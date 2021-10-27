Celebrities
‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Ex Accuses Her Of Using Drugs While Pregnant
Amber Portwood’s ex-boyfriend wants the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star to take a hair follicle test, as their custody battle continues.
Amidst a custody battle for their son James, 3, Amber Portwood’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, 37, alleged that the 31-year-old reality star used drugs, while pregnant, according to documents obtained by The US Sun. Andrew submitted court documents, which claimed Amber has “history of substance abuse, even while pregnant with and subsequently caring for the minor child herein.”
In documents with her response, Amber denied Andrew’s claims, but he alleged that the Teen Mom OG star seemed “paranoid and disheveled” at an October 16 parenting exchange, where she was “acting erratically [and] speaking frantically.” Andrew claimed that Amber had alleged that two nearby cars were “staking her out.” He claimed that she’d asked him to tell people in the vehicles to stop. He also claimed that he’d “witnessed Amber under the influence of illegal drugs previously, specifically methamphetamine.” Andrew wants her to take a hair follicle test.
A source close to the situation told HollywoodLife that Amber has passed drug screens throughout probation. “An objection was filed with the court in which it was indicated that Amber is subjected to random drug screens through her probation. It was proven that she has never violated once and that she only uses her prescription medication within the therapeutic limits, as well as the fact that both she and Andrew were subjected to drug screens in a prior case, and Amber never once violated in that case,” the source said.
HollywoodLife reached out to Amber for comment.
The latest season of Teen Mom OG has shown Amber reconnecting with her daughter Leah, 12, whom she shares with another ex Gary Shirley, after the two were separated for months. Amber also came out as bisexual during a recent episode of the show, and admitted that she’d once had a relationship with a woman that had lasted eight months. Earlier in October, Amber was spotted walking around Los Angeles while filming the Teen Mom reunion with a mystery man, who was later revealed to be a security guard, by a source, who said that she’s not currently dating anyone. “There’s no new guy in her life right now,” the source said.
How Teresa Giudice’s 4 Daughters Feel About Her Marrying Luis Ruelas After His Romantic Proposal
After her fairytale engagement to Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice has received a bevy of support from family and friends — even her ex, Joe Giudice. But what do her daughters think?
If there’s one thing Real Housewives of New Jersey fans know about Teresa Giudice, it’s how much she cares about her girls. That’s why, once the 49-year-old got engaged to Luis Ruelas, 46, after a year of dating, Bravo fiends were curious about what Teresa’s daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 — felt about the ordeal.
“The girls are very happy for Teresa and Louie,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “They have always gotten along with him and he treats them like his own while respecting their love for [their father] Joe [Giudice].” The source added that Luis knew it was “important” to ask Teresa’s daughters for their approval, and so had “a conversation with them” — to which they gave their blessing. “They’re very, very happy for their mother to have found love and happiness again.”
As far as how well the girls mix with their new stepdad, another source close to the couple told HL that they “get along great with Louie” and think he’s a “gentleman” who treats their mom with “total respect.” The source went on, “Louie understandably was nervous when he first started dating Teresa because he wanted to make a good impression for the girls, but ultimately he knew he had to just be himself and let the cards fall as they may.”
Fortunately for the businessman, the connection with his now-fiancée’s daughters was relatively easy, making the relationship progression with Teresa a “smooth transition” for the girls, considering how happy he makes the reality star. “That’s the most important thing and all they wanted that for their mom,” the source added.
Rachel Bilson Reunites With Adam Brody To Talk ‘The O.C.’ 14 Years Later: ‘You Made Me Have Confidence’
Rachel Bilson sat down for a virtual interview with her former ‘O.C.’ co-star and ex Adam Brody for a look back at one of the show’s memorable episodes and praised him for helping her to be a ‘better’ actress.
The O.C. fans rejoiced on Oct. 26 when Rachel Bilson reunited with her former co-star and ex-boyfriend, Adam Brody for part one of a two-part episode series of her and Melinda Clarke‘s podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches! The 40-year-old actress and 41-year-old actor, who dated from 2003 until 2006, discussed “The Strip,” the 26th episode of the first season, and their overall experiences while filming the popular teen drama, which aired on Fox from 2003 until 2007, during the episodes. Rachel also didn’t hesitate to credit Adam for helping her become a “better” actress.
“You taught me how to act well,” Rachel tells Adam in one part of the episode, which can be seen above. “You made it so comfortable to just go for it and not be afraid, and everything you did and working with you really made me have the confidence to kind of do whatever I wanted and go for it.”
“I want to say thank you, because it just brings that all up,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Dude, I was never better than when I was acting with you.’”
Adam was touched by what she said. “What a lovely thing to say,” he replied. “Hey, it was my pleasure and it was such a joy.”
After the first part of the interview was released, Rachel spoke to PEOPLE and revealed it took her a lot to convince Adam to appear on the podcast, which is dedicated to looking back on episodes of The O. C. “I was like, there’s no way he’s going to want to talk about it, there’s no way he’s going to do it,” she told the outlet before admitting it took a heartbreaking event to try and get him to commit. “A dog that I had when we were on The O.C. recently passed away, so I sent him a text message and I was like, ‘Thurman died. You have to say yes.’ I basically bribed him with a dead dog.”
Check out the full episode of Rachel’s podcast episode with Adam above.
‘Glee’s’ Heather Morris Dresses Like Britney Spears & Does ‘Slave For U’ Dance Perfectly 11 Years Later
Heather Morris reenacted her iconic ‘Slave 4 U’ dance scene from Glee in a new video & it is seriously amazing.
After 11 years, Heather Morris has still got it. The 34-year-old Glee star took to social media to dress like Britney Spears and dance to her song, “Slave 4 U” which she first reenacted on the hit show over a decade ago. In the video, Heather, who played Brittany, looked amazing in a white button-down shirt that she tied in a knot to be super cropped.
She styled the short-sleeve blouse with a high-waisted, tight plaid mini skirt, knee-high black socks, and a pair of white sneakers. She tied her blonde hair into two straight pigtails and started to dance sexily for the camera.
While the outfit she wore for her recent video was much different than the one she wore in the show, it was still sexy. Back when she performed on the show, she rocked a similar costume to Britney’s from the music video – a green bandeau top, super tiny blue sequin shorts, and a massive yellow snake draped around her shoulders.
Heather posted the video with the caption, “To all the wonderful people out there who supported my latest and greatest project THE BYSTANDERS PODCAST, starring Jane Lynch, Oscar Nunez, Kristin Chenowith, Michael Hitchock, Ki Hong Lee and so many more, a gigantic (and belated) THANK YOU is in order!”
She continued, “I obviously don’t own anything resembling what I wore on that iconic day I shot the Britney/Brittany episode, so I borrowed some wardrobe from my sons closet in homage to the video that started it all ‘Hit Me Baby.’ Keep listening and I love you all (and I love Britney). May we wish her the best and brightest future doing whatever the f**k she wants to do (oh and stop bugging her about a tour, unless that’s exactly what she wants to do and if that’s the case it gets to be her choice).”
