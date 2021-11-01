Bitcoin
CryptoDragons: When Technology Meets Art
Fall 2021 will go down in the history of NFT as the hottest, or rather fiery. Literally fiery!
Blockchain and NTF are the most trending topics in the world of technology today, making them tidbits for new interesting projects. Let’s have a look at one of the NFT novelties of this fall.
Dragons with the Blockchain DNA
The creators of the new NFT dragon Metaverse CryptoDragons is a fully integrated blockchain project where innovative technologies and high-end digital art come together. The collectible NFT dragons meet to breed, fight, and make a profit for their owners.
“We approached the establishment of Dragon Metaverse creatively: the NFT Egg owners will emerge the CryptoDragons Metaverse. The platform will release a limited collection of 10K Dragon Eggs with one-of-a-kind NFT dragons inside. From these Eggs, the firstborn Common, Epic, or the Legendary dragons will hatch giving birth to the CryptoDragons Metaverse!”, – enthusiastically tells Nari, CEO and the co-founder of the project.
All NFT Eggs are graphically AI-generated and have their own unique genome. When the minting and hatching are complete all dragon Egg NFTs will turn into Eggshells and NFT dragons respectively. The hatched dragons will have different gene combinations, based on which they will be classified. As a result of breeding the fourth Rare type will come out. However, only the Legendary dragons can generate earnings. Particularly, the platform will distribute 50% of all breeding earnings between the Legendary dragon owners.
The First Blockchain Battles
“We are the first who developed a fully blockchain-integrated dragon fighting Arena. The Arena is created for dragon masters who love dragons’ battles. The risk of losing a valuable dragon is high here, as the Arena’s winner takes it all. On Arena, dragon owners challenge each other and fight either for the opponent’s dragon or ETH. The CryptoDragons battles happen fully on the blockchain with complete transparency which excludes any possible dishonest behaviors”,– explains Nari. The outcome of the dragon battlings will depend on NFT dragonlings’ genetic specifications or “strength”.
Kassis: The secret language that only CryptoDragons speak
Along with innovation, technology, and architecture, the developers did not skimp on the idea of creating a whole and full-fledged Metaverse around CryptoDragons with the Legend, language, alphabet, grammar rules, phonetics, and other linguistic specifications.
The team says soon info concerning Kassis (and this is what the secret language of dragons was called) will be available on the official website of the project. “Kassis” comes from the word “kasefa” which means dragon (kas = life and fire). In case you’re interested in learning the Kassis language, head to the CryptoDragons site or better to the project’s official Discord channel to practice or find info for becoming a dragon language expert.
The full-scaled blockchain NFT dragons can reshape the perception of NFTs and the whole understanding of combining entertainment with earning elements.
AscendEX Launches KavaSwap Liquidity Mining
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the launch of liquidity mining for Kava Swap on AscendEX. Starting on Nov 1 at 1 p.m. and continuing until Nov 8 at 12:00 a.m UTC. Users will be able to lock up their KAVA tokens to earn high yield over time. During the event, users who deposit KAVA and USDX in the Liquidity Mining Program will get double rewards, including the basic rewards in SWP tokens and extra SWP tokens of the same value. Additionally, there will be a KAVA trading competition starting on Nov 8 and 12 a.m. UTC and ending on Nov 25 at 12 a.m. UTC. Verified users who trade KAVA or USDX and maintain total trading volume ≥ 500 USDT during the event will be eligible to share 15,000 USDT worth of SWP rewards. Kava Swap liquidity mining provides an innovative way for AscendEX users to put their idle assets to work and earn passive income on their holdings.
Different protocols can use liquidity pools for various mechanisms in the DeFi ecosystem; lending & borrowing, swapping assets, yield vaults, and more. Although the precise intricacies of each liquidity pool use slightly different parameters, all liquidity pools aggregate deposited assets together and generate some form of yield for users.
AscendEX is thrilled to continue supporting the DeFi ecosystem’s growth and adoption by offering DeFi investment products like liquidity farming for tokens such as Kava Swap.
Liquidity mining is the process where users deposit assets into liquidity pools, a collection of capital that is automatically grouped and used to facilitate trading or lending & borrowing of assets between multiple parties.
In decentralized finance, users can participate in liquidity pools by depositing one or two assets into a given market or pool. Liquidity pools allow for digital assets to be traded without the need for a traditional order book or exchange. By extension, users then earn trading fees based proportionally on their share of the entire liquidity pool.
In some cases, liquidity providers will receive “LP tokens,” a synthetic representation of their stake in each pool. Users can then delegate these tokens across a variety of money markets and other DeFi products.
Until now, liquidity pools have been exclusively available to those who use decentralized finance protocols. However, the inherent complexities and mechanisms involved often prove too much for mainstream users trying to use DeFi protocols. Lack of complex DeFi knowledge and processes has left many crypto users out of the loop when it comes to participating in liquidity pool investment products.
Users can think about liquidity pools as high yield savings accounts where they lock up your tokens for a period of time and earn interest or yield, in this case from Kava, as a reward for providing liquidity.
Kava has developed a blueprint for scaling that goes beyond throughput to create a curated ecosystem of best-in-class services that can meet the needs of a genuinely global decentralized economy. Kava Lend allows Kava users to lock their crypto as collateral and borrow against it to earn rewards and access additional liquidity and market exposure. Users can supply and borrow various high-demand assets, earn a combination of interest in the asset they supplied, and rewards in the native HARD and KAVA tokens.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.
AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage.
