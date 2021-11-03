Celebrities
Lady Gaga Stuns In Super Plunging Dress For British ‘Vogue’ Cover – Photos
The ‘Chromatica’ singer was absolutely gorgeous, as she appeared on the December issue for the fashion magazine.
Rain on me! Lady Gaga looked fabulous as she appeared on the cover of British Vogue for its December issue, in a cover that was released on Tuesday November 2. The 35-year-old “Bad Romance” singer debuted a sexy blue, mullet in a gorgeous dress, as she graced the fashion magazine’s cover. The singer wore a black, plunging gown, with a silver trim, and puffy wings around the sides for the cover.
Other than her gorgeous cover photo, Gaga also posed for more stunning pictures, including an artful black-and-white photo, where she posed nude, and showed off her many tattoos. “Mother Monster” also posed in a fluffy pink hood with just her face on display for the cover of Vogue Italia.
In the interview, Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, revealed that she went full-method actress for her role in the upcoming movie House of Gucci, which will hit movie theaters on November 26. Lady Gaga played Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci’s wife, who was later convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband. “I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that,” she told Vogue. “I never broke. I stayed with her.” Gaga noted that she also spoke in the accent off-camera and dyed her hair to copy Patrizia’s look.
Other than the new movie, Gaga has been plenty busy! At the beginning of October, she released her new album Love For Sale, which was a collaboration with music legend Tony Bennett. It was the second album that the pair collaborated on. The singer also joined Tony for his final live performance back in August, as the singer announced his retirement amid his battle with Alzheimers. Ahead of Love For Sale’s release, Gaga performed a livestreamed concert, where she sang, while wearing a feathered nude dress and played the songs from the album on her own.
Celebrities
‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Rocks Out As A ‘Killer Queen’ In White Suit For ‘Mind-Blowing’ ‘Queen’ Night
Carrie Ann Inaba traded in her gowns for a sleek white suit last night for ‘DWTS’ Queen themed episode. She spoke to HL about her look & thoughts on the performances.
As the competition heats up on Dancing With The Stars, so do judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s outfits! The beauty went all out for the Queen themed episode in a sleek white suit, which she had been wanting to wear all season! “I have worn almost every shape of a ball gown or an evening gown in all the episodes for the past three seasons and I really wanted to do something different, so I have been pushing Rhonda (my stylist) and we finally found the right suit by Alexander McQueen,” Carrie Ann told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “It had the kind of shoulders I wanted, the right lapel and I was just excited for this look adding the chains as a throwback to my time on Madonna’s Girlie Show where I wore chains in a similar way.” Safe to say, Freddie Mercury would have been very proud!
The beauty look, by Marylin Lee Spiegel, was total rock & roll vibes! “I wanted to exude Rock Royalty! I used golden greens, Smith & Cult Glitterbaby Eyeshadow in Gold, on her eyes, and gave her skin a luminous glow using @danessamyricks Lightwork Vol II Highlight Palette. I kept her lips in the peachy nude tones, with Charlotte Tilbury Sexy Sienna, topped with Nude Envie Whisper lip gloss for a sexy pout!” the makeup artist detailed.
Carrie Ann’s hair was also a standout, as she slicked it all back for a down, wet look. “It’s look I don’t always feel comfortable doing, but glad to try something different,” she explained. “We created this look by dampening not the hair with water and then worked though Thickening Full Form Soft Mousse by Bumble and Bumble from roots to ends then the base was slicked down with Bb Gel,” her hairstylist Glenn Nutley explained. “That was combed though with a wide tooth comb and the top was shaped with fingers to create indentations, which we pinned with pin curl clips and the sides were slicked back and pinned down with cards to set! The style was left for a couple of hours to set naturally and finished off with Bumble and Bumble Bb Does It All!”
“I’m just so grateful to my team because they really always bring it and they make it fun. We work as a team discussing the idea of what I’m trying to go for and then as a team we develop the idea each of us adding to the concept,” Carrie Ann said of bringing her fierce looks together week after week. “That is one of my favorite processes – the process of collaboration. When you get to collaborate with people that are good at what they do it’s the best process and it’s why I love this business so much.”
When it came to the performances for Queen night, the longtime judge admitted this season was “blowing her mind.” “The night was incredible just when you think it can’t get any better after last week’s horror night, I was so thoroughly impressed with the level of competition that the contestants brought this week. It’s a level we haven’t seen before,” she told HL. “Mike, The Miz went home which was a bit of a blow to the heart because I do feel that his energy, charisma, and dedication has been contagious from day one and I think the way he attacked the show brought the level of everybody else’s dances up quite a few notches.”
Carrie Ann also shared her shock at JoJo Siwa‘s place in the bottom two. “It was quite a shocker, but we’ve had shockers like this in the past where sometimes a fantastic dancer is in the bottom two,” she said. “I always think back to Sabrina Bryan who was suddenly eliminated after impressing the judge’s week after week.”
