Katy Perry Poses With ‘Doctor’ Orlando Bloom As She Wears COVID Vaccine Costume For Halloween

katy perry orlando bloom
The coronavirus is still very much real, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reminded fans of that with their 2021 Halloween costumes.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom rocked a very on-theme Halloween costume for 2021. In their continued efforts to get people vaccinated, Orlando dressed as a doctor, while Katy wore a COVID-19 vaccine costume. The body of her costume was a shot tube with a needle sticking out of the top. Orlando was a handsome doctor in a pair of blue scrubs, along with a white lab coat. He also wore a surgical cap and mask and hat a stethoscope around his neck.

“Stay safe guys,” Katy captioned a series of photos from her Halloween celebration. Meanwhile, Orlando wrote, “I vaxxed a girl and I liked it,” as a reference to Katy’s first hit single “I Kissed A Girl.” Katy normally wears goofy costumes, rather than going the sexy route, but this year, her ensemble had an important message behind it, as well. The push to get people vaccinated continues, and Katy is doing her part to encourage others to get the vaccine.

Ahead of Halloween, Katy celebrated her 37th birthday on Oct. 25. She and Orlando celebrated by jetting off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they spent a few days soaking up the sun with their friends. Katy looked incredible in a number of swimsuits on the vacation.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on the red carpet. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

For the most part, the past year has been about baby Daisy Dove for Katy and Orlando. The couple welcomed their little girl in August 2020 and have been soaking up as much time with her as they can. Daisy is Katy’s first child, while Orlando has a ten-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, from his first marriage to Miranda Kerr.

Katy and Orlando have been engaged since he proposed on Valentine’s Day 2019. Although they were originally supposed to tie the knot in 2020, they postponed their nuptials amidst the coronavirus. The two have not confirmed when their new wedding date is or if they have specific plans to get married at this point. For now, they seem to be doing just fine, even without the title of husband and wife!

Gunfire Erupts at Teyana Taylor’s Star-Studded Halloween Party

Gunfire Erupts at Teyana Taylor’s Star-Studded Halloween Party
HEDO / BACKGRID

Gunfire erupted outside a Hollywood venue where singer/actress Teyana Taylor held her Halloween bash on Saturday night.

Teyana’s Halloween party was in full swing at the Sunset Room when three armed men approached three woman standing outside the club.

TMZ sources claim on of the victim’s was pistol-whipped when she refused to hand over her purse and valuables. A security guard who witnessed the armed robbery stepped in to protect the women.

The security guard exchanged gunfire with one of the armed suspects, but no one was hit.

The three thugs fled in a car and are still at large.

An ambulance was called to the scene but the woman who was pistol whipped refused medical attention.

Taylor has yet to comment on the incident.

1635778098 639 Gunfire Erupts at Teyana Taylors Star Studded Halloween Party

HEDO / BACKGRID

Teyana is pictured attending a Halloween bash at the Highlight Room on Sunday.

1635778099 651 Gunfire Erupts at Teyana Taylors Star Studded Halloween Party

DUTCH… / BACKGRID

Meanwhile, Amber Rose pushed the limits of decency with her revealing Halloween costume at a party in Los Angeles.

1635778099 175 Gunfire Erupts at Teyana Taylors Star Studded Halloween Party

HEDO / BACKGRID

Willow Smith dressed as her dad Will Smith for Halloween. Just kidding. According to BACKGRID.com, Willow channeled Tyler Durden (Fight Club) at Catch LA on Sunday.

1635778099 763 Gunfire Erupts at Teyana Taylors Star Studded Halloween Party

GIO / BACKGRID

Actress Megan Good attended a Halloween bash at the Highlight Room in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Check out more photos from other celebrity Halloween parties in Hollywood over the weekend.

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Preview: Nathan’s Wife Amber Admits They’ve ‘Never’ Been Sexually Intimate

My 600-Lb Life
Nathan’s wife Amber admits that she’s ‘never’ had a sexual relationship with her husband and questions whether or not she should ‘stay’ with him in this EXCLUSIVE ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ premiere preview.

My 600-Lb. Life returns on November 3 for the second half of its ninth season. Nathan is starting off his journey in the premiere at 607 pounds and admits that his weight has nearly ruined his marriage. “I want to be off experiencing things with my family, but I can’t because of my size,” Nathan says in this EXCLUSIVE preview. “And now I feel like grocery shopping is the only thing that me and Amber have left together, and it’s the only thing we do together aside from eating.”

Amber admits that her relationship with Nathan is “very strained” because of the care that she has to give him. “I miss being able to have I guess an intimate relationship,” she says. “Not like a sexual relationship because Nathan and I have never. That’s not what it’s about, but just like being able to spend quality time with each other where it doesn’t involve care.”

Amber opens up about her complicated marriage with Nathan. (TLC)

Amber is “scared” that she’s going to end up like Nathan in 4 to 5 years because she’s “having trouble doing what I need for myself. I’m over 400 pounds now. That’s what living like this has done for me.” She adds that she has severe anxiety, depression issues, and is extremely exhausted.

“I just feel like Nathan’s just let me down as a husband altogether,” Amber confesses. I’m at a point now every day I question whether or not I should stay. I stay because I have love for Nathan. But I just can’t keep going like this, neither of us can.”

My 600-Lb Life
Nathan in the grocery store. (TLC)

Nathan knows that his marriage is a ticking time bomb if he doesn’t get his weight under control. “I feel like I’m a burden to my whole family, and I’m ashamed of that. And if it gets to be too much for Amber, I’m scared she’s going to leave me,” Nathan says. My 600-Lb. Life airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Justin Trudeau says he’s disappointed by the G20 climate deal

Justin Trudeau during the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy, on Oct. 31, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)
Politics Insider for Nov. 1, 2021: A watered-down climate agreement; secret Liberal-NDP talks in Ottawa; Whip work

Justin Trudeau said Sunday that Canada wanted a stronger climate deal than what leaders agreed at the G20 summit in Rome, CP’s Mia Rabson reports: “There’s no question that Canada and a number of other countries would have liked stronger language and stronger commitments on the fight against climate change than others,” Trudeau said at his closing news conference. “But we did make significant progress on recognizing 1.5 degrees is the ambition we need to share.”

His remarks came as he wrapped up two days in Rome at the G20 leaders’ summit, where the leaders’ final communique saw them agree for the first time in writing that limiting global warming to 1.5 C would be better for everyone. But the document also watered down numerous parts of a previous draft version, including replacing specific deadlines to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and eliminate coal power by the end of the 2030s, with net zero by “mid century” and eliminating coal power “as soon as possible.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin skipped the event. They will also skip the UN COP26 climate talks, where Trudeau and most G20 leaders are headed next.

Glasgow pressure: The Globe’s Eric Reguly sees little progress in Rome.

A draft of the G20′s 17-page final communiqué seen by The Globe and Mail largely reflects the wording and pledges of previous G20 summits and the 2015 Paris climate agreement itself. The upshot is that the Glasgow summit, known as COP26, which opened on Sunday, will come under even more pressure to find its own solutions.

Don’t blame China: Heather Scoffield, who is in Rome for the Toronto Star, notes the absence of Xi Jinping, who ought to have been seated next to Trudeau, but writes that Canada should lead by example instead of blaming China.

When asked why the negotiations towards a concrete path to net zero were so difficult, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland didn’t point fingers on Saturday. Instead, she said it’s important to recognize that some countries carry greater costs for ambitious action.

“It’s important for us as a wealthy country to recognize that taking climate action can impose greater costs on some countries than on others, and it’s important for us to recognize that and have real conversations about that. And that is what is happening here, and what I believe will be happening at COP26.”

Meanwhile, in Ottawa: Your correspondent has a story in Maclean’s about an idea being kicked around in back rooms of Ottawa that could see the NDP and Liberals agree to a three-year deal to avoid the government falling on confidence votes. Trudeau and Singh held a secret meeting recently but neither side would say that they talked about the idea.

The idea is not to establish a coalition—with NDP ministers in cabinet—but a deal like the one reached in Ontario in 1985, when then-NDP-leader Bob Rae agreed to vote with Liberals under David Peterson while they worked on an agreed-on agenda for two years. Some people in both parties say such a deal—this one for three years—could remove the regular pressure of confidence votes and allow the parties to work on shared priorities.

There is likely, though, to be pressure within both parties to reject such an arrangement, which would pose political risks for both sides. One complicating issue is the Liberals’ decision, which they announced late Friday, that they intend to appeal a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal order to compensate Indigenous children who were mistreated by the child welfare system, but also to suspend litigation and try to negotiate a resolution. The political fallout from that announcement, which is happening as I write, could have an impact on the possibility of a supply deal between the two parties. A senior NDP source, speaking before that decision was released, said the NDP was pushing for the Liberals to let the decision stand. A senior Liberal source confirmed that Singh and Trudeau discussed it at their meeting, and that Singh was pressing for a resolution.

Not in the loop: In the Star, Althia Raj has a column about the bruised feelings of Liberal backbenchers, who have not had the chance to meet since the election.

In 2015, Trudeau met with his caucus on Nov. 5 — two and a half weeks after the election. But in 2019, he waited seven weeks to hold a formal meeting. Reached Friday, before MPs were told, in the evening, of their next get together, many backbenchers said they had no idea why it was taking so long. They used terms such as “concerning” and “self-interested” to describe the wait.

“It’s sort of like, do we know why the election was called?” one MP joked. His suggestion was that “the prime minister doesn’t want it.” “I don’t think Trudeau wants to face the music any time soon, and if he can put it off until people get less antsy, then it works for him,” the Liberal said.

Whip speaks: CBC has a profile of Steven MacKinnon, the new Liberal whip, who faces the task of soothing the hurt feelings on the Liberal backbench, or at least wrangling them for votes. He is committed to finding avenues for their expression: “I view the role as creating enough space for all of the members of Parliament in the Liberal caucus to make sure that their priorities, their passions, their ambitions are all able to find expression within our group.”

Advice from Mulroney: Brian Mulroney told CTV Sunday that Erin O’Toole should eject any MPs who don’t want to get jabbed. “Of course. That’s leadership. Who am I to argue with tens of thousands of brilliant scientists and doctors who urge the population desperately to get vaccinated? And we’re going to have some members of my caucus, for example, who are going to say ‘I’m not going to do it’? They have to do it.”

Enough plexiglass: In Maclean’s, Justin Ling has an interesting piece on official failure to act on changing scientific knowledge about how COVID-19 is actually transmitted, which means we are wasting time with measures that are not helpful.

There is overwhelming evidence that airborne transmission is the dominant cause for COVID-19 outbreaks. We still don’t know how often people get sick from touching their eyes: All we know is that it is orders of magnitude less likely than contracting it through the air. Putting both explanations side-by-side gives the completely incorrect perception that they are equally likely. But look through the Public Health Agency of Canada’s advice for Canadians to beat the virus, and it’s totally divorced from that reality. The guidance recommends that “high-touch surfaces and objects such as toilets, bedside tables, light switches, door handles, and children’s toys should be first cleaned (to physically remove dirt) and then disinfected frequently.” Which is about as an effective use of your time as nailing a horseshoe over your door frame.

A gesture: RoseAnne Archibald, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, told CP Saturday that there needs to be another symbolic gesture made before the flags go back up across Canada: “You cannot just raise the flags and replace it with nothing.”

Flags have been flying at half-mast since late May, when Trudeau ordered them lowered to mark the discovery of unmarked graves at the site of a residential school near Kamloops. The Royal Canadian Legion says it plans to raise the flag at Ottawa’s National War Memorial on Nov. 11.

— Stephen Maher

