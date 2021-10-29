News
U.S. in talks to compensate families separated at border
SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Justice Department is in talks to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to each child and parent who was separated under a Trump-era practice of splitting families at the border, a person familiar with discussions to settle lawsuits said Thursday.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that the government was considering payments around $450,000 to each person affected. A person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press that figure was under consideration but changed, though not dramatically. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.
The discussions continue, and there is no guarantee the two sides will strike agreement.
About 5,500 children were split from their parents under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy, under which parents were separated from their children to face criminal prosecution for crossing the border illegally, according to court filings in a federal case in San Diego. Inadequate tracking systems caused many to be apart for an extended time. The payments are intended to compensate for the psychological trauma.
Attorneys for the families are also seeking permanent legal status in the United States for those separated under the practice, which a judge halted in June 2018, six days after Trump stopped it amid an international backlash.
The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.
The settlement talks involve several law firms. The American Civil Liberties Union is representing parents in the San Diego case.
The National Immigration Litigation Alliance represents five mothers and their children who were separated for more than two months, including four children who were sent to holding facilities in New York. A federal judge in Arizona denied the government’s bid to dismiss the case last year.
“No amount of money can compensate for the amount of pain and suffering these parents and children endured under this unconscionable and unprecedented policy,” said Trina Realmuto, executive director of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance.
A Justice Department inspector general’s report in January said a “single-minded focus on increasing immigration prosecutions came at the expense of careful and appropriate consideration of the impact of family unit prosecutions and child separations.”
Patriots-Chargers injury report: Austin Ekeler out, WR Kendrick Bourne among 15 Pats limited Thursday
Two practices down, one to go, and 15 players still limited.
The Patriots released their latest practice report Thursday, and it was identical to their original list published Wednesday. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was limited in practice with a shoulder injury, while linebacker Dont’a Hightower is still fighting a bad ankle. Center David Andrews is also dealing with a his own ankle injury.
In Los Angeles, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was held out with a new hip injury. He was the only player to miss practice.
Both teams’ complete injury reports are below.
PATRIOTS
Limited
C David Andrews (ankle)
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)
WR Kendrick Bourne (shoulder)
DT Carl Davis (hand)
S Kyle Dugger (neck)
K Nick Folk (left knee)
DT Davon Godchaux (finger)
LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)
LB Brandon King (thigh)
G Shaq Mason (abdomen)
TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)
LB Josh Uche (shoulder)
LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)
CB Shaun Wade (concussion)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee)
CHARGERS
Did not participate
RB Austin Ekeler (hip)
Limited participation
LB Drue Tranquill (chest)
Full participation
S Nasir Adderly (hip)
WR Mike Williams (knee)
Federal judge bars Minnesota law enforcement from using force against journalists covering protests
A federal judge in Minnesota on Thursday barred law enforcement agencies from arresting or using force against journalists covering protests.
The injunction granted by U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright was requested by the plaintiffs in an ongoing lawsuit brought last year by freelance journalist Jared Goyette and several others, who allege law enforcement deliberately injured reporters and photographers covering the unrest that followed George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
The prohibitions in the injunction, which will remain in effect until the case is resolved, are similar to those in a temporary restraining order Wright issued in April, during the protests that followed the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer.
In her ruling, the judge notes that evidence presented by the plaintiffs suggests officers continued to target journalists at protests in Brooklyn Center, after the temporary restraining order was issued.
The defendants, who include the heads of several state and local law enforcement agencies, argued in court that journalists were often indistinguishable from protesters. Wright dismissed this claim.
“Notably, many of the alleged incidents of misconduct in this case involved law enforcement officers actively disregarding clearly displayed press credentials, distinctive clothing, and other indicia that individuals were members of the press,” she wrote. “This demonstrates a problem of compliance, not a problem of clarity.”
In addition to prohibiting law enforcement from using force on or arresting journalists, the injunction Wright granted on Thursday prohibits officers from seizing cameras or recording equipment, and from ordering journalists to stop photographing, recording or observing a protest.
The injunction also exempts journalists from dispersal orders. It does not apply to any journalist believed to have committed a crime.
In her order, the judge encouraged journalists to carry a press pass, badge or other credential that clearly identifies them.
State girls soccer: Mahtomedi, Rosemount each reach state semis
Mahtomedi 4, Mankato West 1: Zephyrs junior forward Katelyn Beulke scored twice in the game’s first five minutes as Mahtomedi cruised into the Class 2A state semifinals.
The No. 3 seed led 3-0 at the half and surrendered just four shots on goal all game.
Rosemount 4, Elk River 0: Jessica Oliver netted a hat trick as Rosemount’s girls joined the school’s boys team in the Class 3A state semis.
Taylor Heimerl and Rilyn Rintoul each tallied two assists for the Irish.
