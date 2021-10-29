Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum Rally Gathers Pace, Why Uptrend Isn’t Over Yet
Ethereum started a fresh rally above the $4,200 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH broke the $4,350 level and it could continue to rise in the near term.
- Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $4,200 and $4,300 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $4,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $4,250 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $4,250 support zone.
Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Increase
Ethereum gained pace above the $4,250 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. ETH price even cleared the $4,320 level to move further into a positive zone.
It spiked above $4,400 and a high is formed near $4,403. The price is now consolidating gains and trading near $4,350. It tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $4,104 swing low to $4,403 high.
An immediate support is near the $4,300 level. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $4,250 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $4,380 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $4,400 level. A close above the $4,400 level could spark a sharp increase in the near term. In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $4,500 level. Any more gains could lift the price towards the next key hurdle at $4,650.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to continue higher above the $4,400 and $4,420 resistance levels, it could start a fresh downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,300 level. The first key support is now forming near the $4,250 level and the trend line zone.
It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $4,104 swing low to $4,403 high. A downside break below the trend line might even push the price below the $4,200 support. The next key support is near $4,150 and the 100 hourly SMA, below which the price might decline towards the $4,000 level in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 60 level.
Major Support Level – $4,250
Major Resistance Level – $4,400
Bitcoin Attempts Fresh Increase, Why BTC Could Struggle Near $62K
Bitcoin price started a fresh increase above $60,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is rising and it could attempt an upside break above the $62,000 resistance.
- Bitcoin managed to pump above the $60,000 and $61,000 levels.
- The price is now trading above $61,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $61,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must settle above $62,000 to start a major increase in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Starts Fresh Increase
Bitcoin price found support near $58,140 and started a fresh increase. BTC was able to break the $60,000 and $60,500 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.
The price even settled above the $60,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was also a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $63,700 swing high to $58,140 low. It is now facing resistance near the $61,650 and $61,800 levels.
There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $61,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin is also facing barrier near the $62,000 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $63,700 swing high to $58,140 low. A clear break above the trend line resistance and then $62,000 may possibly call open the doors for a move towards the $63,000 level. The next major resistance sits near the $64,000 level.
Fresh Decline In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $62,000 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $61,000 level. The first major support is now forming near the $60,500 level.
A break below the $60,500 support may possibly put a lot of pressure on the bulls in the near term. The next key support is near the $60,000 level, below which there is a risk of a larger decline. In the stated case, the price might slide towards the $58,500 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $60,500, followed by $60,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $61,650, $62,000 and $63,200.
El Salvador Calls Another Bitcoin Dip With $25 Million Purchase
El Salvador has once again deepened its bitcoin bet with another purchase. The sovereign nation had made history as the first to officially implement bitcoin as a legal tender back in September. To mark the historical moment, President Nayik Bukele had announced that the country had bought 200 bitcoins. A promise to purchase more followed the purchased and the country had kept to that promise.
The country had purchased an additional 250 bitcoins after this. The third buy-in in September brought the total of El Salvador’s holdings to 700 coins. At each of these stages, President Nayib Bukele has referred to the purchases as ‘buying the dip.’ These have proven to be the case as the country of El Salvador is currently in profit with its BTC holdings.
El Salvador Buys 420 BTC
Since the price of bitcoin hit a new peak in October, the value of the asset had been on a downtrend. A number of small dips had seen the price pushed below $60K again. El Salvador has taken this as an opportunity to increase its BTC holdings while the broader market is more conservative. In line with the previous sentiment, the president tweeted that the country had once again ‘bought the dip.’
Related Reading | Bitcoin Exchange Balances Decline To Three-Year Low Amid Rising Prices
A follow-up tweet from the president hours later confirmed that the country was now in profit from its recently purchased bitcoins. This is because the purchase had been made when the price was still floating around $58,000 and by the time the follow-up tweet was posted, BTC’s price had gone back up above $60K.
It is still yet to be seen if the bet in BTC will pay off for the long term. However, in the short term, El Salvador is seeing major gains from its investments in the digital asset. The first batch of BTC was bought at $52,000 and the asset has since hit a new all-time high of $67,000.
BTC price trending at $61K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
How Does El Salvador Bitcoin Profit Work?
President Nayib Bukele took time out to clarify some inquiries about its investments in BTC. He pointed out that the country operates on a 1 BTC = 1 BTC perspective rather than just looking at the profits from the fiat value. This means that although El Salvador’s bitcoin fund is in USD, they fund it with USD and BTC. They only take out gains in USD but leave the fund with the same number of BTC that is in it.
How do we make a profit if 1 #BTC= 1 #BTC?
We have a trust fund accounted in USD, but the trust is funded by both USD and BTC.
When the BTC part revalues in comparison to the accounting currency (USD), we are able to withdraw some USD and leave the trust with the same total.
— Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) October 27, 2021
Related Reading | Why Trapped Longs At Bitcoin ATH Could Lead To More Downside
El Salvador’s strategy is an interesting one. However, it is not unique. Bitcoin maximalists have always believed that BTC is the currency of the future. Therefore, the asset should not be measured by its value in USD. Instead, it should be measured by its value in BTC. Ergo, 1 BTC = 1 BTC.
Featured image from Payments Journal, chart from TradingView.com
Investing in Shiba Inu Risky or Worth the Hype? Find Out!
- The emotional worth of meme coins is tied to unrealistic earnings.
- To achieve 10 cents price, the market cap must hit $40 trillion.
Shiba Inu has led a stunning rally that many in the business find implausible. The coin’s rise has inspired other meme currencies. While DOGE trails the rally. Despite the famous ones being under the shadow, meme currencies rise. Smashing the market value of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has finally shown itself as a Doge-killer. But, analysts expect a drop in prices.
SHIB is now trading at $0.00007019, up roughly 28.8%. Earlier today, the canine coin touched 0.00008616. Closer to losing another digit from its market worth. It is presently valued at $38,383,621,475 and is ranked 9th.
SHIB is up 124266381.6% from its 11-month low. Consider the return on investment if hodled. Suppose a trader had invested $1,000 at the start of the year. The rewards would be in the billions. Sources say a wallet that purchased SHIB for $8,000 in August is now worth over $5 billion. The profits are attracting additional purchasers.
Sources indicate that the availability of SHIB coins on exchanges is dwindling as traders move money to cold wallets. As a result, the exchange supply is back to early May levels.
May Hit Rock Bottom
A crypto enthusiast acknowledges SHIB’s dominance. But he advises investors to take measured risks. While recommending against it. True, the coin has risen, defying the odds. Moreover, every day it levels up more than it should. That alludes to FOMO.
Meanwhile, netizens believe 25 persons own 95% of SHIB, which worries the people. And may hit rock bottom. The emotional worth of meme coins is tied to unrealistic earnings in most cases, which may be pocket-heavy.
Earlier today, the dog-based currency rose from $0.00000734 on October 1st to $0.00008616. Aiming towards the $1 milestone. Analysts say SHIB won’t touch a dollar, ten cents, or even one penny soon. To achieve 10 cents, the market cap must hit $40 trillion. That’s far from reality.
Major factors have propelled the SHIB price increase. There will also be a rise in listings under exchanges and NFT. As a result, prices will likely correct in the near future. But SHIB may not consolidate as quickly as DOGE. Considering its expanding usefulness, protocol, and use cases.
