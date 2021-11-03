DC Comics Asked Police for Protection After Death Threats Over Bisexual Superman

DC Comics employees reached out to the LAPD for protection after receiving death threats from Superman fans.
Last month, DC Comics announced the new Superman, Jon Kent was bisexual in celebration of National Coming Out Day.
Jon Kent, Clark Kent/Superman’s son with Lois Lane, falls in love with a twink newspaper reporter in the November 9 issue of the comic book series “Superman: Son of Kal-El.”
While many in the LGBT+ community celebrated the news, some Superman fans were unhappy, according to the New York Daily News.
WENN.com
Actor Dean Cain, who played Clark Kent in the 1990s TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” was offended.
During an appearance on “Fox & Friends First” last month, Cain said bisexual Superman was neither “bold or brave”.
“If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave. But brave would be having him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay.”
On Tuesday, TMZ reported that LAPD officers patrolled outside the homes of some DC Comics employees who worked on the new comic series.
The LAPD said no one followed through on the death threats and the case is considered resolved.
The ‘Chromatica’ singer was absolutely gorgeous, as she appeared on the December issue for the fashion magazine.
Rain on me! Lady Gaga looked fabulous as she appeared on the cover of British Vogue for its December issue, in a cover that was released on Tuesday November 2. The 35-year-old “Bad Romance” singer debuted a sexy blue, mullet in a gorgeous dress, as she graced the fashion magazine’s cover. The singer wore a black, plunging gown, with a silver trim, and puffy wings around the sides for the cover.
Other than her gorgeous cover photo, Gaga also posed for more stunning pictures, including an artful black-and-white photo, where she posed nude, and showed off her many tattoos. “Mother Monster” also posed in a fluffy pink hood with just her face on display for the cover of Vogue Italia.
In the interview, Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, revealed that she went full-method actress for her role in the upcoming movie House of Gucci, which will hit movie theaters on November 26. Lady Gaga played Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci’s wife, who was later convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband. “I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that,” she told Vogue. “I never broke. I stayed with her.” Gaga noted that she also spoke in the accent off-camera and dyed her hair to copy Patrizia’s look.
Other than the new movie, Gaga has been plenty busy! At the beginning of October, she released her new album Love For Sale, which was a collaboration with music legend Tony Bennett. It was the second album that the pair collaborated on. The singer also joined Tony for his final live performance back in August, as the singer announced his retirement amid his battle with Alzheimers. Ahead of Love For Sale’s release, Gaga performed a livestreamed concert, where she sang, while wearing a feathered nude dress and played the songs from the album on her own.
Carrie Ann Inaba traded in her gowns for a sleek white suit last night for ‘DWTS’ Queen themed episode. She spoke to HL about her look & thoughts on the performances.
As the competition heats up on Dancing With The Stars, so do judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s outfits! The beauty went all out for the Queen themed episode in a sleek white suit, which she had been wanting to wear all season! “I have worn almost every shape of a ball gown or an evening gown in all the episodes for the past three seasons and I really wanted to do something different, so I have been pushing Rhonda (my stylist) and we finally found the right suit by Alexander McQueen,” Carrie Ann told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “It had the kind of shoulders I wanted, the right lapel and I was just excited for this look adding the chains as a throwback to my time on Madonna’s Girlie Show where I wore chains in a similar way.” Safe to say, Freddie Mercury would have been very proud!
The beauty look, by Marylin Lee Spiegel, was total rock & roll vibes! “I wanted to exude Rock Royalty! I used golden greens, Smith & Cult Glitterbaby Eyeshadow in Gold, on her eyes, and gave her skin a luminous glow using @danessamyricks Lightwork Vol II Highlight Palette. I kept her lips in the peachy nude tones, with Charlotte Tilbury Sexy Sienna, topped with Nude Envie Whisper lip gloss for a sexy pout!” the makeup artist detailed.
