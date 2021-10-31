News
O’Bryant girls edge Latin Academy for BCL soccer crown
The O’Bryant girls soccer team had to weather a pair of storms Saturday morning to secure its first Boston City League Championship since 2016.
The Tigers withstood intermittent rain and steady pressure from Latin Academy throughout the contest as sophomore Mila Lloyd’s penalty kick in the 34th minute stood up for a 1-0 victory at Carter Playground.
“We have worked so hard all season, they left everything on the field,” said O’Bryant coach Bridget Ryan. “We are just tough and these kids wanted it.”
Tigers junior midfielder Jane Yannis was named Most Outstanding Player of the championship. Both teams will be part of the Division 3 state tournament as O’Bryant finishes the regular season at 10-5-1, losing only once in its final 11 games, and Latin Academy at 8-7-3
The lone score came against the run of play when Latin Academy stumbled trying to clear and tripped up Lloyd in the box in the process, an unfortunate turn of events that drew the critical whistle.
Lloyd was tabbed for the attempt and drilled a low bullet under the dive of Dragons keeper Allison Tracey, who had come in as an injury replacement for starter Sadye Cheever earlier in the half.
“I was scared I wasn’t going to make it,” said Lloyd, the Tigers most consistent offensive threat.
Latin Academy, which had gone 1-0-1 against O’Bryant during the regular season, piled up a 19-4 edge in shots on the day and had a flurry of dangerous corner kicks in the closing minutes, but couldn’t connect.
Junior captain Lavinia Gomes made seven saves to record the shutout. Her best came in the second half when Latin Academy’s Petranella Conklin made a terrific run from the back and fed Mejella Cremin in front, who tried to spin and touch it by Gomes, only to be denied by a sprawling stop.
“As the season went on, our chemistry grew so much,” said Gomes. “I think it was well deserved.”
Catholic Memorial moves to 8-0 with 41-10 blowout of Xaverian
WESTWOOD — Through the grim fall aura and cool drizzle, Catholic Memorial’s firepower still proved to be white hot.
After falling behind in the second quarter for the first time all season, the No. 1 Knights responded by scoring 38 straight points to cruise to a 41-10 win over Catholic Conference rival Xaverian on Saturday afternoon and clinched at least a share of the Catholic Conference crown.
Catholic Memorial (8-0) enters the Division 2 state tournament as the clear top team in Massachusetts having defeated its two biggest rivals, Xaverian and St. John’s Prep, by a combined score of 79-19. Junior quarterback JC Petrongolo tallied two touchdowns for the Knights.
“I am very proud of the whole team,” Catholic Memorial coach John DiBiaso said. “I thought it was good we faced a little adversity going into the playoffs. We had not been really behind all year and so I wanted to see how we would respond and we did respond and it was great.”
The Knights fell behind when Hawks quarterback Lucas Gilbert scampered in from six yards out to put Xaverian on top 10-3 with 2:25 left in the first half. The game turned quickly.
CM’s offense followed up by marching right down the field as Petrongolo connected with KO Osinubi for 23 yards and then Carson Harwood ran in untouched from 31 yards out to pull the Knights within one. With the half dwindling down and holding a one-point lead, Xaverian elected to go for a late score. The move backfired as Will Claude stepped in front of a Gilbert pass and went 16 yards the other way for a pick six to put CM on top 17-10.
The Knights were not done; a bad Hawks punt gave CM prime field position and Petronogolo completed consecutive pases to Osinubi and Mervens Amazan, the latter a 10-yard touchdown, to give CM a comfortable 24-10 edge at the break.
“Will’s interception changed the momentum of the game,” DiBiaso said. “I thought JC ran the two-minute offense to perfection, almost like a pro. The kids executed it. We did a good job those last two minutes executing defensively and offensively.”
Devon Marshall put the icing on the cake early in the third quarter. The Knights do-it-all standout fielded a punt, muffed it, picked it back up, evaded a bevy of Xaverian tacklers and took off down the far sideline for a 90-yard touchdown return to give the Knights a 31-10 lead.
Cohan: Could we finally have normal holidays this year? Signs are looking good
After last year’s holiday season filled with Zoom celebrations and masked outdoor gatherings, this year is looking like we could finally have some much needed semblance of normalcy.
