‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Ex Accuses Her Of Using Drugs While Pregnant

Amber Portwood’s ex-boyfriend wants the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star to take a hair follicle test, as their custody battle continues.

Amidst a custody battle for their son James, 3, Amber Portwood’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, 37, alleged that the 31-year-old reality star used drugs, while pregnant, according to documents obtained by The US Sun. Andrew submitted court documents, which claimed Amber has “history of substance abuse, even while pregnant with and subsequently caring for the minor child herein.”

In documents with her response, Amber denied Andrew’s claims, but he alleged that the Teen Mom OG star seemed “paranoid and disheveled” at an October 16 parenting exchange, where she was “acting erratically [and] speaking frantically.” Andrew claimed that Amber had alleged that two nearby cars were “staking her out.” He claimed that she’d asked him to tell people in the vehicles to stop. He also claimed that he’d “witnessed Amber under the influence of illegal drugs previously, specifically methamphetamine.” Andrew wants her to take a hair follicle test.

A source close to the situation told HollywoodLife that Amber has passed drug screens throughout probation. “An objection was filed with the court in which it was indicated that Amber is subjected to random drug screens through her probation. It was proven that she has never violated once and that she only uses her prescription medication within the therapeutic limits, as well as the fact that both she and Andrew were subjected to drug screens in a prior case, and Amber never once violated in that case,” the source said.

HollywoodLife reached out to Amber for comment.

The latest season of Teen Mom OG has shown Amber reconnecting with her daughter Leah, 12, whom she shares with another ex Gary Shirley, after the two were separated for months. Amber also came out as bisexual during a recent episode of the show, and admitted that she’d once had a relationship with a woman that had lasted eight months. Earlier in October, Amber was spotted walking around Los Angeles while filming the Teen Mom reunion with a mystery man, who was later revealed to be a security guard, by a source, who said that she’s not currently dating anyone. “There’s no new guy in her life right now,” the source said.