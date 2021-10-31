Connect with us

Bitcoin

The U.S Leads Globally Upon Crypto and Blockchain!

Published

25 seconds ago

on

China’s Crypto & Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Ban Makes U.S the Top Miner
  • The U.S will not ban Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.
  • Crypto adoption rises dramatically all over the U.S.
  • The U.S to also become global leader for blockchain technology and Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

We all would have surely heard of the saying ‘One’s downfall becomes the other’s strength’. And so, according to it, with the downfall of the crypto industry and market in China and Russia due to the crypto ban rules and regulations imposed, the U.S is all set to lead the world globally in about all aspects of the cryptocurrency industry. 

This includes Bitcoin (BTC), cryptos, blockchain, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and much more. In such terms, both the U.S Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S Federal Reserve both pull the statement officially that the U.S would not ban crypto or any of its attributes. 

The SEC’s Statements

It is ofcourse a moment of joy for the entire nation of U.S, when Gray Gensler the head of the U.S SEC officially stated on the first week of October regarding the cryptocurrency industry and market for the nation. 

Accordingly, Gensler officially declared that the U.S will not be banning BTC, crypto or any other crypto attributes like the blockchain, DeFi and much more. Hence, it’s officially declared that no rules or regulations imposed will be imposed for the ban of any of these attributes. 

Besides, Gensler states that the main aim of the U.S SEC is to make sure of the security aspects and protect the assets of the investors by properly regulating the crypto industry and market for the nation. This includes busting out money-launderings, fake crypto scams, fake smart contracts and so on. 

The Federal Reserve’s Statements 

On the other hand, it’s obvious that even before SEC declared the above said. Accordingly, at the end of September, the Federal Reserve chairperson, Jerome Powell announced officially that the regulator has no intentions of banning BTC, crypto or any more of its attributes. 

Moreover, Jerome Powell upon questioning on the ban of BTC and crypto, he firmly said no and that he would not ban them. The news obviously took to fire upon all the media. 

Furthermore, this may also be a reason for the entire crypto industry to flourish throughout the month of October, with many new investors pouring in specifically from the U.S.

Bitcoin

Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Number 3 On Google Search After Bitcoin and Ethereum!

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 31, 2021

By

Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Number 3 On Google Search After Bitcoin and Ethereum!
  • Shib’s IPO on Robinhood is slated to take place next week.
  • The Shiba Inu whale purchased 16,528,196,899.9738 SHIB tokens.

Shiba is now the most popular meme currency among traders. The coin has grown at a quick pace, eclipsing competitors and important players in the process. Shiba Inu has once again outperformed Dogecoin in terms of market capitalization. Digital money is gaining acceptance among financial institutions at an alarming rate. The weekend, on the other hand, is critical for the future of SHIB.

Owners of SHIBs now have even more reasons to be happy. Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC Entertainment, conducted yet another study. So, should the firm consider Shiba Inu as a cryptocurrency in addition to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin? SHIB received 79.8 percent of the votes cast in the election.

Robinhood Listing

In addition, Shiba Inu is now accepted as payment at a Parisian eatery. Shib’s IPO on Robinhood is slated to take place next week. SHIB is now the third most searched cryptocurrency on Google in 2021, behind only BTC and ETH.

According to CoinMarketCap, the meme currency was trading at $0.00007247 at the time of writing, representing a 7.2 percent increase in value with a market capitalization of $39.861.549.365. The total volume of trade for the day was $9,859,081,557. Shib is still on the short side. Currently, volumes are low.

SHIB/USDT: Source: TradingView

Weekends is critical for the meme coin’s growth. It must maintain a level of support over $0.00006. Depending on the market, a dip from there might bring it down to $0.00004-$000037. Recovery seems to be difficult in the short term. Furthermore, it might take 6-8 months to reach its peak.

The Doge-killer is taking part in the short-lived marathon this year. However, the coin has repeatedly shown them to be incorrect. According to reports, the Shiba Inu whale purchased 16,528,196,899.9738 SHIB tokens. A gloomy indication of a greater leap to come is expected.

Bitcoin

Play to Earn Token Nakamoto Games Price Surges Over 75% in a Day

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 31, 2021

By

Play to Earn Token Nakamoto Games Price Surges Over 75% in a Day
47 seconds ago |