line to protect a 17-16 lead in the third quarter.
“Kenny brought a lot,” Rams safety Jordan Fuller said Monday before the trade was confirmed by the team. “He’s very athletic. He just gets to the ball, and when he gets to the ball, he’s there with bad intentions.
“We love him here, and if he’s not here anymore, best of luck to him. I know we’ll keep in touch and stuff like that.”
NOTES
McVay reported no major injuries, but several minor ones, from the Rams’ victory over the Lions. The coach said left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee), cornerback Robert Rochell (knee), safety Jordan Fuller (knee), nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (pec strain) and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (ribs) probably would miss the first practice of the week on Wednesday but shouldn’t miss the game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. … McVay isn’t happy with the special teams, and not only because they fell victim to the Lions’ onside kick and two fake punts. Ben Skowronek replaced Tutu Atwell as the kickoff returner Sunday and averaged 17.5 yards. “I don’t care who was returning yesterday, we didn’t block well at all. Whether it was Ben Skowronek or anybody else, we didn’t get a hat on a hat, we didn’t execute the fundamentals and the techniques that we work, and guys need to play better.” … The Rams (6-1) began the week as 14½-point favorites over the Texans (1-6).
News
Jabrill Peppers out for season with ruptured ACL ahead of free agency
This is probably why Joe Judge asked Jabrill Peppers to break the Giants down after Sunday’s win over the Panthers:
Peppers ruptured the ACL in his right knee and is done for the season, the team announced Tuesday.
The club signed safety J.R. Reed off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad in response.
Reed, 25, like a lot of the Giants’ defensive players, played his college ball at Georgia. So former Bulldogs coaches on the Giants’ staff such as linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer know Reed well.
Reed has played in one game this season and eight in his NFL career.
This is a brutal blow for Peppers, 26, in a contract year.
The defensive captain hurt his knee on a third-quarter punt return in the Giants’ 25-3 home win over Carolina. The team said Peppers also sustained a high ankle sprain.
The East Orange, N.J., native had seen his playing time cut significantly this season. He’d played only 56% of the Giants’ defensive snaps in the six games he’d played.
He had missed one game, the Week 5 loss at Dallas with a hamstring injury, two weeks prior to the season-ending injury.
Peppers was acquired in the March 2019 Odell Beckham Jr. trade with the Cleveland Browns that sent Peppers and two draft picks back to the Giants.
The picks became Dexter Lawrence and Oshane Ximines on a defensive line that doesn’t consistently rush the passer.
Peppers has been a liability in pass coverage but has been one of the team’s defensive leaders, including last season, when Pat Graham’s unit kept the team’s heads above water.
The Giants might have been able to trade Peppers prior to next Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline for a draft pick, but now that’s off the table.
Elsewhere on the roster, the Giants cut safety Josh Jackson and wide receiver David Sills. They acquired Jackson from the Packers in August for corner Isaac Yiadom. Jackson hasn’t played in a game.
Sills was called up for Sunday’s game against the Panthers and had a bad drop on a slant pattern even though Daniel Jones hit him right in the hands.
The team also cut defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton from the practice squad.
The Giants (2-5) are headed to Kansas City for Monday Night Football to take on the Chiefs (3-4).
News
For Rams’ little Donte Deayon, persistence pays off big
THOUSAND OAKS — Donte Deayon grew up in Rialto, in San Bernardino County, the youngest of four brothers, trying to play with the big boys.
“(They would say), ‘No, you’re too small, you’re too young. Go sit on the side,’ Deayon remembered this week. “I’m like, ‘No, I’m going to be out here.’ ‘All right, if you get hurt, it’s not our fault.’ ‘All right, well, I’m out here.’”
The Rams cornerback told that story to explain the persistence that finally paid off last Sunday in a chance for a 5-foot-9, 159-pound sprite from Summit High (Fontana) and Boise State to play with the biggest boys.
In his sixth year in NFL practice squad purgatory, Deayon was pressed into service with cornerback Darious Williams on injured reserve and played 88% of the defensive snaps in the Rams’ 38-11 victory over the New York Giants.
