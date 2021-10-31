News
Curley: Liberals playing tricks on themselves, and it’s a treat for the rest of us
Happy Halloween! This weekend caps off a very spooky week for Democrats indeed.
While the country has had worse weeks since Biden took over in January, I’m not sure liberals have had a more embarrassing one.
Let’s start with the race that everyone is watching. Democrat Terry McAuliffe is running for governor of Virginia (again) against Republican Glenn Youngkin. Whether McAuliffe wins or loses on Tuesday, one thing is for certain: He has run a hilarious campaign. The closer election day gets, the more the former governor seems to be spiraling out of control.
The latest bizarro moment happened in Charlottesville when a group of “white supremacists” carrying tiki torches showed up in front of Glenn Youngkin’s campaign bus to “support” the Republican candidate. Twitter sleuths were able to discover, within minutes, that two of the five of these “Youngkin supporters” were actually paid Virginia Democrat staffers. Another one of the “white supremacists” was Black.
As the dirty trick unraveled (and the McAuliffe campaign began deleting their initial tweets of shock and faux outrage), suddenly The Lincoln Project took the rap for the failed hoax.
The Lincoln Project is best remembered, if at all, as a footnote to a footnote from the 2020 campaign – a boiler-room operation of anti-Trump grifters and bust-outs run by John Weaver, the group’s co-founder, who is accused of preying on underage boys. (Which was why Donald Trump Jr., in a memorable tweet Friday, described the group as “the Pedo Project.”)
Meanwhile, the Babylon Bee quickly photo-shopped a picture of the Youngkin campaign bus, with a member of the Ku Klux Klan in full regalia standing in front of it. Next to the Klansman was an inset photo of current Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam, who has been famously photographed in both a) a KKK hood and b) blackface.
Irony is somehow lost on modern-day Democrats.
This tiki-torch trainwreck came on the heels of a series of cringeworthy moments for Team Terry. After McAuliffe spent $60,000 to hire dodgy elections rights lawyer Mark Elias, a Fox News reporter reached out to the McAuliffe campaign for comment. The reporter, Tyler O’Neil, asked if McAuliffe was planning to contest the election results.
A McAuliffe spokesperson mistakenly sent back a reply clearly meant for a fellow staffer that asked, “Can we try to kill this?” as if they were dealing with such obsequious Democrat organs as the Washington Post or the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Are Terry’s gaffe-like ways rubbing off on his underlings? Also, if McAuliffe loses this election, which he clearly thinks he might, rest assured that challenging election results will be in vogue once again. Think “voter suppression.” Hanging chads, anyone?
Outside of Virginia, the news cycle wasn’t much better for Democrats. America’s crazy ex-boyfriend Andrew Cuomo was charged Thursday with groping a former aide and is expected to be arrested at some point next week. The New York Post gleefully reported Saturday on the front page that both his mugshot and fingerprints will be taken by the Albany police.
Smile, governor! This is for page one!
If you are interested in following the coverage of this scandal, Cuomo’s baby brother Chris has a “news” program on CNN. I’m sure they’ll be covering this topic wall to wall.
Speaking of CNN, has anyone seen Dr. Fauci lately? Normally I’d be thrilled to get a week off of seeing Dr. Doom on my television 24/7. But the timing of his absence seems odd considering the hype around a recent explosive story from the White Coat Waste project.
The taxpayer watchdog group alleged this week that the National Institutes of Health funded a lab in Tunisia that tortured and killed beagle puppies in the name of science. Surely Expert-in-Chief Fauci should be using his numerous television opportunities to address these scurrilous allegations. Please, someone check the green room at MSNBC and ask Fauci for a quote on this story.
But no one can take a week from bad to worse like Joe Biden. While his trillion-dollar plans (that are somehow also zero-dollar plans) hang in limbo, Biden made a pilgrimage to the Vatican. The president, being the devout Catholic layman that he is, appeared thrilled to meet with Pope Francis to discuss important topics like climate change.
Perhaps the pope asked Biden if the next time he showed up in an 85-car motorcade, could he make sure the vehicles are electric? After regaling the pope with his signature whispery, nonsensical story-telling, Biden headed on to his next opportunity to embarrass the country — the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow.
