Series of carjackings reported in south Minneapolis
Minneapolis police responded to six carjackings within five hours Friday night in South Minneapolis.
Early investigations indicate that the victims were robbed in each incident, and their vehicles were stolen at gunpoint. It’s unclear if any or all of the carjackings are connected.
Police say they arrested three people after a pursuit where they located a carjacked vehicle that had been allegedly connected to multiple aggravated robberies.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the first vehicle was stolen at 5 p.m. Friday on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South. A second carjacking was reported on the same street at 6 p.m.
Another report of a carjacking occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of 28th Avenue South. Less than 20 minutes later, a carjacking was reported on the 2300 block of 32nd Street East.
About 10 p.m., two more carjackings were reported, one on the 5800 block of 11th Avenue South and one on the 4000 block of Third Avenue South.
Howie Carr: Welfare gone wild in Democrats’ latest plan for illegal immigrants
It would be the biggest Democrat handout yet to illegal immigrant criminals — a proposed $450,000 welfare check to all Third World grifters “separated” from their alleged families as they were invading the United States during the Trump administration.
Dementia Joe Biden’s care-givers are all in this latest multi-billion gift to the foreign non-working classes. Of course they are!
The Wall Street Journal broke the story — the ACLU is suing on behalf of thousands of neck-tattooed indigents and assorted gang-bangers who’ve crossed the Rio Grande seeking asylum from … work.
The ACLU would do very, very well in these billion-dollar settlements. So, undoubtedly, in one form or another, would the criminal cartels who transported the “families” north to the Land of the Free Stuff.
You think welfare fraud in the so-called gateway cities is out of control now? Any foreign thug can buy a fraudulent Puerto Rican birth certificate just about anywhere for maybe a grand. That sets them up for the full Tsarnaev — cradle-to-grave welfare.
So how much would an illegal immigrant criminal pay to grab, in addition to his monthly welfare, a $450,000 payment from the stupid gringos, plus another almost half-million for each of his “children?”
Forget the lottery, this Biden scam is a guaranteed multi-million-dollar payout for undocumented Democrats. Tax-free too — because it’d be a civil judgment.
The price of an illegal-immigrant kid is about to go through the roof. Do you suppose any of these South of the Border scammers will start inventing offspring, the way they already do for the “Earned Income Tax Credits?”
Will the feds do any DNA tests to prove that the “children” actually belong to the “parents?”
Will they fingerprint the kids so they can’t be used over and over again by the cartels to grab more millions?
You know the answer. Not as long as Democrats are in control. That would be … racist, or something. Even suggesting it makes you, what’s the new phrase, a domestic terrorist.
According to the Journal, “the lawsuits allege some of the children suffered from a range of ailments, including heat exhaustion and malnutrition.”
Sounds like child abuse to me. And who put the youths in such a dire predicament, dragging them across dangerous deserts? Their alleged parents. American citizens go to prison for child abuse. Illegal immigrants will now become overnight millionaires for abusing their supposed offspring.
But enough about our future dystopia. Let’s check out what “Lawrence Man” is doing right now, as documented by the U.S. Department of Justice. Forget the endless arrests of Dominican drug kingpins, let’s just look at a month’s worth of welfare fraud in New England among our new Americans.
Let’s start with a Lawrence man known as “John Doe,” although “Juan Doe” would seem more appropriate. Juan Doe was sentenced to 40 months in prison a month ago for stealing a U.S. citizen’s identity to steal “approximately $25,801 in MassHealth benefits to which he was not entitled. Doe’s identity remains unknown.”
Because, you see, when he completes his sentence, the feds wouldn’t be able to deport him back to the Third World hellhole where he belongs. Juan Doe will be allowed to remain here — and will undoubtedly go back on welfare.
Next, meet Ramon Hiciano, age 64, “Roxbury man,” Dominican illegal immigrant. He got 15 months for stealing $58,093 in MassHealth (Medicaid) handouts, $20,780 in Section 8 housing welfare, and $5,736 in pandemic handouts of the sort Mr. Monica Cannon-Grant was allegedly grabbing while employed by the MBTA.