The first glimmer of hope has come with Halloween.
Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out an extensive set of Halloween recommendations that advised people not to trick or treat, go to haunted houses or have costume parties due to coronavirus risks.
Many cities and towns in Massachusetts canceled trick-or-treating altogether.
But this year, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci have both said it’s safe to get out there and let the kids have their Halloween fun, as previously reported in the Herald. Also, the CDC took down that frightful list of Halloween guidance.
Thank goodness. The hopeful outlook could be a precursor to a more normal Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and every other holiday in between.
Coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been ticking down slow and steady in recent weeks nationally and in Massachusetts, which is quite the opposite compared to this time last year, when cases and deaths were on their way to reaching record-breaking levels by January.
The seven-day average case count in Massachusetts is about 900, which is down from about 1,600 in early September. This time last year, that figure was on an upward trend around 1,000 and reached a peak of more than 6,000 in January.
The seven-day average of confirmed deaths is about nine, down from 14 in late September. This time last year, the death rate was 19 and climbing, reaching 73 in January.
While the current numbers look decent, nothing is for sure when it comes to coronavirus. However, we have yet another tool on the way.
Starting as early as next week, children ages 5-11 will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine, which will hopefully put another dent in the pandemic, and put us in an even better position to have a fun holiday season.
Recovery from this pandemic isn’t just about facts and figures; it’s about regaining the human connection and quality time together that we lost during the darkest days of COVID.
Last year, many people spent the holidays alone to avoid spreading or catching the virus, and the holiday season was quite frankly kind of depressing.
If we continue on the same trajectory with case counts, spending a fairly normal holiday season thanks to vaccination and small restrictions such as masking in crowded indoor areas should be within reach.
It’s something we all yearn for and deserve.
I’m hopeful for low COVID numbers, no unexpected surprises and a healthy holiday season for all where people can hug their relatives and enjoy a nice meal.
A post-Trump test for Democrats looms in Virginia election
RICHMOND, Va. — For four years, nothing rallied Democrats like the push to get Donald Trump out of office. Now, they’re not sure what to do without him.
Democrats in Virginia are scrambling to stave off disaster in the state’s governor’s race — the most competitive major election since Trump left the White House. The surprisingly tight contest has exposed the depth of the party’s dependence on Trump as a message and motivator. Without him top of mind for many, and with headwinds from Washington, Democratic officials privately fear they may lose their first statewide election in Virginia in more than a decade on Tuesday.
Public polling has been shifting in Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin’s direction in recent weeks, while Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor and close ally of President Joe Biden, has struggled to energize his base as Biden’s approval ratings sink. Republicans, consumed by infighting and crisis while Trump was in office, are suddenly optimistic they can win in a state Trump lost by 10 percentage points last year.
“Virginia is a very blue state — I do not consider Virginia a purple state — so the fact that we’re this competitive speaks volumes about the state of our country and the popularity of Biden,” said Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.
A loss in the Virginia governor’s race, long considered a bellwether for midterm elections, would trigger all-out panic among Democrats far beyond Virginia. The party is already wary about their chances in elections that will decide control of the House and Senate and statehouses next year.
Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, acknowledged a McAuliffe loss would be a “doomsday” scenario. But he argued that Virginia Democrats would show up and pull off a win for McAuliffe.
“I’m not running around with my hair on fire, not at this point,” he said.
Regardless of the outcome, the race will be picked over for clues about what resonated with voters — and what didn’t.
The politics surrounding Trump, who left office more than nine months ago, remain complicated. McAuliffe’s team believes he remains very unpopular among the Democratic base, independents and even some moderate Republicans in Virginia. As such, he should be a good motivator for McAuliffe’s coalition. But Trump’s absence from the spotlight, combined with voter fatigue and the lingering pandemic, seems to have diluted anti-Trump passions — at least for now.
Still, McAuliffe spent the vast majority of his record fundraising haul warning voters that his opponent, who was endorsed by Trump but kept his distance from him, is a “Trump wannabe.” McAuliffe’s closing TV ads featured footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection led by Trump supporters who believed the former president’s lies about a “stolen election.”
