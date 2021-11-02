Celebrities
Scott Disick Bonds With Son Mason, 11, In Miami After Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement – Photos
Scott Disick & son Mason shared some sweet bonding time in Miami, FL recently after Mason’s mom Kourtney Kardashian became engaged to Travis Barker.
Scott Disick, 38, shared some father-son bonding time with his oldest child Mason, 11, over the weekend in Miami, Florida, as photographs revealed the two walking on the beach together. The two looked awfully sweet as they both wore colorful outfits, with dad Scott sporting a floral-printed, short-sleeved grey button down shirt and blue shorts, completing his look with black-and-yellow Nikes and dark sunglasses. Mason walked next to his dad in a white t-shirt with a multi-colored anime design on the front, also wearing red shorts, and beige Yeezy slides.
The father-son duo looked relaxed as they took in the beach locale, walking together while Scott drank what appeared to be a Vitamin water. The outing came after Mason’s mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, got engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, in Montecito, California on Oct. 17. Perhaps Scott is finding some comforting solace in hanging with his son, as sources have previously shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that Scott was “losing his s****” over his ex’s engagement news.
“He feels like he deserved some sort of warning that this was coming, but he really didn’t,” the source added about Scott’s reaction to the news. “This is what Kourtney has wanted her whole life and it is what Scott refused to give her. Now he has to deal with the consequences of his actions, or lack thereof, forever.” Scott has yet to speak publicly on the engagement news, but he first broke his social media silence by posting an Instagram story hanging with his other son, Reign, 6, getting more father-son time in to deal with the situation.
Demi Moore Rocks Sexy Bra Top Under A Velvet Blazer For Night At The WSJ Innovator Awards
Demi Moore looked stylish at the 2021 WSJ Innovator Awards, rocking an exposed bra top and Fendi velvet suit.
Allow Demi Moore to make the case for lingerie under a good suit. The actress, 58, wore a stylish Fendi velvet suit to the Wall Street Journal’s 2021 Innovator Awards in New York City on November 1, pairing the look with an exposed bra top underneath the blazer. The suit featured flared pants, and the star accessorized with a clutch bag and black boots.
The event, held at the Museum of Modern Art, honors groundbreaking individuals from a series of different disciples, including art, fashion, and entertainment, among other categories. This year, businesswoman Kim Kardashian, musician Lil Nas X, actor Ryan Reynolds, fashion designer Kim Jones, artist Maya Lin, racing driver Lewis Hamilton, novelist Colson Whitehead, and the children’s program Sesame Street are the celebrated honorees.
Some of the past WSJ Innovators include BTS, Michaela Coel, Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, and Julianne Moore. It was a star-studded affair at the MoMa on Monday evening. Along with Demi, other famous attendees included Karlie Kloss, Meadow Walker, Emily Ratajkowski, Martha Stewart, and Ella Emhoff. Demi’s fashionable outing comes after her daughter Rumer Willis, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, gushed about her co-parenting skills with ex Bruce in a new interview with PEOPLE.
Demi and Bruce split in 2000 after 13 years of marriage. The famous exes made headlines in March 2020 for quarantining together with their adult children, as well as Bruce’s wife Emma Heming and their young children. (Along with Rumer, 33, Demi and Bruce also share Tallulah, 27, and Scout, 30, together.) “I’m incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them,” Rumer told PEOPLE on October 25 of her parents.
“I have a lot of friends who grew up with parents who got divorced at a young age and I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays,” she continued. “And I didn’t have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different.” She added of quarantining with her entire family, “It was a time that I, like, in a lot of ways, even though it was really challenging for the world, I am deeply grateful for it because I don’t know if we would have gotten that time together otherwise.”
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Got Close While Kissing For ‘SNL’: They’re Now Considering Getting More Serious
After rehearsing kissing & hand holding for an ‘SNL’ skit, sparks began to fly between Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson, with a source reporting how the two are getting more serious.
Could a romance between Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, be heating up? That’s what fans are wondering, as the potential couple was recently spotted hanging out at Knott’s Berry Farm in California, cozying up on a roller coaster together. According to a source close to Pete, the comedian became “better friends” while working on that hilarious Aladdin skit for Saturday Night Live with Kim during her hosting gig. The pair had to kiss for the skit, and, apparently, practicing all week “really brought their connection together faster,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.
“They were having a good time — you could see that there were sparks,” the source revealed. “You can tell they became quick friends while she was on the show.” The insider shared that while the pair isn’t “officially boyfriend and girlfriend” just yet, there is “an attraction” between them and they’re “weighing the options” of pursuing a full-blown romance.
“After [the] Halloween excursion, the talk of them being a little more than just friends seems to be gaining traction,” the insider spilled of Pete and Kim, noting how much the relationship is already starting to build.
The SKIMS founder is going through a divorce from Kanye West, 44, after seven years of marriage, although the two have remained publicly amicable with Kim attending Kanye’s Donda listening events. Pete, for his part, has been seemingly single since his split from Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, 26, in August. Although a second source recently told HL that Kim and Pete were “just friends,” fans may be reminded that Kim and Kanye were friends for years before starting a romance in 2012 and then marrying in 2014.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Channel ‘Edward Scissorhands’ For Final Halloween Costumes
For their final couples Halloween costumes this year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker paid homage to ‘Edward Scissorhands.’ See the retro photos.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Halloween couples costume reign has reached its grand conclusion with a homage to the 1990 classic Edward Scissorhands. The newly-engaged couple dressed as movie couple Kim and Edward, played by Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp, for their final Halloween costumes this year. The Poosh founder, 42, wore a long blonde wig and Kim’s signature off-the-shoulder dress, while Travis, 45, wore the title character’s all-black ensemble, hands made of scissors, and unruly hair, as seen in the photos HERE.
Other couples costumes that the two wore this year were that of Sex Pistols’ Sid Vicious and girlfriend Nancy Spungen and fictional couple Clarence and Alabama from the 1993 crime romance film True Romance. This Halloween marks the first spooky holiday for the two as an engaged couple. The Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kourtney on October 17, almost a year after going public with their romance in February. Travis popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California with much of their family around, including sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian.
The nuptials will mark Kourtney’s first and Travis’ third. He was previously married to Melissa Kennedy between 2001 and 2002 and Shanna Moakler between 2004 and 2008. He and Shanna share children Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, together. Kourtney is also a mom to three, sharing Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Following the news of the engagement, a source revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the Kardashian and Jenner clan, especially Kourtney’s children, are elated about the engagement.
“The kids are super happy about this, as is Kourtney’s entire family,” our source said. “They adore Travis and they love their blended family.” Travis treats Kourtney’s children “like his own,” the source explained, adding that the musician is “extremely hands on” and a “good father” to his children, which is “one of the things that attracted [Kourtney] most to him.”
While on Ellen DeGeneres‘ final Halloween show on her eponymous talk show on October 29, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner (dressed in a Cruella de Vil costume) revealed that Travis asked for her blessing prior to proposing, calling him a “sweetheart.” Kris said, “They’re really made for each other. They really are. They’re the cutest couple. They’re so in love. And, you know, they let us know they’re so in love, constantly.” She called the relationship “really, really special.”
