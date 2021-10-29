Patriots-Chargers injury report: Austin Ekeler out, WR Kendrick Bourne among 15 Pats limited Thursday

A federal judge in Minnesota on Thursday barred law enforcement agencies from arresting or using force against journalists covering protests.

The injunction granted by U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright was requested by the plaintiffs in an ongoing lawsuit brought last year by freelance journalist Jared Goyette and several others, who allege law enforcement deliberately injured reporters and photographers covering the unrest that followed George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The prohibitions in the injunction, which will remain in effect until the case is resolved, are similar to those in a temporary restraining order Wright issued in April, during the protests that followed the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer.

In her ruling, the judge notes that evidence presented by the plaintiffs suggests officers continued to target journalists at protests in Brooklyn Center, after the temporary restraining order was issued.

The defendants, who include the heads of several state and local law enforcement agencies, argued in court that journalists were often indistinguishable from protesters. Wright dismissed this claim.

“Notably, many of the alleged incidents of misconduct in this case involved law enforcement officers actively disregarding clearly displayed press credentials, distinctive clothing, and other indicia that individuals were members of the press,” she wrote. “This demonstrates a problem of compliance, not a problem of clarity.”

In addition to prohibiting law enforcement from using force on or arresting journalists, the injunction Wright granted on Thursday prohibits officers from seizing cameras or recording equipment, and from ordering journalists to stop photographing, recording or observing a protest.

The injunction also exempts journalists from dispersal orders. It does not apply to any journalist believed to have committed a crime.

In her order, the judge encouraged journalists to carry a press pass, badge or other credential that clearly identifies them.