It was sweeter because Deayon had signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2016 but was waived in 2018 before the Rams picked him up.
“It was really exciting,” Deayon said, beaming as he usually is. “Not to prove to them (the Giants) or prove to anybody, but to prove to myself that I put in the work (and could) play on Sundays and play well.
“It was amazing for it all to come to life.”
With the Rams (5-1) hosting the Detroit Lions (0-6) Sunday, the intriguing story is quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff facing their former teams.
But this week’s feel-good story is Deayon.
Deayon, 27, led Summit to a CIF championship in 2011, establishing an Inland Empire record with 22 career interceptions and gaining 2,020 yards rushing and receiving as a senior.
If anyone thought a player his size had topped out in high school, Deayon went to Boise State and intercepted 17 passes, earning second-team All-Mountain West three times.
And if the NFL seemed too big for him, once again, he’s out here.
Not easily, though. Deayon has been waived or released six times, signed to practice squads five times and shuttled to 53-man rosters three times. The Rams waived him Aug. 31, brought him back to the practice squad Sept. 1, and signed him to the active roster Tuesday.
Deayon is getting the chance to show he’s more than the locker-room jester who made a splash on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” by mimicking Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s bodybuilder pose, comparing his meager musculature to one of the NFL’s legendary physiques.
“He’s an incredibly intelligent player. He’s got great short-space quickness,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “I’ve been really happy for him. He’s a great story of continuing to work, overcoming some things, whether it be the size (issue) or, ‘Uh, can he really play?’
“And then he gets his opportunity, and he capitalized on it. I think you’re going to see him have more opportunities as we move forward.”
Deayon was credited with four tackles. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed only five of 11 passes, for 25 yards, to receivers Deayon covered.
This is why Deayon persevered.
“It’s that desire, that hunger, and grit. I’ve always got a chip on my shoulder,” Deayon said after practice Thursday. “And I love this. I love this game. I love everything about it.
“And I love being able to play with teammates who are great. Being around guys who are growing as well, or can say they’re the best at their position. I love that feeling of being out there, helping and learning from them.”
For three seasons on Rams practice squads and scout teams, Deayon helped Goff prepare for games.
“Now, in a real-life setting, it’s going to be exciting,” Deayon said of Sunday’s game, for which he expects to have 15 relatives and friends at SoFi Stadium.
Nobody in the Rams’ facility shows their excitement about being in an NFL practice facility quite like Deayon.
“He’s the guy that brings all the energy,” rookie cornerback Robert Rochell said.
Deayon suspects his joyous personality has helped him to stick around.
“I definitely would say it helps with (creating) opportunity,” Deayon said. “Now, what you do with your opportunities, that’s all going to be (about) what you put on the field, what you put on tape.
“(I) come in every day with a positive attitude and a smile on my face because I love what I’m doing. Whether it goes my way or not, I’m going to be the same way every day.”
He’s still not ready to sit on the side.
NOTES
Rams running back Sony Michel (shoulder) was listed as limited in practice for the second straight day Friday and questionable for Sunday’s game, but McVay said he’ll play. Center Brian Allen practiced Friday after missing a day with a stomach bug. … With Johnny Mundt (knee) on injured reserve, McVay indicated the No. 2 tight end role Sunday could go to Brycen Hopkins or practice squad member Kendall Blanton. Rookie Jacob Harris is the other tight end on the rotser. Jared Pinkney was signed to the practice squad this week. … The Rams-Lions point spread climbed to 16½ Friday. It’s the third time McVay’s Rams have been favored by two touchdowns or more. They were favored by 14½ when they beat the Cardinals in 2018 and 17½ when they lost to the Jets in 2020.
News
NYPD cop admits felony charge against Eric Garner after chokehold death was ‘total mistake’
One of the officers who wrestled Eric Garner to the ground during his fatal 2014 arrest testified Tuesday to falsely charging the Staten Island dad with a felony after riding with his lifeless body in an ambulance.
NYPD officer Justin D’Amico also claimed he never heard Garner utter his infamous pleas: “I can’t breathe.”
