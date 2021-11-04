Celebrities
Brock Davies Clarifies Domestic Violence Order After Admitting He “Slapped” Ex, Scheana Shay Blames Dyslexia For Timeline Mixup
Scheana Shay took to her Twitter page amid last night’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules.
As Brock Davies was seen admitting to Lisa Vanderpump that he once “slapped” his ex-wife, Scheana explained the timeline of the domestic violence order (DVO) that was filed against him and revealed her fiancé suffers from dyslexia, which causes him to mix up dates.
“Also, just to clear things up [because] Brock is terrible with timelines and unfortunately suffers from dyslexia but the DVO was only in place for about 5 months back in 2013. Idk why he said 4 years ago. The kids came to America and saw him way after that was lifted too. Just FYI,” Scheana tweeted.
Brock also shared Scheana’s message on social media, and he explained why she didn’t correct his timeline mixups.
“I don’t have Twitter… I asked Scheana to tweet this on my behalf. She wanted to chime in and correct me, but realized that would look like she was putting glitter on it,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.
Then, in another post, Brock further discussed his dyslexia diagnosis and the timeline of his DVO.
“When I was younger I was diagnosed with dyslexia, so I understand I use the wrong words in the wrong sentences sometimes… I also would like to acknowledge that my domestic violence order was served in March 2013 and was dropped in [August] 2013,” he shared.
During Tuesday night’s episode of Pump Rules, Brock broke down to Lisa after pulling her aside for a private conversation during a group event at her Beverly Hills mansion.
“I do have a past. I’m not proud of some things I did. But the person I am today isn’t that person I was 10 years ago. The situation between me and my ex was toxic, and yeah, there was an instance one time. And I did slap my partner. I did. I’m not proud of that,” he explained.
According to Brock, he slapped his ex when the two of them were just 19 years old.
“We had an argument and I slapped her. Following that, we moved to France. My little boy was born, we separated,” he said during a confessional. “And then we found out we were pregnant with my little girl. That led to an argument with me and her dad, and they pressed the domestic violence order on me.”
As his conversation with Lisa continued, Brock said that after he and his ex separated, she took the kids from him, and ultimately, he went to court and had the order lifted.
“When I left Australia to come on the dream to do better for my whole family, in that time of me being over here, they were with their stepdad. They had a new life and they had their lives in Australia,” Brock shared. “[They] married, they had another daughter together and I felt like, ‘Did I deserve that because I decided to make a better life for my family?’ I just feel like I’m not entitled to have these feelings because my kids are the ones that missed out on this.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Jay Z Goes Platinum In First Few Hours On Instagram, Becomes First Person Ever Followed By Beyoncé
FINALLY
hov on IG now? 👀 pic.twitter.com/CutTNdEb0p
— AP style (@adelleplaton) November 3, 2021
Hall of Fame Hov is officially on Instagram after years of sparse social media activity that reignited when he joined the addictive platform and became the first person ever followed by Beyoncé.
Jay-Z is officially the first person @Beyonce follows on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/H02OaahQ4V
— Beyoncé Numbers & News. (@beyoncenumbers) November 3, 2021
In only a few hours, the legendary rapper-turned-business mogul amassed over a million followers, followed Beyoncé (and Beyoncé only) and plugged newly released Netflix blockbuster “The Harder They Fall” in his first post.
Now, some of you may remember Hov briefly hopping on the Gram in 2015 before deleting his unverified account a few hours later. So yea, that doesn’t really count.
This intriguing development comes after Jay Zviral moment with Kelly Rowland at the special screening event for movie-of-the-moment “The Harder They Fall” starring Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, and more.
Obsessed with this super cute moment from last night’s special screening of The Harder They Fall — Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter (who is a producer) is headed inside but pulls a 180 as soon as he sees Kelly Rowland! That’s family right there. pic.twitter.com/QVrw1KHoZk
— Netflix (@netflix) October 14, 2021
“Obsessed with this super cute moment from last night’s special screening of The Harder They Fall — Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter (who is a producer) is headed inside but pulls a 180 as soon as he sees Kelly Rowland! That’s family right there,” the streaming giant tweeted.
Rowland, whose known Hov for years as one of Destiny’s children, was confused about all the hoopla surrounding their mini-reunion in LA.
“Some things I will never understand,” said Rowland when asked her about the encounter on IG Live.
“Like, I see my big bro all the time, but I guess you guys never see what we see? I don’t know.”
Naturally, Hov didn’t address his latest meme that helped promote the star-studded Western that follows Jonathan Majors as Nat Love– an outlaw hellbent on tracking down and exacting revenge against his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) who’s set to be released from prison.
Love enlists his former love ‘Stagecoach Mary’ (Zazie Beetz) and his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast-drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally.
Buck’s crew is equally formidable and includes “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield).
Will you be following Hov on the gram? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over his on the flip.
Celebrities
Mark Wahlberg Lets Daughter, 11, Paint His Nails In Adorable Video
Mark Wahlberg is officially the best girl dad ever as he let his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, paint his nails in a cute new video.
Mark Wahlberg, 50, proved he is the best girl dad when he posted a video of himself after his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, painted his nails. In the video, Mark said to the camera, “I thought Halloween was over…she got me again,” as he held up his hand which was covered in extremely long pointed tips with black spiderwebs painted on them.
After he showed off his new manicure, he panned the camera to Grace who smiled and laughed at her dad. Mark posted the video with the caption, “I thought Halloween was yesterday,” with a crying laughing face emoji and a heart. Fans immediately rushed to the comments section writing how hilarious the video was while others gushed about how cute it was that he would let his daughter do that.
Mark is super close with his four children – Grace, Ella, 18, Michael, 15, and Brendan, 13 – that he shares with his wife, Rhea Durham. Just last month, he celebrated his daughter Ella’s 18th birthday when he posted a baby photo of him and her along with a photo of him and his sister Debbie. Mark’s sister Debbie passed away at the age of 43, on the exact same day that Ella was born in September 2003.
He posted the two photos with a heartfelt caption that read, “Happy B day my Ella. 18 years old wow how time flies. So proud of you !! Always A bittersweet day . Missing my big sister Debbie Ella’s Guardian angel.”
Celebrities
Job Finished: The Atlanta Braves Win The World Series & Capture Their First Title Since 1995
For the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are the World Series champions.
In the state of Georgia, sports is a complicated story with trauma that can easily be triggered. The Atlanta Falcons have die-hard fans who have seen the highest highs with some serious lows.
In 2017, the Falcons blew a 25 point lead in the Super Bowl that is still brought up to this very day. It happens to be the biggest loss in any Super Bowl but Atlanta as a city still had faith. They still rose as a sports city supporting Atlanta United, The Braves, The Atlanta Dream, The Hawks, and the University of Georgia football team.
Since the start, this year has felt like it was Atlanta’s year, especially with the show the Hawks put on in the NBA playoffs last season. Last night, the Braves heightened the energy by clinching a win to secure the World Series championship in Houston. The title is the first World Series title for the Braves in over 26 years. Jorge Soler, Dansby Swanson, and Freddie Freeman all homered in the series-ending victory on Tuesday night. Soler would go on to be named World Series MVP.
The parade for the Braves will go down this Friday and after that, it seems almost certain the University of Georgia will follow up with an appearance to the College Football Playoffs.
