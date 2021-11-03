J.Lo Recreates ‘All I Have’ Video 19 Years Later For Coach Campaign – Watch

It’s official: Jennifer Lopez is timeless. Nearly twenty years after starring in ‘All I Have,’ J.Lo recreated the video for a Coach collab, and she looks just like she did in 2002!
The more things change, the more they stay the same. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez. About nineteen years after “Jenny From The Block” walked down a snowy New York City street with her arms full of Coach bags in her “All I Have Video,” J.Lo, 52, recreated the scene for a new commercial for the brand’s holiday campaign. The vignette opens with a scene from the original 2002 video for J.Lo and LL Cool J’s collab before transitioning into 2021. Enter the modern-day Jennifer, looking barely a day older than how she did nearly two decades ago.
Just like she did in the first video, J.Lo walked with her arms swarmed with Coach’s signature designs. She rocked the Coach Studio Shoulder Bag ($450), as well as the brand’s oversized coats ($2,500) over a short sleeve dress ($650). J.Lo also sported matching shearling mules ($250) to complete the look. The clip is part of Coach’s “Give A Little Love” campaign and is the latest installment of her partnership with the designer brand. Since she became a global face for Coach in 2019, J.Lo has proudly repped the brand. She also collaborated on designs and helped turn the Coach x Richard Bernstein’s Barbara Streisand sweater into the must-have garment among A-listers, per Page Six.
“All I Have” was released on Dec. 14, 2002, as the second single from Jennifer’s third album, This Is Me… Then. It hit No. 1 on the BillboardHot 100 on Jan. 30, 2003, giving J.Lo her fourth chart-topping song and LL Cool J’s first. As of 2021, it’s the last J.Lo song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Whether or not this new Coach resurrects “All I Have,” similarly to how Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” returns to the charts every December, remains to be seen.
It seems Jennifer is in an early Aughts mood. In April, she and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance, roughly seventeen years after they called off their engagement and went their separate ways. Most recently, Jen reportedly joined Ben, 49, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, for some Halloween festivities. Ben and the two Jens took their kids for some trick-or-treating together. Ben and J.Lo haven’t spent time together since he’s been busy with The Last Duel, and she’s been filming her upcoming Netflix movie, The Mother.
Brock Davies may have just joined the Vanderpump Rules cast but just weeks into season nine, he’s already at the forefront of the series due to his custody drama with his ex-wife and their kids, and his ongoing feud with Lala Kent.
Following last week’s episode, which featured Lala revealing details about his past restraining order and domestic violence allegations, Brock reflected on an off-camera conversation he had with Lala before revealing he’ll be seen breaking down to Lisa Vanderpump about his “secret” and his “guilt” on a future episode, and sharing an update on his child support case.
“I pulled Lala aside and was like, ‘Look Lala, you need to understand that certain things happened when I was 19 that when I was 23 or 22, it got brought back up and put into a case against me and I had to go to court and get it dropped, which I did,’” Brock shared on the November 2 episode of Bachelors in the City.
According to Brock, fans will learn more about his complicated situation as the Pump Rules season continues. But, for now, he believes that Lala had good intentions in her questions about his years-long estrangement from his children.
“I know Lala just wants the best for me, wants me to be with my kids. And I want to have the best [and be with] my kids. But there’s two kids involved, there’s an ex-relationship, [and] there’s a stepdad involved,” he explained. “[So] to try to explain that on camera on national television and then have them talk about it… That’s where the drama gets built up.”
As fans saw during last week’s show, Brock believed he was opening up to Lala in confidence. But, just a short time later, with cameras rolling, Lala revealed all he said to the ladies of the show, including Lisa.
“And then he doesn’t tell me he had this side conversation with her so then she brings it up to me at a tea party, in front of Lisa Vanderpump and I’m like, ‘What the f**k?’ Like how do you know this?’“ Brock’s then-girlfriend and now-fiancee, Scheana Shay, recalled.
“It was lessons learned,” Brock replied.
Although Brock’s reality debut came with plenty of drama, he appreciated being asked to appear in a full-time role.
“It wasn’t my intention of like using my kids to leverage that. I was honest. And I thought if someone was gonna tell my story, and it was going to be on national television, I need to be brutally honest about what I did,” he said.
For the past few weeks, the details surrounding Brock and his custody drama have appeared quite complicated. But, as he revealed, he will soon be seen having a telling conversation with Lisa.
“It was the first time I spoke to anybody else, outside of my actual family, that was with me in 2009. And I owned it. I owned what I did when I went through these ages. And I go through it and it was the most [relief] I’ve felt because I got to share that guilt that I was carrying,” he explained. “I wanted to tell her everything but then I just broke down. For me, it was amazing to have that moment because I got to share my secret [and] my guilt with somebody else.”
As for a future friendship with Lala, Brock said that while reconciliation is uncertain, he certainly appreciates her holding him accountable because it led him to be proactive.
He also hinted that he has now settled his child support case with his ex.
“Me and Lala, we’ll see what happens. But it kind of makes those relationships deeper. You’re forced to address the issues and me talking about that put more ownership on me actually going through my child support, paying that off, and getting that set up,” he revealed. “So when the season finishes I can leverage what I can from this and makeup for what I’ve done wrong but actually have more accountability.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Sony unleashes its second trailer for the upcoming Morbius movie completely with Venom and Spider-Man easter eggs.
As we close out 2021 one of the most anticipated movies is Spider-Man: No Way Home. After the ending of Venom: Let There Be Carnage we have our confirmation that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Venom share the same universe. We still have zero clue if Venom will be in the No Way Home but it’s safe to say at least a small cameo is expected from Marvel fans everywhere. During the pandemic movie delays, one thing Sony has kept intact is the need for Morbius to release after No Way Home. From the rumors, it seems Sony is making its own Spider-Verse with Morbius, Venom, Kraven, and of course Spider-Man. All these movies are finally going together in the same world leaving the possibilities open for Sony to make billions while providing peak fan service. Earlier today Sony released the second trailer for Morbius and the trailer is complete with spidey-related easter eggs. The trailer gives us our best look into the powers of Jared Leto’s Morbius as well as a better look at Tyrese & Michael Keaton in the film. The trailer even ends with a nob to Venom. You can watch the full trailer below.
DC Comics employees reached out to the LAPD for protection after receiving death threats from Superman fans.
Last month, DC Comics announced the new Superman, Jon Kent was bisexual in celebration of National Coming Out Day.
Jon Kent, Clark Kent/Superman’s son with Lois Lane, falls in love with a twink newspaper reporter in the November 9 issue of the comic book series “Superman: Son of Kal-El.”
While many in the LGBT+ community celebrated the news, some Superman fans were unhappy, according to the New York Daily News.
Actor Dean Cain, who played Clark Kent in the 1990s TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” was offended.
During an appearance on “Fox & Friends First” last month, Cain said bisexual Superman was neither “bold or brave”.
“If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave. But brave would be having him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay.”
On Tuesday, TMZ reported that LAPD officers patrolled outside the homes of some DC Comics employees who worked on the new comic series.
The LAPD said no one followed through on the death threats and the case is considered resolved.