This monumental event is set to welcome 30,000 official grandees who will shake their fists in the air about the inclement weather forecast for next weekend, after which they will eat lunch and then head home on their private jets.
Halloween might end this brutal week for the left, but I have a feeling the scary season is only beginning.
St. Anthony Shrine an oasis of hope in downtown Boston
The pandemic has pulled people out of pews, but the homeless haven’t gone anywhere.
“There are fewer people to help and the need is greater,” said Fr. Thomas Conway, executive director of St. Anthony Shrine, who added attendance has dropped by “a third” at the downtown hub of worship.
But the friars at the Shrine on Arch Street in the shadow of all the skyscrapers don’t back away from a challenge. Too many are counting on them to pick them up.
“Our big emphasis is people falling through the safety net, people who can’t be helped,” said Father Tom, as he’s known to everyone. “We’re one place in the city who is light on their feet. We fulfill a unique role in helping poor people.”
The Shrine has a food pantry, women’s health clinic, daily and Sunday Mass, counseling and a list of impressive programs. Br. Paul O’Keeffe runs the counseling center for couples, families or anyone struggling with relationship or mental health issues.
But there’s more: the Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents, the Father Mychal Judge Recovery Center, Haitian Ministry, Franciscan Spiritual Companionship, the Seniors Program and the Lazarus Ministry — a special service that provides funerals and burial for the homeless and abandoned, “the poorest of the poor.”
Father Tom said the pandemic that pushed everyone outside helped the Shrine’s food pantry, in an unexpected way.
“People walking down the street could see the line wrapping about the block,” he said. It was a sign that the hunger was real and the need even greater.
Keeping up with the demand is not easy to pull off. The friars say big and small donations are welcome to help St. Anthony Shrine continue to serve. Go to stanthonyshrine.org for more. The shrine’s annual fundraising dinner is Monday night, and the goal is to raise $2 million with $500,000 more to go.
The Shrine’s mission has never been more vital as the city struggles with homelessness and drug addiction on Mass and Cass. As the Herald reported this weekend, the city is ready to alert people about tent removals along the Mile.
The trial court is also set to begin its “community response” sessions there on Monday and prosecutors mull using more “stay-away” orders for people charged with crimes.
Where the homeless migrate to next, however, is in doubt.
“Sometimes we find people on the street,” Father Tom added. It may require that in the weeks to come.
Series of carjackings reported in south Minneapolis
Minneapolis police responded to six carjackings within five hours Friday night in South Minneapolis.
Early investigations indicate that the victims were robbed in each incident, and their vehicles were stolen at gunpoint. It’s unclear if any or all of the carjackings are connected.
Police say they arrested three people after a pursuit where they located a carjacked vehicle that had been allegedly connected to multiple aggravated robberies.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the first vehicle was stolen at 5 p.m. Friday on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South. A second carjacking was reported on the same street at 6 p.m.
Another report of a carjacking occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of 28th Avenue South. Less than 20 minutes later, a carjacking was reported on the 2300 block of 32nd Street East.
About 10 p.m., two more carjackings were reported, one on the 5800 block of 11th Avenue South and one on the 4000 block of Third Avenue South.
Howie Carr: Welfare gone wild in Democrats’ latest plan for illegal immigrants
It would be the biggest Democrat handout yet to illegal immigrant criminals — a proposed $450,000 welfare check to all Third World grifters “separated” from their alleged families as they were invading the United States during the Trump administration.
Dementia Joe Biden’s care-givers are all in this latest multi-billion gift to the foreign non-working classes. Of course they are!
The Wall Street Journal broke the story — the ACLU is suing on behalf of thousands of neck-tattooed indigents and assorted gang-bangers who’ve crossed the Rio Grande seeking asylum from … work.
The ACLU would do very, very well in these billion-dollar settlements. So, undoubtedly, in one form or another, would the criminal cartels who transported the “families” north to the Land of the Free Stuff.
You think welfare fraud in the so-called gateway cities is out of control now? Any foreign thug can buy a fraudulent Puerto Rican birth certificate just about anywhere for maybe a grand. That sets them up for the full Tsarnaev — cradle-to-grave welfare.
