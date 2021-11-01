Celebrities
REPORT: Nicole James Demoted on RHOC Over Criticism of Dr. Dubrow as Emily Teases Huge Fight to Start Season
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 was expected to feature three new, full-time wives, including Noella Bergener, Jennifer Armstrong, and Nicole James. But according to a new report, Nicole was ultimately given a demoted role.
While Bravo has not yet commented on the season 16 cast, aside confirming the return of Heather Dubrow and the exits of Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Vargas, an insider claims Nicole ruffled feathers behind the scenes after allegedly making negative comments about plastic surgery she received from Heather’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow.
According to the report, Shannon Beador neglected to tell Heather what Nicole had allegedly said and instead took the information to their cast mates, which led Heather to become infuriated, both with Shannon and with Nicole, who she brought to the cast.
“Nicole was brought on by Heather but only filmed for a few weeks,” a source told Radar Online on October 29. “A big storyline that will play out (but is also the reason why she’s no longer on the show full time) is that Nicole was unhappy with the breast augmentation Terry performed on her many years ago.”
“It started circling around through the group, and Heather found out because Shannon was telling everyone but her,” the insider continued. “Cue the fight between Heather and Shannon.”
While the RHOC cast wrapped filming on season 16 earlier this month, Nicole stopped shooting scenes several weeks prior. That said, the source couldn’t confirm whether Nicole chose to film less, or if she was forced to do so.
As some may know, the production company behind the show, Evolution Media, also produces E!’s Botched, which features Terry and Paul Nassif.
“So for them to have a Housewife accusing Terry of such a nefarious, scandalous thing could affect their other show that makes them money,” the source noted.
During an interview with E! News, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter opened up about the episodes that are to come.
“I was going to fight and [Gina] was apologizing a lot,” Emily laughed during a recent event. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been that mad. I probably said the F-word like 8,000 times that night.”
According to Gina, there are a few “plot twists” and “stranger than fiction” storylines, some of which she’s “not excited” to relive.
“It’s very hard for me and I wish I could be excited because I actually really am genuinely excited in a way that I have never been before doing this for the entire season, but I know I just have to get through the beginning first and it’s hard,” she explained, adding that had to “close out” past wounds.
Despite the drama, Emily described season 16 as “100 percent” fun and confirmed she was in good places with Gina and Shannon.
As for her thoughts on Heather, Emily said she wasn’t exactly as she expected.
“Everyone has given her this personality that she’s bougie and pretentious. She can be but she also a very normal, down to earth, easy to get along with personality and I don’t think people see that,” Emily shared. “Heather is the type of woman that I like to be friends with for real.”
“I adore Heather,” Gina agreed. “I also like that Heather is super fancy but she can really cut loose. She has her really good moments of being totally uncensored, down to Earth and fun. I call it ‘Bad Heather.’ I like when ‘Bad Heather’ comes out.”
Although Emily enjoyed filming with Heather, she admitted there were a couple times where they didn’t see eye-to-eye.
“But we can have a thoughtful, intelligent conversation where she can see my point of view and I will see hers and I like to have conversations with people like that,” Emily explained. “She is a worthy opponent, intelligent and I enjoy that.”
BodyArmor Announces Sale To Coca-Cola At $8 Billion Valuation, Kobe Bryant’s Family To Receive $400 Million
Kobe Bryant is still showing up for his family after his tragic passing, making sure they’re more than covered for decades to come.
On Monday, November 1, Coca-Cola announced that it has purchased full control of sports drink maker BodyArmor for $5.6 billion, making it the company’s largest brand acquisition to date.
According to reports from The Wall Street Journal, the beverage giant bought a 15% stake in BodyArmor in 2018, becoming its second-largest shareholder. At the time, Kobe Bryant was its third-largest shareholder after investing in Bodyarmor in 2013, just two years after its founding.
Now, the estate of the late NBA star will receive more than $400 million from the sale, which he purchased for just $6 million.
Coke first said back in February that it intended to buy a controlling interest in BodyArmor later this year in a pre-acquisition filing with the Federal Trade Commission.
