State worker files complaint over being forced to be ‘he’ or ‘she,’ instead of ‘they’
A Minnesota government employee has filed a formal complaint against the state over being forced to identify as male or female.
The 39-year-old information technology specialist goes by the gender-neutral “they,” an increasingly visible practice to which employers are still adjusting.
What Kristin Brietzke wants is a third option beyond “female” or “male”: “X” — which became available on Minnesota driver’s licenses beginning in 2018.
“We’ve had the ability to choose gender ‘X’ for driver’s licenses since 2018, but in order to be employed by the state of Minnesota, you have to be male or female,” said Brietzke, who filed the complaint with the state Department of Human Rights on Friday.
Brietzke, who has been active for years in advocating for those who don’t identify as either male or female, founded a statewide network called “MNclusive” for employees who similarly don’t ascribe to the binary notion of gender and said reports from colleagues have helped illuminate their experiences.
“I’m not the only nonbinary state employee,” Brietzke said, noting that younger professionals are more likely to identify as nonbinary or expect an HR department to acknowledge that some workers do.
The degree to which state employees feel included and respected can vary from agency to agency in state government, said Brietzke, who who works in MNIT, the state IT agency, providing software training for Department of Human Services workers. For their part, Brietzke said, “MNIT has been quite good and quite welcoming — aside from the fact that my employer demands I identify in a way that might be different from my driver’s license.”
It’s unclear how far along the state is in considering a change to allow for another gender choice for their workers. A spokesman for Minnesota Management and Budget, the agency that acts as HR for the state, on Monday said officials had yet to review the complaint and didn’t provide further comment.
In the tail end of the administration of former Gov. Mark Dayton, a proposal at the Legislature would have mandated the driver’s license change. Brietzke was among those who testified in favor of it. But it was rendered irrelevant when state administrators on their own decided to add gender “X” to driver’s licenses as part of a revamp of licenses to accommodate federal Real ID security requirements. Since then, the Department of Human Services has allowed applicants to at least some of their programs to identify as neither female nor male. And just last week, the U.S. State Department issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation.
John Lesch, a former state lawmaker and attorney for Brietzke, said there have been indications that the state is open to the idea of updating its HR protocols.
“Like any large bureaucracy, I guess, there’s been pushback,” he said, agreeing with the characterization of Brietzke’s complaint as an attempt to nudge the state to make the change.
Based on accounts of colleagues around the state, Brietzke said that a common ramification of HR lacking an option for people who identify as “they” is that workers find themselves being incorrectly labeled as male or female, often in emails, and then assumptions being made about that person.
Brietzke — who describes themself as “nonbinary and gender-fluid … meaning my idea of gender changes over time” — acknowledged that honest mistakes happen, as many across society are getting used to respecting those who identify as neither male nor female.
“On a day to day basis, the best thing you can do is be respectful with a person’s pronouns,” they said. “Practice it. It’s just like learning someone’s name that’s hard to pronounce: You practice it and it gets easier.
“I train people in (the computer language) SQL. They don’t know it at first, but in a few weeks or months, everybody can learn it. This is a pronoun.”
Missing home, Jalen Suggs was thankful for early homecoming
Jalen Suggs exited Orlando’s team flight at 1 a.m. early Sunday with a smile on his face. He was home.
The St. Paul native’s homecoming came just eight games into his NBA career Monday, as Orlando visited Target Center to take on the Timberwolves, and not a day too early.
“I was missing home,” Suggs said. “And I get to miss out on the December, January, all that freezing cold. I just get a little fall action. I’m excited to be back.”
And was undoubtedly excited for Monday’s result. Orlando stormed back from a double-digit deficit, utilizing a 43-point fourth quarter to blow by Minnesota for a 115-97 win at Target Center to secure the Magic’s second victory of the season.
Suggs finished with 15 points, canning a triple with 2 minutes left to put Orlando up 18 — essentially the exclamation point on the victory. After the game, Suggs came back out onto the floor to meet the hundreds of friends and family members who showed up to watch him play.
“Brought me to tears seeing everybody and being back home,” Suggs tweeted after the game. “I wish I could’ve sat in there all night to chop it up with everyone I saw there tonight. I love Minnesota with all my heart and the embrace I received this weekend means more than any words. Great team win tonight fellas!”
It was a fitting conclusion to a good weekend for Suggs. On Sunday, he went over to his grandma’s house, spent time with a number of family members and enjoyed a homecooked meal, all before heading to U.S. Bank Stadium at night to take in the Vikings’ game.
“It’s just kind of nice to be a 20-year-old, hang out with my family and have some down time,” the Minnehaha Academy grad said.
Those opportunities are few and far between, especially in the midst of the NBA season. Suggs has found that out quickly. There’s no rest for the weary in this League.
“It really is a business, and it comes fast. Games come fast. You’ve kind of got to mature quick,” said Suggs, who was drafted No. 5 overall by Orlando in this summer’s NBA draft. “You’ve got to take care of your body every day. There isn’t too many off days. On the off day, you’re doing something, some kind of recovery, some kind of film, something to make sure that you’re taking care of your body, taking care of your mentals, all that stuff. I think that’s the biggest place where the maturity comes in, staying on top of those things.”
Suggs is on a young, struggling team that’s growing and learning together. He said the team is staying positive and finding small victories early in the campaign, even while taking losses. It’s all part of the maturation process both he and the Magic are enduring.
Suggs will get it, just as he’ll acclimate to the pace and style of the NBA game. He’s done it at every other stop in his career. His decision-making already stands out to Magic coach Jamahl Mosley.