To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: https://ascendex.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global
Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish
Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex
About Kava Swap
Kava Labs is focused on democratizing financial services and making them openly accessible to anyone, anywhere in the world. Kava is the first cross-chain Decentralized Finance (DeFi) hub providing applications and services to the world’s largest cryptocurrencies. Kava’s platform operates as a decentralized bank for digital assets connecting users with products like stablecoins, loans, and interest-bearing accounts so that they can do more and earn more with their digital assets.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: https://www.kava.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kava_Swap
Telegram: https://t.me/KavaSwap
Medium: https://medium.com/kava-labs
Disclaimer: This is a Paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. TheNewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
My Experience Making Land Art on Next Earth
I’ve always looked for “the next big thing” in the art world. Something that is going to be different from what we’ve seen before, and something that is going to make a big splash. With a new project called Next Earth, I believe I found it.
Next Earth is a new NFT-based metaverse project that allows users to buy virtual land “tiles” on a 1:1 replica of Earth, including pixels where they can draw pixel-based land art. The possibilities are endless: You can immortalize your favorite landmark, or even create your own NFT art.
Traditional digital art mediums are being disrupted with the ability to make provably unique art pieces with verifiable ownership. This is a new way for artists to make their mark in the world, and it’s a great way for collectors to find something truly one-of-a-kind.
Nostalgic Creations: Pac-Man
Growing up, I loved playing Pac-Man. I remember rushing home after school to play it for hours, trying to beat all the levels. My friend always warned me that I would never beat all 256 stages, but that didn’t stop me from trying.
Beyond addictive yet simple gameplay, what makes the original Pac-Man game so iconic is its use of digital art technologies to create something new. Now, with blockchain, we can finally turn one of man’s best-known pieces of pixel-art into an NFT on the surface of a digital Earth.
Why is this big? Just like you can’t miss the White House or Big Ben in traditional photography, you’ll know when you see an iconic Pac-Man icon. After connecting my Binance Chain Wallet to Next Earth, I bought some ocean tiles as a “digital canvas,” where I could draw the iconic red ghost.
The interface is dead simple: You can select a color to fill any tile, and just erase the tile if you make a mistake. Don’t forget, however, that when you hit “publish landart,” you won’t be able to change it, as it’s an immutable design. In a world that’s constantly changing, this is a great way to preserve your work.
The possibilities are endless; you can create your own art on Next Earth, or buy virtual land for yourself or others as a gift. It’s not just about the art; it’s also about the history that is being made on this digital canvas. You can literally make something new and unique in the world with NFTs.
Selling Land Art on the NFT Marketplace
The “starving artist” is a common trope in the art world, and it’s something that I’ve thought about myself. With Next Earth, you can make money from your art, without having to sell it for pennies on the dollar at a gallery.
I chose to buy some ocean tiles and draw a Pac-Man ghost as my first piece of land art on Next Earth, and I wanted to put it up for sale as well.
To sell this piece of land art, I simply selected the “put it up for sale option” option from the land art and entered my price. Next Earth takes care of everything else, including listing the artwork on their NFT marketplace and handling all payments and delivery.
We’ve certainly come a long way since Pac-Man first appeared in 1980s arcades. Today we have digital art mediums like NFTs that allow us to create completely unique works of art that are impossible with traditional media.
What’s Next?
Next Earth is a metaverse that allows users to buy virtual land and build on it, much like Second Life or World of Warcraft. But instead of being an avatar inside a game world, you own your virtual property in the Next Earth metaverse. This opens up new possibilities for artists and creators who want to make their mark in the world.
I believe this is going to be bigger than Second Life or World of Warcraft because it combines art, blockchain, and space into one project that has never been done before. It’s something that people have been waiting for — a digital canvas where you can create anything you want. And now we finally have it!
Photo by Barbara Zandoval on Unsplash
Automata Network Introduces Mainnet, Unveils $20 Million Ecosystem Incentive Program
- Additional functionality will be unlocked as the network progresses through its phases.
- This protocol is based on Conveyor, a middleware solution.
To provide traceless privacy, high certainty, and frictionless compute, Automata Network delivers middleware services to Dapps on Ethereum and Polkadot.
A $20 million Ecosystem Incentive Program was unveiled today by Automata Network. With the participation of industry leaders such as the Web3 Foundation Grant, Web 3.0 Bootcamp, and Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator, the Automata Network Mainnet is finally the conclusion of over three years of development effort. Jump Trading, KR1, Alameda Research, IOSG Ventures, Divergence Ventures, and GBV Capital are among the investors that contributed approximately $3.4 million to the initiative.
Commenting on the company’s growth, Deli Gong, Co-Founder at Automata Network, said, “In a way to be expected, crypto has shaped and incentivized finance around the strength of communities, but for this human coordination to scale, privacy is sorely needed. With the rollout of our Mainnet and the launch of the Automata Ecosystem Incentive Program, we’re proud to support DeFi with the privacy it so deserves to truly bring it into the Web 3.0 layer.”
Automata Ecosystem
Automata Ecosystem Incentive Program showcases and improves application cases and major products related to the Automata ecosystem. With privacy and decentralized finance becoming more intertwined, a new wave of solutions, apps, and businesses in the long-term objective. This is when Automata Network will collaborate with selected projects to help finance milestones, mentor, and promote them.
Its privacy-focused product suite aims to address concerns arising from blockchain’s inherent openness. This protocol is based on Conveyor, a middleware solution that reduces Maximal Extractable Value while ensuring privacy. Avalanche, Polygon Network, and Moonbeam Network have all used Witness for off-chain governance.
Automata Network’s ambitious plan includes the introduction of Mainnet. Before completely decentralized governance can commence, additional functionality will be unlocked as the network progresses through its phases.