By owning BodyArmor, Coke gains market share in the sports drink category–even though PepsiCo’s Gatorade is still far and away the market leader with roughly 70% market share. Still, by advertising itself as a healthier sports drink, BodyArmor has surpassed Coke’s Powerade to become the second-largest player in the category. According to Coca-Cola, the sports drink brand’s retail sales are more than $1.4 billion, up about 50% this year.
The BodyArmor deal is Coke’s largest ever brand acquisition, topping its purchase of Costa Coffee in 2018 for $5.1 billion.
All the good politicians are in Montreal
Paul Wells: I used to wonder where all the politicians with heart and wit went. Turns out they’re in Montreal, trying to turn a parking lot into a place where people actually live.
One of my pet theories is that politics in Canada is fine. Just not at the federal level. And, sure, not always at the provincial level. But municipal politics will give you hope, at least often enough. In cities and towns, citizens can still mobilize to make a difference. They can build an alternative when the incumbents forget how to listen. Municipal politicians are less frequently rewarded for brute antagonism and blind loyalty than their more glamorous cousins in Parliament, so real debate and thoughtful give-and-take aren’t things of the past.
I don’t want to idealize things. Municipal politics can be uninspiring and ugly. Too often it can even be bought and sold. But in a lot of cities and towns, it doesn’t feel stuck. So it still feels worth doing.
Exhibit A, in this season of municipal elections, is Montreal, where the two leading candidates for the job of mayor will stage a rematch on Nov. 7. Denis Coderre you know. He was a utility player in the federal governments of Jean Chrétien and Paul Martin, jockeyed for advantage in the ever-shrinking Liberal party of Stéphane Dion and Michael Ignatieff, then got elected as Montreal’s mayor in 2013. At 58, Coderre is finally almost as old as he always seemed to be. He’s an old-school brokerage politician. He can work with anybody, until he gets tired of them. He commanded similarly fleeting allegiance from Montreal voters, who turfed him after one term in 2017. This year he’s trying for a comeback.
READ: The new conductor of Montreal’s famous orchestra ‘looks like fun but sounds like business’
The woman who beat him once and hopes to do so again is Valérie Plante, mayor since 2017. She’s 11 years younger than Coderre, and cheerier. She leads a rarity in Montreal city politics: a political party that existed before she came along and may yet outlast her, a green, progressive, grassroots-driven party called Projet Montréal. To caricature, Coderre is in politics to be. The Projet Montréal gang is in politics to do. This corner offers no prediction about who will win.
But my gosh I’ve enjoyed finding out more about Projet Montréal, thanks to one of the most fascinating Canadian political books in an age. Saving the City: The Challenge of Transforming a Modern Metropolis is a long, detailed history of Projet Montréal and, more broadly, of city politics in Montreal since the 1970s. Its author is Daniel Sanger, whom I knew as a reporter for The Canadian Press when I lived in Montreal, too briefly, in the 1990s. More recently, Sanger worked as an organizer for Projet Montréal and, once it won office in a key district and then city-wide, as a senior staff member. He was fired a few years ago, in a way that left him with a bunch of good anecdotes and no reason to hold them back.
Saving the City combines the clear eye of a very good reporter with the insider access of a sympathetic partisan. Almost everyone in this story talked to Sanger, at length and with no filter. Almost all of them are keen students of others’ flaws, and reasonably happy to admit their own. For a reader in Justin Trudeau’s Ottawa, where everything is scripted euphemism, Sanger’s frankness, and that of his sources, is a tonic. I’ve always thought politics was about imperfect people chasing perfect goals, often badly, always with heart, and sometimes even with some wit. For the life of me, I’ve been wondering where those people went. Turns out they’ve been in Montreal.
MORE: Michael Wernick has some advice
Sanger’s main source is Projet Montréal founder and three-time failed mayoral candidate Richard Bergeron, “who’s brilliant and knows it, as warm as a block of ice and unable to get along with most members of his caucus, never mind the electorate.” (I should note that the English edition of Sanger’s book isn’t out yet, so I’m translating from the French edition. Treat these quotes as paraphrases.)
Basically, Plante comes along after it finally becomes impossible to ignore how bad Bergeron is at politics. But by then Bergeron has already accomplished a lot. In politics, a powerful idea doesn’t need a glamorous messenger, just as no amount of charm can long fill a vacuum.
