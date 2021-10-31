News
Will Barton’s game-saving block seizes win over Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS – The Nuggets’ 4 a.m. arrival couldn’t dampen their spirits the entire night.
Playing inspired, confident basketball for the second half of Saturday’s riveting affair against Minnesota, the Nuggets snatched an impressive 93-91 win on the second night of their back-to-back.
Up two points with just seven seconds left, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was stripped, giving the T-Wolves a chance to send it to overtime. As former Nugget Malik Beasley rose for a layup, veteran Will Barton swatted the potential game-tying shot.
Now 4-2 on the season with a two-game stop at Memphis beginning on Monday, the Nuggets leaned into their new defensive identity for the gripping victory.
Jokic finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists, and Barton added 10. Rookie Bones Hyland finished with eight points and three assists in 18 minutes. His energy, throughout two positive stints, was infectious.
The Nuggets and T-Wolves continued trading body blows throughout the third. Jokic buried two 3-pointers, and Barton and Hyland each added one. Minnesota knocked down six triples of their own to counter.
But after Hyland checked in again, the Nuggets’ offense got a jolt. P.J. Dozier threw a jarring alley-oop lob to Gordon, then Hyland connected on his corner 3-pointer off a pass from Jokic. The T-Wolves, behind the slick shooting of Beasley, kept coming.
Minnesota held a precarious 73-69 lead heading into the fourth.
Monte Morris continued his string of his strong play as he settled into his starting role. After ripping budding T-Wolves star Anthony Edwards minutes into the third, Morris took off and finished through contact on the other end. The bucket gave him his third double-digit game in the last five.
“I think for Monte it always starts with him just being aggressive,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “What is his mindset? Is he going out there to be an aggressive player, vocally running his team, getting downhill, getting into the paint, or is he just out there kind of, being passive? … Lately, we’re seeing a much more aggressive, consistent Monte Morris, and that’s the best version of Monte.”
Before the game, Malone had predicted the turnovers would be indicative of the result. The Nuggets entered Saturday dead-last in the NBA with an average of 19 per game.
“This Minnesota team is improved,” Malone said. “They’re aggressive, they’re physical, they get into you, they’re long, they’re athletic. If we try to over-dribble, if we try to play in tight spaces, we’re going to find them running out and getting easy points off of us.”
With 11 turnovers converted into 13 Minnesota points over the first two quarters, Malone’s point proved prescient.
The Nuggets scuffled the majority of the first half. Minnesota played with more physicality and more aggression, at one point building a 14-point lead. The Nuggets couldn’t maintain control of the ball, couldn’t buy a 3-pointer and their second unit faltered yet again.
Down 41-27 in the second quarter, Malone turned to Hyland who immediately injected life into the game. Within minutes, Hyland had buried a mid-range jumper and facilitated two fastbreaks, one of which ended in an alley-oop to Gordon.
Denver closed the half on a 14-4 run and entered halftime down just 47-43.
After a slow start, Jokic made up for it with 10 points in the second quarter alone. At the break, he also had registered seven rebounds and four assists. He and Towns battled throughout, jostling and jockeying for every inch. Towns paced the Wolves with nine points in the first half.
News
O’Bryant girls edge Latin Academy for BCL soccer crown
The O’Bryant girls soccer team had to weather a pair of storms Saturday morning to secure its first Boston City League Championship since 2016.
The Tigers withstood intermittent rain and steady pressure from Latin Academy throughout the contest as sophomore Mila Lloyd’s penalty kick in the 34th minute stood up for a 1-0 victory at Carter Playground.
“We have worked so hard all season, they left everything on the field,” said O’Bryant coach Bridget Ryan. “We are just tough and these kids wanted it.”
Tigers junior midfielder Jane Yannis was named Most Outstanding Player of the championship. Both teams will be part of the Division 3 state tournament as O’Bryant finishes the regular season at 10-5-1, losing only once in its final 11 games, and Latin Academy at 8-7-3
The lone score came against the run of play when Latin Academy stumbled trying to clear and tripped up Lloyd in the box in the process, an unfortunate turn of events that drew the critical whistle.
Lloyd was tabbed for the attempt and drilled a low bullet under the dive of Dragons keeper Allison Tracey, who had come in as an injury replacement for starter Sadye Cheever earlier in the half.
“I was scared I wasn’t going to make it,” said Lloyd, the Tigers most consistent offensive threat.
Latin Academy, which had gone 1-0-1 against O’Bryant during the regular season, piled up a 19-4 edge in shots on the day and had a flurry of dangerous corner kicks in the closing minutes, but couldn’t connect.
