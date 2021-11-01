Connect with us

All the good politicians are in Montreal

All the good politicians are in Montreal
Paul Wells: I used to wonder where all the politicians with heart and wit went. Turns out they’re in Montreal, trying to turn a parking lot into a place where people actually live.

Plante leads a rarity in Montreal city politics: a party that existed before she came along and may yet outlast her (Paul Chiasson/CP)

One of my pet theories is that politics in Canada is fine. Just not at the federal level. And, sure, not always at the provincial level. But municipal politics will give you hope, at least often enough. In cities and towns, citizens can still mobilize to make a difference. They can build an alternative when the incumbents forget how to listen. Municipal politicians are less frequently rewarded for brute antagonism and blind loyalty than their more glamorous cousins in Parliament, so real debate and thoughtful give-and-take aren’t things of the past.

I don’t want to idealize things. Municipal politics can be uninspiring and ugly. Too often it can even be bought and sold. But in a lot of cities and towns, it doesn’t feel stuck. So it still feels worth doing.

Exhibit A, in this season of municipal elections, is Montreal, where the two leading candidates for the job of mayor will stage a rematch on Nov. 7. Denis Coderre you know. He was a utility player in the federal governments of Jean Chrétien and Paul Martin, jockeyed for advantage in the ever-shrinking Liberal party of Stéphane Dion and Michael Ignatieff, then got elected as Montreal’s mayor in 2013. At 58, Coderre is finally almost as old as he always seemed to be. He’s an old-school brokerage politician. He can work with anybody, until he gets tired of them. He commanded similarly fleeting allegiance from Montreal voters, who turfed him after one term in 2017. This year he’s trying for a comeback.

READ: The new conductor of Montreal’s famous orchestra ‘looks like fun but sounds like business’ 

The woman who beat him once and hopes to do so again is Valérie Plante, mayor since 2017. She’s 11 years younger than Coderre, and cheerier. She leads a rarity in Montreal city politics: a political party that existed before she came along and may yet outlast her, a green, progressive, grassroots-driven party called Projet Montréal. To caricature, Coderre is in politics to be. The Projet Montréal gang is in politics to do. This corner offers no prediction about who will win.

But my gosh I’ve enjoyed finding out more about Projet Montréal, thanks to one of the most fascinating Canadian political books in an age. Saving the City: The Challenge of Transforming a Modern Metropolis is a long, detailed history of Projet Montréal and, more broadly, of city politics in Montreal since the 1970s. Its author is Daniel Sanger, whom I knew as a reporter for The Canadian Press when I lived in Montreal, too briefly, in the 1990s. More recently, Sanger worked as an organizer for Projet Montréal and, once it won office in a key district and then city-wide, as a senior staff member. He was fired a few years ago, in a way that left him with a bunch of good anecdotes and no reason to hold them back.

Saving the City combines the clear eye of a very good reporter with the insider access of a sympathetic partisan. Almost everyone in this story talked to Sanger, at length and with no filter. Almost all of them are keen students of others’ flaws, and reasonably happy to admit their own. For a reader in Justin Trudeau’s Ottawa, where everything is scripted euphemism, Sanger’s frankness, and that of his sources, is a tonic. I’ve always thought politics was about imperfect people chasing perfect goals, often badly, always with heart, and sometimes even with some wit. For the life of me, I’ve been wondering where those people went. Turns out they’ve been in Montreal.

MORE: Michael Wernick has some advice 

Sanger’s main source is Projet Montréal founder and three-time failed mayoral candidate Richard Bergeron, “who’s brilliant and knows it, as warm as a block of ice and unable to get along with most members of his caucus, never mind the electorate.” (I should note that the English edition of Sanger’s book isn’t out yet, so I’m translating from the French edition. Treat these quotes as paraphrases.)

Basically, Plante comes along after it finally becomes impossible to ignore how bad Bergeron is at politics. But by then Bergeron has already accomplished a lot. In politics, a powerful idea doesn’t need a glamorous messenger, just as no amount of charm can long fill a vacuum.

