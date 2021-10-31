Will Barton’s game-saving block seizes win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS – The Nuggets’ 4 a.m. arrival couldn’t dampen their spirits the entire night.

Playing inspired, confident basketball for the second half of Saturday’s riveting affair against Minnesota, the Nuggets snatched an impressive 93-91 win on the second night of their back-to-back.

Up two points with just seven seconds left, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was stripped, giving the T-Wolves a chance to send it to overtime. As former Nugget Malik Beasley rose for a layup, veteran Will Barton swatted the potential game-tying shot.

Now 4-2 on the season with a two-game stop at Memphis beginning on Monday, the Nuggets leaned into their new defensive identity for the gripping victory.

Jokic finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists, and Barton added 10. Rookie Bones Hyland finished with eight points and three assists in 18 minutes. His energy, throughout two positive stints, was infectious.

The Nuggets and T-Wolves continued trading body blows throughout the third. Jokic buried two 3-pointers, and Barton and Hyland each added one. Minnesota knocked down six triples of their own to counter.

But after Hyland checked in again, the Nuggets’ offense got a jolt. P.J. Dozier threw a jarring alley-oop lob to Gordon, then Hyland connected on his corner 3-pointer off a pass from Jokic. The T-Wolves, behind the slick shooting of Beasley, kept coming.

Minnesota held a precarious 73-69 lead heading into the fourth.

Monte Morris continued his string of his strong play as he settled into his starting role. After ripping budding T-Wolves star Anthony Edwards minutes into the third, Morris took off and finished through contact on the other end. The bucket gave him his third double-digit game in the last five.

“I think for Monte it always starts with him just being aggressive,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “What is his mindset? Is he going out there to be an aggressive player, vocally running his team, getting downhill, getting into the paint, or is he just out there kind of, being passive? … Lately, we’re seeing a much more aggressive, consistent Monte Morris, and that’s the best version of Monte.”

Before the game, Malone had predicted the turnovers would be indicative of the result. The Nuggets entered Saturday dead-last in the NBA with an average of 19 per game.

“This Minnesota team is improved,” Malone said. “They’re aggressive, they’re physical, they get into you, they’re long, they’re athletic. If we try to over-dribble, if we try to play in tight spaces, we’re going to find them running out and getting easy points off of us.”

With 11 turnovers converted into 13 Minnesota points over the first two quarters, Malone’s point proved prescient.

The Nuggets scuffled the majority of the first half. Minnesota played with more physicality and more aggression, at one point building a 14-point lead. The Nuggets couldn’t maintain control of the ball, couldn’t buy a 3-pointer and their second unit faltered yet again.

Down 41-27 in the second quarter, Malone turned to Hyland who immediately injected life into the game. Within minutes, Hyland had buried a mid-range jumper and facilitated two fastbreaks, one of which ended in an alley-oop to Gordon.

Denver closed the half on a 14-4 run and entered halftime down just 47-43.

After a slow start, Jokic made up for it with 10 points in the second quarter alone. At the break, he also had registered seven rebounds and four assists. He and Towns battled throughout, jostling and jockeying for every inch. Towns paced the Wolves with nine points in the first half.