Junior captain Lavinia Gomes made seven saves to record the shutout. Her best came in the second half when Latin Academy’s Petranella Conklin made a terrific run from the back and fed Mejella Cremin in front, who tried to spin and touch it by Gomes, only to be denied by a sprawling stop.
“As the season went on, our chemistry grew so much,” said Gomes. “I think it was well deserved.”
News
Catholic Memorial moves to 8-0 with 41-10 blowout of Xaverian
WESTWOOD — Through the grim fall aura and cool drizzle, Catholic Memorial’s firepower still proved to be white hot.
After falling behind in the second quarter for the first time all season, the No. 1 Knights responded by scoring 38 straight points to cruise to a 41-10 win over Catholic Conference rival Xaverian on Saturday afternoon and clinched at least a share of the Catholic Conference crown.
Catholic Memorial (8-0) enters the Division 2 state tournament as the clear top team in Massachusetts having defeated its two biggest rivals, Xaverian and St. John’s Prep, by a combined score of 79-19. Junior quarterback JC Petrongolo tallied two touchdowns for the Knights.
“I am very proud of the whole team,” Catholic Memorial coach John DiBiaso said. “I thought it was good we faced a little adversity going into the playoffs. We had not been really behind all year and so I wanted to see how we would respond and we did respond and it was great.”
The Knights fell behind when Hawks quarterback Lucas Gilbert scampered in from six yards out to put Xaverian on top 10-3 with 2:25 left in the first half. The game turned quickly.
CM’s offense followed up by marching right down the field as Petrongolo connected with KO Osinubi for 23 yards and then Carson Harwood ran in untouched from 31 yards out to pull the Knights within one. With the half dwindling down and holding a one-point lead, Xaverian elected to go for a late score. The move backfired as Will Claude stepped in front of a Gilbert pass and went 16 yards the other way for a pick six to put CM on top 17-10.
The Knights were not done; a bad Hawks punt gave CM prime field position and Petronogolo completed consecutive pases to Osinubi and Mervens Amazan, the latter a 10-yard touchdown, to give CM a comfortable 24-10 edge at the break.
“Will’s interception changed the momentum of the game,” DiBiaso said. “I thought JC ran the two-minute offense to perfection, almost like a pro. The kids executed it. We did a good job those last two minutes executing defensively and offensively.”
Devon Marshall put the icing on the cake early in the third quarter. The Knights do-it-all standout fielded a punt, muffed it, picked it back up, evaded a bevy of Xaverian tacklers and took off down the far sideline for a 90-yard touchdown return to give the Knights a 31-10 lead.
News
Cohan: Could we finally have normal holidays this year? Signs are looking good
After last year’s holiday season filled with Zoom celebrations and masked outdoor gatherings, this year is looking like we could finally have some much needed semblance of normalcy.
The first glimmer of hope has come with Halloween.
Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out an extensive set of Halloween recommendations that advised people not to trick or treat, go to haunted houses or have costume parties due to coronavirus risks.
Many cities and towns in Massachusetts canceled trick-or-treating altogether.
But this year, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci have both said it’s safe to get out there and let the kids have their Halloween fun, as previously reported in the Herald. Also, the CDC took down that frightful list of Halloween guidance.
Thank goodness. The hopeful outlook could be a precursor to a more normal Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and every other holiday in between.
Coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been ticking down slow and steady in recent weeks nationally and in Massachusetts, which is quite the opposite compared to this time last year, when cases and deaths were on their way to reaching record-breaking levels by January.
The seven-day average case count in Massachusetts is about 900, which is down from about 1,600 in early September. This time last year, that figure was on an upward trend around 1,000 and reached a peak of more than 6,000 in January.
The seven-day average of confirmed deaths is about nine, down from 14 in late September. This time last year, the death rate was 19 and climbing, reaching 73 in January.
While the current numbers look decent, nothing is for sure when it comes to coronavirus. However, we have yet another tool on the way.
Starting as early as next week, children ages 5-11 will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine, which will hopefully put another dent in the pandemic, and put us in an even better position to have a fun holiday season.
Recovery from this pandemic isn’t just about facts and figures; it’s about regaining the human connection and quality time together that we lost during the darkest days of COVID.
Last year, many people spent the holidays alone to avoid spreading or catching the virus, and the holiday season was quite frankly kind of depressing.
If we continue on the same trajectory with case counts, spending a fairly normal holiday season thanks to vaccination and small restrictions such as masking in crowded indoor areas should be within reach.
It’s something we all yearn for and deserve.
I’m hopeful for low COVID numbers, no unexpected surprises and a healthy holiday season for all where people can hug their relatives and enjoy a nice meal.