Youngkin created the opening for those attacks when he made “election integrity” the centerpiece of his run during the nomination contest and declined to say Biden was legitimately elected until after he locked up the nomination. Youngkin has shown a “disqualifying lack of leadership,” said Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, defending McAuliffe’s decision to elevate the issue.
“We can’t forget — and I certainly will never forget — that we had an insurrection on Jan. 6 at the nation’s Capitol,” she said. “Literally, people beat police officers with American flags under this notion of a lie that the former president spewed and people with loud voices, elected officials, propagated.”
In an interview that aired Saturday night on Fox News, Trump addressed dismissed McAuliffe’s’ anti-Trump strategy.
“I think it backfires, because I think that gets the base to come out and vote,” Trump said, noting that he has endorsed Youngkin “strongly.” “I think if my base doesn’t come out he can’t win. I think my base has to come out very strong.”
Meanwhile, Youngkin has not played the part of an angry Trump loyalist.
A former private equity executive who often dodges questions on thorny policy issues, Youngkin devoted more than $20 million of his personal fortune to a monthslong advertising campaign defining himself as an affable, suburban dad in a fleece vest. He has not campaigned with Trump or any high-profile Republicans, and he told reporters he would not be involved with a Trump telerally on Monday.
To connect with the party’s base, Youngkin seized on conservatives’ frustrations with schools over pandemic policies and race and diversity education. He’s benefited from a network of parent groups, some led by political professionals with ties to the GOP and Trump administration, activated in key suburbs. He ran an ad featuring a mother and GOP activist who eight years ago led an effort to ban “Beloved,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Black Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, from classrooms.
McAuliffe calls it a “racist dog whistle,” an allegation Youngkin denied.
History is working against Democrats, who control the legislative and executive branches in Virginia and in Washington. Traditionally, the party that holds the White House almost always loses the Virginia governor’s race. McAuliffe himself was the first in 40 years to break that trend in 2013.
McAuliffe’s team points to Biden’s slipping popularity, which has fallen close to Trump’s levels at this point in his presidency. Meanwhile, the Democratic-led Congress has failed to deliver sweeping campaign promises as negotiations over a massive climate change and social safety net package drag on. This week, Democrats dropped a popular paid family leave proposal, disappointing many Democratic women in Virginia, a critical constituency.
Aside from disappointment, Democrats in Virginia say they’re exhausted.
“We’ve had four years of being on high alert, coming out of COVID, coming out of a lockdown. I think people were just living their lives and didn’t want to think about an election,” said state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, who ran against McAuliffe for the Democratic nomination.
A Republican presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since 2004. Census data shows the state’s Democratic-leaning northern part of the state growing, while GOP strongholds lose population.
Fairfax County, which voted nearly 70% for Biden and is by far Virginia’s most populous county, grew at a 6% rate to a population of 1.15 million in the last decade. It also became a majority-minority county. Meanwhile, in deep red southwest Virginia and along the state’s southern border, nearly every locality lost population.
The trends, combined with a Democratic shift among suburban Republicans during the Trump era, suggest that Democrats would win easily on Tuesday if only they turn out their supporters. The early voting period, which ends Saturday, did not attract the surge in voters in key areas that Democrats hoped for, however.
A McAuliffe get-out-the-vote event in the conservative southern edge of the state drew only a few dozen people to a church reception hall earlier in the week. One attendee, Martinsville Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles, said she hopes McAuliffe wins but sees evidence of Trump’s strength where she lives.
“It’s not diminished. If anything, it feels like it’s getting stronger,” Bowles said. “It scares me.”
McAuliffe campaigned alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and musical artist Pharrell Williams on Friday night in Norfolk, drawing roughly 1,000 people, according to a state party spokesperson.
McAuliffe went after Youngkin and his supporters, telling the crowd: “I cannot tell you how critical this election is. The stakes could not be any more clear. On one side … conspiracy theorists, we’ve got antivaxxers and we got Donald Trump. They’re all on one side.”
Three hours to the north in rural Warrenton, more than 1,000 people attended a rally that featured Youngkin and a handful of state legislators.
“We have Terry on the run,” Youngkin told the electric crowd. “We are gonna sweep Republicans in across this Commonwealth and make a statement that will be heard around the world.”
___
Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in Washington contributed to this report.
