New autopsy rejects crash theory in Ronald Greene death
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A reexamined autopsy ordered by the FBI in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene has rejected the Louisiana State Police claim that a car crash caused his fatal injuries, narrowing prosecutors’ focus on the troopers seen on body camera video beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist.
The unusual second look at what killed Greene confirmed what his family suspected the moment they saw his bruised and battered corpse and his car with only slight damage: A minor crash at the end of a high-speed chase had nothing to do with his death.
The FBI this week received the new forensic review it commissioned in light of the long-buried body camera footage, vehicle black box data and other evidence the state police withheld from Greene’s original autopsy. The review, which did not involve another examination of the body, attributes Greene’s death to a series of factors, including troopers striking the 49-year-old in the head, restraining him at length and his use of cocaine.
The new review notably removes the crash and “agitated delirium” from the list of causes in Greene’s original autopsy, according to a person familiar with the findings who wasn’t authorized to discuss the federal inquiry and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.
It also addresses a key unanswered question from the original autopsy, whether the crash that didn’t deploy the air bag in Greene’s car was severe enough to cause a fractured breastbone and ruptured aorta. The new review determined those injuries were most likely the result of CPR and other life-saving efforts by first responders, the person familiar with the findings said.
Still unclear was whether the new autopsy would prompt the Union Parish coroner to change the manner of Greene’s death from accidental to homicide, which could affect the charges available to state and federal prosecutors.
Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, said she hopes the new report brings the case closer to justice “so I can put my son to rest,” adding that she has yet to bury his cremated remains. “This thing has been so crazy. No one has properly grieved.”
The new autopsy report comes as federal prosecutors are in the final stages of a two-year civil rights investigation that began looking into Greene’s death but has since expanded to examine the beatings of several other Black motorists, and whether top brass obstructed justice to shield troopers from possible prosecution.
Rafael Goyeneche, a former prosecutor who heads the Metropolitan Crime Commission, a New Orleans-based watchdog group, said the new cause of death makes it even more likely prosecutors will bring serious charges. “This yanks the rug from under the defense claim that the accident caused his death and that the beatings weren’t that severe,” he said.
Louisiana State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A U.S. Justice Department spokesperson declined to speak about an ongoing investigation but added that if the evidence reveals violations of the law, the department will “take all appropriate action.”
Green’s May 10, 2019, death came after he failed to stop for a traffic violation and led troopers on a midnight chase across northern Louisiana at speeds topping 115 mph (185 km/h), ending along a rural roadside near Monroe. State police initially told Greene’s family he died after crashing into a tree, an account the Union Parish coroner committed to writing in an official report, which describes Greene’s death as a motor vehicle accident and makes no mention of a confrontation with troopers.
After officials refused for more than two years to release the troopers’ body camera video, the AP obtained and published it this spring, showing white troopers converging on Greene before he can even get out of his car, repeatedly stunning and punching him as he appears to surrender and repeatedly wails, “I’m your brother! I’m scared! I’m scared!” A trooper can later be seen dragging the heavyset Greene by his ankle shackles and he is left prone and face down in the dirt for more than nine minutes before he eventually goes limp.
Yet even after AP published video of Greene’s violent arrest, state officials and advocates for the troopers repeated the crash theory, with Gov. John Bel Edwards floating it as recently as September.
“The issue would be did he die from injuries sustained in the accident?” Edwards, a Democrat, said on a radio program. “Obviously, he didn’t die in the accident itself because he was still alive when the troopers were engaging with him. But what was the cause of death? I don’t know that that was falsely portrayed.”
Edwards went on to say troopers’ actions were “criminal” but that whether they caused Greene’s death was the subject of an investigation and “I’m not going to get in front of that.”
A lawyer for the troopers involved in Greene’s arrest told a court in July that the crash killed him.
“At trial, defendants will present scientific evidence that Mr. Greene’s death was caused by a crash-related blunt force chest trauma resulting in a fractured sternum and ruptured aorta,” P. Scott Wolleson wrote in a filing in a civil lawsuit brought by Greene’s family.
Greene’s was among a dozen cases over the past decade in which an AP investigation found troopers or their bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct. Dozens of current and former troopers said they occurred in an agency with a culture of impunity, nepotism and in some cases outright racism.