So how much would an illegal immigrant criminal pay to grab, in addition to his monthly welfare, a $450,000 payment from the stupid gringos, plus another almost half-million for each of his “children?”
Forget the lottery, this Biden scam is a guaranteed multi-million-dollar payout for undocumented Democrats. Tax-free too — because it’d be a civil judgment.
The price of an illegal-immigrant kid is about to go through the roof. Do you suppose any of these South of the Border scammers will start inventing offspring, the way they already do for the “Earned Income Tax Credits?”
Will the feds do any DNA tests to prove that the “children” actually belong to the “parents?”
Will they fingerprint the kids so they can’t be used over and over again by the cartels to grab more millions?
You know the answer. Not as long as Democrats are in control. That would be … racist, or something. Even suggesting it makes you, what’s the new phrase, a domestic terrorist.
According to the Journal, “the lawsuits allege some of the children suffered from a range of ailments, including heat exhaustion and malnutrition.”
Sounds like child abuse to me. And who put the youths in such a dire predicament, dragging them across dangerous deserts? Their alleged parents. American citizens go to prison for child abuse. Illegal immigrants will now become overnight millionaires for abusing their supposed offspring.
But enough about our future dystopia. Let’s check out what “Lawrence Man” is doing right now, as documented by the U.S. Department of Justice. Forget the endless arrests of Dominican drug kingpins, let’s just look at a month’s worth of welfare fraud in New England among our new Americans.
Let’s start with a Lawrence man known as “John Doe,” although “Juan Doe” would seem more appropriate. Juan Doe was sentenced to 40 months in prison a month ago for stealing a U.S. citizen’s identity to steal “approximately $25,801 in MassHealth benefits to which he was not entitled. Doe’s identity remains unknown.”
Because, you see, when he completes his sentence, the feds wouldn’t be able to deport him back to the Third World hellhole where he belongs. Juan Doe will be allowed to remain here — and will undoubtedly go back on welfare.
Next, meet Ramon Hiciano, age 64, “Roxbury man,” Dominican illegal immigrant. He got 15 months for stealing $58,093 in MassHealth (Medicaid) handouts, $20,780 in Section 8 housing welfare, and $5,736 in pandemic handouts of the sort Mr. Monica Cannon-Grant was allegedly grabbing while employed by the MBTA.
Come on down, Jeurin Celado, age 31, another Dominican. He was only running the drug stash houses in Rhode Island that Americans couldn’t be bothered running, to paraphrase George W. Bush.
Celado supplemented his fentanyl dealing by stealing $4,726.50 from the Rhode Island Medicaid dole “that as a non-United States citizen he was not entitled to.”
Buenos dias, Juan Baez, age 57, Dominican illegal immigrant who “previously resided” in Roslindale. He pocketed $18,997 in MassHealth benefits “he was not entitled to by using the victim’s identity.”
Next, here’s “Ronald Lara Pena, 35, a Dominican national previously residing in Lawrence,” because where else would he be residing?
Pena got 13 months for using a Puerto Rican’s stolen identity to “fraudulently receive over $12,600” in MassHealth benefits.
Do you begin to detect a pattern here? They all get welfare, but most had to make that initial capital outlay to buy the stolen Puerto Rican ID’s. How unfair is that, that an illegal immigrant should have to actually pay to get on welfare?
And let’s face it, as satisfying as it is to make the gringos support you in your indolence in Lawrence, it’s still fairly short money… at least compared to $450,000 up front, plus an additional half-mil each for however many muchachos you can invent?
Even after the ACLU and the cartels take their cuts, Lawrence Man is still looking at mucho dinero.
But wait, there’s more. The ACLU mouthpiece told the WSJ that in addition to “meaningful monetary compensation” for breaking every law in the books, Lawrence Man demands “a pathway to remain in the country.”
Which means more welfare, forever — and he won’t even have to buy fake Puerto Rican ID’s anymore to get on the dole. Everyone wins, unless you’re a law-abiding, taxpaying American, or a legal immigrant.
Muchas gracias, Joe Biden! Everything free in America.
