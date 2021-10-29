News
Boston city councilors eye ‘towing bill of rights’
City councilors are taking aim at “predatory” towing practices by private companies — though they might change the title of the ordinance after raising the ire of the towing folks — as they propose to cut down on truck drivers cruising for tows without being called.
Councilors Liz Breadon and Lydia Edwards are proposing what they’re calling a “towing bill of rights” that would aim at putting some rules in place for companies that haul cars off of private property like a business’s or residence’s parking lot.
The Allston-Brighton district councilor Breadon, the lead sponsor for the bill, said she’d heard some “pretty egregious” examples of tow trucks swooping in within minutes, including nailing food-delivery drivers who park briefly to run into a restaurant to grab people’s food.
Edwards, the district councilor from East Boston and chair of the government operations committee that held the hearing, looked to ease some of the concerns of the various tow-company owners who showed up to the virtual meeting displeased about what’s going on.
“In no way, shape or form does it get rid of towing,” she reiterated several times about the proposal. “It’s just aimed at bad actors only.”
Some of the main items in the “bill of rights,” per the working version of the ordinance change, include stipulations that tow companies not “surveil without cause a private or commercial property for the purposes of identifying vehicles parked for unauthorized purposes” — which is to say, cruise parking lots for cars to tow without the property owner calling them to do so.
It also says that tow companies couldn’t pay people off for tips about where to find cars to tow, that they’d have to take payment methods other than cash and that they can’t zoom off with your car if you show up as they’re loading it up and heading out. The proposal would require drivers to let the car down at a lower fee — likely half the tow fee — if the car owner flags them down as they’re heading out with the car.
Several of the towing company owners who tuned into the meeting balked at that, saying, “The drivers done all the work” by that point.
“Do you go to the vet, have your dog treated, the dog dies — do you still owe the vet the money?” Kim Lowell of the Statewide Towing Association said in the meeting. “You do because they provided a service.”
Several of the tow-truck folks took issue with the word “predatory” in the proposed ordinance describing some towing practices, with Lowell saying, “We are a maligned industry.” Edwards said that can be taken out, and that the ordinance likely would have to roll over to the next council session for more work.
The proposal would change little about how tow companies handle work on private ways at the request of the city, which contracts with many companies to bolster its own fleet of tow trucks that will presumably keep nailing people at the drop of a hat for the likes of street-cleaning violations.
On that note, resident Hayden Frederick-Clarke said towing inordinately hits poorer neighborhoods with large numbers of people of color, and he said, “It’s not only the tow company — I view the city as predatory as well.”
City Councilor Michael Flaherty said the city needs to “rein in” what he’s heard are “over-aggressive tactics” by some drivers, though the city should continue to partner with companies that are doing it right.
“Once the person is there we should not be towing the car miles away,” the at-large councilor said.
City Councilor Ed Flynn of South Boston noted complaints of tow-truck drivers speeding and going the wrong way down one-way streets and asserted, “These fees are outrageous.”
Satanists bedevil Michelle Wu in Boston lawsuit
The Satanic Temple is bedeviling Michelle Wu, fighting to have the mayoral frontrunner trek up to Salem for a deposition on Election Day.
The city and Satanists continued to tangle over the request on Thursday in a battle of court filings that’s gone on over the past few days.
The brouhaha began a week ago when The Satanic Temple, based in the Witch City, attempted to summon Wu for a deposition in its ongoing lawsuit against the city of Boston — and settled on Nov. 2 as the date for that.
But Boston’s attorneys were the ones responding to the devils’ advocates with hell’s fury, filing an eight-page “emergency” motion attempting to get Wu off the hook, both for the 9 a.m. Election Day appointment and also for any future deposition.
The city’s lawyers said the Election Day request of Wu is for “the sole purpose of harassing and annoying” the likely next mayor of Boston.
For Wu’s part, she tweeted a deadpan “I will be slightly busy on this day.”
The topic should be resolved soon as the coincidentally named District Judge Angel Kelley gave the Satanists until 9 a.m. Friday to show a good reason why this was scheduled for Nov. 2.
Lucien Greaves, the head of TST, said this is all a big misunderstanding, and that this is just a weird coincidence.
“That wasn’t us trying to be smartasses,” Greaves told the Herald, saying any other day should be fine. “I wasn’t really expecting this to be a thing.”
He said the issue is that the city’s not offering a different day, and simply refusing to make Wu available all together. He said Wu, as council president when the Satanists were denied the ability to give an opening prayer at council, is relevant to the suit over that denial. He further asserted that he didn’t think city lawyers — currently in the employ of Acting Mayor Kim Janey, a Wu supporter — should be the ones making the argument for Wu.
The city in the filing said that Wu’s never mentioned in the lawsuit, so there are no allegations in the case about her behavior.