Come on down, Jeurin Celado, age 31, another Dominican. He was only running the drug stash houses in Rhode Island that Americans couldn’t be bothered running, to paraphrase George W. Bush.
Celado supplemented his fentanyl dealing by stealing $4,726.50 from the Rhode Island Medicaid dole “that as a non-United States citizen he was not entitled to.”
Buenos dias, Juan Baez, age 57, Dominican illegal immigrant who “previously resided” in Roslindale. He pocketed $18,997 in MassHealth benefits “he was not entitled to by using the victim’s identity.”
Next, here’s “Ronald Lara Pena, 35, a Dominican national previously residing in Lawrence,” because where else would he be residing?
Pena got 13 months for using a Puerto Rican’s stolen identity to “fraudulently receive over $12,600” in MassHealth benefits.
Do you begin to detect a pattern here? They all get welfare, but most had to make that initial capital outlay to buy the stolen Puerto Rican ID’s. How unfair is that, that an illegal immigrant should have to actually pay to get on welfare?
And let’s face it, as satisfying as it is to make the gringos support you in your indolence in Lawrence, it’s still fairly short money… at least compared to $450,000 up front, plus an additional half-mil each for however many muchachos you can invent?
Even after the ACLU and the cartels take their cuts, Lawrence Man is still looking at mucho dinero.
But wait, there’s more. The ACLU mouthpiece told the WSJ that in addition to “meaningful monetary compensation” for breaking every law in the books, Lawrence Man demands “a pathway to remain in the country.”
Which means more welfare, forever — and he won’t even have to buy fake Puerto Rican ID’s anymore to get on the dole. Everyone wins, unless you’re a law-abiding, taxpaying American, or a legal immigrant.
Muchas gracias, Joe Biden! Everything free in America.
Massachusetts House passes $3.82 billion ARPA bill, including Mass and Cass cash
After a protracted standoff between Gov. Charlie Baker and the state Legislature over the allocation of billions of COVID-19 relief dollars, the Massachusetts House has unanimously passed a $3.82 billion bill that sends several million toward ameliorating conditions at Mass and Cass.
“The investments made by the House today address evident needs across all Massachusetts communities and sectors of the economy, particularly among those who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy, of the passage of the bill late Friday night.
The Baker battle began over the speed with which to distribute the funds: Baker wanted to get $2.9 billion out the door sooner, while the Legislature preferred a more cautious approach, scheduling a series of public hearings for input on how best to use the funds.
As the Herald previously reported, Baker called the Legislature’s slow progress toward spending the money “disappointing,” expressing his frustration over the summer about his inability to spend the funds on damaged infrastructure after several floods.
The bill, funded by both ARPA and fiscal year 2021 surplus funds, includes two things both the House and Senate agree upon: $500 million apiece for replenishing the Unemployment Trust Fund to offset businesses’ contributions to it during the pandemic and for bonuses for essential workers who worked in person during the pandemic.
It also includes $300 million for climate initiatives, $200 million in tax relief for small businesses, $250 million for financially strained hospitals, $12 million to resettle Afghan refugees in the state, and other large investments into schools and higher education, homeownership and rental assistance, mental health programs and workforce development programs.
The bill still has to get approval from the Senate, which is also drafting its own plan that will need to be hashed out with the House version. Formal sessions for the year are set to end on Nov. 17, and it’s unclear whether the Legislature will get a bill to Baker’s desk by then.
Between the bill’s beginning and now, it grew by $17 million, some for local programs and some allocated through four mega-amendments compiled from over 1,100 amendments outside public view, as State House News Service reported.
State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, D-North End, chair of the House Committee on Ways & Means, said the additional funds were well within previously discussed targets. Of those funds, $6.25 million went toward the drug and homelessness crisis at Boston’s Mass and Cass, including $2.5 million for “infrastructure safety improvements” in the area and at least $1 million for revitalizing nearby Clifford Park, which local officials have long sought to improve. Michelwitz added that $1.5 million will go toward the City of Boston for coordination teams for triage treatment and support services. There was a “multimillion dollar increase” in grants for minority-owned small businesses. Smaller amounts went to individual district-level projects.