Bergeron’s idea is simple: he wants to tilt Montreal’s urban balance away from cars and drivers, back toward pedestrians and neighbourhoods. Raised in an orphanage in small-town Chicoutimi, he becomes a Montreal taxi driver, drives every inch of the city’s arteries and back streets—and learns to hate cars. “A car is a machine for killing cities and building suburbs,” he says. He wants streetcars, which are cleaner and quieter than automobiles. He allies himself with the residents of the Plateau Mont-Royal, the ­middle-class residential steppe east of Montreal’s runty downtown “mountain,” who want a few main streets closed to all but pedestrian traffic.

READ: Montreal might have Canada’s most beautiful manhole covers 

The new party builds out its agenda from that core. New recruits and supporters arrive at a steady pace. They’re driven, pretty reliably, by two things: first, by the fear that Montreal is becoming uninhabitable at street level. One guy discovers that when he brings laundry in off the clothesline, it smells like diesel fuel. Second, by a contemptuous response from incumbent politicians and city officials the first time they suggested doing things a different way.

In 2009, Projet Montréal wins control of the Plateau Mont-Royal district administration. Sanger goes to work for the district mayor, another key Projet Montréal figure. They diligently apply a detailed program, never worrying much about opposition: eventually the opponents are outnumbered by supporters. More than a decade after taking the Plateau, the party has never lost it.

The rest of the city, less boho go-gauche, is a harder sell. The party finally learns it can’t win on that larger scale without a charmer like Plante. She is slower to realize she can’t win without a dedicated grassroots movement like Projet Montréal. A lot of party faithful worry that she’s a parvenue who doesn’t share their goals. Many quit in dismay at what the party has become on its way to city hall. Sanger is surprisingly open about sharing these concerns. Just about everyone in the book meets moments of disillusionment, betrayal, dashed hope. Many have only themselves to blame.

In short, it’s politics, a word I intend as a compliment without pretending it’s ever a synonym for perfection. By the end, in the present day, Montreal feels less like a parking lot and more like a place where people live: ornery, flawed people who aren’t pretending to be anything more. From Ottawa, it looks like some tempting mirage.

This article appears in print in the December issue of Maclean’s magazine with the headline,“Imperfect people chasing perfect goals.”

Katy Perry Poses With ‘Doctor’ Orlando Bloom As She Wears COVID Vaccine Costume For Halloween

November 1, 2021

katy perry orlando bloom
The coronavirus is still very much real, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reminded fans of that with their 2021 Halloween costumes.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom rocked a very on-theme Halloween costume for 2021. In their continued efforts to get people vaccinated, Orlando dressed as a doctor, while Katy wore a COVID-19 vaccine costume. The body of her costume was a shot tube with a needle sticking out of the top. Orlando was a handsome doctor in a pair of blue scrubs, along with a white lab coat. He also wore a surgical cap and mask and hat a stethoscope around his neck.

“Stay safe guys,” Katy captioned a series of photos from her Halloween celebration. Meanwhile, Orlando wrote, “I vaxxed a girl and I liked it,” as a reference to Katy’s first hit single “I Kissed A Girl.” Katy normally wears goofy costumes, rather than going the sexy route, but this year, her ensemble had an important message behind it, as well. The push to get people vaccinated continues, and Katy is doing her part to encourage others to get the vaccine.

Ahead of Halloween, Katy celebrated her 37th birthday on Oct. 25. She and Orlando celebrated by jetting off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they spent a few days soaking up the sun with their friends. Katy looked incredible in a number of swimsuits on the vacation.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on the red carpet. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

For the most part, the past year has been about baby Daisy Dove for Katy and Orlando. The couple welcomed their little girl in August 2020 and have been soaking up as much time with her as they can. Daisy is Katy’s first child, while Orlando has a ten-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, from his first marriage to Miranda Kerr.

