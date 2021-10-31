The U.S Leads Globally Upon Crypto and Blockchain!

- Nakamoto Games develops new games to play for money regularly.
Blockchain has completely changed the gaming industry. The decentralized nature of blockchain technology has spawned a new form of communication with players. Another benefit of the blockchain is the introduction of the concept of “play to earn.”
Nakamoto Games is a crypto-gaming platform that is both entertaining and addictive. As the popularity of cryptocurrency gaming rises, the platform will allow both gamers and non-gamers to generate significant amounts of money.
There are two groups it seeks to attract: gamers and developers. Developers may also build and sell their own games on the site, in addition to those created by others. Not just one game, but a whole ecosystem of games that players can play to make money.
Nakamoto Games develops new games to play for money regularly. With new releases every month, gamers will never feel bored. Third-party developers are encouraged to use their SDK to integrate their games into the platform, in addition to the company’s own releases.
Furthermore, members of the Nakomoto team have collectively worked for and managed some of Thailand’s major agencies. Nakamoto Games has seven full-time workers. Aside from that, Nakamoto Games employs 16 people on a part-time basis.
Games for Smartphones
Their first several games are all web-based, but they are also fully mobile-compatible. As a result, the games may be played on both a computer and a smartphone. They want to create mobile games with fundamental features that are specifically tailored to mobile users in the next year.
The platform and its users will also benefit from the developers’ new games and features in the future. Updates keep the community and users interested, as well as bring in non-crypto people. Another issue, the need to educate their respective communities about their platform, covered.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Nakamoto Games price today is $5.98 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $55,989,479 USD. The price has surged over 75 percent in the last 24 hours and with such a great boom in the P2E gaming sector, it is for sure that it will reach greater levels.