Carrie Ann’s hair was also a standout, as she slicked it all back for a down, wet look. “It’s look I don’t always feel comfortable doing, but glad to try something different,” she explained. “We created this look by dampening not the hair with water and then worked though Thickening Full Form Soft Mousse by Bumble and Bumble from roots to ends then the base was slicked down with Bb Gel,” her hairstylist Glenn Nutley explained. “That was combed though with a wide tooth comb and the top was shaped with fingers to create indentations, which we pinned with pin curl clips and the sides were slicked back and pinned down with cards to set! The style was left for a couple of hours to set naturally and finished off with Bumble and Bumble Bb Does It All!”
“I’m just so grateful to my team because they really always bring it and they make it fun. We work as a team discussing the idea of what I’m trying to go for and then as a team we develop the idea each of us adding to the concept,” Carrie Ann said of bringing her fierce looks together week after week. “That is one of my favorite processes – the process of collaboration. When you get to collaborate with people that are good at what they do it’s the best process and it’s why I love this business so much.”
When it came to the performances for Queen night, the longtime judge admitted this season was “blowing her mind.” “The night was incredible just when you think it can’t get any better after last week’s horror night, I was so thoroughly impressed with the level of competition that the contestants brought this week. It’s a level we haven’t seen before,” she told HL. “Mike, The Miz went home which was a bit of a blow to the heart because I do feel that his energy, charisma, and dedication has been contagious from day one and I think the way he attacked the show brought the level of everybody else’s dances up quite a few notches.”
Carrie Ann also shared her shock at JoJo Siwa‘s place in the bottom two. “It was quite a shocker, but we’ve had shockers like this in the past where sometimes a fantastic dancer is in the bottom two,” she said. “I always think back to Sabrina Bryan who was suddenly eliminated after impressing the judge’s week after week.”
Be sure to tune in next Monday at 8 PM for Dancing With Stars as the contestants perform to Janet Jackson!
Nick Lachey confirmed he will never read ex Jessica Simpson’s memoir ‘Open Book.’ The former pair’s 3-year marriage is a big topic in the tell-all.
A lot of people have read Jessica Simpson‘s 2020 memoir Open Book, but her ex-husband Nick Lachey isn’t one of them. In fact, Nick, 47, said in a new interview that he’ll never read the book, which was a New York Times best-seller and talks a lot about his marriage to Jessica, 41. “You’ll be shocked to hear that I have not. Nor will I ever read that book,” Nick said on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy on Monday, November 1.
Nick, who split from Jessica in December 2005 after over three years of marriage, said he “obviously knew” his ex-wife’s tell-all was being released, but the stories within the book weren’t news to him. “I lived the book. You know what I mean,” he said. “I know what the truth is so I don’t need to read it, or read someone’s version of it in a story that I know, that I lived it. No, I never read it.”
Open Book was a huge success for Jessica. So much so, that the singer and entrepreneur announced in December 2020 that a scripted series about the tell-all was in the works at Amazon. Andy Cohen broached that topic during his interview with Nick, asking the former 98 Degrees member what he thought about his former marriage playing out on the small screen. “I am thrilled to be where I am in life,” Nick said. “That was 20 years ago. It’s honestly the last thing on my mind these days unless when someone brings it up…. I understand why people want to ask but its just so not a part of my life anymore that it’s not even on my radar. She is doing her thing and I am doing mine and that’s how it should be.”
Jessica shared a lot about her marriage to Nick in the memoir. She wrote about how their relationship was not “perfect” even though she wanted to make it look that way on their television series Newlyweds. “I had the Instagram-girlfriend syndrome before it was a thing, and I wanted the world to see my husband in the best light because I was hopelessly in love with him,” Jessica said in the book.
The A-list exes finalized their divorce in June 2006, and they’ve since moved on. Jessica is now married to former NFL pro Eric Johnson, and they have three kids together. Meanwhile, Nick has three children with his wife Vanessa Lachey, whom he started seeing less than a year after his split from Jessica.