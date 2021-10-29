News
Charlie Baker still mum on governor run as several candidates have entered the fray
Gov. Charlie Baker and several attendees at a Lynn press conference chuckled when a Herald reporter asked when and if he’d announce a third gubernatorial run. He then gave the same answer he usually does:
“The Lieutenant Governor and I and our families are going to try to figure this out,” he said, giving a nod to Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito standing nearby. “We’ve been talking about it quite a bit and we’ll make a decision soon.”
Baker got defensive when he faced a similar line of questioning from Jim Braude on GBH earlier this week, calling his decision to run “a very complicated issue.” When Braude noted that Baker had originally said he’d make his decision by Labor Day, Baker agreed with that and said he’d “make a decision soon.”
When Braude needled Baker some more over the complexity of the decision, Baker summed it up this way: “Anybody who makes a decision about something like this without thinking really hard about it isn’t doing themselves, their families or the communities they want to serve any favors because you’re signing up for something that is hugely important,” he said.
Several candidates have already jumped into the race. On the Republican side, former state Rep. Geoff Diehl is the primary challenger, who recently received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Diehl outperformed Baker in a recent poll among likely Republican voters. Baker’s approval rating slipped to 56% among likely Boston voters in a recent poll from MassINC Polling Group.
On the Democratic side, challengers include state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz, D-Boston, Harvard professor Danielle Allen and former state Sen. Ben Downing. Attorney General Maura Healey has not yet announced her intentions.
Baker was speaking at Lynn Vocational Technical Institute Thursday to tout the success of the school’s Advanced Manufacturing Training Expansion Program. GE was also onsite to announce $4.4 million in funding to continue the program through 2025.
Throughout the event, Baker, Polito and others in the administration harped on the importance of training programs in advanced manufacturing and other STEM fields to close the gap between open jobs and skilled workers to fill those jobs.
Howie Carr: The clock is ticking on Zip’s compassionate release
I’m a compassionate guy, so let me make clear that I have no problem with John “Zip” Connolly, the Mob hitman/FBI agent, being sent home to Massachusetts to die.
I’m totally okay with that, with one caveat.
He’s gotta be dead by Feb. 17, 2022.
That’s Zip’s drop-dead date, literally. If he’s still coming down for breakfast as of that date, it will be time to fly him back down to the Sunshine State, in shackles and handcuffs. And he can then resume his 40-year sentence for his role in that 1982 organized-crime hit of Boston businessman John Callahan.
Sorry, Zip, but those are the rules — if you are released from incarceration in Florida because you are “terminally ill,” you are expected to die, within a year.
Call it the Sal DiMasi rule. He’s the jailbird former Massachusetts House speaker, so crooked he needs a corkscrew to get into his trousers in the morning. His Bureau of Prisons number: 27371-038.
Sal got “compassionate release” from his federal sentence because he was at death’s doorstep … in 2016.
Here it is five years later, and not only is Sal not pushing up daisies, he is again making big bucks as a registered lobbyist at the State House — the scene of his crimes, as it were.
Sal, a hack’s hack if ever there was one, put on over on everybody. And you know the old saying — fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
We won’t get fooled again.
The reason I know about Zip’s drop-dead date is that it came up at his Zoom hearing before the Florida Commission on Offender Review last Feb. 17 — there’s that date again.
At the very end of the brief review on whether to cut the bent, bloodthirsty killer cop loose, a call came in from the state’s attorney’s office in Miami-Dade, where Connolly was convicted back in 2008.
The prosecutor said his office wasn’t necessarily opposed to Zip’s release, but just wanted to point out that under state law, “terminally ill” means you have to die within a year, and that their office had received no such medical reports. The Miami prosecutor wanted assurances on the record that the Commission had received such a report from the Department of Correction.
“We have received it,” the chairwoman said, adding that they had been assured that Zip “is terminally ill with a life expectancy of less than a year.”
So he went to live in Pompano Beach with Francis X. Joyce, the former tin whistle player in the Irish Volunteers, the band of payroll patriots that accompanied Whitey Bulger’s younger brother, Billy Bulger, during his musical interludes while he was president of the Mass. State Senate. Franny’s state pension is $80,000 a year.
But Zip wanted to go home. Southie, after all, is his hometown, or used to be.
And after he applied for permission to leave Pompano Beach, I decided to check in again on Florida’s one-year rule. Because, you know, it’s important to follow the rules, right Zip?
And there it is, in Paragraph 13 of the Commission’s instructions to the felons:
They all have to agree to this paragraph, among others:
“In the event there is an improvement in my medical condition to the extent that I am no longer ‘permanently incapacitated’ or ‘terminally ill,’ I will, if directed to do so, report for a conditional medical release revocation hearing.”