Federal investigators are also examining the actions of police commanders, which included pressuring their own detectives to hold off on arresting the trooper who acknowledged hitting Greene in the head with a flashlight and was overheard on his body camera video boasting to a colleague that he “beat the ever-living f— out of him.”
That trooper, Chris Hollingsworth, died last year in a single-vehicle crash hours after he learned he would be fired for his role in the Greene case.
Speaking to investigators shortly before his death, Hollingsworth sought to justify his flashlight strikes on Greene in part because the man “didn’t have any apparent injuries” after the crash and “could have done anything once my hold was broke off him.”
___
Bleiberg reported from Dallas
The list of St. Louis area lakes stocked with rainbow trout
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Did you know that winter is one of the best times to fish at lakes in St. Louis area parks. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Urban Fishing Program starts now. They will be stocking the waterways with 40,000 rainbow trout through February.
The trout are going to 12 lakes in St. Louis City and County, Union City Lake in Franklin County, and August A. Busch Conservation Area in St. Charles. Some “lunkers” will be added to the mix. Some of these fish are as large as 10 lbs. They are spawned and raised in Missouri Department of Conservation hatcheries.
All anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 need a valid Missouri fishing permit to keep their catch. Some lakes are catch-and-release only through January 1. Check the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website for the specific regulations for each location.
“The hotline is updated immediately after we finish stocking for the day. The number is toll-free from anywhere in the St. Louis area. A recorded message lets anglers know when and where fish were stocked, total number stocked, and species stocked,” said MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Denise Otto.
Do you want to know where the Missouri Department of Conservation is stocking lakes? Call 636-300-9651 to get the latest information.
St. Louis area lakes stocked with winter trout include:
- Carondelet Park Boathouse Lake in St. Louis
- Gendron Lake in St. Ann
- January-Wabash Lake in Ferguson
- Jefferson Lake in Forest Park
- Koeneman Park Lake in Jennings
- O’Fallon Park Lake in St. Louis
- Suson Park’s Island Lake and Carp Lake
- Tilles Park Lake in St. Louis County
- Union City Lake in Union, Franklin County
- Walker Lake in Kirkwood
- Wild Acres Park Lake in Overland
- Vlasis Park Lake in Ballwin
- August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area lakes 3, 21, 22, 23 and 28
FEMA gives Coloradans more than $8 million to help pay for COVID funerals
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program has provided more than $8 million to Coloradans to help pay for funeral expenses of people whose deaths are related to COVID-19 — and applications for funds are still being accepted, the agency said in a news release.
Funerals can be financially straining, with an average cost of $7,000 according to U.S. Funerals Online. Given the increased financial stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused more than 8,500 reported deaths in Colorado, Congress authorized FEMA to help residents pay for funerals.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families,” FEMA stated on its website. “At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters. We are dedicated to helping ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the virus.”
FEMA’s program offers financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, for “deaths related to COVID-19,” FEMA stated in the news release. This includes funds to help pay for cremation, burial expenses, transfer of remains, headstones, transportation for identifying the deceased individual and more.
As of Nov. 2, 1,487 Coloradans have received funds amounting to more than $8.3 million from the program, FEMA said in the release.
With no end date set on the program, applications are still being accepted. Applicants can apply for funds to help pay for multiple funerals, with up to $9,000 available per funeral and a maximum of $35,000 per application, FEMA said.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens, non-citizen nationals or qualified, legal immigrants, but the deceased person does not need to meet those requirements.
Those interested in applying can call FEMA at 844-684-6333 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The text teletype number (TTY) for those who are deaf or hard of hearing is 800-462-7585.
Winning $55,558 scratchers ticket sold in Jefferson County
FESTUS, Mo. – Someone in Jefferson County won one of the top prizes in the Missouri Lottery’s Bingo Plus game. The winning ticket worth $55,558 was sold at the On The Run on Truman Road in Festus.
The person who won the ticket claimed the prize, according to the Missouri Lottery. Any amount over $600 can be claimed in person at regional offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, or Jefferson City. You can also claim large prizes by mail.
Bingo Plus is a scratchers game that costs $3 to play. The chances of winning are around one in four. That is the same odds as most Missouri Lottery scratchers games. There are no more prizes left in this game over $55,000.