Be sure to tune in next Monday at 8 PM for Dancing With Stars as the contestants perform to Janet Jackson!
Celebrities
Nick Lachey Reveals Why He Hasn’t Read Ex Jessica Simpson’s Book & Has No Plans To
Nick Lachey confirmed he will never read ex Jessica Simpson’s memoir ‘Open Book.’ The former pair’s 3-year marriage is a big topic in the tell-all.
A lot of people have read Jessica Simpson‘s 2020 memoir Open Book, but her ex-husband Nick Lachey isn’t one of them. In fact, Nick, 47, said in a new interview that he’ll never read the book, which was a New York Times best-seller and talks a lot about his marriage to Jessica, 41. “You’ll be shocked to hear that I have not. Nor will I ever read that book,” Nick said on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy on Monday, November 1.
Nick, who split from Jessica in December 2005 after over three years of marriage, said he “obviously knew” his ex-wife’s tell-all was being released, but the stories within the book weren’t news to him. “I lived the book. You know what I mean,” he said. “I know what the truth is so I don’t need to read it, or read someone’s version of it in a story that I know, that I lived it. No, I never read it.”
Open Book was a huge success for Jessica. So much so, that the singer and entrepreneur announced in December 2020 that a scripted series about the tell-all was in the works at Amazon. Andy Cohen broached that topic during his interview with Nick, asking the former 98 Degrees member what he thought about his former marriage playing out on the small screen. “I am thrilled to be where I am in life,” Nick said. “That was 20 years ago. It’s honestly the last thing on my mind these days unless when someone brings it up…. I understand why people want to ask but its just so not a part of my life anymore that it’s not even on my radar. She is doing her thing and I am doing mine and that’s how it should be.”
Jessica shared a lot about her marriage to Nick in the memoir. She wrote about how their relationship was not “perfect” even though she wanted to make it look that way on their television series Newlyweds. “I had the Instagram-girlfriend syndrome before it was a thing, and I wanted the world to see my husband in the best light because I was hopelessly in love with him,” Jessica said in the book.
The A-list exes finalized their divorce in June 2006, and they’ve since moved on. Jessica is now married to former NFL pro Eric Johnson, and they have three kids together. Meanwhile, Nick has three children with his wife Vanessa Lachey, whom he started seeing less than a year after his split from Jessica.
Celebrities
Kanye West ‘Put Off’ By Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s PDA Amid Divorce: He Does ‘Not Like It’
The rapper was not happy to see his ex-wife and the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star holding hands, a source close to the situation told HollywoodLife exclusively!
Divorce can be difficult. While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made headlines after being seen holding hands at California’s Knott’s Berry Farm, Kanye West was reportedly bothered by his ex-wife’s show of affection. A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the 44-year-old rapper wants the 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to hold off on PDA, until their divorce is finalized.
Kim and the 27-year-old comedian were seen holding hands on a rollercoaster at the California theme park on October 29, but Kanye asked his ex-wife to wait until their divorce was done. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all. He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public display of affection with anyone until their divorced is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God,’” the source told HL.
While Kanye was bothered by the newly-rumored couple, he has also supposedly been in contact with his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner to try to learn more, but she “wasn’t giving up anything” to the rapper. “Kris’s biggest concern is that Kanye will try to use this against her in the divorce proceedings but the truth is that Kanye is no longer considered part of the Kardashian family and it drives him crazy how quick they were to dismiss him,” the source said.
HollywoodLife reached out to representative for Kanye West for comment.
While nothing is official between Kim and Pete, the pair got close while filming the Saturday Night Live sketch, where Pete played Aladdin to Kim’s Jasmine, when she hosted the sketch show. The skit, which included the pair sharing a kiss, “really brought their connection together faster,” a source told HollywoodLife. After the PDA pictures came out, Kim was spotted in New York City for The Wall Street Journal’s “Innovator Awards” in a gorgeous brown leather dress with long gloves on Monday November 1.
Lady Gaga Stuns In Super Plunging Dress For British ‘Vogue’ Cover – Photos
The list of St. Louis area lakes stocked with rainbow trout
‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Rocks Out As A ‘Killer Queen’ In White Suit For ‘Mind-Blowing’ ‘Queen’ Night
FEMA gives Coloradans more than $8 million to help pay for COVID funerals
Nick Lachey Reveals Why He Hasn’t Read Ex Jessica Simpson’s Book & Has No Plans To
Winning $55,558 scratchers ticket sold in Jefferson County
Kanye West ‘Put Off’ By Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s PDA Amid Divorce: He Does ‘Not Like It’
East Alton woman sentenced for stealing disabled daughter’s Social Security benefits
Mom of skirt-wearing boy who raped girl in school bathroom says he just wanted sex: ‘My son is not trans’
Scottie Pippen Slams ‘Condescending’ Michael Jordan For Portrayal Of Him In ‘The Last Dance’
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech1 week ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News3 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care