Katy and Orlando have been engaged since he proposed on Valentine’s Day 2019. Although they were originally supposed to tie the knot in 2020, they postponed their nuptials amidst the coronavirus. The two have not confirmed when their new wedding date is or if they have specific plans to get married at this point. For now, they seem to be doing just fine, even without the title of husband and wife!

Gunfire Erupts at Teyana Taylor’s Star-Studded Halloween Party

November 1, 2021

Gunfire Erupts at Teyana Taylor’s Star-Studded Halloween Party
HEDO / BACKGRID

Gunfire erupted outside a Hollywood venue where singer/actress Teyana Taylor held her Halloween bash on Saturday night.

Teyana’s Halloween party was in full swing at the Sunset Room when three armed men approached three woman standing outside the club.

TMZ sources claim on of the victim’s was pistol-whipped when she refused to hand over her purse and valuables. A security guard who witnessed the armed robbery stepped in to protect the women.

The security guard exchanged gunfire with one of the armed suspects, but no one was hit.

The three thugs fled in a car and are still at large.

An ambulance was called to the scene but the woman who was pistol whipped refused medical attention.

Taylor has yet to comment on the incident.

1635778098 639 Gunfire Erupts at Teyana Taylors Star Studded Halloween Party

HEDO / BACKGRID

Teyana is pictured attending a Halloween bash at the Highlight Room on Sunday.

1635778099 651 Gunfire Erupts at Teyana Taylors Star Studded Halloween Party

DUTCH… / BACKGRID

Meanwhile, Amber Rose pushed the limits of decency with her revealing Halloween costume at a party in Los Angeles.

1635778099 175 Gunfire Erupts at Teyana Taylors Star Studded Halloween Party

HEDO / BACKGRID

Willow Smith dressed as her dad Will Smith for Halloween. Just kidding. According to BACKGRID.com, Willow channeled Tyler Durden (Fight Club) at Catch LA on Sunday.

1635778099 763 Gunfire Erupts at Teyana Taylors Star Studded Halloween Party

GIO / BACKGRID

Actress Megan Good attended a Halloween bash at the Highlight Room in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Check out more photos from other celebrity Halloween parties in Hollywood over the weekend.

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Preview: Nathan’s Wife Amber Admits They’ve ‘Never’ Been Sexually Intimate

November 1, 2021

My 600-Lb Life
Nathan’s wife Amber admits that she’s ‘never’ had a sexual relationship with her husband and questions whether or not she should ‘stay’ with him in this EXCLUSIVE ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ premiere preview.

My 600-Lb. Life returns on November 3 for the second half of its ninth season. Nathan is starting off his journey in the premiere at 607 pounds and admits that his weight has nearly ruined his marriage. “I want to be off experiencing things with my family, but I can’t because of my size,” Nathan says in this EXCLUSIVE preview. “And now I feel like grocery shopping is the only thing that me and Amber have left together, and it’s the only thing we do together aside from eating.”

Amber admits that her relationship with Nathan is “very strained” because of the care that she has to give him. “I miss being able to have I guess an intimate relationship,” she says. “Not like a sexual relationship because Nathan and I have never. That’s not what it’s about, but just like being able to spend quality time with each other where it doesn’t involve care.”

Amber opens up about her complicated marriage with Nathan. (TLC)

Amber is “scared” that she’s going to end up like Nathan in 4 to 5 years because she’s “having trouble doing what I need for myself. I’m over 400 pounds now. That’s what living like this has done for me.” She adds that she has severe anxiety, depression issues, and is extremely exhausted.

“I just feel like Nathan’s just let me down as a husband altogether,” Amber confesses. I’m at a point now every day I question whether or not I should stay. I stay because I have love for Nathan. But I just can’t keep going like this, neither of us can.”

My 600-Lb Life
Nathan in the grocery store. (TLC)

Nathan knows that his marriage is a ticking time bomb if he doesn’t get his weight under control. “I feel like I’m a burden to my whole family, and I’m ashamed of that. And if it gets to be too much for Amber, I’m scared she’s going to leave me,” Nathan says. My 600-Lb. Life airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