Bergeron’s idea is simple: he wants to tilt Montreal’s urban balance away from cars and drivers, back toward pedestrians and neighbourhoods. Raised in an orphanage in small-town Chicoutimi, he becomes a Montreal taxi driver, drives every inch of the city’s arteries and back streets—and learns to hate cars. “A car is a machine for killing cities and building suburbs,” he says. He wants streetcars, which are cleaner and quieter than automobiles. He allies himself with the residents of the Plateau Mont-Royal, the middle-class residential steppe east of Montreal’s runty downtown “mountain,” who want a few main streets closed to all but pedestrian traffic.
READ: Montreal might have Canada’s most beautiful manhole covers
The new party builds out its agenda from that core. New recruits and supporters arrive at a steady pace. They’re driven, pretty reliably, by two things: first, by the fear that Montreal is becoming uninhabitable at street level. One guy discovers that when he brings laundry in off the clothesline, it smells like diesel fuel. Second, by a contemptuous response from incumbent politicians and city officials the first time they suggested doing things a different way.
In 2009, Projet Montréal wins control of the Plateau Mont-Royal district administration. Sanger goes to work for the district mayor, another key Projet Montréal figure. They diligently apply a detailed program, never worrying much about opposition: eventually the opponents are outnumbered by supporters. More than a decade after taking the Plateau, the party has never lost it.
The rest of the city, less boho go-gauche, is a harder sell. The party finally learns it can’t win on that larger scale without a charmer like Plante. She is slower to realize she can’t win without a dedicated grassroots movement like Projet Montréal. A lot of party faithful worry that she’s a parvenue who doesn’t share their goals. Many quit in dismay at what the party has become on its way to city hall. Sanger is surprisingly open about sharing these concerns. Just about everyone in the book meets moments of disillusionment, betrayal, dashed hope. Many have only themselves to blame.
In short, it’s politics, a word I intend as a compliment without pretending it’s ever a synonym for perfection. By the end, in the present day, Montreal feels less like a parking lot and more like a place where people live: ornery, flawed people who aren’t pretending to be anything more. From Ottawa, it looks like some tempting mirage.
This article appears in print in the December issue of Maclean’s magazine with the headline,“Imperfect people chasing perfect goals.”
Katy Perry Poses With ‘Doctor’ Orlando Bloom As She Wears COVID Vaccine Costume For Halloween
The coronavirus is still very much real, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reminded fans of that with their 2021 Halloween costumes.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom rocked a very on-theme Halloween costume for 2021. In their continued efforts to get people vaccinated, Orlando dressed as a doctor, while Katy wore a COVID-19 vaccine costume. The body of her costume was a shot tube with a needle sticking out of the top. Orlando was a handsome doctor in a pair of blue scrubs, along with a white lab coat. He also wore a surgical cap and mask and hat a stethoscope around his neck.
“Stay safe guys,” Katy captioned a series of photos from her Halloween celebration. Meanwhile, Orlando wrote, “I vaxxed a girl and I liked it,” as a reference to Katy’s first hit single “I Kissed A Girl.” Katy normally wears goofy costumes, rather than going the sexy route, but this year, her ensemble had an important message behind it, as well. The push to get people vaccinated continues, and Katy is doing her part to encourage others to get the vaccine.
Ahead of Halloween, Katy celebrated her 37th birthday on Oct. 25. She and Orlando celebrated by jetting off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they spent a few days soaking up the sun with their friends. Katy looked incredible in a number of swimsuits on the vacation.
For the most part, the past year has been about baby Daisy Dove for Katy and Orlando. The couple welcomed their little girl in August 2020 and have been soaking up as much time with her as they can. Daisy is Katy’s first child, while Orlando has a ten-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, from his first marriage to Miranda Kerr.
Katy and Orlando have been engaged since he proposed on Valentine’s Day 2019. Although they were originally supposed to tie the knot in 2020, they postponed their nuptials amidst the coronavirus. The two have not confirmed when their new wedding date is or if they have specific plans to get married at this point. For now, they seem to be doing just fine, even without the title of husband and wife!
