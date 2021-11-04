Connect with us

Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina spending Thanksgiving together in Puerto Rico

Published

5 mins ago

on

ST. LOUIS–What a difference a year makes. During Major League Baseball’s offseason in November 2020, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright wondered if their careers in St. Louis together were over, after they both were free agents for the first time.

Now, fresh off performances here in 2021 which turned back time, the batterymates already know they’ll be back for what we know is Molina’s final year and could be Wainwright’s as well. And they already know where they’re spending Thanksgiving–At Molina’s house in Puerto Rico.

Wainwright shared the news in a guest appearance on the “Toeing the Slab” podcast with former Yankees, Mets and Royals pitcher David Cone.

In the episode, recorded October 28, before the end of the World Series, Wainwright also talked about the state of pitching in the modern game, his relationship with new Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his relationship with Molina, which extends back to their minor league days.

Will St. Louis see snow this month? NOAA prediction offers a clue

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

ST. LOUIS- November is not too early for St. Louis to see snow. Two years ago St. Louis saw 1.5 inches of snow that brought traffic to a standstill for hours.

Recently, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its Winter Outlook and believes Missouri could see more precipitation than average this winter.

NOAA also believes La Niña conditions will lead to wetter conditions across the Midwest this winter.

Earliest recent snowfall

Here is a look at how early have we seen measurable snow in St. Louis over the last couple years.

  • 2020: Dec. 16 reported 0.3″ of snow
  • 2019: Nov. 11 reported 1.5″ of snow
  • 2018: Nov. 12 reported 1.2″ of snow
  • 2017: Dec. 23 reported 2.1″ of snow
  • 2016: Dec. 17 reported 0.2″ of snow
  • 2015: Jan. 9 reported 0.7″ of snow

Recent November snowfall

Here is how much measurable snow St. Louis saw during the month of November over the last few years. Other years may have seen a trace amount or reported no snow.

  • 2019- 1.5″
  • 2018- 5.2″
  • 2014- 3.8″
  • 2010- 0.2″
  • 2008- 2.4″

Biggest November Snowfalls

Here are some of the biggest one-day snowfall totals St. Louis saw during November.

  • Nov 26, 1975-7.6″
  • Nov. 6, 1951- 6.9″
  • Nov. 28, 1919-6.5″
  • Nov. 17, 1926-6.2″
  • Nov. 19, 1972-5.2″

Memorable November winter weather

Nov. 11, 2019– You may recall the Nov. 11, 2019 winter storm. The 1.5 inches brought traffic to a standstill around many parts of the area. MoDOT said an unexpected burst of afternoon snow left them without enough treatment down on the streets. MoDOT said that coupled with some crashes put its crews behind.

Nov. 24, 2004– a major winter storm moved into St. Louis first producing rain that quickly changed to snow in the overnight hours. Snowfall rates were 2 to 3 inches per hour. Interstate 70 even was closed for a period of time. Areas around St. Louis saw snowfall totals ranging from 3 to 7 inches of snow. The St. Louis Metro area only saw about 1 to 2 inches of snow.

November 30, 2006– there was a winter storm that hit Missouri bringing snow to some parts of the state and a major ice event to St. Louis. Some areas saw more than a 1/2 inch of ice. This resulted in 500,000 customers losing power.

Colorado hospitals move to highest level of statewide transfer plan for first time during pandemic

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

The Colorado Hospital Association announced Wednesday that it was moving to the highest level of its plan to ease transfers between hospitals — a point not reached even during the worst of the COVID-19 surge in the fall and winter of 2020.

The state’s hospitals had been operating under the first tier of their transfer plan since August, when COVID-19 cases began increasing in Colorado as the delta variant took over.

Tier 1 was similar to a “buddy system,” where smaller hospitals were paired with hospital networks, which have more resources to coordinate transfers, said Cara Welch, spokeswoman for the Colorado Hospital Association. They skipped over Tier 2, which would have involved coordinating transfers on a regional level, and went straight to Tier 3, where hospital leaders across Colorado will be working together, she said.

“The need is going to be statewide,” she said. “It’s really about maximizing what’s there.”

The transfer plan, which was activated in November 2020, never got past Tier 1 last year.

The people in charge of transfers for the hospital systems will meet virtually twice each day to figure out where beds are available and which patients can move into them safely, Welch said. For example, if a metro-area hospital needs to free up beds for sicker patients, it could arrange a transfer to a rural facility, where those who are on the mend can finish their recovery, she said.

News

Jonas Johansson to make second start for Avalanche as Darcy Kuemper prepares for possible weeklong break between games

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

Avalanche backup goalie Jonas Johansson will get his second start of the season Wednesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If he doesn’t falter, Darcy Kuemper will get a full week off between games during Colorado’s light stretch in the schedule.

Kuemper, who is 4-3 with a .907 save percentage, will find plenty of time to fine-tune his game between starts while working with goalie coach Jussi Parkkila.

“Every day I come to the rink trying to get better,” said Kuemper, who is coming off his best game with the Avs, a 29-save, 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. “We watch video and Jussi does a really good job of showing good and bad and making drills to work on things. So whatever he’s got lined up we’ll work on the next couple days.”

Johansson, who was pegged to serve as Colorado’s third-string goalie before Pavel Francouz suffered a lower-body injury in a preseason game, has had extensive time working with Parkkila. Johansson’s lone start was Oct. 21 at Florida, where he allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 4-1 loss. He was among Colorado’s best players in that game.

Kuemper is scheduled to start on Saturday when Colorado concludes a home-and-away stretch against the Blue Jackets. The Avs also only play two games next week, both at home against Vancouver and San Jose.