The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance criticized the private nature of the negotiations, with its spokesman Paul Craney calling it “the most secretive and opaque legislative body in America.”
Michlewitz pushed back on that assessment, calling the six public input sessions “very open and transparent,” and noted the 159-0 bipartisan vote to pass the bill. He said he hopes to work out differences with the Senate and get the bill on Baker’s desk “as quickly as possible,” but didn’t comment on the previous Baker stalemate.
A large chunk of money is still unallocated: $2.4 billion in ARPA funds and $350 million in surplus funds. The state has until the end of 2024 to spend the ARPA money.
The Herald has reached out to Baker’s office and the Senate president for comment.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
Men’s hockey: Gophers ‘dodged a bullet’ to complete sweep of Notre Dame
MINNEAPOLIS — Sometimes after sweeping up, you still don’t feel your house is completely clean. Minnesota Gophers coach Bob Motzko knows that feeling.
His team got a sweep in its Big Ten opening series, beating Notre Dame 3-2 on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci. They Gophers will be the conference leaders heading into November.
While the coach liked the end result, he still saw myriad things to work on in the Gophers’ overall game, rattling off a list of bad penalties, turnovers and bad offsides that usually cost teams an opportunity to grab victory. Motzko said his team “dodged a bullet” on Saturday.
“And then we were able to somehow find a way to get the win,” he said. “Let’s hope it’s another step forward for us moving in the right direction.”
Bryce Brodzinski’s team-leading sixth goal of the season was the game-winner with 2:15 left on the clock in a game where the Fighting Irish had rallied to tie, twice, and had the better of the play for long stretches. The other difference-maker was Gophers goalie Jack LaFontaine, who had 26 saves as the team improved to 5-3-0 overall and 2-0-0 in Big Ten play.
Grant Cruikshank and Jonny Sorenson also scored for the Gophers, who have won their last four games versus the Irish. Notre Dame got goals from Grant Silianoff and Solag Bakich, along with 21 saves from Ryan Bischel, but fell to 4-3-0 overall and 0-2-0 in the conference.
“We feel good. That was huge for us,” said Sorenson, who last scored a goal exactly nine months earlier, in a Jan. 30, 2021 win at Ohio State. “They had a lot of push back coming in the second and early in the third, so for us to escape and come out of that with a win, and getting a sweep here to start the Big Ten season is pretty big for us.”
The Irish got the game’s first six shots on goal and dominated offensively in the early stages. The Gophers had offensive zone time and an early power play, but struggled to get pucks on net, and had some bad luck when Sammy Walker hit the pipe. But they broke through past the midway mark of the first to take the first lead.
A blast from the blue line by defenseman Jackson LaCombe went wide of the net, but Cruikshank grabbed the rebound off the end boards and tucked the puck behind Bischel.
“Right now we’re the worst-shooting team on the planet. We missed the net again and the rebound came right off the back boards to (Cruikshank) and he was able to get a big goal for us,” Motzko said.
It was the second goal of the season for Cruikshank, who transferred to the Gophers from Colorado College last spring. He was injured late in the opening period and did not play the final 40 minutes on Saturday. Motzko did not have an update on the injury, but said he expects the Gophers will be without Cruikshank “for a little bit of time.”
The middle period was a stalemate until just 1.7 seconds remained and the Irish pounced on a rebound to LaFontaine’s right to knot the score 1-1. Sorenson gave the Gophers a brief lead early in the third, cashing in with a rising backhander after an Irish turnover in the neutral zone, but Notre Dame answered just 29 seconds later, scoring on a 2-on-1 rush to even the score once again.
“Two cardinal sins. You never want to give up anything in the first and last minute of a (period), and you never want to give up anything right after your team gets the lead,” LaFontaine said. “I’m going to have to review that. My first one is going to keep me up a little bit tonight. The game has a funny way of evening things up. Sometimes you just have to reset and refocus.”
Brodzinski, the 2019 Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner, scored from a sharp angle with the 2018 Mr. Hockey, Sammy Walker, screening the goalie.
The Gophers travel to Wisconsin for a pair of games next weekend.