The testimony came on the second day of a judicial inquiry into the circumstances of Garner’s fatal arrest on July 17, 2014, and how officials responded to it.
Gideon Oliver, a lawyer for Garner’s mother, peppered D’Amico with questions about arrest paperwork the cop filled out after Garner’s death.
D’Amico erroneously charged Garner with a tax-avoidance felony that normally applies to people in possession of at least 10,000 cigarettes, 22,000 cigars, or more than 400 pounds of tobacco.
After his death, Garner was found to possess four sealed packs of cigarettes, and a fifth pack that was opened and contained 15 cigarettes. That quantity of cigarettes was far fewer than required by the felony statute D’Amico cited in his report. Under state law, Garner could not have been guilty of more than a misdemeanor.
“This was your job, to address untaxed cigarette conditions, and you didn’t understand the charge?” asked Oliver.
“I didn’t understand the specific charge,” replied D’Amico.
He said he mistakenly accused Garner of the felony because he was stressed.
“That was a total mistake,” D’Amico explained of the charge. “Due to the circumstances, I wasn’t thinking clearly. I may have rushed the paperwork a bit.”
The officer then admitted to another error in his paperwork. D’Amico wrote that cops had used no physical force to arrest Garner.
“Who made that mistake?”
“I did,” D’Amico replied.
D’Amico testified that he never heard Garner say “I can’t breathe,” which the dying man yelled out 11 times during the fatal arrest. D’Amico couldn’t remember why on a medical treatment form he reported that Garner complained of chest pain.
“You didn’t hear him say, ‘I can’t breathe once?’” Oliver asked.
“No,” D’Amico said.
D’Amico and ex-officer Daniel Pantaleo, who choked Garner to death, stopped Garner on Bay St. and Victory Blvd. on the orders of Lt. Christopher Bannon. D’Amico testified that Bannon kept a black book at the 120th precinct with pictures of Garner and other locals he believed were committing quality of life offenses.
Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, described law enforcement’s testimony thus far as “a pack of lies.”
“He was there to target Eric. He got Eric’s photo out of a book of targets,” Carr said of D’Amico. “He should be fired. Bannon should be fired. All of the officers involved should be fired. They all killed Eric. The whole system is guilty.”
The highest-ranking official who will testify in the inquest, head of the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau Deputy Commissioner Joseph Reznick, said IAB did not punish or investigate D’Amico for logging the false charge.
“It did bother me because of his time of death, what time they filled out the arrest report. Was there an ill intent on (D’Amico’s) part to either deceive or create something that wasn’t there? I don’t think so,” he said.
Reznick said IAB waited to interview the officers present for Garner’s arrest at the behest of the Staten Island district attorney. A grand jury decided not to indict Daniel Pantaleo in December 2014.
Under questioning by Erika James, co-counsel for Carr and her allies, Reznick said the NYPD’s internal affairs team didn’t probe the source of leaks to the media regarding Garner’s medical and sealed arrest history.
Reznick said IAB slapped NYPD Sgt. Kizzy Adonis with departmental charges and not the other sergeant present at the scene, Dhanan Saminath, because Adonis showed up, rendered no advice to police officers, and then left.
“That’s why,” he added.
Reznick said it was his view that medical care was provided at the scene, one of the inquiry’s main subjects.
“We saw nothing wrong with what the officers did at the scene as far as medical attention,” he said, adding that one officer with EMT training was seen on video rolling Garner onto his side and then calling an ambulance.
“To me when you put all that together, that was care that was provided to Mr. Garner by police officers on the scene.”
The judicial inquiry is allowed under a rarely cited section of the city charter that permits the public to demand a court hearing into possible neglect by government officials. The judge will produce no legal rulings or determinations from it.
After finishing his testimony, Judge Edwards asked Reznick if there was anything more he wanted to share with the court in the interest of transparency.
“There was no cover-up in this case here,” he said. “Ms. Carr, as a father of three sons, I’m sorry. I cannot imagine how you must feel about the incident. If I had the power to turn back the clock and go back to July 17, 2014, and change the circumstances, I would.”
