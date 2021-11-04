Broncos CB Bryce Callahan headed to injured reserve with knee injury

Suggest a Correction
Bryce Callahan’s injury woes in Denver have returned.
The cornerback is going on injured reserve, Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed Wednesday. Callahan hurt his left knee when his leg stuck in the ground in coverage on a deep ball in Denver’s 17-10 win over Washington on Sunday.
“It’s non-surgical, but he’ll need a few weeks,” Fangio said.
Since signing a three-year deal with the Broncos in 2019, Callahan missed all of his first season with a foot injury, then was limited to 10 games last year due to a different foot injury. He’s played in 18 of 40 possible games in his Broncos career.
Fangio said Nate Hairston, who came in for Callahan against Washington, is a candidate to be Denver’s nickel this Sunday in Dallas. Kyle Fuller and Pat Surtain, “in a pinch,” are also in the mix for the role for the Broncos going forward. Callahan must spend at least three weeks on IR, so the earliest he could return would be Week 12 against the Chargers. He has four passes defensed, 21 tackles and zero interceptions in 2021 (he had two picks last year).
“(Hairston) was ready to go Sunday — we were in the middle of a tight game in the fourth quarter, and he came through,” Fangio said. “I was pleased with his play.”
The Broncos are getting a few cornerbacks back from injury soon in Michael Ojemudia, Mike Ford and Essang Bassey. Ojemudia and Ford are on injured reserve (hamstring and knee, respectively), and Bassey is on the PUP list coming off an ACL tear last year.
ST. LOUIS – A person died Wednesday morning in a fire at an apartment building in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department, the fire occurred on the second floor of a building in the 5600 block of Pershing Avenue.
The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating the blaze.
FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.
As a safety measure to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Denver Sheriff Department is offering an incentive — complimentary ramen noodles and coffee — to inmates who get vaccinated while in custody.
“In jails across America, vaccine incentive programs for individuals in custody are working and we decided to move forward with implementing one as well,” said Sheriff Elias Diggins, in a news release. “We will evaluate the program monthly and hope that it will make a difference as we all continue to combat COVID.”
The sheriff department implemented a vaccine incentive program for individuals that are in custody as a way to encourage inmates to get the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the release said.
In New York state prisons inmates are offered pizza and McDonald’s items as incentives to be vaccinated, according to the Associated Press.
The Denver incentive program offers 10 ramen noodle soups or a combination of one coffee and five ramen noodle soups for each COVID-19 vaccine an individual receives, the release said. Inmates that had already received a vaccine dosage while in custody will be offered the items as well.
Noodles and coffee are among commissary items offered to Denver jail inmates, items which can be purchased, and are in addition to the three daily meals prepared in kitchens at the downtown and county jails.
As of Tuesday, the total number of outbreak cases at the downtown jail was 455, according to sheriff department data. The outbreak number excludes staff and many of the cases “have already been resolved.”
The number of cases has been on a steep and steady rise since September.
The DSD will continue to work with the Denver Health and Hospital Authority and the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment in efforts to minimize the threat of COVID-19, the release said.
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois has billions of dollars in money just waiting to be claimed by residents.
According to the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office, hundreds of people each year learn through the I-Cash program that they had money from old bank accounts, life insurance policies, or other financial institutions that they had yet to collect.
State Senator Christopher Belt (D – Swansea) and State Representative LaToya Greenwood (D – East St. Louis) are hosting an I-Cash event Wednesday afternoon at Southwestern Illinois College – Belleville to encourage residents to see if they’re owed any money by the state.
The free event is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the college’s Garden Room, located in room 1310.
If you’re unable to make it to this event, visit iCash.IllinoisTreasurer.gov to see if you’re owed any money by the state.
