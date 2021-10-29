Boston city councilors eye ‘towing bill of rights’

City councilors are taking aim at “predatory” towing practices by private companies — though they might change the title of the ordinance after raising the ire of the towing folks — as they propose to cut down on truck drivers cruising for tows without being called.

Councilors Liz Breadon and Lydia Edwards are proposing what they’re calling a “towing bill of rights” that would aim at putting some rules in place for companies that haul cars off of private property like a business’s or residence’s parking lot.

The Allston-Brighton district councilor Breadon, the lead sponsor for the bill, said she’d heard some “pretty egregious” examples of tow trucks swooping in within minutes, including nailing food-delivery drivers who park briefly to run into a restaurant to grab people’s food.

Edwards, the district councilor from East Boston and chair of the government operations committee that held the hearing, looked to ease some of the concerns of the various tow-company owners who showed up to the virtual meeting displeased about what’s going on.

“In no way, shape or form does it get rid of towing,” she reiterated several times about the proposal. “It’s just aimed at bad actors only.”

Some of the main items in the “bill of rights,” per the working version of the ordinance change, include stipulations that tow companies not “surveil without cause a private or commercial property for the purposes of identifying vehicles parked for unauthorized purposes” — which is to say, cruise parking lots for cars to tow without the property owner calling them to do so.

It also says that tow companies couldn’t pay people off for tips about where to find cars to tow, that they’d have to take payment methods other than cash and that they can’t zoom off with your car if you show up as they’re loading it up and heading out. The proposal would require drivers to let the car down at a lower fee — likely half the tow fee — if the car owner flags them down as they’re heading out with the car.

Several of the towing company owners who tuned into the meeting balked at that, saying, “The drivers done all the work” by that point.

“Do you go to the vet, have your dog treated, the dog dies — do you still owe the vet the money?” Kim Lowell of the Statewide Towing Association said in the meeting. “You do because they provided a service.”

Several of the tow-truck folks took issue with the word “predatory” in the proposed ordinance describing some towing practices, with Lowell saying, “We are a maligned industry.” Edwards said that can be taken out, and that the ordinance likely would have to roll over to the next council session for more work.

The proposal would change little about how tow companies handle work on private ways at the request of the city, which contracts with many companies to bolster its own fleet of tow trucks that will presumably keep nailing people at the drop of a hat for the likes of street-cleaning violations.

On that note, resident Hayden Frederick-Clarke said towing inordinately hits poorer neighborhoods with large numbers of people of color, and he said, “It’s not only the tow company — I view the city as predatory as well.”

City Councilor Michael Flaherty said the city needs to “rein in” what he’s heard are “over-aggressive tactics” by some drivers, though the city should continue to partner with companies that are doing it right.

“Once the person is there we should not be towing the car miles away,” the at-large councilor said.

City Councilor Ed Flynn of South Boston noted complaints of tow-truck drivers speeding and going the wrong way down one-way streets and asserted, “These fees are outrageous.”