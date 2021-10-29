News
Patriots-Chargers injury report: Austin Ekeler out, WR Kendrick Bourne among 15 Pats limited Thursday
Two practices down, one to go, and 15 players still limited.
The Patriots released their latest practice report Thursday, and it was identical to their original list published Wednesday. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was limited in practice with a shoulder injury, while linebacker Dont’a Hightower is still fighting a bad ankle. Center David Andrews is also dealing with a his own ankle injury.
In Los Angeles, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was held out with a new hip injury. He was the only player to miss practice.
Both teams’ complete injury reports are below.
PATRIOTS
Limited
C David Andrews (ankle)
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)
WR Kendrick Bourne (shoulder)
DT Carl Davis (hand)
S Kyle Dugger (neck)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
DT Davon Godchaux (finger)
LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)
LB Brandon King (thigh)
G Shaq Mason (abdomen)
TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)
LB Josh Uche (shoulder)
LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)
CB Shaun Wade (concussion)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee)
CHARGERS
Did not participate
RB Austin Ekeler (hip)
Limited participation
LB Drue Tranquill (chest)
Full participation
S Nasir Adderly (hip)
WR Mike Williams (knee)
News
Federal judge bars Minnesota law enforcement from using force against journalists covering protests
A federal judge in Minnesota on Thursday barred law enforcement agencies from arresting or using force against journalists covering protests.
The injunction granted by U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright was requested by the plaintiffs in an ongoing lawsuit brought last year by freelance journalist Jared Goyette and several others, who allege law enforcement deliberately injured reporters and photographers covering the unrest that followed George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
The prohibitions in the injunction, which will remain in effect until the case is resolved, are similar to those in a temporary restraining order Wright issued in April, during the protests that followed the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer.
In her ruling, the judge notes that evidence presented by the plaintiffs suggests officers continued to target journalists at protests in Brooklyn Center, after the temporary restraining order was issued.
The defendants, who include the heads of several state and local law enforcement agencies, argued in court that journalists were often indistinguishable from protesters. Wright dismissed this claim.
“Notably, many of the alleged incidents of misconduct in this case involved law enforcement officers actively disregarding clearly displayed press credentials, distinctive clothing, and other indicia that individuals were members of the press,” she wrote. “This demonstrates a problem of compliance, not a problem of clarity.”
In addition to prohibiting law enforcement from using force on or arresting journalists, the injunction Wright granted on Thursday prohibits officers from seizing cameras or recording equipment, and from ordering journalists to stop photographing, recording or observing a protest.
The injunction also exempts journalists from dispersal orders. It does not apply to any journalist believed to have committed a crime.
In her order, the judge encouraged journalists to carry a press pass, badge or other credential that clearly identifies them.
News
State girls soccer: Mahtomedi, Rosemount each reach state semis
Mahtomedi 4, Mankato West 1: Zephyrs junior forward Katelyn Beulke scored twice in the game’s first five minutes as Mahtomedi cruised into the Class 2A state semifinals.
The No. 3 seed led 3-0 at the half and surrendered just four shots on goal all game.
Rosemount 4, Elk River 0: Jessica Oliver netted a hat trick as Rosemount’s girls joined the school’s boys team in the Class 3A state semis.
Taylor Heimerl and Rilyn Rintoul each tallied two assists for the Irish.
News
High school boys soccer: Humboldt advances to Class A state semifinals with 4-1 win over Metro Schools College Prep
No matter the sport, no matter the season, every coach and player will talk about wanting to be playing their best when the postseason arrives. Humboldt’s boys soccer team is doing it.
Yah Naing Oo and Saw Say Tha each scored twice, and the Hawks defeated Metro Schools College Prep 4-1 Wednesday in a Class 1A boys’ state soccer quarterfinal.
Oo leads the team with 14 goals and Tha has 11 for Humboldt, a state tournament participant for the second time — and first since 2011.
Seeded third, the Hawks (12-7-1) will face Rochester Lourdes in the state semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The unseeded Eagles (10-8-2) upset No. 2 St. Paul Washington 3-2 Tuesday.
“We’re rolling in hot,” coach John Pucci said. “… We played at Allianz and beat Como in a shootout (the Oct. 8 regular-season finale) and that’s really been the catalyst. It lit a fire under them, and these seniors don’t want to stop playing.”
Seeded fifth in their section, Humboldt took out, in order, the fourth-, first- and third-seeded teams in section play. That’s five straight wins, three by shutout.
“It feels good,” Tha said. “It feels good.”
Unseeded Metro Schools College Prep (7-2-0), a Minneapolis charter school, scored at least three goals in seven of its eight prior games, with a quartet of five-goal games.
Humboldt controlled early play in the rain at Edina’s Kuhlman Field, finally breaking through on Tha’s in-traffic strike from the top of the box in the 18th minute.
Tha has provided his share of offense in the postseason. The junior registered back-to-back two-goal games to begin section play and set up Oo for the lone goal in a 1-0 triumph over St. Paul Academy in the championship.
“It’s been there,” Tha said, noting it’s simply about converting his chances.
Oo gave the Hawks more breathing room in the 48th minute, when, off a bounce, his blast from about 25 yards out found the left side of the net.
Mohamed Abdullahi scored for Metro Schools College Prep in the 62nd minute as a harmless looking shot from just outside the box went between the legs of Mu Tu Hsa Lah and trickled in. Moments later, the Lions, who played much of the second half one man down, thought it had the equalizer, but the play was called offsides.
“We talked about composure coming into this state tournament; emotions are high, and the conditions aren’t great,” Pucci said. “To be fair to Mu Tu Hsa, he is the reason we won against SPA (in the section final). The kid had 20 saves and he was lights out. For that, I wasn’t worried. And I looked around and heads weren’t down.”
Oo converted with 12:14 left, running down a long pass behind a defender and scoring on a low shot for a 3-1 Humboldt lead. Tha added his second tally six minutes later.
Much of the second half was played with extra emotion and questionable tactics. Three yellow cards were handed out and players having to be kept apart on multiple occasions.
Patriots-Chargers injury report: Austin Ekeler out, WR Kendrick Bourne among 15 Pats limited Thursday
Federal judge bars Minnesota law enforcement from using force against journalists covering protests
Kris Jenner Dresses Up As Cruella de Vil For Ellen DeGeneres’ Final Halloween Show — Watch
State girls soccer: Mahtomedi, Rosemount each reach state semis
High school boys soccer: Humboldt advances to Class A state semifinals with 4-1 win over Metro Schools College Prep
Cuomo accused of groping woman, a misdemeanor sex crime
Wild fall 4-1 in first-ever matchup with expansion Kraken
As deer opener nears, DNR tells hunters to plan for any CWD testing requirements
Scott Disick’s True Feelings About Travis Barker Revealed After Kourtney Engagement
State tennis: Minnehaha Academy sends two to Class A singles semifinals
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
3 Health Benefits of Playing Baseball
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Tallahassee Florida and Beyond
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
-
Bitcoin1 week ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech5 days ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News2 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin6 days ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
-
Sports4 weeks ago
3 Health Benefits of Playing Baseball