“If the deposition were permitted, it would encourage future plaintiffs to file lawsuits solely for the purpose of deposing high-ranking government officials at the beginning of their actions without having to make any specific allegations related to such official,” the city wrote.
A federal judge this summer allowed a couple of the counts alleged in the suit to go forward, while throwing out others. The judge also gave the city a little bit of hell in September for filing responses late, saying the city’s attorneys “should be mindful of deadlines moving forward.”
Health experts say trick-or-treating, Halloween celebrations OK this year amid pandemic
Halloween could mark the first of a fairly normal holiday season since the coronavirus pandemic began as the country’s top health experts have given the green light for trick-or-treating and other spooky celebrations.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, speaking on Fox News Sunday, said, “I would say put on those costumes, stay outside and enjoy your trick-or-treating.”
She said trick-or-treating is “very safe” for kids so long as they are spread out.
The nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci also said going door to door to load up on candy is a safe activity in the face of coronavirus, as previously reported in the Herald.
“You’re outdoors, for the most part, at least when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating,” Fauci said. He added, “And enjoy it. I mean, this is a time that children love. It’s a very important part of the year for children. I know my children enjoyed it.”
For indoor Halloween celebrations, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is reminding everyone of the state’s current mask advisory, which recommends that even vaccinated people mask up inside if you have certain medical conditions that make you susceptible to coronavirus.
CDC guidance recommends avoiding crowded indoor celebrations and notes that Halloween costume masks are not an appropriate substitute for a well-fitting face masks or cloth face coverings.
This year’s health guidance is a significant change from last year’s frightful recommendations when the CDC named everything from trick-or-treating to screaming in a haunted house a high risk activity, and many cities and towns in Massachusetts shut down trick-or-treating due to high virus transmission.
Last year the CDC said trick-or-treating, hayrides, fall festivals, costume parties and haunted houses were a no-go, but put pumpkin carving, virtual costume contests and at-home scavenger hunts on the low-risk list.
All of that guidance is now gone, clearing the way for people to enjoy the holiday haunts with everyday precautions such as masking and distancing in place.
Most Halloween parties and trick-or-treating activities in Massachusetts cities and towns will take place on Saturday and Sunday.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected throughout the day and night on Saturday with temperatures in the mid-50s, but Sunday will clear up with partly cloudy skies and temps in the low 60s during the day. Halloween night will be a chilly 50 degrees with clear skies.
TMC OKs winter tourney formats
With the first rendition of the new MIAA statewide tournament set to get underway next week, the Tournament Management Committee is oozing with confidence that it will go as planned.
On Thursday morning the Tournament Management Committee met in-person at the MIAA Headquarters in Franklin for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed optimism the statewide tournament will get off the ground relatively smoothly.
TMC liaison Sherry Bryant was pleased with how schools have reported scores throughout the fall noting how in the latest update of MIAA field hockey power rankings; only 16 scores total were missing. Still, she cautioned the practice of reporting scores must continue at a high rate to ensure seedings are accurate.
On a similar note, the TMC announced there would be no extension of fall cutoff dates despite the fact the nor’easter that bowled through southeastern Massachusetts has left many schools unable to play for multiple dates.
Instead of pushing cutoff dates back, the TMC built upon its existing policy as it pertains to COVID-19 cancellations where schools that are prevented from reaching the .500 threshold for tournament qualification due to the storm may apply for a waiver to be granted entry into the postseason. The committee will evaluate each situation individually. Burlington athletic director and TMC member Shaun Hart was poignant in noting this is not an open policy.
The most tumultuous moment of the meeting came when discussion arose surrounding GoFan, the MIAA’s new all-online platform for selling tickets during the state tournament. While Bryant and TMC committee chairman Jim O’Leary assured the room that they received positive reviews on the program from other state associations that used it, Wellesley athletic director John Brown expressed strong reservations.
“My district has serious questions,” Brown, who represents District 7, said. “The idea of not having any hard paper tickets does not sit well with a lot of my members.”
A few other members also expressed reservations on the prospect of going to an all-digital service for ticket issuance. While superintendents mentioned to Brown their skepticism of not having an ability to help elderly fans who may not have smartphones, school business offices are hesitant to pre-purchase hundreds of tickets that could provide a remedy for those who were unable to purchase them pregame.
Despite the objections raised about the turn to GoFan, there will be no reversing course. The incorporation of the all electronic-ticket method was part of the financing piece of the statewide tournament that was approved by the TMC and entire school member body back in February of 2020.
Scituate athletic director Scott Paine noted how his school has used FanGo throughout the fall with minimal issues.
The TMC approved all winter sport tournament formats. For MIAA Basketball and Hockey tournaments, all games are hosted by the higher seed up to the final four. There are minimum capacity requirements of 250 fans in the preliminary round and round of 32 and 500 in the round of 16 and round of eight.
The pairings for the fall tournament will be released starting on Sunday with football followed by volleyball Monday, and field hockey and soccer on Tuesday.
