Gophers lose running back Bryce Williams to season-ending injury
Gophers running back Bryce Williams suffered a season-ending injury on the 41-14 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., head coach P.J. Fleck said Monday
Williams injury his ankle in the first quarter and couldn’t put weight on his leg and needed assistance to get off the field. Williams has rushed 37 times for 186 yards (5.0 per attempt) and three touchdowns this season.
The Gophers had previously lost its top two running backs —Mo Ibrahim, Trey Potts — to season-ending injuries and have had Cam Wiley enter the transfer portal. Also, Preston Jelen’s season ended with a knee injury in preseason camp.
Mar’Keise Irving is the Gophers’ most-productive healthy rusher with 66 carries for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Ky Thomas is now No. 2 with 56 carries and 334 yards and two TDs.
Minnesota used linebacker/special teams player Derik LeCaptain as its contingency plan at running back in the fourth quarter against the Wildcats. He rushed three times for 31 yards and a late 24-yard TD.
Fleck said there will be other players moving positions as well.
Warren Miller is back. Here’s how to win HEAD skis and tickets to a screening.
Three Front Range ski areas are open, Trail Ridge Road and Independence Pass have closed until spring and fallen leaves are blowing in the wind. Another harbinger of winter arrives this week when the annual Warren Miller ski and snowboard film begins its tour of Front Range venues.
The 72nd edition of the iconic ski cinema series, titled “Winter Starts Now,” comes to the PACE Center in Parker Thursday night. That begins a run of 21 shows at eight venues through Nov. 24 including stops in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Loveland, Boulder, Lakewood, Denver and Lone Tree.
There will be eight shows at the Boulder Theater, Nov. 11-14, and five at the Paramount in downtown Denver, Nov. 18-20.
“Winter Starts Now” takes skiers and riders to Sugarloaf, Maine, Sun Valley, Idaho, Solitude, Utah, Palisades Tahoe (formerly known as Squaw Valley) in California and far-flung venues in Alaska.
There is a delightful segment focusing on Steamboat’s tiny Howelsen Hill, which has produced 96 Olympians, and a segment that focuses on the National Brotherhood of Skiers was shot in Snowmass. The mission of the NBS is to identify, develop and support ski and snowboard athletes of color.
This year, we’re giving away 10 pairs of tickets to a Denver screening of “Winter Starts Now,” along with a pair of HEAD skis. All you have to do is fill out this form to enter.
Warren Miller’s “Winter Starts Now” screenings
Nov. 4 — PACE Center, Parker
Nov. 5 — Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs
Nov. 5 — The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins
Nov. 10 — Rialto Theater, Loveland
Nov. 11-14 — Boulder Theater
Nov. 17 — Lakewood Cultural Center
Nov. 18-20 — Paramount Theater, Denver
Nov. 22-24 — Lone Tree Center for the Arts
Biden swings focus of climate effort from US to the world
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden was swinging the focus of his battle for fast, concerted action against global warming from the U.S. Congress to the world on Monday, scolding rival China on climate and appealing to other leaders at a U.N. summit to commit to the kind of big climate measures that he is still working to nail down at home.
Speaking to world leaders at the newly opened climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Biden planned to tote up his not-yet year-old administration’s climate efforts and announce new climate initiatives, including billions of dollars in hoped-for legislation to help poorer communities abroad deal with climate damage already underway.
Wading back into hands-on diplomacy with allies overseas this week after the withdrawal of the Trump administration, Biden on the eve of his climate summit arrival touted “the power of America showing up.” Air Force One touched down Monday in grey Glasgow for the summit.
The summit is often billed as essential to putting the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord into action.
But Biden and his administration face obstacles in prodding the United States and other nations to act fast enough on climate, abroad as at home. In the runup to the summit, the administration has tried hard to temper expectations that two weeks of talks involving more than 100 world leaders will produce major breakthroughs on cutting climate-damaging emissions.
Rather than a quick fix, “Glasgow is the beginning of this decade race, if you will,” Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, told reporters Sunday.
As the summit opens, the United States is still struggling to get some of the world’s biggest climate polluters — China, Russia and India — to join the U.S. and its allies in stronger pledges to burn far less coal, gas and oil and to move to cleaner energy.
Kerry on Sunday defended the outcome of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies that ended earlier that day in Rome. The G-20 meeting was supposed to create momentum for more climate progress in Glasgow, and leaders at the Italy summit did agree on a series of measures, including formalizing a pledge to cut off international subsidies for dirty-burning, coal-fired power plants.
Biden also lauded a separate U.S.-European Union steel agreement as a chance to curb imports of “dirty” Chinese steel forged by coal power. It’s another step toward potentially using Western markets as leverage to persuade China, the world’s top climate polluter, to ease up in its enthusiasm for coal power.
