Satanists bedevil Michelle Wu in Boston lawsuit

The Satanic Temple is bedeviling Michelle Wu, fighting to have the mayoral frontrunner trek up to Salem for a deposition on Election Day.

The city and Satanists continued to tangle over the request on Thursday in a battle of court filings that’s gone on over the past few days.

The brouhaha began a week ago when The Satanic Temple, based in the Witch City, attempted to summon Wu for a deposition in its ongoing lawsuit against the city of Boston — and settled on Nov. 2 as the date for that.

But Boston’s attorneys were the ones responding to the devils’ advocates with hell’s fury, filing an eight-page “emergency” motion attempting to get Wu off the hook, both for the 9 a.m. Election Day appointment and also for any future deposition.

The city’s lawyers said the Election Day request of Wu is for “the sole purpose of harassing and annoying” the likely next mayor of Boston.

For Wu’s part, she tweeted a deadpan “I will be slightly busy on this day.”

The topic should be resolved soon as the coincidentally named District Judge Angel Kelley gave the Satanists until 9 a.m. Friday to show a good reason why this was scheduled for Nov. 2.

Lucien Greaves, the head of TST, said this is all a big misunderstanding, and that this is just a weird coincidence.

“That wasn’t us trying to be smartasses,” Greaves told the Herald, saying any other day should be fine. “I wasn’t really expecting this to be a thing.”

He said the issue is that the city’s not offering a different day, and simply refusing to make Wu available all together. He said Wu, as council president when the Satanists were denied the ability to give an opening prayer at council, is relevant to the suit over that denial. He further asserted that he didn’t think city lawyers — currently in the employ of Acting Mayor Kim Janey, a Wu supporter — should be the ones making the argument for Wu.

The city in the filing said that Wu’s never mentioned in the lawsuit, so there are no allegations in the case about her behavior.

“If the deposition were permitted, it would encourage future plaintiffs to file lawsuits solely for the purpose of deposing high-ranking government officials at the beginning of their actions without having to make any specific allegations related to such official,” the city wrote.

A federal judge this summer allowed a couple of the counts alleged in the suit to go forward, while throwing out others. The judge also gave the city a little bit of hell in September for filing responses late, saying the city’s attorneys “should be mindful of deadlines moving forward.”