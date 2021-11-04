Beyonce Finally Follows Someone On Instagram

Kristen Stewart confirmed her engagement to Dylan Meyer on Nov. 2, but she’s actually been wearing a ring on that finger since September!
Kristen Stewart was seemingly giving everyone a clue that she was engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer weeks before she confirmed the big news herself. The 31-year-old actress revealed on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Nov. 2 that Dylan had proposed to her, after two years of dating. The news shocked fans — but it turns out that Kristen wasn’t actually being so secretive about the engagement beforehand! Since September, she’s been wearing what appears to be her engagement ring for the red carpet premieres of her upcoming movie Spencer, in which she plays the late Princess Diana.
Kristen’s ring is a gorgeous, square-shaped silver band. The Twilight alum has worn the ring for several public appearances that date back to September. Her shiny new jewelry was especially visible at the Spencer premiere in London on October 7. Kristen let the ring sit freely on her finger while she stunned on the red carpet in a strapless, sequined gown and black heels.
As of now, Kristen hasn’t actually confirmed that the silver band is in fact her engagement ring from Dylan. However, it is on the correct finger, so all the speculation is probably correct. She also hasn’t revealed exactly when she accepted her girlfriend’s proposal, though she did tell Howard Stern that Dylan “nailed it” when she popped the magic question.
“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening,” Kristen told Howard. In that same interview, the Los Angeles native revealed that her wedding to Dylan, a fellow actress and screenwriter, won’t happen for another year. “I don’t want to have COVID even be a thing.” She also shared an early vision she has for her special day. “I want to stay home. I want to be in LA so everyone can come,” Kristen explained. “I want it to be pretty chill. I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We’re just going to, like, stand and do vows and f–king party after.”
Kristen met Dylan on the set of a movie seven years ago. They started dating in 2019, around the time Kristen split from Stella Maxwell. That November, Kristen opened up about the relationship on Howard Stern.“We’re both from L.A. and we really love L.A. We’re both kind of like, scumbags. We both felt like trolls as kids. We’re so similar but different. She’s a writer; she’s brilliant.”
Scheana Shay took to her Twitter page amid last night’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules.
As Brock Davies was seen admitting to Lisa Vanderpump that he once “slapped” his ex-wife, Scheana explained the timeline of the domestic violence order (DVO) that was filed against him and revealed her fiancé suffers from dyslexia, which causes him to mix up dates.
“Also, just to clear things up [because] Brock is terrible with timelines and unfortunately suffers from dyslexia but the DVO was only in place for about 5 months back in 2013. Idk why he said 4 years ago. The kids came to America and saw him way after that was lifted too. Just FYI,” Scheana tweeted.
Brock also shared Scheana’s message on social media, and he explained why she didn’t correct his timeline mixups.
“I don’t have Twitter… I asked Scheana to tweet this on my behalf. She wanted to chime in and correct me, but realized that would look like she was putting glitter on it,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.
Then, in another post, Brock further discussed his dyslexia diagnosis and the timeline of his DVO.
“When I was younger I was diagnosed with dyslexia, so I understand I use the wrong words in the wrong sentences sometimes… I also would like to acknowledge that my domestic violence order was served in March 2013 and was dropped in [August] 2013,” he shared.
During Tuesday night’s episode of Pump Rules, Brock broke down to Lisa after pulling her aside for a private conversation during a group event at her Beverly Hills mansion.
“I do have a past. I’m not proud of some things I did. But the person I am today isn’t that person I was 10 years ago. The situation between me and my ex was toxic, and yeah, there was an instance one time. And I did slap my partner. I did. I’m not proud of that,” he explained.
According to Brock, he slapped his ex when the two of them were just 19 years old.
“We had an argument and I slapped her. Following that, we moved to France. My little boy was born, we separated,” he said during a confessional. “And then we found out we were pregnant with my little girl. That led to an argument with me and her dad, and they pressed the domestic violence order on me.”
As his conversation with Lisa continued, Brock said that after he and his ex separated, she took the kids from him, and ultimately, he went to court and had the order lifted.
“When I left Australia to come on the dream to do better for my whole family, in that time of me being over here, they were with their stepdad. They had a new life and they had their lives in Australia,” Brock shared. “[They] married, they had another daughter together and I felt like, ‘Did I deserve that because I decided to make a better life for my family?’ I just feel like I’m not entitled to have these feelings because my kids are the ones that missed out on this.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
In only a few hours, the legendary rapper-turned-business mogul amassed over a million followers, followed Beyoncé (and Beyoncé only) and plugged newly released Netflix blockbuster “The Harder They Fall” in his first post.
Now, some of you may remember Hov briefly hopping on the Gram in 2015 before deleting his unverified account a few hours later. So yea, that doesn’t really count.
This intriguing development comes after Jay Zviral moment with Kelly Rowland at the special screening event for movie-of-the-moment “The Harder They Fall” starring Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, and more.
Obsessed with this super cute moment from last night’s special screening of The Harder They Fall — Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter (who is a producer) is headed inside but pulls a 180 as soon as he sees Kelly Rowland! That’s family right there. pic.twitter.com/QVrw1KHoZk
“Obsessed with this super cute moment from last night’s special screening of The Harder They Fall — Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter (who is a producer) is headed inside but pulls a 180 as soon as he sees Kelly Rowland! That’s family right there,” the streaming giant tweeted.
Rowland, whose known Hov for years as one of Destiny’s children, was confused about all the hoopla surrounding their mini-reunion in LA.
“Some things I will never understand,” said Rowland when asked her about the encounter on IG Live.
“Like, I see my big bro all the time, but I guess you guys never see what we see? I don’t know.”
Naturally, Hov didn’t address his latest meme that helped promote the star-studded Western that follows Jonathan Majors as Nat Love– an outlaw hellbent on tracking down and exacting revenge against his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) who’s set to be released from prison.
Love enlists his former love ‘Stagecoach Mary’ (Zazie Beetz) and his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast-drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally.
Buck’s crew is equally formidable and includes “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield).
Will you be following Hov on the gram? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over his on the flip.