Zip, I’m warning you right up front. If you’re still alive on Feb. 17, I’m demanding a “revocation hearing.”
You might think I’m being a little tough on one of the worst human beings in the world. But remember, this thug with a badge is a convicted hitman.
Ask the survivors of Michael Donahue and Brian Halloran who they think tipped off Whitey Bulger that their loved ones were coming out of that low shabeen on Northern Avenue back in the spring of 1981.
Whitey didn’t like me so much either. According to another of his minions, one of Zip’s fellow G-men in the Boston office gave Whitey some C-4 explosives that he planned to use to blow me off.
Just recently, on a true-crime podcast, Chad Marks, a former drug dealer who knew Whitey when both were incarcerated in Tuscon, recalled what Whitey wanted to do to me.
“He said I couldn’t come out, man. I couldn’t come out and kill these people … He used to get furious with that dude when he would talk about him.”
That dude would be me.
“He said man, ‘I couldn’t come and kill this (expletive) guy. If I could have, I’d have ate his fingers off.’ ”
He wanted to eat my fingers off — Zip Connolly’s paymaster, his boss in the Mob. And I’m supposed to turn the other cheek?
“I seen it in his eyes man,” Marks told the interviewer, Jeff Nadu. “You can see death in this dude’s eyes like and when he got angry and would talk about that dude … you could see like fire in his eyes like he would kill him in a minute.”
This is Whitey Bulger, Zip’s hero, the guy who paid him tens of thousands of dollars, enough so that he didn’t even have to cash his FBI checks, enough to buy mansions in Lynnfield and Chatham, enough to buy a big boat for himself, who was spending money so recklessly that Whitey had to put him on an allowance.
And they wanted to eat my fingers, if they couldn’t blow me up with C-4, or shoot me with a high-powered rifle from the cemetery across the street from where I lived.
But so what? I don’t hold any of this against Zip. I don’t even wish him dead. I just want to check his pulse on Feb. 17, 2022.
(Buy Howie’s book about the trial and death of Whitey Bulger, “Ratman,” at howiecarrshow.com/store.)
U.S. in talks to compensate families separated at border
SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Justice Department is in talks to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to each child and parent who was separated under a Trump-era practice of splitting families at the border, a person familiar with discussions to settle lawsuits said Thursday.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that the government was considering payments around $450,000 to each person affected. A person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press that figure was under consideration but changed, though not dramatically. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.
The discussions continue, and there is no guarantee the two sides will strike agreement.
About 5,500 children were split from their parents under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy, under which parents were separated from their children to face criminal prosecution for crossing the border illegally, according to court filings in a federal case in San Diego. Inadequate tracking systems caused many to be apart for an extended time. The payments are intended to compensate for the psychological trauma.
Attorneys for the families are also seeking permanent legal status in the United States for those separated under the practice, which a judge halted in June 2018, six days after Trump stopped it amid an international backlash.
The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.
The settlement talks involve several law firms. The American Civil Liberties Union is representing parents in the San Diego case.
The National Immigration Litigation Alliance represents five mothers and their children who were separated for more than two months, including four children who were sent to holding facilities in New York. A federal judge in Arizona denied the government’s bid to dismiss the case last year.
“No amount of money can compensate for the amount of pain and suffering these parents and children endured under this unconscionable and unprecedented policy,” said Trina Realmuto, executive director of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance.
A Justice Department inspector general’s report in January said a “single-minded focus on increasing immigration prosecutions came at the expense of careful and appropriate consideration of the impact of family unit prosecutions and child separations.”
Patriots-Chargers injury report: Austin Ekeler out, WR Kendrick Bourne among 15 Pats limited Thursday
Two practices down, one to go, and 15 players still limited.
The Patriots released their latest practice report Thursday, and it was identical to their original list published Wednesday. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was limited in practice with a shoulder injury, while linebacker Dont’a Hightower is still fighting a bad ankle. Center David Andrews is also dealing with a his own ankle injury.
In Los Angeles, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was held out with a new hip injury. He was the only player to miss practice.
Both teams’ complete injury reports are below.
PATRIOTS
Limited
C David Andrews (ankle)
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)
WR Kendrick Bourne (shoulder)
DT Carl Davis (hand)
S Kyle Dugger (neck)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
DT Davon Godchaux (finger)
LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)
LB Brandon King (thigh)
G Shaq Mason (abdomen)
TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)
LB Josh Uche (shoulder)
LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)
CB Shaun Wade (concussion)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee)
CHARGERS
Did not participate
RB Austin Ekeler (hip)
Limited participation
LB Drue Tranquill (chest)
Full participation
S Nasir Adderly (hip)
WR Mike Williams (knee)
