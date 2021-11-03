Pump Rules’ Brock Davies Shares Update on Child Support, Talks Drama With Lala and Says She “Wants the Best” for Him

Brock Davies may have just joined the Vanderpump Rules cast but just weeks into season nine, he’s already at the forefront of the series due to his custody drama with his ex-wife and their kids, and his ongoing feud with Lala Kent.
Following last week’s episode, which featured Lala revealing details about his past restraining order and domestic violence allegations, Brock reflected on an off-camera conversation he had with Lala before revealing he’ll be seen breaking down to Lisa Vanderpump about his “secret” and his “guilt” on a future episode, and sharing an update on his child support case.
“I pulled Lala aside and was like, ‘Look Lala, you need to understand that certain things happened when I was 19 that when I was 23 or 22, it got brought back up and put into a case against me and I had to go to court and get it dropped, which I did,’” Brock shared on the November 2 episode of Bachelors in the City.
According to Brock, fans will learn more about his complicated situation as the Pump Rules season continues. But, for now, he believes that Lala had good intentions in her questions about his years-long estrangement from his children.
“I know Lala just wants the best for me, wants me to be with my kids. And I want to have the best [and be with] my kids. But there’s two kids involved, there’s an ex-relationship, [and] there’s a stepdad involved,” he explained. “[So] to try to explain that on camera on national television and then have them talk about it… That’s where the drama gets built up.”
As fans saw during last week’s show, Brock believed he was opening up to Lala in confidence. But, just a short time later, with cameras rolling, Lala revealed all he said to the ladies of the show, including Lisa.
“And then he doesn’t tell me he had this side conversation with her so then she brings it up to me at a tea party, in front of Lisa Vanderpump and I’m like, ‘What the f**k?’ Like how do you know this?’“ Brock’s then-girlfriend and now-fiancee, Scheana Shay, recalled.
“It was lessons learned,” Brock replied.
Although Brock’s reality debut came with plenty of drama, he appreciated being asked to appear in a full-time role.
“It wasn’t my intention of like using my kids to leverage that. I was honest. And I thought if someone was gonna tell my story, and it was going to be on national television, I need to be brutally honest about what I did,” he said.
For the past few weeks, the details surrounding Brock and his custody drama have appeared quite complicated. But, as he revealed, he will soon be seen having a telling conversation with Lisa.
“It was the first time I spoke to anybody else, outside of my actual family, that was with me in 2009. And I owned it. I owned what I did when I went through these ages. And I go through it and it was the most [relief] I’ve felt because I got to share that guilt that I was carrying,” he explained. “I wanted to tell her everything but then I just broke down. For me, it was amazing to have that moment because I got to share my secret [and] my guilt with somebody else.”
As for a future friendship with Lala, Brock said that while reconciliation is uncertain, he certainly appreciates her holding him accountable because it led him to be proactive.
He also hinted that he has now settled his child support case with his ex.
“Me and Lala, we’ll see what happens. But it kind of makes those relationships deeper. You’re forced to address the issues and me talking about that put more ownership on me actually going through my child support, paying that off, and getting that set up,” he revealed. “So when the season finishes I can leverage what I can from this and makeup for what I’ve done wrong but actually have more accountability.”
Sony unleashes its second trailer for the upcoming Morbius movie completely with Venom and Spider-Man easter eggs.
As we close out 2021 one of the most anticipated movies is Spider-Man: No Way Home. After the ending of Venom: Let There Be Carnage we have our confirmation that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Venom share the same universe. We still have zero clue if Venom will be in the No Way Home but it’s safe to say at least a small cameo is expected from Marvel fans everywhere. During the pandemic movie delays, one thing Sony has kept intact is the need for Morbius to release after No Way Home. From the rumors, it seems Sony is making its own Spider-Verse with Morbius, Venom, Kraven, and of course Spider-Man. All these movies are finally going together in the same world leaving the possibilities open for Sony to make billions while providing peak fan service. Earlier today Sony released the second trailer for Morbius and the trailer is complete with spidey-related easter eggs. The trailer gives us our best look into the powers of Jared Leto’s Morbius as well as a better look at Tyrese & Michael Keaton in the film. The trailer even ends with a nob to Venom. You can watch the full trailer below.
DC Comics employees reached out to the LAPD for protection after receiving death threats from Superman fans.
Last month, DC Comics announced the new Superman, Jon Kent was bisexual in celebration of National Coming Out Day.
Jon Kent, Clark Kent/Superman’s son with Lois Lane, falls in love with a twink newspaper reporter in the November 9 issue of the comic book series “Superman: Son of Kal-El.”
While many in the LGBT+ community celebrated the news, some Superman fans were unhappy, according to the New York Daily News.
Actor Dean Cain, who played Clark Kent in the 1990s TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” was offended.
During an appearance on “Fox & Friends First” last month, Cain said bisexual Superman was neither “bold or brave”.
“If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave. But brave would be having him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay.”
On Tuesday, TMZ reported that LAPD officers patrolled outside the homes of some DC Comics employees who worked on the new comic series.
The LAPD said no one followed through on the death threats and the case is considered resolved.
The ‘Chromatica’ singer was absolutely gorgeous, as she appeared on the December issue for the fashion magazine.
Rain on me! Lady Gaga looked fabulous as she appeared on the cover of British Vogue for its December issue, in a cover that was released on Tuesday November 2. The 35-year-old “Bad Romance” singer debuted a sexy blue, mullet in a gorgeous dress, as she graced the fashion magazine’s cover. The singer wore a black, plunging gown, with a silver trim, and puffy wings around the sides for the cover.
Other than her gorgeous cover photo, Gaga also posed for more stunning pictures, including an artful black-and-white photo, where she posed nude, and showed off her many tattoos. “Mother Monster” also posed in a fluffy pink hood with just her face on display for the cover of Vogue Italia.
In the interview, Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, revealed that she went full-method actress for her role in the upcoming movie House of Gucci, which will hit movie theaters on November 26. Lady Gaga played Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci’s wife, who was later convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband. “I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that,” she told Vogue. “I never broke. I stayed with her.” Gaga noted that she also spoke in the accent off-camera and dyed her hair to copy Patrizia’s look.
Other than the new movie, Gaga has been plenty busy! At the beginning of October, she released her new album Love For Sale, which was a collaboration with music legend Tony Bennett. It was the second album that the pair collaborated on. The singer also joined Tony for his final live performance back in August, as the singer announced his retirement amid his battle with Alzheimers. Ahead of Love For Sale’s release, Gaga performed a livestreamed concert, where she sang, while wearing a feathered nude dress and played the songs from the album on her own.