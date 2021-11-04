News
19-year-old arrested for Sunday murder
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A woman accused of killing 3-year-old Olivia Jansen pleaded guilty Wednesday in Wyandotte County court. Jacquelyn Kirkpatrick is the girlfriend of the girl’s father Howard Jansen III. Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, abuse of a child under the age of six, and two counts of interference with law enforcement.
According to the prosecutor, in July of last year, Kirkpatrick and Howard Jansen falsely reported Olivia missing, in order to trigger an Amber Alert.
Detective: Rittenhouse shouted ‘Friendly!’ to pursuer
By TAMMY WEBBER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse shouted “Friendly! Friendly! Friendly!” as he was being chased by a man he then shot to death during a protest against racial injustice, a detective testified. Rittenhouse’s lawyer called the confrontation a “classic ambush.”
Video took center stage Wednesday at Rittenhouse’s trial in the shootings of three men, two fatally, after he traveled to Kenosha in August 2020 with a medical kit and a rifle in what he said was an effort to safeguard property from damaging riots.
Jurors peered at infrared video made by an FBI surveillance plane from almost 9,000 feet above the spot where Rittenhouse shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum. With colored circles superimposed on the video identifying the movements of the two men below, Kenosha Police Detective Martin Howard agreed with defense attorney Mark Richards that Rittenhouse had repeatedly shouted “Friendly!” as he was being chased and that Rosenbaum appeared to be gaining ground on Rittenhouse.
Richards also described how Rosenbaum had come out from behind a car to meet Rittenhouse before the shooting, saying to the detective: “Correct me if I’m wrong, but this looks like the classic ambush.”
After prosecutors objected, Richards said: “Mr. Rosenbaum is in hiding as my client arrives, correct?”
“It appears so, yes,” Howard responded.
Before testimony resumed Thursday the judge dismissed a juror who had made a joke to a court security officer earlier this week about the police shooting of Jacob Blake — the Black man whose wounding triggered the protests in Kenosha. That juror, a retired white man, declined to repeat the joke for the judge.
“It is clear that the appearance of bias is present and it would seriously undermine the outcome of the case,” Circuit Judge Bruce Schroder said.
Rittenhouse, now 18, could get life in prison if convicted in the politically polarizing case that has stirred furious debate over self-defense, vigilantism, the right to bear arms and the racial unrest that erupted around the U.S. after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other cases like it.
Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property after two nights in which rioters set fires and ransacked businesses in the wake of Blake’s shooting by a white Kenosha officer.
Prosecutors have portrayed Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed, while his lawyer argued that he acted in self-defense after Rosenbaum tried to grab his gun and others in the crowd kicked him in the face and hit him in the head with a skateboard.
In one video, footage shows a man — Rosenbaum — chasing Rittenhouse and throwing a plastic bag at him just before the man was gunned down. Someone is heard yelling “F— you!,” followed by the sounds of the four shots Rittenhouse fired, though the shooting itself is not clearly seen on camera.
“Oh, he shot him! He shot him, man. He shot him. He shot him, man. He laid him out,” the person making the video can be heard saying.
In the courtroom, Rittenhouse — seated in the jurors’ line of sight — kept his eyes fixed on a desktop screen and showed no emotion as video depicted him walking down a street with his rifle and shooting at protesters, people scattering and screaming.
Howard, the detective, detailed injuries Rittenhouse suffered that night, all seemingly minor: A half-inch scratch above his eyebrow, a small cut inside his lower lip, a 2-inch scratch below his collarbone, a 2-inch scratch on his forearm, a scratch on his back and two bumps the size of pennies on his head.
Prosecutor Thomas Binger drove home the point that Rosenbaum was apparently unarmed, asking Howard if any of the videos shown in court indicated Rosenbaum had a weapon of any kind. Howard replied no.
“No gun?” Binger asked.
“I can only see a plastic bag he’s carrying,” Howard said.
“So no gun? Binger asked.
“No,” replied Howard, who repeated the answer when Binger also asked him whether Rosenbaum carried a knife, bat or club.
Richards drove against that on cross-examination, asking Howard what can happen if a weapon is taken from someone.
“It can be used against them as a deadly and dangerous weapon, correct?” Richards asked.
“Correct,” Howard replied.
Moments after shooting Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, a protester from Silver Lake, Wisconsin, who was seen on bystander video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard.
Rittenhouse then wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, a protester from West Allis, Wisconsin, who had a gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse.
Forliti reported from Minneapolis; Webber reported from Fenton, Michigan. Associated Press writer Scott Bauer contributed from Madison, Wisconsin.
Find AP’s full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
Disturbing details: Woman pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old Kansas City girl
When police found the body of the 3-year-old in a wooded area near South 34th Street and Steele Road, the prosecutor says Olivia was dressed in pajamas and had severe bruising on her face. An autopsy later determined that the child had suffered a brain bleed. Other children in the home reportedly told detectives that Kirkpatrick pushed the back of Olivia’s head, sometimes against a wall.
The prosecutor also says Kirkpatrick kept the little girl locked in a dog kennel at her home, and forced her to stand in a corner for extended periods of time.
Judge Mike Russell ejected one spectator from the courtroom after the man couldn’t control his outbursts while hearing details of the crime. Relatives declined to comment about the plea following the hearing.
In exchange for the guilty plea, Kirkpatrick must testify in the upcoming trial for Olivia’s father.
Kirkpatrick is expected to be sentenced to 31 years and four months behind bars as part of this deal. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.
US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline: Key takeaways
Millions of U.S. workers now have a Jan 4. deadline to get a COVID vaccine.
The federal government on Thursday announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as for workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients. It also extended a deadline for federal contractors.
The Biden administration says 70% of all adult Americans are now fully vaccinated. The new rules are aimed at the tens of millions who remain unvaccinated.
Here are the key takeaways:
WHAT DO COMPANIES HAVE TO DO?
Companies with 100 or more employees must require those workers to get fully vaccinated — with two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or one shot of Johnson & Johnson — by Jan. 4. After that date, any employee who remains unvaccinated must provide a verified negative COVID test weekly. Companies aren’t required to pay for those tests. Unvaccinated employees also must wear masks.
WILL WORKERS GET TIME OFF TO GET VACCINATED?
Starting Dec. 5, employers must offer paid time off for workers to get vaccinated and sick leave if workers experience vaccine side effects.
___
HOW WILL THIS BE ENFORCED?
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will assist companies with vaccination plans. It will also enforce the rules. Fines for non-compliance will vary based on a company’s size and other factors. A company might have to pay up to $13,653 per individual violator or up to $136,532 for willful violation of the rules.
___
WHAT ARE THE RULES FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS?
Workers at health care facilities that treat Medicaid and Medicare patients must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. There is no weekly testing option for those workers, but they can ask for religious or medical exemptions. The mandate will cover about 17 million health care workers at hospitals, nursing homes, surgical centers and other facilities.
___
WHAT ABOUT FEDERAL CONTRACTORS?
In September, the Biden administration said it would require employees at federal contractors to get vaccinated by Dec. 8. On Thursday, the government pushed back that deadline to Jan. 4.
