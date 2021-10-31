News
A post-Trump test for Democrats looms in Virginia election
RICHMOND, Va. — For four years, nothing rallied Democrats like the push to get Donald Trump out of office. Now, they’re not sure what to do without him.
Democrats in Virginia are scrambling to stave off disaster in the state’s governor’s race — the most competitive major election since Trump left the White House. The surprisingly tight contest has exposed the depth of the party’s dependence on Trump as a message and motivator. Without him top of mind for many, and with headwinds from Washington, Democratic officials privately fear they may lose their first statewide election in Virginia in more than a decade on Tuesday.
Public polling has been shifting in Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin’s direction in recent weeks, while Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor and close ally of President Joe Biden, has struggled to energize his base as Biden’s approval ratings sink. Republicans, consumed by infighting and crisis while Trump was in office, are suddenly optimistic they can win in a state Trump lost by 10 percentage points last year.
“Virginia is a very blue state — I do not consider Virginia a purple state — so the fact that we’re this competitive speaks volumes about the state of our country and the popularity of Biden,” said Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.
A loss in the Virginia governor’s race, long considered a bellwether for midterm elections, would trigger all-out panic among Democrats far beyond Virginia. The party is already wary about their chances in elections that will decide control of the House and Senate and statehouses next year.
Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, acknowledged a McAuliffe loss would be a “doomsday” scenario. But he argued that Virginia Democrats would show up and pull off a win for McAuliffe.
“I’m not running around with my hair on fire, not at this point,” he said.
Regardless of the outcome, the race will be picked over for clues about what resonated with voters — and what didn’t.
The politics surrounding Trump, who left office more than nine months ago, remain complicated. McAuliffe’s team believes he remains very unpopular among the Democratic base, independents and even some moderate Republicans in Virginia. As such, he should be a good motivator for McAuliffe’s coalition. But Trump’s absence from the spotlight, combined with voter fatigue and the lingering pandemic, seems to have diluted anti-Trump passions — at least for now.
Still, McAuliffe spent the vast majority of his record fundraising haul warning voters that his opponent, who was endorsed by Trump but kept his distance from him, is a “Trump wannabe.” McAuliffe’s closing TV ads featured footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection led by Trump supporters who believed the former president’s lies about a “stolen election.”
Youngkin created the opening for those attacks when he made “election integrity” the centerpiece of his run during the nomination contest and declined to say Biden was legitimately elected until after he locked up the nomination. Youngkin has shown a “disqualifying lack of leadership,” said Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, defending McAuliffe’s decision to elevate the issue.
“We can’t forget — and I certainly will never forget — that we had an insurrection on Jan. 6 at the nation’s Capitol,” she said. “Literally, people beat police officers with American flags under this notion of a lie that the former president spewed and people with loud voices, elected officials, propagated.”
In an interview that aired Saturday night on Fox News, Trump addressed dismissed McAuliffe’s’ anti-Trump strategy.
“I think it backfires, because I think that gets the base to come out and vote,” Trump said, noting that he has endorsed Youngkin “strongly.” “I think if my base doesn’t come out he can’t win. I think my base has to come out very strong.”
Meanwhile, Youngkin has not played the part of an angry Trump loyalist.
A former private equity executive who often dodges questions on thorny policy issues, Youngkin devoted more than $20 million of his personal fortune to a monthslong advertising campaign defining himself as an affable, suburban dad in a fleece vest. He has not campaigned with Trump or any high-profile Republicans, and he told reporters he would not be involved with a Trump telerally on Monday.
To connect with the party’s base, Youngkin seized on conservatives’ frustrations with schools over pandemic policies and race and diversity education. He’s benefited from a network of parent groups, some led by political professionals with ties to the GOP and Trump administration, activated in key suburbs. He ran an ad featuring a mother and GOP activist who eight years ago led an effort to ban “Beloved,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Black Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, from classrooms.
McAuliffe calls it a “racist dog whistle,” an allegation Youngkin denied.
History is working against Democrats, who control the legislative and executive branches in Virginia and in Washington. Traditionally, the party that holds the White House almost always loses the Virginia governor’s race. McAuliffe himself was the first in 40 years to break that trend in 2013.
McAuliffe’s team points to Biden’s slipping popularity, which has fallen close to Trump’s levels at this point in his presidency. Meanwhile, the Democratic-led Congress has failed to deliver sweeping campaign promises as negotiations over a massive climate change and social safety net package drag on. This week, Democrats dropped a popular paid family leave proposal, disappointing many Democratic women in Virginia, a critical constituency.
Aside from disappointment, Democrats in Virginia say they’re exhausted.