“As you talk to him on the sideline during a free-throw, he comes over and he talks about the way that he sees the game,” Mosley said. “I think anybody that can see the game a certain way that it slows down for them, I think that’s a very strong quality to have, and he possesses that.”
Off the court, Mosley already has a sense for Suggs’ passion and joy for not only basketball, but life. He cares. Mosley said that will go a long way for Suggs as he plays the game and leads the team. Those same characteristics are likely why so many showed up in Minneapolis on Monday.
The applause for Suggs was audible as he was introduced ahead of Monday’s contest.
Suggs has played so many games at Target Center through his three state championship victories with the Redhawks and Minnehaha Academy’s highly-touted victory over Sierra Canyon in an ESPN broadcast early in 2020. But now he entered the building as a true visitor.
“It’s kind of a weird feeling. Now I’m coming back home,” Suggs said. “This isn’t where I normally reside and my No. 1 place where I play at. It’s been a little emotional, honestly. Being back, seeing family, being back home and everything like that.”
St. Paul city laborers, Teamsters settle contract with retroactive pay bump
Following nearly 11 months of contract talks and multiple marathon mediation sessions, a coalition of labor unions representing some 300 city of St. Paul employees accepted a two-year contract that will offer a retroactive pay bump in the first year.
The Tri-Council represents most of the manual laborers in Parks and Recreation and Public Works, as well as heavy equipment operators, snowplow operators, forestry workers, sewer and water workers affiliated with City Employees Local 363, or LIUNA, the Laborers International Union of North America; the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49; and Teamsters 120.
Members convened Monday evening and voted to accept the latest contract offer from the city, which calls for a 1 percent wage increase retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year, a 2 percent wage increase effective January 2022 and a 0.5 percent increase effective July 1, 2022.
“It did pass. We generally don’t talk about the margins. It wasn’t unanimous,” said Tony Kelly, a business manager with LIUNA. “The important thing is we passed the agreement. We have labor peace with the city of St. Paul through the end of 2022.”
In a statement issued by his office, Mayor Melvin Carter said “this ratification reflects our shared commitment to providing quality public services for our entire community.”
A previous vote in early October ended with a strike authorization. The offer from the city at that time called for no wage increase in the first year, a 1.5 percent increase in the second year and a lump-sum payment equivalent to a 2.5 percent general increase in the first year. Kelly said the impasse — the city employees had been working under the terms of a previous contract agreement that expired last December — was the longest in recent memory between the city and the Tri-Council.
That said, other large public employers have been in similar straits with their frontline staff. LIUNA settled a labor agreement with the city of Minneapolis about a week ago. Many private employers have been reeling from a loss of workers despite record-pace inflation raising the cost of living nationally.
“We’re not declaring victory here,” Kelly said. “We’re seeing this as a pivot to continue our fight to make sure the people who provide basic frontline services in the city of St. Paul are recognized for the sacrifices and challenges that are unique to working in a pandemic and through civil unrest. I don’t think this agreement does that. … What’s different this time is we’re looking at cost-of-living increases instead of one-time cash payments. It should really be both, but here we are.”
Local school districts try to stay ahead of destructive TikTok challenges before they hit their schools
AFFTON, Mo. – TikTok trends sweeping the nation have districts and police departments asking parents and guardians to talk to their children and students about making sure they understand it’s “unacceptable behavior.”
“We had a bit of a hectic start to the school year and certainly, the devious licks didn’t help us out any at all,” said Affton High School Principal Deann Myers.
A recent challenge, called “devious licks,” encourages students to post videos stealing or damaging school property to TikTok.
“We had soap dispensers that were removed, there were I believe there was some dye put into a toilet at one time, we had some situations of toilet paper, writing on the wall,” Myers said. “We did see some vandalism in our bathrooms, we saw students that even had taken things from the bathroom, so there was some damage, there was some things that were stolen from the bathroom.”
TikTok later announced it would remove videos of the ‘devious licks’ challenge off its platform. Because of these trends, Myers’ workday has changed.
“We put monitors right outside the bathroom, I myself as a principal have a bathroom, I walk through every single hour to ensure that it has been taken care of and there’s nothing in there I need to be alerted to, so I can narrow down when something happens,” she said.
It’s a similar story in the Fort Zumwalt School District.
“Sometimes it was soap dispensers knocked off, maybe it was toilet paper,” Superintendent Bernard DuBray said
Both school leaders said students faced consequences, including paying for their damages. Myers said students involved also met with the custodians or janitors who had to clean up what they damaged, so they could put an action, to a name or a face, and apologize.
Myers and DuBray said thanks to technology, it wasn’t difficult to figure out who was behind the damages.
“Most of those were posted on social media so we were able to track down a lot of those situations,” Myers said.
“We do have cameras in all our hallways so we can pretty much who was in the restroom at various times,” DuBray said.
Both districts communicated with students and parents, to try and help get it to stop and help stay ahead of the ever-changing trends.
The Affton School District sent a letter to parents about a new trend, “smack a staff member.” The letter asked parents to “Please talk to your child tonight and make sure they understand this is not acceptable behavior.”
Chief Michael Fillback with the Edwardsville Police Department said his department hasn’t been referred any cases derived from Tiktok trends, but he wants parents and students to know these trends could come with serious consequences.
“There’s no purpose to it other than I guess to get social media notoriety,” Fillback said. “Anytime that you are striking or stealing or damaging someone else’s property whether its individual’s property or government property, you can absolutely be charged for that.”
Districts and Chief Fillback said they need help from parents to communicate with their students.
“Really we need some help from parents, and they need to set some parameters for their kids,” DuBray said.
“As a parent, you always have to be talking to your children about what they’re doing on social media, what they’re watching on TV,” Chief Fillback said.