But G-20 leaders offered more vague pledges than commitments of firm action, saying they would seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century.”
Major polluters including China and Russia have made clear they had no immediate intention of following the U.S. and its European and Asian allies to zero out all fossil fuel pollution by 2050. Scientists say massive, fast cuts in fossil fuel pollution are essential to having any hope of keeping global warming at or below the limits set in the Paris climate accord.
The world currently is on track for a level of warming that would melt much of the planet’s ice, raise global sea levels and greatly increase the likelihood and intensity of extreme weather, experts say.
Biden told reporters Sunday night he personally found the outcome of the Rome summit “disappointing,” countering the positive assessments of his aides. And he put the blame on two rivals of the U.S.
“The disappointment relates to the fact that Russia, and … not only Russia but China basically didn’t show up in terms of any commitments to deal with climate changes,” Biden said.
The Biden administration on Monday released its strategy for turning talk into reality in transforming the U.S. into an entirely clean energy nation by 2050. The long-term plan, filed in compliance with the Paris agreement, lays out a United States increasingly running on wind, solar and other clean energy, Americans zipping around in electric vehicles and on mass transit, state-of-the-art technology and wide open spaces carefully preserved to soak up carbon dioxide from the air.
The Biden administration has succeeded, over 10 months of diplomacy leading up to the Glasgow summit, in helping win significant new climate pledges from allies. That includes persuading many foreign governments to set more ambitious targets for emissions cuts, promoting a global pledge to cut emissions of a potent climate harm, methane, and the promise from leading economies to end funding for coal energy abroad.
European leaders make clear they are happy to see Biden and the U.S. back in the climate effort after his predecessor, Donald Trump, turned his back on the Paris accord and on allies in general. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen smiled at Biden throughout the announcement on Sunday’s steel deal, calling him “dear Joe.”
Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor Chinese President Xi Jinping is attending the Glasgow summit, although they are sending senior officials. Their refusals, and India’s, to move substantially faster to cut their reliance on coal and petroleum threaten to frustrate hopes of reaching the target cuts set in the Paris climate accord.
China under Xi has firmed up commitments to cut emissions but at a slower pace than the U.S. has encouraged.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters traveling with the president that climate change should not viewed as a rivalry between the U.S. and China, as China, the world’s second largest economy, could act on its own.
“They are a big country with a lot of resources and a lot of capabilities, and they are perfectly well capable of living up to their responsibilities,” Sullivan said. “Nothing about the nature of the relationship between the U.S. and China, structurally or otherwise, impedes or stands in the way of them doing their part.”
Biden comes to the international climate summit with the fate of his own climate package still uncertain in Congress. Objections from holdouts within Biden’s own Democratic Party have compelled him to back away from one bill that would have prodded the United States’ own move away from coal and natural gas and to cleaner energy for generating electricity.
Hundreds of billions of dollars of climate measures remain in Biden’s package before Congress, however.
“The largest investment in the history of the world” on climate, Biden told reporters Sunday. “And it’s gonna pass.”
While an opening ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday formally kicked off the climate talks, the more anticipated launch comes Monday, when Biden and other leaders lay out their countries’ efforts to curb emissions and deal with the mounting damage from climate change.
The U.S. president met on the sidelines with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, with the two discussing climate change, strengthening NATO’s deterrence capabilities and human rights, the White House said.
Biden will also participate in a climate event on “action and solidarity” Monday and meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Nuggets release new “City Edition Mixtape” uniform for NBA’s 75th season
The Denver Nuggets dropped a new uniform on Monday, and it’s a compilation of some of the club’s best looks. Rainbow, skyline, Maxie, light blue? How about mixing them all together and seeing what happens.
It’s all in the 𝙙𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨
While the Nuggets didn’t begin life in the National Basketball Association, the uniform — dubbed the “City Edition Mixtape” jersey — is meant to celebrate the team’s history and honor the 75th season of NBA hoops.
“The iconic rainbow Tetris pattern returns on the sides, shorts and neckline. Maxie the Miner, the team’s original mascot, dances on the belt buckle,” the team described the uniform in a press release. “The taping and waistbands are remixed from that 1994 Cinderella team. The navy blue evokes both the 1983 and 1994 teams, and the diamond insert pays homage to the classic 1975-76 ABA team. The “Mile High Basketball” anthem signifies that the highest highs are yet to come.”
The jerseys will debut in Denver on Saturday against the Rockets and go on sale on Nov. 15. The Nuggets will also wear the uniforms on Nov. 26, Dec. 30, Jan. 15, Feb. 6 and Mar. 22.
Here’s what some of the other city edition mixtape uniforms across the NBA look like:
