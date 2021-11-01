News
Nuggets release new “City Edition Mixtape” uniform for NBA’s 75th season
The Denver Nuggets dropped a new uniform on Monday, and it’s a compilation of some of the club’s best looks. Rainbow, skyline, Maxie, light blue? How about mixing them all together and seeing what happens.
It’s all in the 𝙙𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨
↪️ https://t.co/mK7tkYQSOX#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/oaor403Ujg
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 1, 2021
While the Nuggets didn’t begin life in the National Basketball Association, the uniform — dubbed the “City Edition Mixtape” jersey — is meant to celebrate the team’s history and honor the 75th season of NBA hoops.
“The iconic rainbow Tetris pattern returns on the sides, shorts and neckline. Maxie the Miner, the team’s original mascot, dances on the belt buckle,” the team described the uniform in a press release. “The taping and waistbands are remixed from that 1994 Cinderella team. The navy blue evokes both the 1983 and 1994 teams, and the diamond insert pays homage to the classic 1975-76 ABA team. The “Mile High Basketball” anthem signifies that the highest highs are yet to come.”
The jerseys will debut in Denver on Saturday against the Rockets and go on sale on Nov. 15. The Nuggets will also wear the uniforms on Nov. 26, Dec. 30, Jan. 15, Feb. 6 and Mar. 22.
Here’s what some of the other city edition mixtape uniforms across the NBA look like:
💎 NBA Diamond Album Drops TODAY 💎
Unveiling the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition jerseys #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/9dC6FYvefa
— NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2021
News
Biden swings focus of climate effort from U.S. to the world
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden was swinging the focus of his battle for fast, concerted action against global warming from the U.S. Congress to the world on Monday, scolding rival China on climate and appealing to other leaders at a U.N. summit to commit to the kind of big climate measures that he is still working to nail down at home.
Speaking to world leaders at the newly opened climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Biden planned to tote up his not-yet year-old administration’s climate efforts and announce new climate initiatives, including billions of dollars in hoped-for legislation to help poorer communities abroad deal with climate damage already underway.
Wading back into hands-on diplomacy with allies overseas this week after the withdrawal of the Trump administration, Biden on the eve of his climate summit arrival touted “the power of America showing up.” Air Force One touched down Monday in grey Glasgow for the summit.
The summit is often billed as essential to putting the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord into action.
But Biden and his administration face obstacles in prodding the United States and other nations to act fast enough on climate, abroad as at home. In the runup to the summit, the administration has tried hard to temper expectations that two weeks of talks involving more than 100 world leaders will produce major breakthroughs on cutting climate-damaging emissions.
Rather than a quick fix, “Glasgow is the beginning of this decade race, if you will,” Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, told reporters Sunday.
As the summit opens, the United States is still struggling to get some of the world’s biggest climate polluters — China, Russia and India — to join the U.S. and its allies in stronger pledges to burn far less coal, gas and oil and to move to cleaner energy.
Kerry on Sunday defended the outcome of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies that ended earlier that day in Rome. The G-20 meeting was supposed to create momentum for more climate progress in Glasgow, and leaders at the Italy summit did agree on a series of measures, including formalizing a pledge to cut off international subsidies for dirty-burning, coal-fired power plants.
Biden also lauded a separate U.S.-European Union steel agreement as a chance to curb imports of “dirty” Chinese steel forged by coal power. It’s another step toward potentially using Western markets as leverage to persuade China, the world’s top climate polluter, to ease up in its enthusiasm for coal power.
But G-20 leaders offered more vague pledges than commitments of firm action, saying they would seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century.”
Major polluters including China and Russia have made clear they had no immediate intention of following the U.S. and its European and Asian allies to zero out all fossil fuel pollution by 2050. Scientists say massive, fast cuts in fossil fuel pollution are essential to having any hope of keeping global warming at or below the limits set in the Paris climate accord.
The world currently is on track for a level of warming that would melt much of the planet’s ice, raise global sea levels and greatly increase the likelihood and intensity of extreme weather, experts say.
Biden told reporters Sunday night he personally found the outcome of the Rome summit “disappointing,” countering the positive assessments of his aides. And he put the blame on two rivals of the U.S.
“The disappointment relates to the fact that Russia, and … not only Russia but China basically didn’t show up in terms of any commitments to deal with climate changes,” Biden said.
The Biden administration on Monday released its strategy for turning talk into reality in transforming the U.S. into an entirely clean energy nation by 2050. The long-term plan, filed in compliance with the Paris agreement, lays out a United States increasingly running on wind, solar and other clean energy, Americans zipping around in electric vehicles and on mass transit, state-of-the-art technology and wide open spaces carefully preserved to soak up carbon dioxide from the air.
The Biden administration has succeeded, over 10 months of diplomacy leading up to the Glasgow summit, in helping win significant new climate pledges from allies. That includes persuading many foreign governments to set more ambitious targets for emissions cuts, promoting a global pledge to cut emissions of a potent climate harm, methane, and the promise from leading economies to end funding for coal energy abroad.
European leaders make clear they are happy to see Biden and the U.S. back in the climate effort after his predecessor, Donald Trump, turned his back on the Paris accord and on allies in general. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen smiled at Biden throughout the announcement on Sunday’s steel deal, calling him “dear Joe.”
Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor Chinese President Xi Jinping is attending the Glasgow summit, although they are sending senior officials. Their refusals, and India’s, to move substantially faster to cut their reliance on coal and petroleum threaten to frustrate hopes of reaching the target cuts set in the Paris climate accord.
China under Xi has firmed up commitments to cut emissions but at a slower pace than the U.S. has encouraged.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters traveling with the president that climate change should not viewed as a rivalry between the U.S. and China, as China, the world’s second largest economy, could act on its own.
“They are a big country with a lot of resources and a lot of capabilities, and they are perfectly well capable of living up to their responsibilities,” Sullivan said. “Nothing about the nature of the relationship between the U.S. and China, structurally or otherwise, impedes or stands in the way of them doing their part.”
Biden comes to the international climate summit with the fate of his own climate package still uncertain in Congress. Objections from holdouts within Biden’s own Democratic Party have compelled him to back away from one bill that would have prodded the United States’ own move away from coal and natural gas and to cleaner energy for generating electricity.
Hundreds of billions of dollars of climate measures remain in Biden’s package before Congress, however.
“The largest investment in the history of the world” on climate, Biden told reporters Sunday. “And it’s gonna pass.”
While an opening ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday formally kicked off the climate talks, the more anticipated launch comes Monday, when Biden and other leaders lay out their countries’ efforts to curb emissions and deal with the mounting damage from climate change.
The U.S. president met on the sidelines with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, with the two discussing climate change, strengthening NATO’s deterrence capabilities and human rights, the White House said.
Biden will also participate in a climate event on “action and solidarity” Monday and meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Stephon Gilmore: Facing Patriots will mean ‘a lot extra’ Sunday in Carolina
Former Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore wanted two things before he was traded last month.
A fair market value contract, and to stay in New England.
Now with the Panthers, Gilmore can settle for the next best thing Sunday: revenge against his former team.
The Patriots will travel to Carolina for 1 p.m. kickoff, a critical game for two teams at 4-4. After the Panthers’ win in Atlanta over the weekend, Gilmore was asked if playing the Pats will mean “a little extra.” He took it up a notch.
“A lot extra,” Gilmore said Sunday via the team’s web site.
The 31-year-old corner grabbed a game-clinching interception in his team debut. Carolina ended a four-game losing streak with one of its finest defensive efforts of the season that held the Falcons to 13 points. Coming off just two weeks of practice, Gilmore played only 17 defensive snaps, but quickly lived up to his reputation as a reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
“It felt great,” he told reporters post-game. “You always want to make plays when you go out there, and you’re coming home. And making a play in my first game and helping the team win, that was a great feeling.”
During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Bill Belichick was asked about going up against Gilmore on Sunday.
“We’ll have to do a good job against everybody,” said Belichick. “But again, playing against players or coaches that have been on this team before, or are coming from the other team is pretty much every week. It is what it is.”
The Patriots traded Gilmore for a 2023 sixth-round pick on Oct. 6, ending a months-long contract dispute. Gilmore is in the final year of his contract with a $7 million base salary, roughly half of what other elite corners make around the league. His base salary pales in comparison to his peers because New England’s front office begrudgingly agreed to a salary advance once the cornerback market skyrocketed in Sept. 2020.
However, before and after spending an NFL record $163 million guaranteed in free agency, the Pats never gave Gilmore a raise. He skipped mandatory minicamp in June, then was placed on the team’s Physically Unable Perform list in July, where he remained throughout training camp and the first four-plus weeks of the regular season. In New England, Gilmore made three straight Pro Bowls, two All-Pro teams and was named the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.
Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions
By MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up challenges to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy.
The justices are hearing arguments Monday in two cases over whether abortion providers or the Justice Department can mount federal court challenges to the law, which has an unusual enforcement scheme its defenders argue shields it from federal court review.
In neither case is the right to an abortion directly at issue, but the motivation for lawsuits filed by abortion providers and the Justice Department is that the Texas law conflicts with landmark Supreme Court rulings that prevent a state from banning abortion early in pregnancy.
The justices will hear a separate challenge to the decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in a case over Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Those arguments are set for Dec. 1.
The Texas law has been in effect since September, except for a 48-hour period in early October when it was blocked by a lower court.
The high court jumped into the Texas cases less than two weeks ago, moving at extraordinary speed, but only after rejecting a plea to block the law by a 5-4 vote in early September.
Five conservative justices, including three who were appointed by President Donald Trump, were in the majority. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s three liberal justices in dissent.
The court offered no explanation for its decision to hear the cases so quickly.
The Texas ban, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortion after cardiac activity is detected in a fetus, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.
The law makes exceptions for medical emergencies but not for rape or incest.
At least 12 other states have enacted bans early in pregnancy, but all have been blocked from going into effect.
But rather than have state officials enforce it, the Texas law deputizes private citizens to sue anyone who performs or aids and abets an abortion. If they’re successful, they are entitled to at least $10,000. Women who obtain abortions can’t be sued under the law.
The structure of the law threatens abortion providers with huge financial penalties if they violate it. Clinics throughout the state have stopped performing abortions once cardiac activity is found.
The result, both the providers and the Biden administration said, is that women who are financially able have traveled to other states and those without the means must either continue their pregnancies against their will or find other, potentially dangerous ways to end them.
The state and Jonathan Mitchell, an architect of the law, say in their briefs that the providers and the Justice Department lack the right to go into federal court and can’t sue state judges and clerks who are not responsible for enforcing the abortion ban. They also contend that there is no effective way of blocking the law, in part because federal court can’t force state judges to abstain from hearing the lawsuits the law authorizes.