“We’ve had four years of being on high alert, coming out of COVID, coming out of a lockdown. I think people were just living their lives and didn’t want to think about an election,” said state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, who ran against McAuliffe for the Democratic nomination.
A Republican presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since 2004. Census data shows the state’s Democratic-leaning northern part of the state growing, while GOP strongholds lose population.
Fairfax County, which voted nearly 70% for Biden and is by far Virginia’s most populous county, grew at a 6% rate to a population of 1.15 million in the last decade. It also became a majority-minority county. Meanwhile, in deep red southwest Virginia and along the state’s southern border, nearly every locality lost population.
The trends, combined with a Democratic shift among suburban Republicans during the Trump era, suggest that Democrats would win easily on Tuesday if only they turn out their supporters. The early voting period, which ends Saturday, did not attract the surge in voters in key areas that Democrats hoped for, however.
A McAuliffe get-out-the-vote event in the conservative southern edge of the state drew only a few dozen people to a church reception hall earlier in the week. One attendee, Martinsville Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles, said she hopes McAuliffe wins but sees evidence of Trump’s strength where she lives.
“It’s not diminished. If anything, it feels like it’s getting stronger,” Bowles said. “It scares me.”
McAuliffe campaigned alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and musical artist Pharrell Williams on Friday night in Norfolk, drawing roughly 1,000 people, according to a state party spokesperson.
McAuliffe went after Youngkin and his supporters, telling the crowd: “I cannot tell you how critical this election is. The stakes could not be any more clear. On one side … conspiracy theorists, we’ve got antivaxxers and we got Donald Trump. They’re all on one side.”
Three hours to the north in rural Warrenton, more than 1,000 people attended a rally that featured Youngkin and a handful of state legislators.
“We have Terry on the run,” Youngkin told the electric crowd. “We are gonna sweep Republicans in across this Commonwealth and make a statement that will be heard around the world.”
___
Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in Washington contributed to this report.
Curley: Liberals playing tricks on themselves, and it’s a treat for the rest of us
Happy Halloween! This weekend caps off a very spooky week for Democrats indeed.
While the country has had worse weeks since Biden took over in January, I’m not sure liberals have had a more embarrassing one.
Let’s start with the race that everyone is watching. Democrat Terry McAuliffe is running for governor of Virginia (again) against Republican Glenn Youngkin. Whether McAuliffe wins or loses on Tuesday, one thing is for certain: He has run a hilarious campaign. The closer election day gets, the more the former governor seems to be spiraling out of control.
The latest bizarro moment happened in Charlottesville when a group of “white supremacists” carrying tiki torches showed up in front of Glenn Youngkin’s campaign bus to “support” the Republican candidate. Twitter sleuths were able to discover, within minutes, that two of the five of these “Youngkin supporters” were actually paid Virginia Democrat staffers. Another one of the “white supremacists” was Black.
As the dirty trick unraveled (and the McAuliffe campaign began deleting their initial tweets of shock and faux outrage), suddenly The Lincoln Project took the rap for the failed hoax.
The Lincoln Project is best remembered, if at all, as a footnote to a footnote from the 2020 campaign – a boiler-room operation of anti-Trump grifters and bust-outs run by John Weaver, the group’s co-founder, who is accused of preying on underage boys. (Which was why Donald Trump Jr., in a memorable tweet Friday, described the group as “the Pedo Project.”)
Meanwhile, the Babylon Bee quickly photo-shopped a picture of the Youngkin campaign bus, with a member of the Ku Klux Klan in full regalia standing in front of it. Next to the Klansman was an inset photo of current Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam, who has been famously photographed in both a) a KKK hood and b) blackface.
Irony is somehow lost on modern-day Democrats.
This tiki-torch trainwreck came on the heels of a series of cringeworthy moments for Team Terry. After McAuliffe spent $60,000 to hire dodgy elections rights lawyer Mark Elias, a Fox News reporter reached out to the McAuliffe campaign for comment. The reporter, Tyler O’Neil, asked if McAuliffe was planning to contest the election results.
A McAuliffe spokesperson mistakenly sent back a reply clearly meant for a fellow staffer that asked, “Can we try to kill this?” as if they were dealing with such obsequious Democrat organs as the Washington Post or the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Are Terry’s gaffe-like ways rubbing off on his underlings? Also, if McAuliffe loses this election, which he clearly thinks he might, rest assured that challenging election results will be in vogue once again. Think “voter suppression.” Hanging chads, anyone?
Outside of Virginia, the news cycle wasn’t much better for Democrats. America’s crazy ex-boyfriend Andrew Cuomo was charged Thursday with groping a former aide and is expected to be arrested at some point next week. The New York Post gleefully reported Saturday on the front page that both his mugshot and fingerprints will be taken by the Albany police.
