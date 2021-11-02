Under new program, Ferguson judge says every day is amnesty day for minor traffic offenses

Jalen Suggs exited Orlando’s team flight at 1 a.m. early Sunday with a smile on his face. He was home.

The St. Paul native’s homecoming came just eight games into his NBA career Monday, as Orlando visited Target Center to take on the Timberwolves, and not a day too early.

“I was missing home,” Suggs said. “And I get to miss out on the December, January, all that freezing cold. I just get a little fall action. I’m excited to be back.”

And was undoubtedly excited for Monday’s result. Orlando stormed back from a double-digit deficit, utilizing a 43-point fourth quarter to blow by Minnesota for a 115-97 win at Target Center to secure the Magic’s second victory of the season.

Suggs finished with 15 points, canning a triple with 2 minutes left to put Orlando up 18 — essentially the exclamation point on the victory. After the game, Suggs came back out onto the floor to meet the hundreds of friends and family members who showed up to watch him play.

“Brought me to tears seeing everybody and being back home,” Suggs tweeted after the game. “I wish I could’ve sat in there all night to chop it up with everyone I saw there tonight. I love Minnesota with all my heart and the embrace I received this weekend means more than any words. Great team win tonight fellas!”

It was a fitting conclusion to a good weekend for Suggs. On Sunday, he went over to his grandma’s house, spent time with a number of family members and enjoyed a homecooked meal, all before heading to U.S. Bank Stadium at night to take in the Vikings’ game.

“It’s just kind of nice to be a 20-year-old, hang out with my family and have some down time,” the Minnehaha Academy grad said.

Those opportunities are few and far between, especially in the midst of the NBA season. Suggs has found that out quickly. There’s no rest for the weary in this League.

“It really is a business, and it comes fast. Games come fast. You’ve kind of got to mature quick,” said Suggs, who was drafted No. 5 overall by Orlando in this summer’s NBA draft. “You’ve got to take care of your body every day. There isn’t too many off days. On the off day, you’re doing something, some kind of recovery, some kind of film, something to make sure that you’re taking care of your body, taking care of your mentals, all that stuff. I think that’s the biggest place where the maturity comes in, staying on top of those things.”

Suggs is on a young, struggling team that’s growing and learning together. He said the team is staying positive and finding small victories early in the campaign, even while taking losses. It’s all part of the maturation process both he and the Magic are enduring.

Suggs will get it, just as he’ll acclimate to the pace and style of the NBA game. He’s done it at every other stop in his career. His decision-making already stands out to Magic coach Jamahl Mosley.

“As you talk to him on the sideline during a free-throw, he comes over and he talks about the way that he sees the game,” Mosley said. “I think anybody that can see the game a certain way that it slows down for them, I think that’s a very strong quality to have, and he possesses that.”

Off the court, Mosley already has a sense for Suggs’ passion and joy for not only basketball, but life. He cares. Mosley said that will go a long way for Suggs as he plays the game and leads the team. Those same characteristics are likely why so many showed up in Minneapolis on Monday.

The applause for Suggs was audible as he was introduced ahead of Monday’s contest.

Suggs has played so many games at Target Center through his three state championship victories with the Redhawks and Minnehaha Academy’s highly-touted victory over Sierra Canyon in an ESPN broadcast early in 2020. But now he entered the building as a true visitor.

“It’s kind of a weird feeling. Now I’m coming back home,” Suggs said. “This isn’t where I normally reside and my No. 1 place where I play at. It’s been a little emotional, honestly. Being back, seeing family, being back home and everything like that.”