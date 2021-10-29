Connect with us

Patriots-Chargers injury report: Austin Ekeler out, WR Kendrick Bourne among 15 Pats limited Thursday

Two practices down, one to go, and 15 players still limited.

The Patriots released their latest practice report Thursday, and it was identical to their original list published Wednesday. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was limited in practice with a shoulder injury, while linebacker Dont’a Hightower is still fighting a bad ankle. Center David Andrews is also dealing with a his own ankle injury.

In Los Angeles, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was held out with a new hip injury. He was the only player to miss practice.

Both teams’ complete injury reports are below.

PATRIOTS

Limited

C David Andrews (ankle)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

WR Kendrick Bourne (shoulder)

DT Carl Davis (hand)

S Kyle Dugger (neck)

Federal judge bars Minnesota law enforcement from using force against journalists covering protests

A federal judge in Minnesota on Thursday barred law enforcement agencies from arresting or using force against journalists covering protests.

The injunction granted by U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright was requested by the plaintiffs in an ongoing lawsuit brought last year by freelance journalist Jared Goyette and several others, who allege law enforcement deliberately injured reporters and photographers covering the unrest that followed George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The prohibitions in the injunction, which will remain in effect until the case is resolved, are similar to those in a temporary restraining order Wright issued in April, during the protests that followed the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer.

In her ruling, the judge notes that evidence presented by the plaintiffs suggests officers continued to target journalists at protests in Brooklyn Center, after the temporary restraining order was issued.

The defendants, who include the heads of several state and local law enforcement agencies, argued in court that journalists were often indistinguishable from protesters. Wright dismissed this claim.

“Notably, many of the alleged incidents of misconduct in this case involved law enforcement officers actively disregarding clearly displayed press credentials, distinctive clothing, and other indicia that individuals were members of the press,” she wrote. “This demonstrates a problem of compliance, not a problem of clarity.”

In addition to prohibiting law enforcement from using force on or arresting journalists, the injunction Wright granted on Thursday prohibits officers from seizing cameras or recording equipment, and from ordering journalists to stop photographing, recording or observing a protest.

The injunction also exempts journalists from dispersal orders. It does not apply to any journalist believed to have committed a crime.

In her order, the judge encouraged journalists to carry a press pass, badge or other credential that clearly identifies them.

State girls soccer: Mahtomedi, Rosemount each reach state semis

High school football: Ninth-ranked Woodbury rolls past Eagan 48-15
Mahtomedi 4, Mankato West 1: Zephyrs junior forward Katelyn Beulke scored twice in the game’s first five minutes as Mahtomedi cruised into the Class 2A state semifinals.

The No. 3 seed led 3-0 at the half and surrendered just four shots on goal all game.

Rosemount 4, Elk River 0: Jessica Oliver netted a hat trick as Rosemount’s girls joined the school’s boys team in the Class 3A state semis.

Taylor Heimerl and Rilyn Rintoul each tallied two assists for the Irish.

High school boys soccer: Humboldt advances to Class A state semifinals with 4-1 win over Metro Schools College Prep

No matter the sport, no matter the season, every coach and player will talk about wanting to be playing their best when the postseason arrives. Humboldt’s boys soccer team is doing it.

Yah Naing Oo and Saw Say Tha each scored twice, and the Hawks defeated Metro Schools College Prep 4-1 Wednesday in a Class 1A boys’ state soccer quarterfinal.

Oo leads the team with 14 goals and Tha has 11 for Humboldt, a state tournament participant for the second time — and first since 2011.

Seeded third, the Hawks (12-7-1) will face Rochester Lourdes in the state semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The unseeded Eagles (10-8-2) upset No. 2 St. Paul Washington 3-2 Tuesday.

“We’re rolling in hot,” coach John Pucci said. “… We played at Allianz and beat Como in a shootout (the Oct. 8 regular-season finale) and that’s really been the catalyst. It lit a fire under them, and these seniors don’t want to stop playing.”

Seeded fifth in their section, Humboldt took out, in order, the fourth-, first- and third-seeded teams in section play. That’s five straight wins, three by shutout.

“It feels good,” Tha said. “It feels good.”

Unseeded Metro Schools College Prep (7-2-0), a Minneapolis charter school, scored at least three goals in seven of its eight prior games, with a quartet of five-goal games.

Humboldt controlled early play in the rain at Edina’s Kuhlman Field, finally breaking through on Tha’s in-traffic strike from the top of the box in the 18th minute.

Tha has provided his share of offense in the postseason. The junior registered back-to-back two-goal games to begin section play and set up Oo for the lone goal in a 1-0 triumph over St. Paul Academy in the championship.

“It’s been there,” Tha said, noting it’s simply about converting his chances.

Oo gave the Hawks more breathing room in the 48th minute, when, off a bounce, his blast from about 25 yards out found the left side of the net.

Mohamed Abdullahi scored for Metro Schools College Prep in the 62nd minute as a harmless looking shot from just outside the box went between the legs of Mu Tu Hsa Lah and trickled in. Moments later, the Lions, who played much of the second half one man down, thought it had the equalizer, but the play was called offsides.

“We talked about composure coming into this state tournament; emotions are high, and the conditions aren’t great,” Pucci said. “To be fair to Mu Tu Hsa, he is the reason we won against SPA (in the section final). The kid had 20 saves and he was lights out. For that, I wasn’t worried. And I looked around and heads weren’t down.”

Oo converted with 12:14 left, running down a long pass behind a defender and scoring on a low shot for a 3-1 Humboldt lead. Tha added his second tally six minutes later.

Much of the second half was played with extra emotion and questionable tactics. Three yellow cards were handed out and players having to be kept apart on multiple occasions.