Smile, governor! This is for page one!
If you are interested in following the coverage of this scandal, Cuomo’s baby brother Chris has a “news” program on CNN. I’m sure they’ll be covering this topic wall to wall.
Speaking of CNN, has anyone seen Dr. Fauci lately? Normally I’d be thrilled to get a week off of seeing Dr. Doom on my television 24/7. But the timing of his absence seems odd considering the hype around a recent explosive story from the White Coat Waste project.
The taxpayer watchdog group alleged this week that the National Institutes of Health funded a lab in Tunisia that tortured and killed beagle puppies in the name of science. Surely Expert-in-Chief Fauci should be using his numerous television opportunities to address these scurrilous allegations. Please, someone check the green room at MSNBC and ask Fauci for a quote on this story.
But no one can take a week from bad to worse like Joe Biden. While his trillion-dollar plans (that are somehow also zero-dollar plans) hang in limbo, Biden made a pilgrimage to the Vatican. The president, being the devout Catholic layman that he is, appeared thrilled to meet with Pope Francis to discuss important topics like climate change.
Perhaps the pope asked Biden if the next time he showed up in an 85-car motorcade, could he make sure the vehicles are electric? After regaling the pope with his signature whispery, nonsensical story-telling, Biden headed on to his next opportunity to embarrass the country — the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow.
This monumental event is set to welcome 30,000 official grandees who will shake their fists in the air about the inclement weather forecast for next weekend, after which they will eat lunch and then head home on their private jets.
Halloween might end this brutal week for the left, but I have a feeling the scary season is only beginning.
St. Anthony Shrine an oasis of hope in downtown Boston
The pandemic has pulled people out of pews, but the homeless haven’t gone anywhere.
“There are fewer people to help and the need is greater,” said Fr. Thomas Conway, executive director of St. Anthony Shrine, who added attendance has dropped by “a third” at the downtown hub of worship.
But the friars at the Shrine on Arch Street in the shadow of all the skyscrapers don’t back away from a challenge. Too many are counting on them to pick them up.
“Our big emphasis is people falling through the safety net, people who can’t be helped,” said Father Tom, as he’s known to everyone. “We’re one place in the city who is light on their feet. We fulfill a unique role in helping poor people.”
The Shrine has a food pantry, women’s health clinic, daily and Sunday Mass, counseling and a list of impressive programs. Br. Paul O’Keeffe runs the counseling center for couples, families or anyone struggling with relationship or mental health issues.
But there’s more: the Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents, the Father Mychal Judge Recovery Center, Haitian Ministry, Franciscan Spiritual Companionship, the Seniors Program and the Lazarus Ministry — a special service that provides funerals and burial for the homeless and abandoned, “the poorest of the poor.”
Father Tom said the pandemic that pushed everyone outside helped the Shrine’s food pantry, in an unexpected way.
“People walking down the street could see the line wrapping about the block,” he said. It was a sign that the hunger was real and the need even greater.
Keeping up with the demand is not easy to pull off. The friars say big and small donations are welcome to help St. Anthony Shrine continue to serve. Go to stanthonyshrine.org for more. The shrine’s annual fundraising dinner is Monday night, and the goal is to raise $2 million with $500,000 more to go.
The Shrine’s mission has never been more vital as the city struggles with homelessness and drug addiction on Mass and Cass. As the Herald reported this weekend, the city is ready to alert people about tent removals along the Mile.
The trial court is also set to begin its “community response” sessions there on Monday and prosecutors mull using more “stay-away” orders for people charged with crimes.
Where the homeless migrate to next, however, is in doubt.
“Sometimes we find people on the street,” Father Tom added. It may require that in the weeks to come.
Series of carjackings reported in south Minneapolis
Minneapolis police responded to six carjackings within five hours Friday night in South Minneapolis.
Early investigations indicate that the victims were robbed in each incident, and their vehicles were stolen at gunpoint. It’s unclear if any or all of the carjackings are connected.
Police say they arrested three people after a pursuit where they located a carjacked vehicle that had been allegedly connected to multiple aggravated robberies.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the first vehicle was stolen at 5 p.m. Friday on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South. A second carjacking was reported on the same street at 6 p.m.
Another report of a carjacking occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of 28th Avenue South. Less than 20 minutes later, a carjacking was reported on the 2300 block of 32nd Street East.
About 10 p.m., two more carjackings were reported, one on the 5800 block of 11th Avenue South and one on the 4000 block of Third Avenue South.
